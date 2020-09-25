Subprime, No Problem? FHA Mortgage Delinquencies Hit Record 17.4%, as Fed Triggers Mad Land-Rush in Split Housing Market

Atlanta metro: 53,000 FHA mortgages are delinquent. Houston metro, 47,000. Just FHA, not including other delinquent mortgages. And when forbearance ends? By metro.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Even as the housing market is being whipped into a mad land rush, with new single-family house sales spiking 46% year-over-year, highest since 2007, with existing home sales jumping to the highest since 2006, and with prices in many metros soaring to new records, the other end of the housing market – high-risk government-insured mortgages – is falling apart, and delinquencies rose to another all-time historic high.
The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) which insures about 8 million high-risk mortgages with lower requirements – “low down payments,” “low closing costs,” and “easy credit qualifying,” it says – reported that an all-time record of 17.4% of its mortgages were delinquent in August, up from what had been the all-time record in July of 17.0%, and having doubled from a year ago.
The FHA’s mortgage portfolio always has higher delinquency rates than more risk averse portfolios. Over the past two years, about two-thirds of mortgages had credit scores at origination of 679 or below. To tamp down on the risks, the FHA began tightening up its lending standards in 2019. But it wasn’t prepared for what came next.
“Seriously delinquent” mortgages in the FHA portfolio – meaning, 90 days or more delinquent – rose to an all-time record of 11.2% in August, from 10.9% in June, having nearly tripled from 3.8% August 2019.
This data, released by the FHA’s Early Warning System, differs slightly from the data the FHA releases later in its official monthly report.
The delinquency rate for the top 169 metros (table at the bottom), which account for about 6 million of FHA-insured mortgages, rose to 18.0%, and seriously delinquent mortgages rose to 11.7%.
In 29 of these metros, the delinquency rates are between 20% and 27.7%! Other metros have much lower delinquency rates. Because of these huge differences by metro, we’ll look at them by metro.
The delinquency rates include mortgages that were delinquent and were subsequently moved into forbearance programs, where the lender agrees to not pursue its legal rights due to nonpayment of the mortgage, and where the borrower doesn’t have to make payments for a set period. A form of “extend and pretend.”
During the term of forbearance – six months, under the CARES Act, extendable by another six months – while the borrower doesn’t have to make payments, the unpaid interest is added to the mortgage principal balance, and eventually interest and principal payments will need to be made.
The FHA specializes in low-down-payment higher risk mortgages, including “subprime” mortgages (FICO credit score below 620). And down-payment requirements are minimal for subprime mortgages:
- Credit score of 580 or higher: down payments as low as 3.5%.
- Credit score below 580: down payment of 10%.
Many of these borrowers are precisely the ones who got hit hardest by the unemployment crisis.
These delinquencies are not happening because home prices have plunged and people could, but refuse to, make mortgage payments because they’re underwater, the sort of strategic default that happened massively during the Mortgage Crisis, often with investment properties. Home prices have risen, and most of these borrowers are not underwater. The delinquencies are occurring because people lost their jobs or their contract work and cannot make the payments for economic reasons.
In some of the Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs), the FHA insures a relatively small share of mortgages, and a high delinquency rate among FHA mortgages in those metros has less impact on the market. But in other MSAs, the FHA insures a large share of mortgages, and a high delinquency rate in those MSAs puts the housing market at serious risk.
At some point, forbearance will end, and borrowers will have to make payments again, or sell the house and pay off the mortgage, or find themselves in a foreclosure.
The highest delinquency rates among FHA-insured mortgages occur in Nassau County-Suffolk County, NY (27.7%); and New York-New Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ (27.0%); in both MSAs, over 20% of the FHA mortgages are “seriously delinquent.”
In the Nassau-Suffolk MSA, the share of FHA-insured mortgages of all mortgages is 12.2%, whereas in the MSA of New York-New Jersey City-White Plains, its share is less than half, 5.9%, which makes that market somewhat less threatened.
