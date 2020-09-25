Subprime, No Problem? FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record 17.4%, as Fed Triggers Mad Land-Rush in Split Housing Market

by Wolf Richter •

Atlanta metro: 53,000 FHA mortgages are delinquent. Houston metro, 47,000. Just FHA, not including other delinquent mortgages. And when forbearance ends? By metro.

By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.

Even as the housing market is being whipped into a mad land rush, with new single-family house sales spiking 46% year-over-year, highest since 2007, with existing home sales jumping to the highest since 2006, and with prices in many metros soaring to new records, the other end of the housing market – high-risk government-insured mortgages – is falling apart, and delinquencies rose to another all-time historic high.

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) which insures about 8 million high-risk mortgages with lower requirements – “low down payments,” “low closing costs,” and “easy credit qualifying,” it says – reported that an all-time record of 17.4% of its mortgages were delinquent in August, up from what had been the all-time record in July of 17.0%, and having doubled from a year ago.

The FHA’s mortgage portfolio always has higher delinquency rates than more risk averse portfolios. Over the past two years, about two-thirds of mortgages had credit scores at origination of 679 or below. To tamp down on the risks, the FHA began tightening up its lending standards in 2019. But it wasn’t prepared for what came next.

“Seriously delinquent” mortgages in the FHA portfolio – meaning, 90 days or more delinquent – rose to an all-time record of 11.2% in August, from 10.9% in June, having nearly tripled from 3.8% August 2019.

This data, released by the FHA’s Early Warning System, differs slightly from the data the FHA releases later in its official monthly report.

The delinquency rate for the top 169 metros (table at the bottom), which account for about 6 million of FHA-insured mortgages, rose to 18.0%, and seriously delinquent mortgages rose to 11.7%.

In 29 of these metros, the delinquency rates are between 20% and 27.7%! Other metros have much lower delinquency rates. Because of these huge differences by metro, we’ll look at them by metro.

The delinquency rates include mortgages that were delinquent and were subsequently moved into forbearance programs, where the lender agrees to not pursue its legal rights due to nonpayment of the mortgage, and where the borrower doesn’t have to make payments for a set period. A form of “extend and pretend.”

During the term of forbearance – six months, under the CARES Act, extendable by another six months – while the borrower doesn’t have to make payments, the unpaid interest is added to the mortgage principal balance, and eventually interest and principal payments will need to be made.

The FHA specializes in low-down-payment higher risk mortgages, including “subprime” mortgages (FICO credit score below 620). And down-payment requirements are minimal for subprime mortgages:

  • Credit score of 580 or higher: down payments as low as 3.5%.
  • Credit score below 580: down payment of 10%.

Many of these borrowers are precisely the ones who got hit hardest by the unemployment crisis.

These delinquencies are not happening because home prices have plunged and people could, but refuse to, make mortgage payments because they’re underwater, the sort of strategic default that happened massively during the Mortgage Crisis, often with investment properties. Home prices have risen, and most of these borrowers are not underwater. The delinquencies are occurring because people lost their jobs or their contract work and cannot make the payments for economic reasons.

In some of the Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), the FHA insures a relatively small share of mortgages, and a high delinquency rate among FHA mortgages in those metros has less impact on the market. But in other MSAs, the FHA insures a large share of mortgages, and a high delinquency rate in those MSAs puts the housing market at serious risk.

At some point, forbearance will end, and borrowers will have to make payments again, or sell the house and pay off the mortgage, or find themselves in a foreclosure.

The highest delinquency rates among FHA-insured mortgages occur in Nassau County-Suffolk County, NY (27.7%); and New York-New Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ (27.0%); in both MSAs, over 20% of the FHA mortgages are “seriously delinquent.”

In the Nassau-Suffolk MSA, the share of FHA-insured mortgages of all mortgages is 12.2%, whereas in the MSA of New York-New Jersey City-White Plains, its share is less than half, 5.9%, which makes that market somewhat less threatened.

The most at-risk metros are those where FHA-insured mortgages have a high market share and a high delinquency rate. The table shows the Top 10 of those markets, according to the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, which collected the data from FHA Neighborhood Watch, sorted by the combination of highest FHA delinquency rates (4th column) and highest shares of FHA mortgages (6th column).

