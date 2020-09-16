How Life Changed During the Pandemic: Still Loaded with Stimulus Cash, Americans Went Shopping. But Where?

Illustrated with 13 whiplash-inducing charts.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Total retail sales in August inched up by 0.6% from July, to a new record of $538 billion (seasonally adjusted), according to Census Bureau data this morning. It was the second month in a row of only slight upticks, after big bounce-backs in May and June, from the plunge in March and April. Compared to August 2019, total retail sales were up 2.6%, not adjusted for inflation, with large differences in various categories, from restaurants to auto sales, and we’ll get to those in a moment:
Powered by stimulus.
Consumers received the stimulus checks of $1,200 per taxpayer and $500 per child, starting in April, and those who were on state or federal unemployment insurance received the extra $600 a week in federal top-off money, which expired in July, and now many of them are receiving the extra $300 a week that started in August.
But the extra $600 a week and now the extra $300 a week don’t necessarily arrive one check a week. There has been a backlog in processing these claims, and suddenly consumers receive lump-sum payments to cover weeks of claims. For example, California started sending three of the $300-a-week in extra money as $900-lump-sum payments starting on Labor Day. Recipients might not get any unemployment for weeks, and suddenly they get a catch-up payment of thousands of dollars.
And what did they do with it? Similar to the stimulus money in April, many people used these funds to pay down their credit card balances and other revolving credit, which have dropped by nearly 10% from February through July, including the biggest plunge on record in April when the stimulus checks arrived. Credit card balances are now back to levels first seen in 2008:
People created room on their credit cards and then they spent these funds more or less gradually by charging up their credit cards again.
Other people used these stimulus and extra unemployment funds for down-payments on a car. In addition, this summer few people flew to go on vacation – with air passenger traffic still down about 70% in August from a year ago, and others didn’t go to the dentist and delayed other healthcare spending.
In addition, over 7% of all home mortgages are still in forbearance, and homeowners don’t need to make mortgage payments and can spend that money elsewhere. And eviction bans have given renters some leeway in how to spend their money, shifting some rent payments to retail and other categories.
In other words, the stimulus and extra unemployment money didn’t all get spent in the month during which the government sent it. The spending was spread out over time, and spending priorities shifted in massive ways, and went in bursts, such as sporting goods, some of which then faded.
Retail sales by category.
Sales at new & used auto dealers and parts stores were essentially unchanged in August, compared to July, and just a hair off the record in June. At $109.8 billion (seasonally adjusted) the largest category in retail sales, they were up 4.5% from August last year.
These dollar-sales come amid still sharply lower unit sales. In August, new vehicle sales in units were down 15% year-over-year, and used vehicle retail sales in units were down 2%. This disconnect between rising dollar sales and still-down unit sales is driven by two factors:
Price increases that were particularly sharp in used vehicles; and demand for expensive new vehicles, such as higher-end pickups and SUVs. The average transaction price of new vehicles across the industry in August jumped by 7% year-over-year, according to J.D. Power estimates, reflecting price increases and a larger proportion of high-end units in the sales mix, in line with the “K-shaped” recovery:
Sales at “Non-Store Retailers” (mostly ecommerce) ticked up a smidgen from July after having spiked during the months when many brick-and-mortar stores were closed, and when consumers switched to ecommerce for items even when stores were open, such as groceries. Sales of $83.1 billion in August (seasonally adjusted), the second highest ever after the record in May, were 22.4% higher than in August last year.