The most at-risk metros are those where FHA-insured mortgages have a high market share and a high delinquency rate. The table shows the Top 10 of those markets, according to the American Enterprise Institute’s Housing Center, which collected the data from FHA Neighborhood Watch, sorted by the combination of highest FHA delinquency rates (4th column) and highest shares of FHA mortgages (6th column).
|10 Most at Risk Metros, FHA Delinquency Rates, August 2020
|MSA
|# Delinquent
|% Delinquent
|% Seriously Delinquent
|FHA Share
|1
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
|53,135
|21.2%
|14.2%
|21%
|2
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|47,410
|22.2%
|14.3%
|19%
|3
|Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, IL
|39,740
|22.4%
|15.5%
|14%
|4
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|29,855
|22.1%
|15.5%
|14%
|5
|Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX
|27,712
|19.2%
|12.2%
|15%
|6
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|22,894
|17.3%
|11.1%
|21%
|7
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|21,425
|19.9%
|13.2%
|19%
|8
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|17,156
|19.0%
|11.4%
|19%
|9
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|16,811
|20.2%
|13.9%
|22%
|10
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|16,355
|17.4%
|11.8%
|20%
It’s not the lenders that carry the risk, it’s the FHA that insures these mortgages; the taxpayers carry the risk. For taxpayers, it’s a good thing that home prices have risen in recent years, which will in theory allow many defaulted homeowners to sell their home and use the proceeds to pay off the mortgage, and maybe have a little cash left over. That’s why there isn’t a whole lot of official wailing and gnashing of teeth here – in addition to the hope that after forbearance everything will just go back to the old normal.
In practice, a wave of forced sellers like this – and that’s where those housing markets are most at risk – will put sudden downward pressure on home prices, which then suddenly causes other sellers to be underwater.
For example, in the Atlanta metro (#1 above), 53,000 FHA mortgages are delinquent and over 33,000 mortgages are “seriously delinquent.” Those delinquencies that cannot be cured will lead to forced sales. And that’s a lot of houses to suddenly hit the market. In the Houston metro, 47,000 houses with delinquent mortgages are waiting in the wings.
And those are just FHA mortgages and do not include any of the other delinquent mortgages.
The table below shows the 167 MSAs and their FHA loans, in order of the delinquency rate of those FHA loans (4th column), the number (not dollars) of delinquent FHA mortgages in that MSA (3rd column), and the share of FHA mortgages in that market as a percent of total mortgages (5th column). You can use your browser’s search box to find an MSA (if your smartphone clips the 6th column, hold your device in landscape position).
|MSA
|# Delinquent Loans
|% Delinquent
|% Seriously Delinquent
|FHA Share
|1
|Nassau County-Suffolk County, NY
|15,715
|27.7%
|20.8%
|12%
|2
|New York-Jersey City-White Plains, NY-NJ
|24,348
|27.0%
|20.6%
|6%
|3
|Newark, NJ-PA
|13,854
|26.1%
|19.0%
|14%
|4
|Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach-Sunrise, FL
|12,577
|25.6%
|18.5%
|15%
|5
|Poughkeepsie-Newburgh-Middletown, NY
|3,639
|25.2%
|18.0%
|15%
|6
|Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT
|3,881
|24.2%
|17.4%
|7%
|7
|Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, FL
|13,181
|23.8%
|17.3%
|15%
|8
|New Orleans-Metairie, LA
|8,682
|23.2%
|15.2%
|12%
|9
|McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX
|4,421
|22.4%
|14.3%
|32%
|10