10 Most at Risk Metros, FHA Delinquency Rates, August 2020
MSA #  Delinquent % Delinquent % Seriously Delinquent FHA Share
1 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 53,135 21.2% 14.2% 21%
2 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 47,410 22.2% 14.3% 19%
3 Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, IL 39,740 22.4% 15.5% 14%
4 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 29,855 22.1% 15.5% 14%
5 Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX 27,712 19.2% 12.2% 15%
6 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 22,894 17.3% 11.1% 21%
7 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 21,425 19.9% 13.2% 19%
8 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 17,156 19.0% 11.4% 19%
9 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 16,811 20.2% 13.9% 22%
10 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 16,355 17.4% 11.8% 20%

It’s not the lenders that carry the risk, it’s the FHA that insures these mortgages; the taxpayers carry the risk. For taxpayers, it’s a good thing that home prices have risen in recent years, which will in theory allow many defaulted homeowners to sell their home and use the proceeds to pay off the mortgage, and maybe have a little cash left over. That’s why there isn’t a whole lot of official wailing and gnashing of teeth here – in addition to the hope that after forbearance everything will just go back to the old normal.

In practice, a wave of forced sellers like this – and that’s where those housing markets are most at risk – will put sudden downward pressure on home prices, which then suddenly causes other sellers to be underwater.

For example, in the Atlanta metro (#1 above), 53,000 FHA mortgages are delinquent and over 33,000 mortgages are “seriously delinquent.” Those delinquencies that cannot be cured will lead to forced sales. And that’s a lot of houses to suddenly hit the market. In the Houston metro, 47,000 houses with delinquent mortgages are waiting in the wings.

And those are just FHA mortgages and do not include any of the other delinquent mortgages.

The table below shows the 167 MSAs and their FHA loans, in order of the delinquency rate of those FHA loans (4th column), the number (not dollars) of delinquent FHA mortgages in that MSA (3rd column), and the share of FHA mortgages in that market as a percent of total mortgages (5th column). You can use your browser’s search box to find an MSA (if your smartphone clips the 6th column, hold your device in landscape position).