Non-store retailers, the second largest category behind auto and auto-parts sales, overlaps with much of ecommerce but includes other non-store retailers such as mail-order operations, door-to-door sales, and sales at stalls and vending machines:
Sales at Food and Beverage Stores fell 1.2% in August from July, to $71.0 billion, continuing to unwind the spike in March ($81.6 billion) that had triggered the “empty shelves” phenomenon. But they were still 10% higher than last year, as much of the spending in restaurants, cafeterias at work and schools, etc., has shifted to the home:
Sales at general merchandise stores (minus department stores) ticked down a tad from July, to $50.9 billion, having unwound most of the 15% spike in March, but were still up 4.9% from a year ago. Walmart and Costco are in this category:
Sales at brick-and-mortar department stores fell 2.3% in August from July, to $9.4 billion, down 16.9% year-over-year, after having declined relentlessly for 20 years. The Pandemic accelerated that process, with numerous chains filing for bankruptcy, and some being liquidated. Even the survivors shed countless stores, abandoning mall after mall because Americans have abandoned department stores. Some department stores, such as Macy’s, have vibrant online sites, but those sales are not included here. This is just brick-and-mortar, a sad sight, having long been obviated by events:
Sales at building materials, garden supply and equipment stores rose 2.0% in August, from July, but remain in the same high range of the past four months, up roughly 15% from a year ago, after having spiked in May. These stores include everything from neighborhood hardware stores to Home Depot. This surge in sales is confirmed by what these types of retailers have reported, and by innumerable stories about homeowners spending money on their homes, particularly decks and backyards, to be enjoyed during their extended staycations:
Sales at Restaurants & Bars rose 4.7% in August from July, to $50.9 billion, but were still down 15.4% from a year ago. This includes fast-food places and drive-throughs that never shut down, along with sit-down restaurants, many of which were still only open for outdoor seating, or have not re-opened at all:
Sales at sporting goods, hobby, book and music stores fell 5.7% in August from July, to $7.4 billion, but were still up 11.1% from a year ago. It was the second month in a row of declines, after they’d gone wild, first collapsing, then spiking. In the months before the Pandemic, sales had fallen below 2007 levels. But suddenly, people bought stationary bikes, actual bicycles, musical instruments, camping gear for their social-distancing vacation, and what not. Stories of shops running out of stuff, such as bicycles, were everywhere:
Sales at furniture and home furnishing stores rose 2.1% in August from July, to a record $10.2 billion, up 3.8% year-over-year, after having collapsed in March and April, and then bounced back, as people spruced up their homes and created work-at-home corners and what not:
Sales at clothing and accessory stores rose 2.9% in August from July, to $17.7 billion, but were still down 20.4% year-over-year, after an 86% collapse in March and April. People still buy clothes, but much of that business has wandered off to ecommerce sites:
Sales at gas stations inched up 0.4% in August from July, to $35.2 billion, still down 15.4% year-over-year. These sales include junk food, beer, motor oil, coffee, and other stuff people buy at gas stations. Gasoline prices are highly volatile, and a part of the sales movement is due to price changes:
From the retailer’s annual sales point of view. For retailers that got hit during the pandemic, and then recovered, such as furniture stores, the year 2020 is still going to be a down-year. Sales in March, April, May, and June were sharply below the year-ago levels. And without a big over-shoot, those sales lost during those months won’t come back.
For example, furniture store sales set a record in August, but only by a small margin, and not a big overshoot, and year-to-date, sales are still down 11% from the same period last year, and a huge overshoot would be needed in each of the next four months to get even with 2019, and the way it looks now, that’s not going to happen.
It’s as busy around here as it’s ever been. High schools are back in session and I saw a big line of school buses on our road this morning as I was headed out to my daily ROMEO meetup group for coffee at 7:00 AM. Walmart is very busy and masks are being worn and enforced. Our local gin mill is still at 50% seating, but it’s full every night (looks like 50% is expanded a few %) LOL.
Traffic is everywhere….and chocked at rush hour. This is 30 miles north of Houston, TX.
Just Some Random Guy,
“Which means its effect on spending in August is probably right around zero.”
The stimulus payment was $1,200 per adult, plus $500 per kid, with some limitations. Median HOUSEHOLD income is about 60K. Median household = 2.6 people. So that stimulus money per household is closer to $3k. There are 128 million households: if 80% received $3K = $310 billion.
Plus the $600 a week for the tens of millions of people claiming unemployment, which YOU yourself have harped on for months, and now the $300 a week. Through July 31, the extra $600/week that has been paid out amounted to $250 billion.
So: $310 billion stimulus plus $250 billion of $600/week through July = $560 billion.
This does not include the $600/week payments paid out late in August. And it doesn’t include the $300/week paid out in some states in August.
Total retail sales over the past 5 months = $2.5 trillion. Over the same period, $560-plus billion in total stimulus was paid out = 22% of total retail sales.
As I said in the article, supported by credit card data, people used part of this money to pay down their credit cards in April and May so that they had additional spending power later.
You see, the magnitude of the stimulus was HUGE. And it is getting spread out over months, and will continue, via the function of having paid down credit card balances in April and May.
This also doesn’t account for spending that shifted from some services, such as travel and lodging, to retail spending, or the spending that shifted from making mortgage payments (in forbearance) to buying stuff. Etc.
There was no stimulus cash. Nominal sales sales are irrelevant, I suspect this number will be revised down and there will be no real gains by the end of the year. September is almost definitely a contraction. That 300 dollars is mythical. No state is releasing it persistantly and they frankly, can’t.
Many Californians have already received $900 (3 weeks of $300). As have many people in other states.
Somebody I know got his 5th $300 payment this week, he doesn’t know when the next one is coming.