|Chicago-Naperville-Evanston, IL
|39,740
|22.4%
|15.5%
|10%
|11
|San Rafael, CA
|53
|22.3%
|19.7%
|1%
|12
|Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX
|47,410
|22.2%
|14.3%
|14%
|13
|Lafayette, LA
|2,324
|22.2%
|14.0%
|15%
|14
|Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV
|29,855
|22.1%
|15.5%
|10%
|15
|West Palm Beach-Boca Raton-Boynton Beach, FL
|7,371
|21.9%
|15.4%
|13%
|16
|Camden, NJ
|12,714
|21.6%
|14.7%
|22%
|17
|Naples-Marco Island, FL
|1,645
|21.3%
|15.4%
|10%
|18
|Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA
|53,135
|21.2%
|14.2%
|15%
|19
|Philadelphia, PA
|15,095
|20.5%
|13.1%
|11%
|20
|Barnstable Town, MA
|612
|20.5%
|13.6%
|6%
|21
|Corpus Christi, TX
|2,832
|20.5%
|12.6%
|20%
|22
|Baton Rouge, LA
|5,764
|20.4%
|12.5%
|16%
|23
|Frederick-Gaithersburg-Rockville, MD
|5,808
|20.3%
|14.5%
|10%
|24
|New Haven-Milford, CT
|5,725
|20.2%
|13.7%
|17%
|25
|Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX
|2,058
|20.2%
|11.5%
|21%
|26
|Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL
|16,811
|20.2%
|13.9%
|17%
|27
|Boston, MA
|4,423
|20.1%
|13.2%
|7%
|28
|Gary, IN
|6,406
|20.0%
|12.4%
|20%
|29
|Shreveport-Bossier City, LA
|3,057
|20.0%
|12.2%
|18%
|30
|Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD
|21,425
|19.9%
|13.2%
|15%
|31
|Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV
|13,984
|19.6%
|13.8%
|13%
|32
|Dallas-Plano-Irving, TX
|27,712
|19.2%
|12.2%
|11%
|33
|Charleston-North Charleston, SC
|4,164
|19.2%
|12.2%
|9%
|34
|Port St. Lucie, FL
|3,322
|19.1%
|12.6%
|22%
|35
|Cambridge-Newton-Framingham, MA
|4,470
|19.0%
|12.8%
|7%
|36
|San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX
|17,156
|19.0%
|11.4%
|16%
|37
|Oakland-Berkeley-Livermore, CA
|3,935
|18.9%
|13.0%
|5%
|38
|Birmingham-Hoover, AL
|7,458
|18.8%
|11.5%
|13%
|39
|Savannah, GA
|2,373
|18.8%
|11.5%
|12%
|40
|Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL
|6,007
|18.8%
|12.4%
|31%
|41
|Mobile, AL
|3,205
|18.8%
|11.5%
|21%
|42
|Wilmington, DE-MD-NJ
|5,630
|18.7%
|12.3%
|20%
|43
|Columbia, SC
|5,681
|18.7%
|11.4%
|14%
|44
|Elgin, IL
|4,697
|18.5%
|12.1%
|18%
|45
|Fort Worth-Arlington-Grapevine, TX
|15,533
|18.5%
|11.6%
|15%
|46
|Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
|4,831
|18.4%
|12.1%
|16%
|47
|El Paso, TX
|6,651
|18.4%
|11.1%
|24%
|48
|San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA
|810
|18.4%
|13.5%
|2%
|49
|Worcester, MA-CT
|3,770
|18.4%
|11.6%
|13%
|50
|Los Angeles-Long Beach-Glendale, CA
|16,826
|18.3%
|12.3%
|7%
|51
|Urban Honolulu, HI
|852
|18.3%
|13.6%
|3%
|52
|Hartford-East Hartford-Middletown, CT
|7,859
|18.2%
|11.8%
|16%
|53
|San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA
|4,661
|18.2%
|12.8%
|6%
|54
|Springfield, MA
|2,862
|18.0%
|11.0%
|16%
|55
|Greeley, CO
|2,089
|18.0%
|10.8%
|19%
|56
|Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, Pa-NJ
|5,422
|18.0%
|11.8%
|19%
|57
|Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA
|1,362
|17.9%
|12.6%
|7%
|58
|Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC
|13,587
|17.8%
|11.0%
|10%
|59
|Albany-Schenectady-Troy, NY
|4,440
|17.8%
|11.9%
|10%
|60
|Jacksonville, FL
|8,732
|17.8%
|11.8%
|13%
|61
|Anaheim-Santa Ana-Irvine, CA
|2,652
|17.7%
|13.0%
|4%
|62
|Memphis, TN-MS-AR
|10,396
|17.7%
|11.1%
|18%
|63
|Lake County-Kenosha County, Il-WI
|3,929
|17.6%
|11.7%
|9%
|64
|Vallejo, CA
|1,670
|17.6%
|11.7%
|16%
|65
|Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR
|4,798
|17.5%
|11.2%
|13%
|66
|Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
|16,355
|17.4%
|11.8%
|15%
|67
|Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA
|22,894
|17.3%
|11.1%
|18%
|68
|Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