MSA  # Delinquent Loans % Delinquent % Seriously Delinquent FHA Share
1 Nassau County-Suffolk County, NY 15,715 27.7% 20.8% 12%
2 New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ 24,348 27.0% 20.6% 6%
3 Newark, NJ-PA 13,854 26.1% 19.0% 14%
4 Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Sunrise, FL 12,577 25.6% 18.5% 15%
5 Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY 3,639 25.2% 18.0% 15%
6 Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT 3,881 24.2% 17.4% 7%
7 Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL 13,181 23.8% 17.3% 15%
8 New Orleans-Metairie, LA 8,682 23.2% 15.2% 12%
9 McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX 4,421 22.4% 14.3% 32%
10 Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, IL 39,740 22.4% 15.5% 10%
11 San Rafael, CA 53 22.3% 19.7% 1%
12 Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 47,410 22.2% 14.3% 14%
13 Lafayette, LA 2,324 22.2% 14.0% 15%
14 Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV 29,855 22.1% 15.5% 10%
15 West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Boynton Beach, FL 7,371 21.9% 15.4% 13%
16 Camden, NJ 12,714 21.6% 14.7% 22%
17 Naples-Marco Island, FL 1,645 21.3% 15.4% 10%
18 Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 53,135 21.2% 14.2% 15%
19 Philadelphia, PA 15,095 20.5% 13.1% 11%
20 Barnstable Town, MA 612 20.5% 13.6% 6%
21 Corpus Christi, TX 2,832 20.5% 12.6% 20%
22 Baton Rouge, LA 5,764 20.4% 12.5% 16%
23 Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville, MD 5,808 20.3% 14.5% 10%
24 New Haven-Milford, CT 5,725 20.2% 13.7% 17%
25 Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX 2,058 20.2% 11.5% 21%
26 Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 16,811 20.2% 13.9% 17%
27 Boston, MA 4,423 20.1% 13.2% 7%
28 Gary, IN 6,406 20.0% 12.4% 20%
29 Shreveport-Bossier City, LA 3,057 20.0% 12.2% 18%
30 Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD 21,425 19.9% 13.2% 15%
31 Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 13,984 19.6% 13.8% 13%
32 Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX 27,712 19.2% 12.2% 11%
33 Charleston-North Charleston, SC 4,164 19.2% 12.2% 9%
34 Port St. Lucie, FL 3,322 19.1% 12.6% 22%
35 Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA 4,470 19.0% 12.8% 7%
36 San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 17,156 19.0% 11.4% 16%
37 Oakland-Berkeley-Livermore, CA 3,935 18.9% 13.0% 5%
38 Birmingham-Hoover, AL 7,458 18.8% 11.5% 13%
39 Savannah, GA 2,373 18.8% 11.5% 12%
40 Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL 6,007 18.8% 12.4% 31%
41 Mobile, AL 3,205 18.8% 11.5% 21%
42 Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ 5,630 18.7% 12.3% 20%
43 Columbia, SC 5,681 18.7% 11.4% 14%
44 Elgin, IL 4,697 18.5% 12.1% 18%
45 Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine, TX 15,533 18.5% 11.6% 15%
46 Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL 4,831 18.4% 12.1% 16%
47 El Paso, TX 6,651 18.4% 11.1% 24%
48 San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA 810 18.4% 13.5% 2%
49 Worcester, MA-CT 3,770 18.4% 11.6% 13%
50 Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA 16,826 18.3% 12.3% 7%
51 Urban Honolulu, HI 852 18.3% 13.6% 3%
52 Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT 7,859 18.2% 11.8% 16%
53 San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA 4,661 18.2% 12.8% 6%
54 Springfield, MA 2,862 18.0% 11.0% 16%
55 Greeley, CO 2,089 18.0% 10.8% 19%
56 Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa-NJ 5,422 18.0% 11.8% 19%
57 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA 1,362 17.9% 12.6% 7%
58 Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 13,587 17.8% 11.0% 10%
59 Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY 4,440 17.8% 11.9% 10%
60 Jacksonville, FL 8,732 17.8% 11.8% 13%
61 Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, CA 2,652 17.7% 13.0% 4%
62 Memphis, TN-MS-AR 10,396 17.7% 11.1% 18%
63 Lake County-Kenosha County, Il-WI 3,929 17.6% 11.7% 9%
64 Vallejo, CA 1,670 17.6% 11.7% 16%
65 Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR 4,798 17.5% 11.2% 13%
66 Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 16,355 17.4% 11.8% 15%
67 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA 22,894 17.3% 11.1% 18%
68 Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 1,899 17.3% 10.7% 6%
69 Raleigh-Cary, NC 5,243 17.2% 10.8% 7%
70 Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA 7,262 17.2% 11.6% 9%
71 Cleveland-Elyria, OH 11,789 17.1% 11.3% 13%
72 Stockton, CA 3,148 17.0% 11.0% 16%
73 Greensboro-High Point, NC 4,040 16.9% 10.2% 12%
74 Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC 3,553 16.8% 9.8% 14%
75 Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, MI 7,798 16.7% 10.6% 15%
76 Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX 8,905 16.7% 10.4% 8%
77 Reading, PA 2,504 16.6% 10.8% 19%