The real BIG picture will emerge in Mid January 2021!
Until then DATA chaos with claims of economy going north or south!
With so much liquidity around it will take something huge to stop the party.
Not sure what that event could be.
Bulls still in the driving seat.
Here in Western Oregon the wild fire smoke is so bad that even the garbage men are taking the week off. Just got notice that there would be no garbage service for the next week where I live. Went in for an annual checkup today. Big medical office complex shares the parking lot with a big hospital. Parking lot was only 20% full. Medical business is in the dumper too.
No rent payments, no mortgage payments, $1200 cheaque, $500 per child, $600 a week, $2400 a month on top of unemployment, 3 trillion stimulus, not a surprise really, just give it a few months to see the bodies, anyone can raise debt by 3 trillion, pause trillions in payments & say recovery, they can’t do stimulus for long, if ever, banks will have to be paid, they will have a tsunami of defaults, once people get the taste for free money & no bills they never wanna pay, it’s sad this manipulation is going on, anything but reality?? This will make it it many times worse, like not getting checked early enough & then finding out it’s cancer, these policies are for one reason, election, the price will be very high, for many ruiness, this attitude of sweeping things under the rug reallt does stink, the economy is dead, the free market is dead, the collapse of these markets is coming, people should prepare, very hard times come not cuz people want them, very hard times come cuz people refuse to face reality until reality smacks them in the mouth, to any untrained eye the number look good, to the trained realists, they know it would have been better to seen a crash and flatline with debts reduced and no missed payments, kind of pathetic with Powell today spitting so much of nothing, bullshit basically he has to clear his throat twice every sentance, tool box, plenty of tools, yeah ok, the only tool they have is bluffing & propaganda.
Almost on every chart, up or down, the last x3 dots are shortening the thrust. Credit cards balance under 2009 high is a spring.
Wolf, I am a huge fan of your blog. Apologies for trying to stay anonymous. Two blog posts ago you wrote: “There are solutions, as Tharman Shanmugaratnam pointed out, but they’re more complex to implement and don’t involve the ever so convenient printing press.” What are they? I cannot find any constructive solutions that seem credible. This appears to be one of the biggest questions of our age: how to get out of the hole we’re all keep digging further into. As long as their is not a credible path forward that does not involve a huge depression with uncertain outcomes, digging further seems to be the only path ahead.
“You’re going to need fiscal reforms, not simply cutting down on spending, but quality spending and ways of raising revenue that don’t dent growth”: Tharman.
He also said that governments must incentivize private investments to increase productivity growth. That’s a huge issue in the US, where corporate investment is focused on share repurchases, M&A, and offshoring production.
Tharman said all that but no doubt both GIC and Temasek are invested in US equities. Are they investing in Singapore’s private sectors? The later’s also throwing a ton of money into Singapore Airlines. Now, don’t get me wrong, I love flying Singapore Airlines, but creating and supporting an airline with ZERO domestic market is probably the ultimate folly.
The country is falling apart and the crooks in congress still think it’s their money. Hurricane Sally caused a bridge collapse in Pensacola, FL and all they got was rain.
Wolf, I believe the US along with so many other nations are in such a bad “checkmate” situation now, and it is politically impossible to get anything of real substance accomplished. The mountains of debt, both on balance sheet and off, are just too big. No party, no politician will want to be the bad guy. We are simply way, way, way beyond our means in everything, and the party rages on. This is like that lousy “B” movie where there is a runaway train carrying nukes…but in this story, no one stops the train…. -:( More important than ever now to gird one’s loins !!! PS: just out of curiosity, why is it that you don’t seem to talk much about gold and silver ?
In the USA the government is owned by the corporations and billionaires. There won’t be any reform until the peasants revolt. UBI will keep the peasants placated on life support. It’s the American way! (TM)
1.Harvard did a study and found everything medical in the US is the most expensive in the world. It has also been alleged that over 200 billion is wasted. How can you charge ten times the Canadian price for insulin when you get it from China?
Don’t know if this includes the waste of the most valuable time: the MD s as they spend hours fencing with insurers about what is covered.
2. We all want a robust US military ( even a Canadian!) but with spending more than the next 5 countries combined, there should be room to save. Note: it happens a lot in the US especially to the Navy that it says it doesn’t want something ( e.g. Sea Wolf sub) but politicians force it to because the work will go in their district.
3. This may get some blow back, but via the ZH Enquirer, originally in Forbes, the public sector salaries in San Francisco are insane. (I assume it is not unique but ZH listed a bunch of SF’s)
One that stuck out was a sheriff getting over 300 K. IN OVERTIME. His base was around 200 K . So you could hire one more at 150, solve the OT.