|1,899
|17.3%
|10.7%
|6%
|69
|Raleigh-Cary, NC
|5,243
|17.2%
|10.8%
|7%
|70
|Montgomery County-Bucks County-Chester County, PA
|7,262
|17.2%
|11.6%
|9%
|71
|Cleveland-Elyria, OH
|11,789
|17.1%
|11.3%
|13%
|72
|Stockton, CA
|3,148
|17.0%
|11.0%
|16%
|73
|Greensboro-High Point, NC
|4,040
|16.9%
|10.2%
|12%
|74
|Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC
|3,553
|16.8%
|9.8%
|14%
|75
|Detroit-Dearborn-Livonia, MI
|7,798
|16.7%
|10.6%
|15%
|76
|Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX
|8,905
|16.7%
|10.4%
|8%
|77
|Reading, PA
|2,504
|16.6%
|10.8%
|19%
|78
|North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
|3,074
|16.5%
|11.2%
|12%
|79
|Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
|7,546
|16.5%
|10.5%
|17%
|80
|Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
|10,238
|16.4%
|10.3%
|11%
|81
|Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom, CA
|7,063
|16.4%
|11.1%
|12%
|82
|Lubbock, TX
|1,904
|16.2%
|9.3%
|17%
|83
|Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO
|11,534
|16.2%
|10.5%
|12%
|84
|Greenville-Anderson, SC
|4,171
|16.2%
|10.0%
|13%
|85
|Winston-Salem, NC
|3,212
|16.1%
|9.5%
|12%
|86
|Anchorage, AK
|1,857
|16.0%
|10.8%
|13%
|87
|Punta Gorda, FL
|810
|16.0%
|10.3%
|14%
|88
|Tacoma-Lakewood, WA
|3,948
|16.0%
|10.1%
|15%
|89
|Warren-Troy-Farmington Hills, MI
|10,452
|16.0%
|10.2%
|9%
|90
|Toledo, OH
|2,672
|15.9%
|10.1%
|10%
|91
|Scranton–Wilkes-Barre, PA
|2,298
|15.9%
|9.8%
|18%
|92
|Syracuse, NY
|3,491
|15.9%
|10.1%
|13%
|93
|Milwaukee-Waukesha, WI
|4,165
|15.9%
|10.3%
|6%
|94
|Santa Rosa-Petaluma, CA
|525
|15.9%
|11.7%
|6%
|95
|St. Louis, MO-IL
|15,572
|15.8%
|9.5%
|11%
|96
|Richmond, VA
|8,167
|15.8%
|9.6%
|13%
|97
|Wichita, KS
|3,426
|15.7%
|9.4%
|13%
|98
|Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach, FL
|3,523
|15.6%
|9.7%
|20%
|99
|Salisbury, MD-DE
|1,548
|15.6%
|9.4%
|8%
|100
|Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN
|13,427
|15.6%
|9.4%
|15%
|101
|Columbus, OH
|10,232
|15.6%
|9.9%
|10%
|102
|Tulsa, OK
|5,414
|15.6%
|9.5%
|16%
|103
|Oklahoma City, OK
|8,282
|15.5%
|9.5%
|15%
|104
|Flint, MI
|2,100
|15.5%
|9.6%
|17%
|105
|Bakersfield, CA
|5,270
|15.5%
|9.9%
|24%
|106
|Seattle-Bellevue-Kent, WA
|5,496
|15.5%
|10.7%
|5%
|107
|Rochester, NY
|5,233
|15.4%
|9.8%
|12%
|108
|Chattanooga, TN-GA
|2,894
|15.4%
|9.2%
|14%
|109
|Modesto, CA
|2,277
|15.3%
|9.6%
|21%
|110
|Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL
|882
|15.1%
|9.8%
|9%
|111
|Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville, FL
|2,676
|15.1%
|9.9%
|14%
|112
|Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI
|13,935
|15.1%
|9.7%
|9%
|113
|Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC
|1,636
|15.1%
|9.4%
|8%
|114
|Tallahassee, FL
|1,517
|15.1%
|9.8%
|11%
|115
|Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN
|9,977
|15.0%
|9.2%
|13%
|116
|Huntsville, AL
|2,351
|15.0%
|8.8%
|10%
|117
|Cincinnati, Oh-KY-IN
|10,889
|14.9%
|9.3%
|12%
|118
|Wilmington, NC
|888
|14.9%
|9.1%
|7%
|119
|San Francisco-San Mateo-Redwood City, CA
|132
|14.9%
|11.7%
|0%
|120
|York-Hanover, PA
|2,688
|14.8%
|9.0%
|19%
|121
|Ogden-Clearfield, UT
|3,216
|14.8%
|8.2%
|15%
|122
|Boulder, CO
|411
|14.8%
|9.6%
|3%
|123
|Clarksville, TN-KY
|1,263
|14.8%
|9.1%
|12%
|124
|Ocala, FL
|1,457
|14.8%
|9.0%
|19%
|125
|Asheville, NC
|789
|14.7%
|8.8%
|6%
|126
|Fort Wayne, IN
|2,382
|14.7%
|8.4%
|13%
|127
|Pittsburgh, PA
|10,016
|14.7%
|9.0%
|11%
|128
|Killeen-Temple, TX
|1,704
|14.7%
|8.3%
|10%
|129
|Kansas City, MO-KS
|10,316
|14.7%
|8.9%
|12%
|130
|Salt Lake City, UT
|5,271
|14.5%
|8.5%
|13%
|131
|Lancaster, PA
|1,974
|14.5%
|9.0%
|12%
|132
|Akron, OH
|3,372
|14.4%
|9.1%
|13%
|133
|Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ
|19,636
|14.4%
|8.6%
|12%
|134
|Fort Collins, CO
|672
|14.4%
|9.4%
|8%
|135
|Des Moines-West Des Moines, IA
|2,651
|14.4%
|8.6%
|8%
|136
|Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA
|2,264
|14.4%
|8.8%
|17%
|137
|Pensacola-Ferry Pass-Brent, FL
|1,885
|14.3%
|8.9%
|10%
|138
|Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
|3,488
|14.3%
|8.5%
|9%
|139
|Manchester-Nashua, NH
|1,435
|14.2%
|9.1%
|12%
|140
|Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL
|736
|14.2%
|8.9%
|5%
|141
|Buffalo-Cheektowaga, NY
|4,991
|14.1%
|8.8%
|10%
|142
|Louisville/Jefferson County, KY-IN
|6,487
|14.0%
|8.6%
|13%
|143
|Omaha-Council Bluffs, NE-IA
|4,107
|14.0%
|8.2%
|9%
|144
|Knoxville, TN
|3,468
|14.0%
|8.1%
|12%
|145
|Colorado Springs, CO
|2,527
|14.0%
|8.6%
|9%
|146
|Albuquerque, NM
|5,389
|13.9%
|8.3%
|16%
|147
|Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA
|5,252
|13.9%
|9.5%
|9%
|148
|Tucson, AZ
|4,358
|13.8%
|8.3%
|13%
|149
|Fresno, CA
|3,671
|13.8%
|8.5%
|16%
|150
|Canton-Massillon, OH
|2,011
|13.8%
|7.9%
|17%
|151
|Dayton-Kettering, OH
|3,907
|13.7%
|8.3%
|12%
|152
|Provo-Orem, UT
|1,986
|13.6%
|7.9%
|12%
|153
|Madison, WI
|647
|13.5%
|8.6%
|4%
|154
|Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
|2,355
|13.3%
|8.2%
|12%
|155
|Lansing-East Lansing, MI
|1,890
|12.8%
|7.7%
|12%
|156
|Visalia, CA
|2,208
|12.8%
|7.3%
|28%
|157
|Eugene-Springfield, OR
|829
|12.5%
|7.8%
|10%
|158
|Bend, OR
|377
|12.5%
|8.1%
|8%
|159
|Kalamazoo-Portage, MI
|828
|12.4%
|7.5%
|10%
|160
|Prescott Valley-Prescott, AZ
|509
|12.2%
|7.1%
|10%
|161
|Lexington-Fayette, KY
|1,651
|12.0%
|7.4%
|10%
|162
|Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA
|1,707
|11.8%
|7.0%
|10%
|163
|Salem, OR
|1,168
|11.7%
|7.1%
|15%
|164
|Reno, NV
|1,105
|11.6%
|7.6%
|11%
|165
|Boise City, ID
|2,435
|11.6%
|6.3%
|10%
|166
|Panama City, FL
|495
|11.4%
|7.2%
|12%
|167
|Springfield, MO
|1,464
|11.0%
|6.5%
|12%
|168
|Lake Havasu City-Kingman, AZ
|463
|10.9%
|6.1%
|12%
|169
|Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR
|1,723
|10.5%
|5.9%
|10%
Florida – a sunny place for shady people. If the snowbirds don’t return this winter to pump up the local economy it looks like things could get bad.
I live in Canada. I don’t think we’re going to be opening the border any time soon and it seems likely that the USA will keep their side closed to match. So, no snowbirds unless they’re dual-citizenship.
Every winterized camping spot in BC is already booked for this winter. Apparently, they need another 35K spots, and some kind of association is scrambling to find docking/rental accommodations for snowbirds that live full time in their (unsuitable for winter) RVs.
Big electricity bills coming for them. We have many grey cold days just above 0 deg C, and the occasional snow event. My son rents out a spot to a local RVer and during winter the renter is buying propane every week, it seems.
It seems the government (taxpayer) has been the debt payer of last resort, for the past couple of decades. Maybe the government should recoup much more, maybe all, of the assets , in these fantastic deals with banks and mortgage companies. Let them feel the pain, and loss, of such ridiculous contracts!
get this
If you have FHA mortgage and are in forbearance
YOU CAN’T SELL HOUSE
per RULES
a Realtor friend who had contract on house was trying to get FHA financing
contract price $208k
2018 paid $183k
Appraised price today – $185k
DEAL = NO GO – ie dead
is this reason???
conventional lender would easily appraise at contract price
Dawns Early Light,,,,
Banks and Mortgage Companies are middle men that process mortgages in accordance with government standards,,, why should they take a hit..
The big question is where in the Constitution is the federal government authorized to have anything to do with loans and mortgages… answer is they aren’t! !!! Totally UnConstitutional. .. we should be prosecuting Congressmen….
@top-gun
here,here!
It’s really fun to think of all the things the Fedgov does (or allows to happen) which are unconstitutional. If the Fedgov, which collectively is by far the most dangerous and abusive lawbreaker in the USA, simply followed the Constitution the govt would become unrecognizable to the typical public school & university indoctrinated, leftist (including so called conservative republicans), communist (including so called conservative republicans), partisan (both parties) American.
But it would be beautiful I believe there would be much less poverty, and it would be so much easier for families to provide for themselves. I also believe there would be a lot less pollution and environmental damage! Possibly zero pollution!
Even more so if a return to Constitutional government were accompanied by an interest in or increase of faith.
The degree of peace could also be very high. Not only in the USA but also in all the countries oppressed or tormented today by the USA military and abused by the current USA “businesses” of today.
I was thinking the same thing. Once debt bubble burst in 2008 the US balance sheet backed by Fed printing has been the go to move by politicians. It is not rational to make a loan where the asset can loose 20% of it’s value only requiring a no down payment or 3% down payment loan. Same with student loans. If we have severe recession most of those loans will never get repaid. Doesn’t make sense except it’s a government subsidy to certain people at expense of others.
The last housing bubble crisis appeared in 2006 bursted in 2007, didn’t really crash the market until 2008 when the big boss gave up on Lehman. How many years before this one crashes is unknown, but we all know it really depends on Fed and the owners behind it. With Trump unwillingly to give up power, and a civil war on the horizon. I say it won’t crash until the political game either settles or completely gone nuts. Until then these bubbles continue to grow.
Wolf, don’t you know that this forbearance kick the can will never end?
Debt cures all, more debt to roll over bad debt is the greatest American past time since 2008!
As long as creditors don’t expect the money back, what’s the problem?
Here’s a crack pipe and some free based jeromium, go wild!
Jeromium
Niiiiice.
Why just limit the Roll-over Circus to the past 12years..? Since,its been going on in the World’s Treasury/Bond Markets..’ad infinitum’ lolol aloha amigos
Yeah, and since forever there have never been any major defaults, currency pegs failing, or relative declines in standards of living between countries at various income/wealth levels!
Read a long time ago that you can’t have a bubble without debt.
The stuff going on around here: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX, has to do with the large number of oil & gas jobs that vanished this year.
Besides the high paid employees (engineers, management personnel, etc), the lower tier workers that staff oilfield support companies have been seriously displaced. One family member of our, an oil & gas accountant who made $120K per year, has been unemployed since March and no jobs leads on the horizon.
I bet they could outsource that job for 25% or less of that amount
Dallas-PLano-Irving is one of the markets I’ve been watching, and the # delinquent in the chart above is higher than the total inventory for sale now. And as Wolf points out, that’s just the FHA mortgages.
@townnorth
I think you have discovered a signal for home prices: # in forbearance > # for sale!
sounds like then that with all these mortgages in forbearance prices in DFW are about to go UP, right?
LoL
Folks want more affordable housing.
This is the road on how you get it.
Let it happen and the states will all be better off in the long run.
620 down to 580 credit? What could go wrong there? I wouldn’t loan a wooden nickel to someone with that kind of rating. Everyone here who has rented property knows where sub 700 will get you. Does anyone want to guess what kind of shape those foreclosed houses will be in?
I suppose most people will attempt to live way beyond their means if they can only get approved for it. My 2010 Camry is still purring like a cat and that’s where I get my jollies.
Speaking of subprime mortgage lending, here in Australia, the LNP Federal Government just announced the full removal of the Responsible Lending Laws adopted by the Hayne Royal Commission Report last year into irresponsible bank lending.
Banks no longer need to check the credit worthiness of borrowers and are no longer held accountable when loans go bad as the taxpayer will make the bank good.
Really?
They announced the changes to the law, passed the law, and got Royal assent all in two days?
I think not.
The proposed changes haven’t even made it to Parliament although that didn’t stop the ASX from surging in price.
When this houses hit the market, will this bring the housing price down? Will this effect the untouchable housing in Los Angeles?
Any news?
Thank you.
What makes you think that houses will hit the market? Don’t be surprised if you see Steve Mnuchin working (once again) with his friends at BlackRock. They are the 4th branch of the U.S. government, aren’t they? This is a deja vu of the 2008 – 2009 Subprime. Check out Indy Mac / One West. ~ The Soviet Union was liquidated December 8, 1991. I think that we have the same “liquidators” (just may have, that is).
EBPM
As a former So Cal homeowner (1989-2002) and residential RE investor (2004- Present), best guess is prices after foreclosures (2021-23, barring govt takeover of privately owned RE) will make some areas affordable, meaning a $500K cracketbox in IngleWatts might drop to $300K.
The desired burbs will move less, say $700K to $600K, but with ZERO interest (net 2.5% or so), you can prolly slide into a decent house for $2500/mo in a couple years.
Good luck with the tax rates, smog, CA flake-a-sauruses and neverending traffic. Left 20 years ago and only go back to visit and try to avoid rental cars and hotels. I can afford the travel/lodging but don’t like subsidizing idiocy.
This looks a lot worse than 2008, when only a few states imploded. The number of high end neighborhoods on the list is surprising. These are high property tax areas, and if they are not paying the taxes, will that be added to the end of the loans.
The high prices in my area don’t reflect the level of potential delinquencies. It looks like a bloodbath is right around the corner.
Real estate also has a historical component. Right now I am renting a structure for very little that is probably near the end of its life. It started about 100 years ago as a small school. Very well constructed. Later it was moved and used as a church. Added onto (not very well done) and used as a residence. Now converted to a 2 bedroom apartment with half of the structure empty. As far as I know a real estate broker or banker has never made a dime on the place.
The land value will soon be worth more than the structure and it will eventually get torn down and a McMansion be built on it as it’s a 2.5 acre lot in a nice area. Being single and relatively old I feel pretty good about living here. I could afford (barely) to have a nice new home constructed, but in a way it’s kind of wasteful not to use the last years of a structure especially if it meets my needs. There is a certain charm about living in a place where doors and floors are a 100 years old.
It’s kind of living in a gray market where there is no rental contract, not much is to modern code as it’s all grandfathered in. It’s about as free as one can get these days.
” And when forbearance ends? By metro.”
Bye?
🤣
I wish I’d made that typo so I could add it — after readers point it out — to my list of infamously funny typos.
Alpharetta, Naperville, Palm Springs, Boca Ratan….?
I’d have to figure Naperville is just lumped together with Chicago for the stars. Hard to imagine many FHA loans in Naperville.
These are the official MSAs as defined by the Census Bureau. They’re all huge, some huger than others.
no worries ! blackrock will buy them all for .40 cents on the dollar and then rent them back to you. Just like they did in Atlanta back in 2010. After all it’s government for the “people”
Sorry… 40 cents on the dollar is history…
> youtube-dl -f mp4 ‘ytsearch: The Fed Has Few Options, Says Danielle DiMartino Booth CFA Global Investors’
> 35-38 min
> non covanent -> from 40c/dollar to 14c/dollar recovery
> covanent -> from 71c/dollar to 60c/dollar
That was 2018… collateralization levels on Junk anything (including junk houses) are around 8.5% now…
Blackrock will buy at 8.5 cents on the dollar from “homeowners” liquidated underlying on their “death pledges”… sorry mortgages is the preferred euphemism lol
Quantitative Pot Easing (QPE) is not working…it’s time for a massive program of Helicopter Qualudes. Keep calm and defer on!
The state of the economy continues to be weird. Supposedly container demand is pretty strong. Triton, one of the big container-equipment lessors “expects to see sustained heightened activity through the fourth quarter, while demand could remain strong through the Chinese New Year [in mid-February 2021]”
Yes, I am aware that Wolf wrote a housing post, but there’s also strength in the economy and I am just not sure yet how the economy is going to play out.
You are assuming shipping container demand is strong because they are needed to ship consumer goods to the U.S. But I think the overlords are planning ahead for the end of eviction moratoriums and forebarence. They are bringing in all these containers so they can line them up in the parking lots of the vacant shopping malls to house all the people who will be kicked out of there homes at the begining of the new year. They will be cheap enough they can still make money renting them to the serf’s for the meager amount they can afford.
There’s no need for assumptions. Container import to the US is at a record. And as Wolf has shown below, ecommerce is red hot, and will continue to be hot.
That’s why I said, the economy is “weird”. There’s extreme strength and there’s also extreme weakness.
MonkeyBusiness,
Retail sales — boosted by ecommerce — are red-hot, hit a new record in August, and much of this stuff is imported in containers. That’s where the stimulus money and the extra $600 a week got spent. By category of retailer:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/09/16/how-life-changed-during-the-pandemic-still-loaded-with-stimulus-cash-americans-went-shopping-but-where/
And Q2 ecommerce sales exploded — with Q3 looking similar:
https://wolfstreet.com/2020/08/18/ecommerce-blows-out-even-groceries-home-improvement-materials-furniture/
I wonder how many of these loans are small RE investors whose tenants aren’t paying rent.
Or Airbnb superhosts
I think this is definitely a concern. I’ve been seeing a lot of furnishings on CL and OfferUp that are coming out of AirBnB’s.
If the fed does stumble into inflation with wage growth then forbearance for a year is a winner for the mortgage holder. If the fed stumbles into deflation then dropping the house keys off in the mail box on a depreciating house is also a winner. Not paying is always a winner. This will add a new victim class to the multitude of existing victim classes. We could call them Covid 19 Economic Refugees. Congress will have to pass more laws in the future to protect them from the mean old world wanting payment. The schmucks staying current by paying are looking like suckers. Extend and Pretend is evolving into being a reality. In America you are better off being a member of a victim class looking for a political savior for your salvation than being independent and questioning the political class . Submit and be made whole so sayeth the savior.
DD
That is prophetic. I recently watched a social documentary establishing what you describe. The more victimized a person can present to others, the greater his/her/their status in their peer group.
With enough legislative momentum, it could become a bizarre reality where emotional and/or financial challenges, real or simply expressed, equate to new sets of rights without responsibilities.
Brave new world ?
Thank you Wolf.
One of Biden’s campaign promises is debt forgiveness… granted is mostly for student loans and is a campaign promise he only said one time. Is on Youtube if you wanna look it up.
But however win the election will have to deal with this anyway, I wonder what they will do?
Forgive student loans? Better repay the thousands of people who paid for student education. Do we think people actually tow the party line? Get your hands out of my pockets!
In the RE sector in China, home of the official ripoff company and ponzi scheme listed companies galore, Evergrande looks like it it is big trouble.
Wonder if the Chinese government will bail them out to the tune of some $120 billion or so………………..
As a private lender for residential RE investors, the terms are straightforward and Borrowers have SITG (Skin in the Game). Without SITG, neither a homeowner nor investor will pay if the asset drops below the loan value – it is calc’d into the amount lent (Loan to Value aka LTV). An investor is more likely to ride it out if they have a tenant in the property to at least make the bills.
In this go around, I agree there seems to be a setup by the proverbial “Big Boys” who can orchestrate the LTV tipping point in targeted markets (the ones Wolf is highlighting above). Fannie/Fred will wholesale these en masse to the Big Boys at 20-30 cents/dollar who will then trickle them to Mom n Pops for 40-70 cents (depending on locale).
Ma’s n Pa’s will be labeled greedy as they try to make a go if it (been there). The Big Boys are just sliding paper around and making bank – everyday Joe does not see their faces and displaces the vitriol onto Ma n Pa.
Solution? Buy stock in the Big Boys I guess, then at least you won’t get your rental home (asset) trashed.
@beardawg
You suggest buying stock in the big boys, what makes you believe that the incestuous management in control of the big boys will return anything to the shareholders? Did shareholders suddenly stand up and exercise their rights?
1) If FHA, the big whale, decide to sell : LI, White plain, Jersy-City, Atlanta, Houston, Chicago…on big red falling prices & on high volume,
– because they care, – there will be a “change of character” in the US RE market.
2) When they don’t care, when they kick the can down, absorb the extreme delinquencies for a while, the RE market trend is still up, after the temp CV19 bump.
3) SPY weekly : the trend is up, backing up, above/ under Feb high, because there was no “change of character”. Until there will be a “change of character” the trend is still up.
4) The weekly bar is slightly smaller than the previous bar, on slightly higher volume.
5) It landed on top of the June 8 2020 bar and bounced backup.
6) It landed on top of the “change of character” bar, on the open
of the big red/ high volume bar from Feb 24 2020, – x4 times it’s size / on higher volume, – and bounced backup, still in the Feb 18/ 24 gap, to close slightly < the Feb 18 close.
7) SPY daily approached the top of the cloud in direction to the bumps above, possibly to form x2 or x3 camel back humps and LPS.
I just watched the movie “The Big Short” again. I wonder how soon before the CMOs and CDOs collapse like a house of cards in a 9.0 earthquake.
That would 9.0 on the Richter Scale. Pun intended.