78 North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL 3,074 16.5% 11.2% 12%
79 Providence-Warwick, RI-MA 7,546 16.5% 10.5% 17%
80 Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC 10,238 16.4% 10.3% 11%
81 Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA 7,063 16.4% 11.1% 12%
82 Lubbock, TX 1,904 16.2% 9.3% 17%
83 Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO 11,534 16.2% 10.5% 12%
84 Greenville-Anderson, SC 4,171 16.2% 10.0% 13%
85 Winston-Salem, NC 3,212 16.1% 9.5% 12%
86 Anchorage, AK 1,857 16.0% 10.8% 13%
87 Punta Gorda, FL 810 16.0% 10.3% 14%
88 Tacoma-Lakewood, WA 3,948 16.0% 10.1% 15%
89 Warren-Troy-Farmington Hills, MI 10,452 16.0% 10.2% 9%
90 Toledo, OH 2,672 15.9% 10.1% 10%
91 Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA 2,298 15.9% 9.8% 18%
92 Syracuse, NY 3,491 15.9% 10.1% 13%
93 Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI 4,165 15.9% 10.3% 6%
94 Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA 525 15.9% 11.7% 6%
95 St. Louis, MO-IL 15,572 15.8% 9.5% 11%
96 Richmond, VA 8,167 15.8% 9.6% 13%
97 Wichita, KS 3,426 15.7% 9.4% 13%
98 Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL 3,523 15.6% 9.7% 20%
99 Salisbury, MD-DE 1,548 15.6% 9.4% 8%
100 Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 13,427 15.6% 9.4% 15%
101 Columbus, OH 10,232 15.6% 9.9% 10%
102 Tulsa, OK 5,414 15.6% 9.5% 16%
103 Oklahoma City, OK 8,282 15.5% 9.5% 15%
104 Flint, MI 2,100 15.5% 9.6% 17%
105 Bakersfield, CA 5,270 15.5% 9.9% 24%
106 Seattle-Bellevue-Kent, WA 5,496 15.5% 10.7% 5%
107 Rochester, NY 5,233 15.4% 9.8% 12%
108 Chattanooga, TN-GA 2,894 15.4% 9.2% 14%
109 Modesto, CA 2,277 15.3% 9.6% 21%
110 Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL 882 15.1% 9.8% 9%
111 Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL 2,676 15.1% 9.9% 14%
112 Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI 13,935 15.1% 9.7% 9%
113 Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC 1,636 15.1% 9.4% 8%
114 Tallahassee, FL 1,517 15.1% 9.8% 11%
115 Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 9,977 15.0% 9.2% 13%
116 Huntsville, AL 2,351 15.0% 8.8% 10%
117 Cincinnati, Oh-KY-IN 10,889 14.9% 9.3% 12%
118 Wilmington, NC 888 14.9% 9.1% 7%
119 San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, CA 132 14.9% 11.7% 0%
120 York-Hanover, PA 2,688 14.8% 9.0% 19%
121 Ogden-Clearfield, UT 3,216 14.8% 8.2% 15%
122 Boulder, CO 411 14.8% 9.6% 3%
123 Clarksville, TN-KY 1,263 14.8% 9.1% 12%
124 Ocala, FL 1,457 14.8% 9.0% 19%
125 Asheville, NC 789 14.7% 8.8% 6%
126 Fort Wayne, IN 2,382 14.7% 8.4% 13%
127 Pittsburgh, PA 10,016 14.7% 9.0% 11%
128 Killeen-Temple, TX 1,704 14.7% 8.3% 10%
129 Kansas City, MO-KS 10,316 14.7% 8.9% 12%
130 Salt Lake City, UT 5,271 14.5% 8.5% 13%
131 Lancaster, PA 1,974 14.5% 9.0% 12%
132 Akron, OH 3,372 14.4% 9.1% 13%
133 Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 19,636 14.4% 8.6% 12%
134 Fort Collins, CO 672 14.4% 9.4% 8%
135 Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA 2,651 14.4% 8.6% 8%
136 Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA 2,264 14.4% 8.8% 17%
137 Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL 1,885 14.3% 8.9% 10%
138 Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI 3,488 14.3% 8.5% 9%
139 Manchester-Nashua, NH 1,435 14.2% 9.1% 12%
140 Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL 736 14.2% 8.9% 5%
141 Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY 4,991 14.1% 8.8% 10%
142 Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN 6,487 14.0% 8.6% 13%
143 Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA 4,107 14.0% 8.2% 9%
144 Knoxville, TN 3,468 14.0% 8.1% 12%
145 Colorado Springs, CO 2,527 14.0% 8.6% 9%
146 Albuquerque, NM 5,389 13.9% 8.3% 16%
147 Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA 5,252 13.9% 9.5% 9%
148 Tucson, AZ 4,358 13.8% 8.3% 13%
149 Fresno, CA 3,671 13.8% 8.5% 16%
150 Canton-Massillon, OH 2,011 13.8% 7.9% 17%
151 Dayton-Kettering, OH 3,907 13.7% 8.3% 12%
152 Provo-Orem, UT 1,986 13.6% 7.9% 12%
153 Madison, WI 647 13.5% 8.6% 4%
154 Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA 2,355 13.3% 8.2% 12%
155 Lansing-East Lansing, MI 1,890 12.8% 7.7% 12%
156 Visalia, CA 2,208 12.8% 7.3% 28%
157 Eugene-Springfield, OR 829 12.5% 7.8% 10%
158 Bend, OR 377 12.5% 8.1% 8%
159 Kalamazoo-Portage, MI 828 12.4% 7.5% 10%
160 Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ 509 12.2% 7.1% 10%
161 Lexington-Fayette, KY 1,651 12.0% 7.4% 10%
162 Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA 1,707 11.8% 7.0% 10%
163 Salem, OR 1,168 11.7% 7.1% 15%
164 Reno, NV 1,105 11.6% 7.6% 11%
165 Boise City, ID 2,435 11.6% 6.3% 10%
166 Panama City, FL 495 11.4% 7.2% 12%
167 Springfield, MO 1,464 11.0% 6.5% 12%
168 Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ 463 10.9% 6.1% 12%
169 Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR 1,723 10.5% 5.9% 10%