There were 19,000 employees getting over 150K
Total comp was 5 billion.
This is back on Sept 3 but if you enter Zero Hedge San Francisco Public Sector salaries it pops up. To repeat, I’m sure SF is not unique but it may be a poster child.
In other words, ordinary people are stubbornly sane and sensible, while governments are utterly insane and murderous.
Yup. Winter is coming.
Not often I am in the main stream demographic. The only thing I feel certain about is that there will be shortages far worse than in the first month of the pandemic. There will inflation in utility prices.
When you look around, especially if you peel back the layers a little, there is destruction everywhere; yet we keep whistling by the graveyard…either this is the recession that will never arrive, or “we” have done one heck of a job of covering up. Once has to wonder when the debt will finally matter. Tired of this sword of Damocles crap!!??
With 29 million unemployed (not counting their families) and little physical production (Things made to sell) in the U.S., the economy figures now have to be all about stimulus and printed money. Eventually, nothing comes from nothing even in the land of the world’s reserve currency.
Where will even 5 million unemployed people find work now? Corporations are set to lay-off en masse soon. This is not pretty.
Exactly…with 29 million unemployed, how is this happening??? Is everyone else crazy and throwing caution to the wind? Or, am I the crazy one for being careful and having a very comfortable nest egg? But, but, but… I could not sleep at night if I lived on the edge as tens of millions seem to do; at least that is what I get from reading through the lines in this article. I could not believe the chart of the furniture sales, so called bigger ticket items. Man, I just can’t wrap my head around this. That old European immigrant thing is hard to shake. Wolf is right…not only whiplash…I’m getting vertigo and had to go lie down !!!
That’s for businesses with over 500 employees, kept on the payroll until September 30, so that they can keep their PPP loan money as a grant.
“Small businesses” under 500 employees, had the exact same situation, with the last day to keep employees on the payroll June 30th. Wonder how that affected July numbers?
I figured it out. In the post 2008 world most money is loaned in to existence or given out straight away. Most jobs are just ways to redirect credit created funds to the peasants. But as we have learned in Wolf’s charts jobs just get in the way of spending money. The fewer jobs, the faster and easier spending can take place. Onward and upward to utopia with zero jobs and infinite GDP.
After reading WS comments all week I’m picking up some more paper towels this Friday. :-) Towels lead to Powell, who said today that interest rates will be kept to near zero for many years to come. This means RE prices will undoubtedly stay high and personal/corporate debt will continue to power the economy.
Until it doesn’t. If the dollar continues to lose strength interest rates will be forced to climb and the so-called economy will tank. I think…..
The import container counts for the Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach improved month-over-month and not only is well into expansion year-over-year but is also at record high levels.
China needs to send us stuff because we don’t make much of it here anymore.
Here’s something you won’t see in any chart. In the last few months, I have noticed many McMansions with builtin 3 car garages, who have built an additional detach garage. Some of these homes have 3, 4, or 5 cars in their driveways or on their properties. These garages are not for an RV or boat, they are regular additional garages. Looks like the kids or parents have come for an extended stay.
What really gets me is watching the area where I live change over the past 25 years or so and especially in the last 10.
You used to see the nice cars parked in the driveways with the ‘work truck’ telling you that the person was one of those rich electricians, bricklayers, or plumbers here.
Now you see the fancy cars in the driveways and on the streets and many of them have no work truck.
You also see the yard a mess and grass not cut, but A$300,000 or more of cars sitting in front of those 7 figure houses. Couldn’t they hire somebody to at least do the yard work?
It is fun to play the guessing game and wonder what kind of car(s) the new neighbours will be driving…………..
Still waiting see what the latest new Chinese neighbour has………….the previous owner that sold had an X5, a couple of Mercs, and a couple of ‘work trucks’……………..
But one neighbour must be hurting as the wife works in real esate and her AMG is gone though…………the plumber a couple of houses down the street must be doing great as there is new sports car there though………
And speaking of cars, the price of used cars here has exploded:
“Australians are driving up the price of used cars at record rates, taking advantage of the cheapest petrol prices in two decades and big incentives for businesses buying equipment and vehicles amid health fears about using public transport.
While new car sales have dived, demand for used vehicles is now so high prices for second-hand cars have jumped 25 per cent above what they were in August 2019 according to Moody’s Analytics data, which tracks transactions at car marketplace Pickles.”