  54 comments for "Subprime, No Problem? FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record 17.4%, as Fed Triggers Mad Land-Rush in Split Housing Market

  1. OutWest says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 5:13 pm

    Florida – a sunny place for shady people. If the snowbirds don’t return this winter to pump up the local economy it looks like things could get bad.

    Reply
    • Brian says:
      Sep 25, 2020 at 9:10 pm

      I live in Canada. I don’t think we’re going to be opening the border any time soon and it seems likely that the USA will keep their side closed to match. So, no snowbirds unless they’re dual-citizenship.

      Reply
      • Paulo says:
        Sep 26, 2020 at 7:50 am

        Every winterized camping spot in BC is already booked for this winter. Apparently, they need another 35K spots, and some kind of association is scrambling to find docking/rental accommodations for snowbirds that live full time in their (unsuitable for winter) RVs.

        Big electricity bills coming for them. We have many grey cold days just above 0 deg C, and the occasional snow event. My son rents out a spot to a local RVer and during winter the renter is buying propane every week, it seems.

        Reply
  2. DawnsEarlyLight says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 5:33 pm

    It seems the government (taxpayer) has been the debt payer of last resort, for the past couple of decades. Maybe the government should recoup much more, maybe all, of the assets , in these fantastic deals with banks and mortgage companies. Let them feel the pain, and loss, of such ridiculous contracts!

    Reply
    • Joe Saba says:
      Sep 25, 2020 at 5:49 pm

      get this
      If you have FHA mortgage and are in forbearance
      YOU CAN’T SELL HOUSE
      per RULES
      a Realtor friend who had contract on house was trying to get FHA financing
      contract price $208k
      2018 paid $183k
      Appraised price today – $185k
      DEAL = NO GO – ie dead
      is this reason???
      conventional lender would easily appraise at contract price

      Reply
    • Top-GUN says:
      Sep 25, 2020 at 6:19 pm

      Dawns Early Light,,,,
      Banks and Mortgage Companies are middle men that process mortgages in accordance with government standards,,, why should they take a hit..
      The big question is where in the Constitution is the federal government authorized to have anything to do with loans and mortgages… answer is they aren’t! !!! Totally UnConstitutional. .. we should be prosecuting Congressmen….

      Reply
      • happy_man says:
        Sep 26, 2020 at 6:13 am

        @top-gun

        here,here!

        It’s really fun to think of all the things the Fedgov does (or allows to happen) which are unconstitutional. If the Fedgov, which collectively is by far the most dangerous and abusive lawbreaker in the USA, simply followed the Constitution the govt would become unrecognizable to the typical public school & university indoctrinated, leftist (including so called conservative republicans), communist (including so called conservative republicans), partisan (both parties) American.

        But it would be beautiful I believe there would be much less poverty, and it would be so much easier for families to provide for themselves. I also believe there would be a lot less pollution and environmental damage! Possibly zero pollution!

        Even more so if a return to Constitutional government were accompanied by an interest in or increase of faith.

        The degree of peace could also be very high. Not only in the USA but also in all the countries oppressed or tormented today by the USA military and abused by the current USA “businesses” of today.

        Reply
    • Old School says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 5:40 am

      I was thinking the same thing. Once debt bubble burst in 2008 the US balance sheet backed by Fed printing has been the go to move by politicians. It is not rational to make a loan where the asset can loose 20% of it’s value only requiring a no down payment or 3% down payment loan. Same with student loans. If we have severe recession most of those loans will never get repaid. Doesn’t make sense except it’s a government subsidy to certain people at expense of others.

      Reply
  3. Richard says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    The last housing bubble crisis appeared in 2006 bursted in 2007, didn’t really crash the market until 2008 when the big boss gave up on Lehman. How many years before this one crashes is unknown, but we all know it really depends on Fed and the owners behind it. With Trump unwillingly to give up power, and a civil war on the horizon. I say it won’t crash until the political game either settles or completely gone nuts. Until then these bubbles continue to grow.

    Reply
  4. GotCollateral says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 6:08 pm

    Wolf, don’t you know that this forbearance kick the can will never end?

    Debt cures all, more debt to roll over bad debt is the greatest American past time since 2008!

    Reply
  5. Anthony A. says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 6:16 pm

    The stuff going on around here: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, has to do with the large number of oil & gas jobs that vanished this year.

    Besides the high paid employees (engineers, management personnel, etc), the lower tier workers that staff oilfield support companies have been seriously displaced. One family member of our, an oil & gas accountant who made $120K per year, has been unemployed since March and no jobs leads on the horizon.

    Reply
  6. TownNorth says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 6:20 pm

    Dallas-PLano-Irving is one of the markets I’ve been watching, and the # delinquent in the chart above is higher than the total inventory for sale now. And as Wolf points out, that’s just the FHA mortgages.

    Reply
    • happy_man says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 6:17 am

      @townnorth

      I think you have discovered a signal for home prices: # in forbearance > # for sale!

      sounds like then that with all these mortgages in forbearance prices in DFW are about to go UP, right?

      LoL

      Reply
  7. 2banana says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 6:38 pm

    Folks want more affordable housing.

    This is the road on how you get it.

    Let it happen and the states will all be better off in the long run.

    Reply
  8. Brant Lee says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 6:51 pm

    620 down to 580 credit? What could go wrong there? I wouldn’t loan a wooden nickel to someone with that kind of rating. Everyone here who has rented property knows where sub 700 will get you. Does anyone want to guess what kind of shape those foreclosed houses will be in?

    I suppose most people will attempt to live way beyond their means if they can only get approved for it. My 2010 Camry is still purring like a cat and that’s where I get my jollies.

    Reply
  9. Michael Francis says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 6:56 pm

    Speaking of subprime mortgage lending, here in Australia, the LNP Federal Government just announced the full removal of the Responsible Lending Laws adopted by the Hayne Royal Commission Report last year into irresponsible bank lending.

    Banks no longer need to check the credit worthiness of borrowers and are no longer held accountable when loans go bad as the taxpayer will make the bank good.

    Reply
    • Lee says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 1:09 am

      Really?

      They announced the changes to the law, passed the law, and got Royal assent all in two days?

      I think not.

      The proposed changes haven’t even made it to Parliament although that didn’t stop the ASX from surging in price.

      Reply
  10. Educated but poor Millennial says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 7:08 pm

    When this houses hit the market, will this bring the housing price down? Will this effect the untouchable housing in Los Angeles?
    Any news?
    Thank you.

    Reply
    • Glenn says:
      Sep 25, 2020 at 7:40 pm

      What makes you think that houses will hit the market? Don’t be surprised if you see Steve Mnuchin working (once again) with his friends at BlackRock. They are the 4th branch of the U.S. government, aren’t they? This is a deja vu of the 2008 – 2009 Subprime. Check out Indy Mac / One West. ~ The Soviet Union was liquidated December 8, 1991. I think that we have the same “liquidators” (just may have, that is).

      Reply
    • Beardawg says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 1:24 am

      EBPM

      As a former So Cal homeowner (1989-2002) and residential RE investor (2004- Present), best guess is prices after foreclosures (2021-23, barring govt takeover of privately owned RE) will make some areas affordable, meaning a $500K cracketbox in IngleWatts might drop to $300K.