So if and when the government here stops paying 100% of the cost for childcare and these new ‘used’ car prices get factored into the data along with the upcoming increase in tobacco taxes, we may get a nasty case of an increase inthe inflation measures.
It will be worse if the weather turns to crap too.
When I drive through the “poor” neighborhoods (the flipping prices on some of these ratty houses in Denver area the last 3 years basically disqualify any neighborhood from being poor) that’s where I see all the work trucks. The nicer the neighborhood, the fewer the trucks, other than a few pristine shiny masculinity boosters. The middle middle class neighborhoods have some work trucks probably higher paid tradesmen or dual income of equal heft. Very few people are getting rich by getting their hands dirty. Maybe you’re seeing the project managers’ or superintendents’ trucks.
Nevermind Lee, you’re Australian. Maybe they pay tradesmen decently in your country. Increasingly it is thought of as low skilled work for dumb people here. Back in the day I heard too many project managers say as much, and constantly be pissed about paying wages. Plenty of clueless beggars were willing to work for low pay though. Then they (the managers) would wonder why things kept getting screwed up. All the smart people were already gone after they decided not to put up with it. The trades here are a mess these days. I still miss laughing my ass off at the stuff some people would do and say though, it was good for something at least. At the current job people are intelligent and sane but boring.
In Oz, the magical land, those trades people with their tickets easily pull down 6 figure incomes or more.
If they have an apprentice or two then the numbers are even bigger.
Can’t remember the figures exactly, but most of those trades are getting well north of A$80 an hour and that was three or four years ago.
During the last big building boom here bricklayers were pulling in more than GP’s.
And if you look at the big projects done with union work here in Victoria, the pay will be even more. Unskilled manual labor at most of those jobs are pulling in $A125,000 – $150,000 a year. Skilled workers were getting A$250,000 a year.
Same type of system at the car dealers.
The big name car dealers here charge something like A$125 or so or more an hour for billed work. They put an apprentice on the job and pay them anywhere between $A8 – $20 an hour to do the work.
As a tradesman, my biggest bane were engineers who knew nothing about building. I won’t go into it here.
Anyway, this tradesman retired at 57. My tradesman son earns 200K per year as an industrial electrician. When Covid hit he stayed away working and earned enough extra for a down payment for a second home. It took him 5 months. He currently rents his primary residence out and plans to have a suite for himself in his new place and rent the main house out to pay the mortgage. He’s 36.
The point of this is that parents bought into the ‘have to go to university’ meme, hook, line and sinker. It is the main reason for the education and student loan racket. There is absolutely nothing wrong with working with your hands and brain at the same time, and no greater feeling than seeing a family enjoy a house you built for them. Not only do trades pay well in Canada, your skills are portable and you have many more options than people who are forced to work for an organization.
Just came back from downtown Seattle
It’s not a city under siege but boy was I wide eyed at the sparse traffic downtown at 1:30 pm in the afternoon. The tourist area on the wharf walk was sparser yet. Fastest drive I ever had to get down the hill from broadway to the ferry. The smoke is still terrible. The ferry was totally encased in dense impenetrable smoke fog. My brother in the Columbia gorge has had his company shut down for days and his top supplier in Oregon was evacuated. Don’t know if they started back up yet. We in Sequim had a 260 air quality reading , Portland and in the gorge was plus 450. My other brother in Spokane hit 499
Yah winter is coming
The charts posted look unreal, but I do understand the points made; paying down debt and the spending coming from non-travelers, stay at home jobs….with all that “slush” money coming in. Then if things get real tough again loading those credit cards with that “empty” spending space…..
But, won’t the airlines begin their lay-offs in October??
I just can’t believe that with all the real economic damage done to so many tens of thousands of businesses that everything will be “hunky-dory”!
(And, I don’t imply that your posts Mr. Richter say that; not at all!)
On another note the skies here in the foothills of the Sierras are just now beginning to “clear up”. No blue skies yet but hopefully coming. It’s been a nightmare since beginning of August……Stay safe and healthy!
And now for the latest official government BS figures out of Australia.
I think I’ve commented on the way the government here comes up with the figures and stated that the methodology is total and complete 100% B>>> S>>>.
So earlier today the numbers were released and instead of an expected fall in employment and an increase in the unemployment rate……………..fell!!!!!!!!!!!!
The rate actually fell from 6.5% to 6.8%.
And the report included this little bit of information:
“The labour force includes the total number of employed and unemployed people. Between July and August the labour force increased by 24,500 people (0.2%) to 13,505,200. Over the past year the labour force decreased by 1.0%, while the total civilian population aged 15 years and over increased by 1.2%.”
Something stinks to high heaven here.