      The desired burbs will move less, say $700K to $600K, but with ZERO interest (net 2.5% or so), you can prolly slide into a decent house for $2500/mo in a couple years.

      Good luck with the tax rates, smog, CA flake-a-sauruses and neverending traffic. Left 20 years ago and only go back to visit and try to avoid rental cars and hotels. I can afford the travel/lodging but don’t like subsidizing idiocy.

      Reply
  11. Petunia says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 7:11 pm

    This looks a lot worse than 2008, when only a few states imploded. The number of high end neighborhoods on the list is surprising. These are high property tax areas, and if they are not paying the taxes, will that be added to the end of the loans.

    The high prices in my area don’t reflect the level of potential delinquencies. It looks like a bloodbath is right around the corner.

    Reply
    • Old School says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 6:15 am

      Real estate also has a historical component. Right now I am renting a structure for very little that is probably near the end of its life. It started about 100 years ago as a small school. Very well constructed. Later it was moved and used as a church. Added onto (not very well done) and used as a residence. Now converted to a 2 bedroom apartment with half of the structure empty. As far as I know a real estate broker or banker has never made a dime on the place.

      The land value will soon be worth more than the structure and it will eventually get torn down and a McMansion be built on it as it’s a 2.5 acre lot in a nice area. Being single and relatively old I feel pretty good about living here. I could afford (barely) to have a nice new home constructed, but in a way it’s kind of wasteful not to use the last years of a structure especially if it meets my needs. There is a certain charm about living in a place where doors and floors are a 100 years old.

      It’s kind of living in a gray market where there is no rental contract, not much is to modern code as it’s all grandfathered in. It’s about as free as one can get these days.

      Reply
  12. Mike says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 7:21 pm

    ” And when forbearance ends? By metro.”

    Bye?

    Reply
  13. breamrod says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 7:43 pm

    no worries ! blackrock will buy them all for .40 cents on the dollar and then rent them back to you. Just like they did in Atlanta back in 2010. After all it’s government for the “people”

    Reply
    • GotCollateral says:
      Sep 25, 2020 at 10:52 pm

      Sorry… 40 cents on the dollar is history…

      > youtube-dl -f mp4 ‘ytsearch: The Fed Has Few Options, Says Danielle DiMartino Booth CFA Global Investors’

      > 35-38 min

      > non covanent -> from 40c/dollar to 14c/dollar recovery

      > covanent -> from 71c/dollar to 60c/dollar

      That was 2018… collateralization levels on Junk anything (including junk houses) are around 8.5% now…

      Blackrock will buy at 8.5 cents on the dollar from “homeowners” liquidated underlying on their “death pledges”… sorry mortgages is the preferred euphemism lol

      Reply
  14. BuySome says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 7:44 pm

    Quantitative Pot Easing (QPE) is not working…it’s time for a massive program of Helicopter Qualudes. Keep calm and defer on!

    Reply
  15. MonkeyBusiness says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 7:47 pm

    The state of the economy continues to be weird. Supposedly container demand is pretty strong. Triton, one of the big container-equipment lessors “expects to see sustained heightened activity through the fourth quarter, while demand could remain strong through the Chinese New Year [in mid-February 2021]”

    Yes, I am aware that Wolf wrote a housing post, but there’s also strength in the economy and I am just not sure yet how the economy is going to play out.

    Reply
  16. Josap says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 8:04 pm

    I wonder how many of these loans are small RE investors whose tenants aren’t paying rent.

    Reply
  17. DR DOOM says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 10:12 pm

    If the fed does stumble into inflation with wage growth then forbearance for a year is a winner for the mortgage holder. If the fed stumbles into deflation then dropping the house keys off in the mail box on a depreciating house is also a winner. Not paying is always a winner. This will add a new victim class to the multitude of existing victim classes. We could call them Covid 19 Economic Refugees. Congress will have to pass more laws in the future to protect them from the mean old world wanting payment. The schmucks staying current by paying are looking like suckers. Extend and Pretend is evolving into being a reality. In America you are better off being a member of a victim class looking for a political savior for your salvation than being independent and questioning the political class . Submit and be made whole so sayeth the savior.

    Reply
    • Beardawg says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 1:37 am

      DD

      That is prophetic. I recently watched a social documentary establishing what you describe. The more victimized a person can present to others, the greater his/her/their status in their peer group.

      With enough legislative momentum, it could become a bizarre reality where emotional and/or financial challenges, real or simply expressed, equate to new sets of rights without responsibilities.

      Brave new world ?

      Reply
  18. Lynn says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 10:41 pm

    Thank you Wolf.

    Reply
  19. raxadian says:
    Sep 25, 2020 at 11:11 pm

    One of Biden’s campaign promises is debt forgiveness… granted is mostly for student loans and is a campaign promise he only said one time. Is on Youtube if you wanna look it up.

    But however win the election will have to deal with this anyway, I wonder what they will do?

    Reply
    • DawnsEarlyLight says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 1:03 am

      Forgive student loans? Better repay the thousands of people who paid for student education. Do we think people actually tow the party line? Get your hands out of my pockets!

      Reply
  20. Lee says:
    Sep 26, 2020 at 1:13 am

    In the RE sector in China, home of the official ripoff company and ponzi scheme listed companies galore, Evergrande looks like it it is big trouble.

    Wonder if the Chinese government will bail them out to the tune of some $120 billion or so………………..

    Reply
  21. Beardawg says:
    Sep 26, 2020 at 1:53 am

    As a private lender for residential RE investors, the terms are straightforward and Borrowers have SITG (Skin in the Game). Without SITG, neither a homeowner nor investor will pay if the asset drops below the loan value – it is calc’d into the amount lent (Loan to Value aka LTV). An investor is more likely to ride it out if they have a tenant in the property to at least make the bills.

    In this go around, I agree there seems to be a setup by the proverbial “Big Boys” who can orchestrate the LTV tipping point in targeted markets (the ones Wolf is highlighting above). Fannie/Fred will wholesale these en masse to the Big Boys at 20-30 cents/dollar who will then trickle them to Mom n Pops for 40-70 cents (depending on locale).

    Ma’s n Pa’s will be labeled greedy as they try to make a go if it (been there). The Big Boys are just sliding paper around and making bank – everyday Joe does not see their faces and displaces the vitriol onto Ma n Pa.

    Solution? Buy stock in the Big Boys I guess, then at least you won’t get your rental home (asset) trashed.

    Reply
    • happy_man says:
      Sep 26, 2020 at 6:23 am

      @beardawg

      You suggest buying stock in the big boys, what makes you believe that the incestuous management in control of the big boys will return anything to the shareholders? Did shareholders suddenly stand up and exercise their rights?

      Reply
  22. Michael Engel says:
    Sep 26, 2020 at 4:06 am

    1) If FHA, the big whale, decide to sell : LI, White plain, Jersy-City, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago…on big red falling prices & on high volume,
    – because they care, – there will be a “change of character” in the US RE market.
    2) When they don’t care, when they kick the can down, absorb the extreme delinquencies for a while, the RE market trend is still up, after the temp CV19 bump.
    3) SPY weekly : the trend is up, backing up, above/ under Feb high, because there was no “change of character”. Until there will be a “change of character” the trend is still up.
    4) The weekly bar is slightly smaller than the previous bar, on slightly higher volume.
    5) It landed on top of the June 8 2020 bar and bounced backup.
    6) It landed on top of the “change of character” bar, on the open
    of the big red/ high volume bar from Feb 24 2020, – x4 times it’s size / on higher volume, – and bounced backup, still in the Feb 18/ 24 gap, to close slightly < the Feb 18 close.
    7) SPY daily approached the top of the cloud in direction to the bumps above, possibly to form x2 or x3 camel back humps and LPS.

    Reply
  23. roddy6667 says:
    Sep 26, 2020 at 7:33 am

    I just watched the movie “The Big Short” again. I wonder how soon before the CMOs and CDOs collapse like a house of cards in a 9.0 earthquake.
    That would 9.0 on the Richter Scale. Pun intended.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *