Landlords, Please Chime in: After CDC Eviction Moratorium & State Eviction Bans, How Big is Nonpayment of Rent, amid Sharply Conflicting Household Surveys & Landlord Data

Small and large landlords, please share your experience in the comments so we can get a better feel of what is actually happening on the ground.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
In addition to residential eviction bans issued by states and municipalities, including the one signed into law in California yesterday, there is the nationwide eviction-moratorium through December 31 by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that came to light yesterday – which would be the broadest eviction ban yet.
The order covers all renters in the US below a certain income level (individuals who expect to earn less than $99,000 this year and joint filers expecting to earn less than $198,000). There are other limitations and requirements. But renters can still be evicted for reasons other than nonpayment of rent.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told the House coronavirus subcommittee yesterday that the moratorium would affect up to 40 million renters. This is far broader than the eviction ban under the CARES Act that applied only to renters in properties whose mortgages were backed by the government (Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, VA, FHA, etc.), which covered about a quarter of all renters.
Under these eviction bans, renters still owe the rent, but they cannot be evicted for nonpayment of rent. Instead, the landlord can pursue legal action in the courts to obtain a judgement and then collect on the judgment, but cannot evict the tenant for nonpayment.
Rental properties are usually leveraged. Landlords – whether small landlords with one or two properties or large landlords with many properties or apartment buildings – carry mortgages on those properties and have to make mortgage payments. Many of those mortgages have been bundled into mortgage-backed securities, some backed by the government.
Even the massive landlords born out of the Financial Crisis, such as Invitation Homes that own tens of thousands of single-family houses each, fund their properties with debt, even if at the institutional level by issuing bonds and rent-backed structured securities.
Now there is a risk that these cash-flows up the pipeline, from renters to landlords to creditors and investors are halted, triggering a rolling tsunami of defaults and foreclosures amid landlords.
Or so it would seem. But really?
Surveys by Apartment List of about 4,000 households have indicated that about one-third of households did not make their full housing payments in July and August. One-third! That would be a huge problem.
These “housing payments” include rents and mortgage payments, and we know that mortgages are defaulting in large numbers and are entering forbearance agreements with the lenders.
In terms of rents, Apartment List says: “Among renters with unpaid housing bills, 49 percent have either negotiated, or are in the process of negotiating, an arrangement with their landlord.”
But this dismal data on nonpayment, based on household surveys, does not parallel data supplied by large landlords.
The National Multifamily Housing Council (NMHC), which represents landlords of multifamily apartment buildings has started to track rent payments during the Pandemic. This is based on data submitted by landlords — not 4,000 household surveys — on 11.4 million “professionally managed” market-rate rental properties.
Some renters were late even during the Good Times. But how have rent payments deteriorated due to the unemployment crisis?
The NMHC found that as of August 27, 92.1% of apartment households made a full or partial payment for August, down by 1.9 percentage point from August 27 last year (94.0%).
It provides further detail for each week of August:
- By Aug 6: 79.3% of rent payments made, down by 1.9 percentage points from Aug 6, 2019 (81.2%).
- By Aug 13: 86.9% of rent payments made, down by 2.0 percentage points from Aug 13, 2019 (88.9%).
- By Aug 20: 90.0% of rent payments made, down by 2.1 percentage points from Aug 20, 2019 (92.1%).
- By Aug 27: 92.1% of rent payments made, down by 1.9 percentage points from Aug 27, 2019 (94.0%).
The chart shows rent collections by week, compared to the same week in the same month last year. The percentages are based on total occupied units, excluding vacant units. Also excluded are purpose-built student housing, privatized military housing, and subsidized affordable units:
If this deterioration of nonpayment of 1.9 percentage points, as experienced by landlords of 11.4 million apartments, is applied to 43 million renters in the US, it would mean that roughly 817,000 households in the US have fallen behind on rent due to the unemployment crisis.
This is not anywhere near the huge numbers being thrown around in the media and by lobbying groups. For example, The Aspen Institute proclaimed that “20 Million Renters Are at Risk of Eviction.” That would be almost half the renters in the US.
So what is it? 817,000 or 20 million?
Landlords, big and small — yes, you! — please share your rent-payment experience in the comments below.
We’re trying to get a grip on what is actually playing out on the ground. If you are a small landlord with one or two units, or if you’re a larger landlord with lots of units, please share your experience in the comments below so that everyone can get a better feel for what is going on here.
You don’t need to give your actual name (screen name is fine). The more info you can provide about your rentals, the better. This might include:
- State or metro they’re in
- Big city, smaller town, rural
- How many total units
- Apartments or houses
- How many (or %) vacant; how is this different from a year ago
- How many nonpayments for August vs. a year ago
- Have you agreed to temporarily reduced rent payments? On how many units?
- Other factors that might shed some light on this.
This is just an informal survey, and it won’t have statistical value, but if enough landlords participate, we can get a better feel for what landlords and tenants face. You can come back over the next few days and read the comments to see how other landlords are doing. Thank you.
I have 3 small cottages in WA state, near Seattle, in a expensive little seaport & arts community of about 10,000 people. None are vacant and haven’t been for months. My occupancy runs nearly 100%, and the town’s occupancy rate for rentals is near 100%. All of my tenants, two older & still working but also on pensions, plus one young working-class couple with a 12 y/o child, are current on rent. I have concerns about the younger couple as they still rely on income that is hard to find, but all still good.
But, I screen my tenants very closely with credit and background checks and extensive personal interviews. They are handpicked. I think this is key to keeping the rents flowing, that and the tight rental market in the area. I could, and would, leave my cottages empty rather than rent to a tenant I had doubts about.
I reduced the rent by 10% from April through July, then put it back at the agreed-upon rate on August 1st.
My town’s rental market is, I believe, one that benefits to the proximity of a large, expensive, increasingly chaotic city (Seattle) that people are trying to distance themselves from. The story would be much different elsewhere, probably.
I am a landlord with 3 units and have had my employment cut by the virus.
Two renters have stopped paying basically saying Trump is protecting them from evictions.
Now I have two units that I will default on my mortgage payments, my property taxes, utilities and insurance.
My tenants can sue me for failure to pay the utilities, the state can take my property for unpaid taxes and the insurance policies will be revoked. What the hell am I suppose to, file bankruptcy, let the rentals go and watch a deep pockets investor who can wait it then at the right time evict all the tenants and raise the rents.
Nicely done Trump, no long term thinking, no plans, nothing but a political campaign ploy.

I am fed up.
I am fed up.
I have lost income, but continue to pay full rent.
I have 39 units 100% at occupancy. They are all in RI. Since the government started with the $600 per week the rents have never in 10 years come in so early and consistently. I don’t understand how a tenant could come up short unless they are an illegal and aren’t getting the bonus in employment.
The funny thing here is that the RI governed and politicians along with the United Way are having streamed meeting to discuss the Rent Crisis. They are publishing articles as well. I have a friend with over 2000 units in RI and his experience is the same as mine. He has never in 50 years seen the rents come in like this.
The media and politicians are fabricating this rent crisis and I don’t understand why? Is it just an attempt to capitalize on the pandemic and create more government dependency? Something or should I say something else now doesn’t add up. To my fellow landlords, keep your eye on the ball. Be ready to network and be heard. It seems like they are telling tenants they are getting a pass on their rent because they can’t be evicted. If this sticks, I will lose everything that I have worked so hard for and there will be no government bailing me out.
Why not invoke forebearance?
Same story with one rental in Portland and 2 houses 90 miles away in Astoria on the coast. 100% occupancy and always paid up on the 1st or early. One tenant brought extra rent when this started to reassure us they would not be flaking on us. All are rented a couple hundred below market, making for 0 turnover so far and very unattractive to move in a market with few available units. May be different in a large complex, but in our area reasonably rented houses are hard to find. All our tenants are millennial families.
We manage about 120 units in San Diego county, we had some people that gave notice to leave and probably went to live with their friends /parents but all rent was paid.
Now we are asking double security deposit for new applicants and have almost no vacancy.
All tenants are current with their rent payments and rent was paid on time throughout the pandemic. (typical age profile of our tenants is 30 to 40 years old)
Our situation may not be representative of others as our units are better than average, and located near the beach.
I was 100% occupied(around 80 units) in Tucson
class C properties
have 1 ‘covid’ deadbeat – finally getting some RENT ASSISTANCE but he was already $3k behind
had 2 others MOVE OUT and not pay last couple months rent using covid excuse
GIVING 5 day notice to evict to another tenant $1,500 behind and he DOESN’T QUALIFY UNDER CDC guidelines
I’ve repeatedly badgered him to seek assistance(there is a lot of it out there)
new tenants – AZ only allows 1st month+1 1/2 month deposit
so I have talk with prospective tenants before and if they would be DENIED given credit/work history(no unemployment isn’t a job)
I inform them that I would likely TURN THEM DOWN
but they COULD OFFER ME MORE THAN what AZ allows – I make them sign statement before accepting $1 – keeps me legal
oh and I’m RAISING RENTS due to high demand from OUT OF STATERS(mexifornia, texas, NC, east coast)
My son just emailed me stating that for the first time ever his apartment complex sent a letter out stating that rent is due on the 1st and late after the 3rd. I shared with him the new CDC and White House agreement that was passed. I believe that for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. This new order will probably serve as the catalyst to increase the numbers you shared in your report, by as much as 10%-20%.
If it does increase the number of delinquencies then I believe that you could see landlords requesting 2-4 months rent as a security deposit in 2021-2022. Also, apartment owners are stating that affordable apartment homes will no longer have any appeal to builders. Instead apartment builders will only focus on the high income apartments where someone must earn $100K+++ single / $200K+++ couples to ensure that they can evict for non-payment of rent.
Tamara said: “I shared with him the new CDC and White House agreement that was passed. ”
Is this an actuality or a myth? Has anyone seen it?
The CDC order is currently just a draft (technically it is available for “Public Inspection” which is a legal term), but is currently posted by the federal register here: https://s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-19654.pdf
If the draft is finalized and published as an official order as expected on 9/4 you will be able to view it here: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2020/09/04/2020-19654/temporary-halt-in-residential-evictions-to-prevent-the-further-spread-of-covid-19
For an understanding of what “Public Inspection” means the federal register provides a quick and simple guide here: https://www.federalregister.gov/reader-aids/using-federalregister-gov/understanding-public-inspection
For a reasonable and succinct legal analysis of the order see: https://reason.com/2020/09/01/the-statutory-authority-for-the-nationwide-eviction-moratorium/
Also of note, the CDC can withdraw this draft at any time or extend the publishing date so it remains in draft form.
@ Wolf – Are you reporting on something that has happened, or that might happen?
@ Sourfish – Thank you.
I’m asking landlords to describe their situation with their tenants, given the bizarre situation we’re in.
In my State the total deposit collectible allowed is 1.5 times the rent. Sec dep, pet dep, cleaning … no more than 1.5 times the rent.
In Oz, it’s usually limited to one month’s rent.
No evictions allowed in Melbourne until the end of the year.
Here are the new draft rules for the continuing lockdown in Melbourne:
Rules from September 14 according to draft plan:
8pm curfew remains in place
Only four reasons to leave home and residents must stay local
Residents allowed to meet up to two people outdoors from two households
Single-person or single-parent households allowed to have one nominated person visit their home (with dependants under 18 also allowed). The nominated person does not need to be from a single-person household
Exercise and social interaction allowed for up to two hours per day. This can be split into a maximum of two sessions.
Libraries open for contactless collection and delivery
Only permitted industries allowed to work on site
Hospitality open for takeaway and delivery only
Only essential retail allowed to open, with others allowed click and collect
Shopping limited to one person per household
All sport and recreation facilities closed
All entertainment venues closed
Weddings only allowed for compassionate reasons, five attendees
Funerals allowed with up to 10 attendees
Religious gatherings banned
So we’ll be in Stage Four until the end of the month and then another extension after that.
So two months of economic activity and social interchange now stopped in the secon biggest city in Australia. Testing numbers are about 10,000 to 20,000 a day and at that rate it would take 1 1/12 to 2 years to test everybody once.
We’ll probably still be in some kind of restrictions untilt the start of the year which isn’t too far away now.
The government here is now cracking down down of people expressing their opinions about the lockdown and you are not allowed to even think about disagreeing with them in public or on social media, but thousand were allowed to protest in a mass demonstration a few months back.
The postal system in the country was thrown into chaos with the Melbourne lockdown and it has become even worse. Packages are now sitting at processing centres for over two weeks and not moving.
Letters are taking just about as long within the city of Melbourne as well.
New law introduced to parliament this afternoon to extend the eviction ban until April next year:
“Renters in Victoria may soon enjoy the longest eviction ban in the country, as the state government moves to prevent landlords from kicking them out until as late as next April.
The Rent Fair amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act are set to be delayed for a similar period.
The eviction ban was introduced in the early days of the pandemic to prevent tenants from being evicted for the non-payment of rent, in recognition of the sweeping job losses and reduced incomes seen across the country. Originally due to last six months, it was later extended to December.
Newly minted Consumer Affairs Minister Melissa Horne introduced the COVID-19 Commercial and Residential Tenancies Legislation Amendment (Extension) Bill 2020 to the Parliament on Thursday, which will extend the support for tenants and landlords even longer if passed through the upper house.”
“Instead apartment builders will only focus on the high income apartments where someone must earn $100K+++ single / $200K+++ couples”
In sane cities can you even find people making this much and willing to rent? I thought they were all fleeing for the countryside according to the stories. No country for deadbeats I guess. What did sub median-income people do for a living before the pandemic again?
It will be like mortgages i.e. slumlords (the kind that probably won’t come here) are probably struggling, but people who rent to tenants with good jobs will not have a problem.
Two track economy will continue.
Actually, probably the people on section 8 or SSI/Disability are fine, those checks keep coming. The A&B level properties will hurt worse.
maybe not. on the low end of the housing spectrum, the threat of eviction can sometimes be the only motivator for payment. i know the owner of several SROs. he claims its the end of the world for him. he says “they know they dont have to pay” and im sure he’ll never be able to get anything from them later.
Those of us who remember the S&L/oil&gas crisis in certain cities in the 1980’s (Denver, Dallas, OKC, Houston) remember the dramatic change in the well being of some parts of those cities. Those multi-family landlords who had too unsustainable negative cashflow just left and filed a quitclaim deed with the county. The maintenance stopped, joint utilities weren’t paid and got shut off. The news would report on horrible “tenant” conditions, but conclude nothing could be done for them, since no one was any longer responsible. Those buildings in turn brought the value of single homes down. Pretty soon, once popular whole neighborhoods became undesirable to live in, or travel through. In the end, you can’t force people to support others if they don;t have the money to do so. In other words, its Econ 101: you can control the supply of something, or the price of something, but never both at the same time. If the price (rent) goes to zero, before too long, the supply (the apartment) will go away too.
Seems questionable an eviction ban is within the CDCs existing authority – not that it doesn’t make sense – but there sure as hell isn’t any money authorized for it without the president taking it from another department.
Yeah what’s next, NASA adding several trillion in bonds to it’s balance sheet?
NASA’s smart, they are using Elon’s balance sheet ;)
Nah, they are too busy trying to think up of another scientific name for “Black Holes” – the ultimate scientific question of the 2020’s.
Yes, I also wondered how the CDC has the authority to dictate this kind of rule to existing citizens and businesses in the U.S. Is this some new type of delegation of authority authorized by Congress?
In the Code of Federal Regulations, Title 42. (Public Health) Chapter I. (HHS) Subchapter F. QUARANTINE, INSPECTION, LICENSING Part 70. INTERSTATE QUARANTINE Section 70.2. Measures in the event of inadequate local control.
The CDC order will certainly be challenged, and the legal basis for the order is tenuous. See this brief and reasonable legal analysis: https://reason.com/2020/09/01/the-statutory-authority-for-the-nationwide-eviction-moratorium/
From the news this morning, the law giving the authority was passed in 1944, one of those WWII actions that never went away.
“[…] its Econ 101: you can control the supply of something, or the price of something, but never both at the same time.”
Fascinating! Here, on planet Earth where most of Wolf’s readers presumably live, we have these things called “monopolies,” “oligopolies,” and “cartels,” all of which control both supply and price.
We also have a thing called “government regulation,” a mysterious entity which some countries use to regulate supply booms and busts, and ensure steady and reliable delivery of goods and services to its citizenry, all while preventing wholesale destruction of the environment.
What planet do you live on where these things don’t exist? I’ve heard tale about a mythical planet Hayek, where men are men, and sheep are scarce[sic], but no one stays there very long because it’s a miserable place to live.
It’s good to know that Econ 101 is as specious and unscientific on other planets as it is on planet Earth!
I live in Venezuela where gas is mandated to be 5 cent/gal, but you can’t get it, or USSR where free bread never seems to be on the shelves. Or, best of all, at my job that provides life saving services that I no longer show up to if I don’t get paid enough for after taxes are withheld. You see, I not only vote, but decide whether I want cooperate with the result.
If you were a landlord you would recognize your sophistry for what it is.
I remember it well, we lived in Austin at the time. Half the neighborhood was vacant with a notice on the front doors – this house belongs to HUD. Those were weird times.
Interesting comment. But are we seeing an increase in any markets of owners walking from properties? How does one measure that?
I think this is the heart of the issue, but if it starts it would be a tipping point cascade for sure.
No problem buying all the crap under the sun…but paying rent, auto loans, etc…..well, that’s another matter.
The current numbers are largely based on life with the $600/week unemployment payments. Those have stopped now. September is the month that will tell us whether the dominos start falling.
This is awful. What is the CDC doing getting involved in housing. Manage 40 higher end units in Missouri. Only 1 bad actor, but give people more excuses to misbehave and they will. Everyone else is current. The terms of qualifying seem to be written as if for the state of California. This disgusts me.. as owners, we’re supposed to carry the people that don’t want to spend their money on rent? When people leave owing, they never come back and pay.
I would say they are getting more involved in politics, rather than housing. This plays more into 2020 POTUS competition and the negotiations in Congress. Politically, it can be seen as a win for Team Trump, as he appears to be trying to do something to keep people in their homes. My guess there are a lot more renters than there are landlords.
I have 2 rental houses in a Midwest state. Tenants are paying albeit sometimes late. Dropped the rent $100 for one. Property management company reports most are still paying. Didn’t get the impression it was near the 50% eviction scare figure or whatever the media is claiming these days.
The eviction moratoriums do seem to have a lot of small time landlords angry. They seemed convinced they’re screwed and large REITs will come in and scoop all the property up cheap eventually.
All tenants in my Sacramento fourplex are current with their rent, and have been their entire tenancy
I’m renting out a house in Wayzata – a suburb of Minneapolis – to a small family where both parents work, now from home. They have never missed a payment and extended their lease, probably because moving during riots and a pandemic is too much, but also because they could never get such a perfect location for the low rent that I charge. It could be rented again instantly. My two cents…
Just look in the Constitution and find the paragraph which gives the Federal Government the power to do this. Hint, it is not there. The Government no longer restricts itself to the legal powers given to it in the Constitution, therefore the government is no longer legally legitimate. Our government is no longer the servant of the people, it is a tyrannical dictatorship.
They could maybe add eviction bans to the regulation but right now the measures include: “inspection, fumigation, disinfection, sanitation, pest extermination, and destruction of animals or articles believed to be sources of infection.” CDC is maybe budgeted for those things, but backstopping rent?
The CDC is not backstopping the rent. The CDC is not spending any money. They have ruled/decided/whatever that forcing people who can’t pay rent to move in with family or friends increases the possibility of covid infection. Larger families or multi-generational families are more at risk.
Yes, it is a political move. Because Trump’s people won’t bargain with Congress there is no help for people who do need help. Trump can ride to the rescue. Congress can’t throw a public fit about Trump helping people even if the move isn’t exactly legal.
Let’s follow your logic. The Federal government has abdicated it’s responsibilities by not restricting itself to Constitutionally authorized powers. It has become a dictatorship. The Federal government is controlled by the oligarchy, Wall Street and other assorted capitalists. Ergo, Capitalism is the problem. Will the implementation of Socialism solve the problem ? Yes.
Until the free money runs out. It always works like this to “solve” the problems.
Capitalism is a false idea, it’s idealistic form is a historical unicorn. All that matters is the specific distribution of power and application of law within a society. End the dichotomy of capitalism vs socialism and maybe people can have sensible discussions for once.
It was interesting a few years ago how some people saw the unconstitutional federal mandates in Obamacare (such as taxing people for NOT doing something, e.g. buying healthcare) as being perfectly legal… at least until the court overruled them.
Now, others see the Trump administration’s stretching of the Constitution as being perfectly reasonable in the middle of a national pandemic.
The U.S. has a long history of bending the rules as needed to meet the exigencies of a crisis. And benefiting politically while doing so. I even remember that the Federal Reserve once had a legal mandate to only buy federally guaranteed securities, and in 2008 those mortgage securities were marked, right on the front page, as NOT being federally guaranteed. And yet the Fed owns trillions of dollars of them now.
In the current situation, the CDC acting to slow the spread of COVID, 42 CFR 70.2 applies the Interstate Commerce clause, which is entirely Constitutional although frequently stretched beyond reasonable bounds. The CDC is within the legal bounds to argue that preventable evictions would accelerate interstate spread of the disease and cost lives. CDC has many precedents for something as economically significant as halting evictions: “destruction of animals or articles believed to be sources of infection”. I think it’s an open question what the courts will say in this case, and anyone claiming the answer is obvious either way is displaying their own bias.
Personally I think the county- and state-level economic shutdowns are on somewhat shaky legal ground too. Something Needed to Be Done in March, but here it is 6 months later and it’s pretty obvious that we wasted a lot of that time Not Fixing The Problems with the crisis response. One of those problems is that many jurisdictions have been arbitrarily destroying many livelihoods without compelling public health justifications. It makes no sense to read articles about how wineries can have outdoor wine-tastings but bars, oh no, they can’t serve socially-distanced beer outdoors. I don’t drink so I don’t have a bias either way, but it’s pretty obvious that those are identical activities in terms of COVID safety, so why the hairsplitting? Then we read about politicians flouting their own local shutdown rules, rather than working to make them morally defensible, and we realize we need to de-fund every one of them.
“Our government is no longer the servant of the people, it is a tyrannical dictatorship.”
Which part? I ask sarcastically. There are these moratoriums at many levels, Federal, State, and in some cases, county and city.
One of the things that this country was built on, property rights seem to be suddenly be eroding. I wonder what’s next… life… liberty… or pursuit of happiness.
Didn’t you get the memo: you have no rights.
Why cant all these rent arrears etc just be past up the line to the Banksters who started this farce in the first place to make a killing, every
one stop paying any money owed back to the the Banks , after all they have stolen it all now, with their printed out of thin air credit to put us all in debt at great interest..
2 single family homes in Atlanta 2 student residences in SC. All rents up to date
Small commercial landlord in SC, ~12 units, ranging from $1K (office/retail) to $5K (standalone restaurants). All paid off w/ pre-2000 cost basis in a smallish superstar city. Urged all tenants to get PPP loans. Rent concessions from 25%-75%.
What’s the alternative, kick the tenants out, squeeze blood from a stone, and find a different tenant who didn’t get fked by Covid? With my gains from stonks, I’m more than positive for 2020. Granted not every landlord is fortunate enough to be in my shoes, but then again, I didn’t cashout refinance my properties 10X in 30 years like the apt complex behind me…
I co-own mixed use commercial property in Seattle. They are pot related, plus manufacturing, plus office. Office space has been sitting empty for two years but other spaces doing just fine. Apparently people like their dope when they’re stuck at home. ‘Party on’ is all I can say!
Sounds like a lot of broken bones and broken and smashed valuables. Rocky should have been around today. The next save of jobs will be enforcers. More lucrative for former bouncers. The renters will learn the hard way but learn they will.
You mean this info is as hard to figure out as the actual unemployment numbers and COVID cases? So then, the gov and media can slant the figures as needed, the elections proceed as usual, and the stock market can keep roaring.
I’m in Arizona. Mostly lower end rentals, but in good condition. Lots of long term tenants. Past due tenants were better than normal, but they are now about the same. A lot of the usual suspects who always paid late — very few actual Covid hardships. If there are some, assistance steps in or they seem to find a job within 30 days.
I do have a few freeloaders though — it’s clearly taking longer to get them out. Standard stuff though — no job, and too lazy to file for assistance seems to be common on the two I’m thinking about.
When I bought my first rental I rented to my son and he brought in a friend as a roommate then my son left and his friend brought someone else in after this happened a couple more times I didn’t even know who my tennets were they just paid every month cash. Long story short I ended up with a deadbeat family that was proving difficult to evict so I had one of my sons move in and make the tennents life a living hell. They left. I started doing things correctly background check ect… After that. Sometimes you have to think outside of the box when it comes to evictions. Bring in a person that will make the tennents voluntarily leave.
I own close to 10 rental units in California — or manage, as opposed to own, in the case of one unit that I help my parents with. I haven’t had a single tenant miss a single payment, and I have not been late on an of my mortgage payments. And as I think about it, I don’t think any of my tenants have even been late either since this virus situation started. Maybe we’re lucky, or maybe this is the result of careful tenant selection. I have had a couple of tenants give notice to move out recently, but this doesn’t seem to be COVID-related in any way . . . just people moving on for whatever reason. My perspective is that California has for the most part provided pretty good support for its residents who become unemployed, and most of my rentals are not in the super expensive markets where a person couldn’t make the payment using unemployment benefits (at least with the extra $600 included). I have 1 rental in Silicon Valley and 1 in Napa Valley, but those tenants seem to be well able to pay the rent. For the most part my perspective is that people want to fulfill their commitments as much as possible, and I feel the same way myself. As I said, I may be lucky.
My friend lost her job and was paid additional 600/week. Now this is gone and she is on bare minimum UE benefit. Her other benefits from state has been slashed as well.
She is barely able to get through and I am asking her stop paying rent.
Another friend is leaving CA for Az for good.
I am in San Diego.
People in SD are hurting big time but it has been masked but now gradually getting undone.
Small landlord in an eviction ban area.
I rent a small house to a friend of mine who is more like an uncle than a tenant. There is no damage deposit and the rent cheque is usually filled out 2 weeks ahead of time. I kept Hydro in my name and just give him the bi-monthly bill. He always pays that immediately. We plan on buying a neighbour’s house in the future, all depending on current owners health. (We have first refusal, supposedly). We will also rent that home to someone we know, or let it stand empty until the right person comes along.
My son rents his house to another friend of mine, and the house is about 200 meters from my home. The rent is paid on the first of the month by email transfer and is never late. There is also no damage deposit.
I don’t think I would ever borrow money to be a landlord. I don’t like being a landlord. All places are paid for so the rent is a nice bonus every month. Son and I are landlords solely to control who the neighbours are. If you get a shitty neighbour in a rural area you might as well move on. It can be a nightmare as there are few bylaws and no easy way to fix issues. One bonus is that I have some tough friends who will help me out if I ever have a poor tenant, plus son has a black belt and younger lethal friends. A poor tenant will move on and be glad to do so if required. The pending place will most likely have a formal rental agreement if the tenants are not personal friends. Peace and quiet is #1 priority for us and it will be addressed in the agreement. Because we live right nearby there is also little chance of any damage going unnoticed. We (son and I) buy paint and materials and simply tell renters to treat the place like their own. However, no renos to be done by tenants. I cut the grass with a tractor and plow the driveways if it snows.
It is kind of a win win all around. We are respectful and they return it us in kind. The next place over from us used to be a rental and the owner was a dick to his many tenants. It was like he had something on them being their landlord. The renters hated him and the arrangements always fell apart, almost yearly. Thankfully, he sold the place to a young couple I know.
It would be a tough gig to own and rent apartments. I can’t imagine how difficult it would be in these times.
Paulo
I wish you were my neighbor, peace and quiet are the only things that I wish for from a neighbor or anyone passing through but seems rare to find these kind of ppl.
Very smart of you to chose your neighbors, wish I could afford that.
San Francisco Bay Area: 4 condo’s in the city of San Francisco and <10 SFH's in San Jose, Berkeley, Orinda, Fremont, Mountain View.
All SFH renters are paying rent on time. No one asks for reduction or deferral of rent.
For the condo's in San Francisco. almost all of the them are having turn over. 2 of them were vacated and re-rented at 20% lower rent. 1 of them in the process of vacated. 1 of them is in discussion. No one has missed rent.
Albuquerue NM: 1 SFH. Reduced rent for tenant. 36 unit apartment building: 2 vacancy. Most paid on time. A few late. This is normal. No one asked for help with rent.
PDX region: rents going dwn (mucho incentives on large apt/condo’s complexes offered) while SFR’s are sold before the sign goes up (re Intel/Nike mcmansion ‘hood). Remodel contractors are busy, takes four plus contacts to get one to show up.
Btw Plenty of parking avail in dwtn PDX, though arterial traffic is back to 90% density plus lots of anger/road rage. Never have seen so many new trucks (temp in window) on the road. FCAU must be discounting hard.
Hearing of new boats (water & jet ski mode) sales up.
No fear by the sheeple.
Ten-year high for new SFRs sold. Housing leads recoveries they say.
Wolf said: “Even the massive landlords born out of the Financial Crisis, such as Invitation Homes that own tens of thousands of single-family houses each, fund their properties with debt, even if at the institutional level by issuing bonds and rent-backed structured securities.”
It was warped FED/Bush/Obama/Paulson/Geithner/Treasury/Congressional interventions that allowed Hedge Funds and other institutions to compete with families to own houses. It was a subsidization of passive investors to extract production from the working population, and it continues to this day.
Let the “investors” go broke, and then let all the bureaucrats and politicians that created it be prosecuted for racketeering.
A whole lot of small landlords were also heavily benefitted from the FED manipulation. Many, about to go under due to imprudence in taking on too much debt, were saved by forbearance, refinance, etc. They have since benefitted by inflation pushing up rents. Instead of becoming the losers that the unmanipulated market would have made them, many are now winners …………. thanks to being made so via FED/Govt action.
Wolf,
There are some (large) apartment complex owners that are publicly traded (ditto apt focused REITs).
I wonder if their quarterly SEC filings won’t have more accurate “paid up renter” data than an avalanche of anecdotes.
Or the press releases from either conflicted interest side.
The legal liability attached to SEC/tax misstatements tends to cut through a fair amount of the BS strategically deployed by interested parties looking to lobby public opinion.
That factor leaves the Pelosi’s of the world unaffected (Privilege!) but it is much harder for publicly traded landlords to evade.
Asheville NC here. So far so good with my little ’empire’, ie no missed or late payments. I have professional management with the exception of one kid for whom I’m giving a break for maintenance work.
Los Angeles, Silverlake, Los Feliz…15 units…only two are paying zero since March 2020; one is paying 1/2 of $2K since March. The other twelve are current. average rent is $2100. I’m negotiating with one tenant for a buy out. The other non paying problem tenant hoping to evict when possible. The 1/2 paying rent tenant will negotiate in the future.
Two SFH in SC portion of Charlotte NC suburbs. One multi-year tenant paying slightly below market, one <1 year tenant paying market. Both current, no requests for accommodation.
Metro Phoenix – 2-4plexes, 2SFRs. All tenants gainfully employed and none experienced C19 related layoffs. All tenants current through 9/1/2020.
On a side note I witnessed an unusual number of homeless people last week walking around Mesa right at daybreak. Pushing grocery carts with their personal belongings in it. I’ve never seen it this bad. It broke my heart seeing this human condition. Except for one young man the entire group were elderly. These people appeared to be completely impoverished. Very sad.
100 “garden” 4plex units in Tulsa area. 2 vacancies, with lease ups scheduled for mid September. At end of August 2 tenants are behind in rent a total of $184. Had one tenant leave in August owing 3 months rent.
(In my town in northern California, CSU announced freshman have to return home a week after classes start. Of approximately 16,000 students, 10,000 came back to study as they were told 10% of classes/labs would be “real”. About a week into classes University announced 100% online and dorms would have to be vacated by end of week (affecting only ~ 750 students). So bottom line, University gave students the ole bait and switch and enabled local landlords to get about 3-4,000 leases signed by students w cosigning parents before saying sayonara to said pupils. (Not nice))
I have a small 1 br unit in a highly desirable high rise condo building in the Amazon area of Seattle. It was my residence for a few years until I turned it into a rental in 2011.
My most recent tenant left on July 1 of this year (for non covid related reasons). I am hesitant to re-rent the unit as I see only grief ahead if I do. Between the rental moratorium for Seattle that is in place until March 1 (the covid moratorium followed by a winter moratorium) and Seattle’s restrictive tenant-landlord laws (well-intentioned, perhaps, but full of disincentives to being a small landlord), a decision to continue renting out the unit at this time does not seem rational. I feel bad about leaving the unit empty but the risk of not being compensated followed by the potential of associated legal headaches is too high for me. The place will remain vacant until the end of the moratorium(s). To cover HOA dues, taxes and insurance, I’ll be using my savings.
Can you sell? You should snoop around on #housingtwitter. There is so much on there about empty units making the housing crisis worse. Down here at least the market is hot as ever so I imagine this as good a time as any to sell.
I own a small 2 bed/1bath single family home in Los Angeles a mile from the high rent district of South Pasadena. The area the house is in is becoming gentrified from a low-middle class suburb. The renters are a young couple. The husband works in the film industry and has been on unemployment since March. The wife continues to work from home for a nonprofit company. No kids. They are good tenants and have paid their rent consistently. Their water bill was excessively high and I gave them a $600 discount on one month’s rent as the cause may have been the sprinkler system. I keep the rent low and have no mortgage.
Seems like the government should put taxes on hold since the government is preventing the collection of rent.
Rentals in Queens, New York, Nassau County, NY and Southampton, NY. All tenants are paying in full and on time.
One thing us landlords cant figure out is how the tenants will catch up once they defer their rent payments.
Unfortunately some people did not save for a rainy day or are living beyond their means and we feel bad for them but if landlords defer their mortgage payments, the bank will eventually make them pay in full after the forbearance period.
Ann Arbor, Michigan home of the University of Michigan
6 SFR – all rented. all paid and paying on time. Student tenants
7 Apts – all rented, all paid and paying on time. Student tenants.
4 Commercial, Total rent forbearance for April, May & June, all paying now. Negotiate mortgage forbearance in March for April, May & June.
Small Northern Michigan Community
3 SFR – all rented, all paid and paying on time. All tenants are on Social Security.
I’ve explained the Oregon state eviction moratorium in a couple places on this blog, so I won’t go too much into detail, but the state moratorium, set to expire Sept 30 2020, blocks the eviction at the very last step in the process- the writ of execution. Meanwhile, the writs are piling up. Each county is responsible to carry out the writ via Sheriff’s office. I can’t comment on how big this is in dollar terms (I sound like Gartman), but rather in terms of how long this is backed up once the moratorium is lifted- for example, Clackamas county (one of three high population counties in Oregon) is behind on executions of writ by at least one year. Multnomah county, the most populous county, same or longer. I know this because I used to handle plaintiff’s evictions in Oregon at the trial level, and I have friends and associates still active in this cottage industry.
Wolf,
Those NMHC rental pmts stats are defined to include *partial* pmts…which is a pretty big hole to drive messaged stats through.
If the % of *rent* due vs. % of full/partial payors were good numbers, my guess is that the NMHC would be using them (note the NMHC lobbies hard further down in the press release for extending the $600 covid unemployment bonus…money that would go to rent…).
Apt owners have at least some interest in manipulating the payor stats upward…since rent flow (misunderstood or not) forms the basis of potential sales price (to a incautious buyer…) and collateral value underlying loans (can apt lenders call loans if collateral value falls the way oil lenders can? Are there periodic collateral revaluation periods in apt lending, as in oil exploration lending?)
Since lenders tend to have been to every rodeo since the beginning of time, I tend to think almost all lending agreements (default versions at least) are drafted to heavily favor the lender (especially regarding impairments in collateral value).
If that is the case, large apt borrowers have a lot of incentive to distort claimed rent pmts upward (not to mention trying to avd further non-pmt contagion…)
“Those NMHC rental pmts stats are defined to include *partial* pmts”
What matters is the year-over-year comparison — the difference = 1.9 percentage points.
KJP. I have a 3 story building in Nyack, NY. Paid off my mortgage many years ago. So no mortgage forbearance for me! And rents down almost 50% even as I greatly reduced the rents on two stores on the ground floor. Four folks with offices departed (can’t pay rent, work from home, no clients, etc,).
Yet I have my TAXES to pay!!! Property, County, School, Village. I wonder if I may have to sell in this horrible economic/political situation? FOUR months with NO rents from a few tenants.
HELP, someone, please. Reduce my tax bill proportionately!!
And now can’t evict till Dec 31st???
The NMHC numbers are not a surprise to me. Here in Huntsville, AL, most renters at risk are those in lower wage categories. And those people make up the bulk of the “essential” workers, who have kept working through the epidemic. Many have a done a little (incrementally) better due to more hours, hazard pay, etc.
Lawn workers and construction workers have continued as normal. However, in the last two weeks while on my bike ride I have seen two houses with all (and I mean all) the contents piled out by the street for the trash. I haven’t seen that for 10 years. A small percentage of total housing in this part of town, but…
Dispersed in Connecticut suburban units, single family houses and mutiunits
22 units totals
All occupied. Same as year ago
4 outright nonpayment rest paying on time. For timely payers payments have been better than a year ago. For non payers nothing Outright refusal to respond to phone calls etc.
No reduced payments
I have 3 homes free and clear in Jacksonville, Fl. average rent is $1,300 a month. None of my tenants have been late or struggle with payments. I have a Real Estate license also 25 years and professionally manage 18 other homes for a variety of individual owners. I have one tenant who is struggling to keep up as she works in hospitality industry but thus far she is current. All 18 are current an I have not had to post any 3 day notices or evictions this year.
Ironically, the CDC eviction ruling will help BlackRock the most in the end, as I suspect many mom and pop landlords will quickly sell their 1-5 rental houses as soon as this disaster is over and the laws allow for such. BlackRock and other hedge funds have been ramping up purchases these last few months, just like occurred during the 2008/2009 recession.
I manage 3 rental properties for my elderly father in Salem, OR. Two small houses and an apartment above my father’s home. All are month-by-month. Apartment is rented to my nephew and he always pays on time. One of the houses is long time renter who also pays on time. The other tenant has been problematic. She is late nearly every month, makes partial payment, then tries to catch up. I have tried to work with her for the past year. Since Covid it has gotten worse, but I’m unclear whether it’s really a Covid employment issue or if she is using that as an excuse for late or non-payment. She and her bf both work for Amazon distribution center. They are hiring constantly, so her claim she & bf’s hours are reduced due to Covid is questionable. I have asked for proof, but nothing received thus far. At this point she is behind around $2,000 and now says she can’t make Sept rent either. My father needs part of the rent $$ for mortgages so is dipping into savings to cover. We also cover the water bill, which has doubled in the past couple of months. Not sure what she is doing, but it’s not watering the lawn. We are planning on eviction as soon as we can do so legally.
We are also considering selling the home, so need to look into how that would affect the moratorium/eviction situation.
Small landlord here. I rent a single 2br condo in a small Lake Tahoe community on the NV side. My tenants run alternative medicine clinics and manage vacation rentals. They were completely shut down for over a month. The vacation rental business also tanked briefly but then the influx of Bay area dwellers looking to escape ensued when NV began opening back up.
I gave them a 50% discount on April rent. Nothing after that. They are working again and making timely and full payments. They recently notified me that they will be moving out of state soon. Housing is in great demand in this little resort town. I already have a few possible tenants lined up with a 15-20% rent increase from the current tenants’ rate. Tahoe real estate, including rentals, is crazy right now!
I own property on chicago south side. A little rougher area but i get good cash flow. I have half section 8 and half market tenant. Most of the market tenant are back on there rent or not paying at all. I screen very good. Non have previous evictions. If there the tenant dont need to pay rent the government need to pay the landlords. My area will be boarded up and the foreclosures will hit hard. Many owner have fha financing and own with only a few thousand dollars out of pocket with no rent coming in they will be giving the property back to the bank
7 apartments in San Diego (1 and 2beds). Thus far all tenants have paid their rent on time. Tenants in the 25-35yo age range.
I also have an expensive longer term Airbnb in LA (1-2 months at a time) and that has been devastated. Completely empty for the best 3 months of the year….and now renting it out at short notice for 30-50% discount.
Judging by comments here seems like 95% of tenants are paying. So where is the 30-40% that supposedly is NOT paying their rent per the media reports? Something doesn’t add up. I doubt people here are lying, so it must be the media lying. But that can’t be true, since the media is like truthful and stuff. Right?
I don’t trust the media, but I can’t help thinking that answers here can only be anecdotal in the end. Sampling needs to be done properly, otherwise it will be Landon vs Roosevelt all over again. I’ll leave this to Wolf though.
In the end I feel the answer is somewhere in between. Is it all sunshine? Absolutely not, but it’s not doomsday either.
It will be interesting to overlay this with data on people’s savings.
Patterns i’m noticing are distress in some commercial properties.
Residential stronger, but not universally. Possible owners walking away in markets where little equity is common.
Most people want to maintain a home rather than move in with another household.
Readers here are more savvy (ie this is more of an assets and economics blog) so likely bias in being more savvy renters and owners.
Simple – enlightened landlords read Wolf Street and enlightened landlords know how to pick tenants/properties/locations to minimize problems like this. And so we are seeing a skew towards better outcomes. Judging the overall market requires more than sampling WolfStreet readers. To be quite honest I was a bit surprised that Wolf even called out for this data given that it’s all going to be anecdotal and heavily skewed.
Exactly. I wonder how many landlords here rent out section 8 or accept vouchers. Low-income households were already severely rent burdened before Covid. That said a new study just came out from UCLA & USC that helped kill the myth that eviction moratoriums give renters an excuse not to pay. https://www.dailynews.com/2020/08/31/few-la-county-tenants-skipping-rent-if-they-can-pay-study-finds/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Also, Wolf I follow the Eviction Lab out of Princeton on twitter @evictionlab and they always have interesting data. And another great follow is the National Low Income Housing Coalition.
Zantetsu,
We have very conflicting “data” out there — from “817,000 haven’t paid rent in August” to “20 million face eviction” – the two bookends of the data I cited in the article. So you can pick the data that you would like. The range of the data out there is HUGE which makes any and all data that is available useless by itself — because, which do you believe?
These comments here will show us a sample of maybe up to 200 landlords after a couple of days, spread around the country, and their experience.
As I said above, this is not a statistically meaningful survey, but it gives us a feel for the difficulties the rental market is facing, and whether we’re closer to the “817,000” or to the “20 million.”
By the comments here we are closer to the 817,000 … but I will say this about you Wolf: you have a knack for timing. Your previous short was one example (not yet sure about the more recent short, but you certainly did pick an inflection point at any rate). You wrote about TSLA’s peak right before they had a big decline today. And I think you are writing about rent forbearance right at the exact moment when it’s about to start happening with greater frequency — because the momentum from the $600 per week free money just ran out.
In other words, I think your survey would show very different results 3 months from now than it is showing now.
Three single-family homes in immediate northern suburbs of Philadelphia. No mortgages, all tenants fully paid up, no reductions in rent, working class or middle income, small (two-bedroom) homes. My wife tells me not to jinx us…
Time will tell. It’s probably too early to get good data.
With the $600/week from the feds now either reduced or eliminated entirely and more high paying jobs being laid off after the PPP ran out and companies are realizing what the landscape looks like, I would assume that increases will be a few months off.
Here in CA, so many factors from the government stepping in regarding RE that it will take a while to see what is actually happening with the markets.
I agree. I think the government stimulus would have been effective in preventing long-term damage IF and only if Americans had cooperated, distanced and wore masks, and basically neutralized the virus by the end of April or beginning of May. But we didn’t, so the pandemic has gone on far beyond the ability of small businesses (and some large businesses) to weather the storm.
The point was for the stimulus to “make up” the lost revenue. That might have worked had revenue been down for 1-2 months, and then sharply rebounded back. But it is now almost 6 months, and really, no end in sight.
I have 4 houses in Orange County CA, and 5 houses in Phoenix,AZ area. Every single tenant has paid on time. There were a few turnovers with lease expiring (all three moved out to buy their own house!), and they left the place in a good condition.
I think the predictions of “millions of evictions” are akin to “millions of deaths” from covid19. Both seem bogus.
Is this a ploy to “shake out the tree”? First, you encourage people to not pay rent, even though they can (government “conditions” notwithstanding, because do you have any faith in the U.S. court system that you, as a landlord, will ever be able to see it through? If you do, I have some sweet unicorn milk to sell you….) . Then, any property owner who can’t hold on to their property must sell. And the question is who’s buying?
Because I get about 2-3 texts every day from “Linda”, “John” etc. asking to pay full price for my rentals in cash. They are not low-balling. I think these are shadow buyers flush with newly printed money. What do these companies know that I don’t?
Because in the Phoenix area, prices of houses (not so much condos, which have declined by maybe 2-3%) are up 15% from March. That’s 15% increase in 6 months!! Not a hyperbole, for real. I am always on the lookout myself, and I look at everything, from Buckey to North Phoenix down to Chandler and San Tan Valley. Inflation in housing is rampant.
Rent prices in CA are up about 13% in the same period of time. The demand for rentals is insane. I am turning over a house now and I have 14 showings today. This has never happened before. I used to rent it for $1800 (in the past year, which was market rate), now I can get $2150 for it.
Perhaps some people can’t pay rent. But there is so many more that can. Feels like money is sloshing all around.
Eviction moratorium will only serve to kill investment in low-income housing, because money is here. The Government is doing it all wrong, and under wrong pretenses. I was thinking of buying a few more rental properties. I will not do that anymore. Too much government interference, too much communism as it were. I feel on thin ice as a rental property owner.
What Government is saying, and what’s really happening are two different things.
What I can’t figure out is, why? Is it:
1) stupidity of our elected brethren?
2) a collusion between Gov and shadow RE buyers to shake out the tree and get properties for cheap before the dollar is killed off (last year if you asked me I’d say conspiracy theory, now I will seriously think about it) or
3) a deliberate attempt to erode property rights so only the biggest and best connected survive and continue to exist in a corrupt shady USA, where your right to own a rental property depends on whether you’re close to political power?
I don’t know, but whatever it is, the whole “apocalypse now” with evictions isn’t happening.
What I am afraid of is that something else is happening, meaning 2) or 3). And nobody is talking about it. Property owners are the only ones in our society asked to provide something for free (again, if you tenants can’t pay now, do you really think they’ll pay later?). Other businesses, they either provide something and get paid (i.e. groceries, deliveries, cars etc.), or they don’t provide nothing and don’t get paid (i.e. restaurants, gyms). Property owners are the only people asked to provide crucial service for free, under duress and criminal penalty. It’s like slaves with property.
Even though my tenants are paying rent for now, the rental property I own feels like a dumbbell around my neck while I try to swim in deep waters.
Very astute comment. I am also afraid that (2) or (3) is what is happening …
I have 2 SFRs in low-income neighborhoods in Las Vegas. My tenants are employed by the government and have never missed rent.
I have 60 apartment units and a couple of duplexes in a small midwest town. Solid class C stuff. No felons or young professionals – but a lot in between.
Collections are way up and vacancy is below normal. My general sense is people have cash and are willing to pay for stability. The state program provides generous support to renters who are behind.
However, some of the problem people have become bigger problems. It’s very frustrating. For example, I have a guy who hasn’t paid since January and refuses to even talk to me, a lady with a drug problem impacting the neighbors, and even someone throwing cooking grease off their balcony. I could go on, but what these people have in common is that they know the only tool I have to rein them in – eviction – isn’t available.
The spreadsheet looks great right now, but there are festering problems with significant indirect economic effects that will compound with time.
There have been more homes for sale with tenants in them than this time last year.
I have 5 rentals. All tenants paying. I even had one tenant pay last month for both August AND September. She doesn’t want to be on the street. She lives with her sister so there is some sharing of rent. All houses paid off, but one and fortunately, I have money to pay off, but trying my luck in the markets. What I have extra in rent, I put some towards metals and bitcoin. I think it’s a matter of time (regardless who is in office) before our currency is replaced with a new, metals backed currency and our current one will be debased and what you have in the bank with be 10 cents on the dollar.
There is an ongoing problem in a bunch of areas about how much time is a lot and how much is a little. Is a century a long time? Not in geologic time, it’s not even measurable for anything not in the last 100 K years, or for geology, yesterday.
Is a second a short time? Not for a microprocessor.
In terms of the economy the crisis is more like seconds old. It only hit 5 months ago. Not the virus, the suspension of travel, groups, etc. etc.
In those 5 months, the Fed has added 3 trillion to its balance sheet, or 3 times the one trillion it took 2 centuries to reach by approx 1976.
It’s all gone and none of the state, city and corporate budgets are any better off. They were at best ‘tided over’ in the hope that something would turn up. This was justified as though the virus was a short term
disaster, like a hurricane, so the bailouts sailed through.
The next tranche is already stuck in Congress, but if it passes, what about the next 3 months?
Outfits from Exxon to airlines have only begun downsizing their workforce.
Conclusion: it is too early to tell what will happen.
I have homes in Portland(OR), been here since the 1970’s.
Pretty much in this biz, its all screening, what I have always done is rent nice homes ( free&clear ) to nurses and school teachers. They get paid, and especially teachers, by law are required to pay debts, otherwise their jobs are in jeopardy.
I have friends who own Section-8 apartments, and meth-hotels and of course they’re getting crushed, but then their property’s are all in +100% debt, so the lack of cash-flow means they can’t pay debt. For me where my propertys are free&clear, even if somebody didn’t pay, wouldn’t hurt me.
In this biz its screening, screening, and screening. Most rental applicants are fairly easy to deny, so you can be very selective.
IMHO the places that are hit the worst are the people who rent out their homes through 3rd party rental agency’s, there they’ll rent the home to anyone, and then the tenants will sublet the closets, this where the ‘protestors’ lived in the first place, so now these places people are living ‘rent free’.
Largely this about are you a participant in society or not? Lastly, on this subject everybody I know here in Portland, has quit going downtown at night, for fear of death. I suspect that urban-jungle will be hit hard on this subject of renting, I have always bought inner-city single family homes.
I have a single mom& 2 teenagers in my 1+ acre, , single family 1,496 ‘home with award winning school district in City of Milton, suburb of Atlanta .She cannot move even an hour north to the Country as my rent is dirt cheap for her. I need to go up after 7 years, but, don’t feel comfortable in a pandemic. Rent coming every month& she knows she will be evicted if she does not pay when the pandemic is ever over.New kitchen, plumbing, HVAC, electrical& septic sewer lines this past march( her fault). Even a well for drinking water . County water put in years ago. No mortgage. Lower taxes.
I would think that given banks are becoming stricter in lending, those people who don’t make the grade must go into the rental market.
So in the short term, this flow will keep rental units full.
We’re at wee beginnings of a total collapse of the US economy..a downturn that will last a decade or more. Maybe you should revisit this later ..
I have 10 units in MA, and RI. Not far from small cities. One single family, and 3, Tri plex. Single family is late, but pays. (both lost jobs, but recently re-hired) Rest have been paying on time. I have a very rigorous agent who does my screening, AND willing to leave units vacant if the right people don’t come along. I also am at each property weekly for maintenance etc. so people see me a lot. Rents have risen a lot, but I feel they were stagnant for years during the housing crisis. I’ve also noticed barely any inventory for sale, and even for rent. A year ago, I had similar vacancy (one unit open).
Collecting everything here, Wolf… so far. I’ve worked very diligently on finding good Tenants though.
I have one rental house in San Jose, CA. The rent payments are current. I did not temporarily reduce the rent since it is already lower than similar properties in the area because they’ve been there many years. The tenants are all still employed – two are working from home and the third is an essential employee.
Run 8 proprieties (mobile homes with the land), Boca Raton, Fl.
All paid and paying on time.
They know how hard it is to rent a place nowadays in south Florida.
Even before COVID-19 we have a huge low income House crises. US lack 7 millions of affordable homes
Two units in TN and one in TX. Tenants have paid in dribs and drabs, but all are current.
San Francisco Silicon Valley
Six units low end (2k per month each) all tenants current. Professionally managed.
Are Americans really dumb enough to accept that some obscure federal department can change contract law by edict rather than thru Congress who is the only branch of federal government that can make/change law? And does Congress actually have the Constitutional power to change (sovereign) state contract laws? I don’t believe so. My advice to landlords, if you want to survive, is to go to court to evict any non-paying tenants as you would usually do. If you do not get a fair hearing, you will now have standing to take this issue to the Supreme Court.
Yeah, not that easy.
Easier said then done.
While I might agree that landlords should have rights, your basic premise about the limits of federal law needs ‘tuning’.
Roosevelt seized almost 10,000 US banks.
Truman nationalized the US steel mills.
In the 14 years up until 1933 it was illegal (actually unconstitutional ) to have a beer in the ‘home of the free’
Roosevelt ordered all US gold surrendered, Nixon placed drastic limitations on gold ownership.
And no, you will not be granted standing by the USSPC, who rarely grant appeals.
8 unit apartment in San Diego County, all paying on time. I’ve been very lax collecting their share of the water to help out and didn’t raise rents this year.
8 other units comprising mostly houses or house type units. All current. The couple that went vacant this spring were quickly rented to students. Seems parents with resources are clamoring for house type accommodations for their kids to keep them out of the covid cubes.
The only real miserable situation we had was a tenant who used the covid laws to prolong their tenancy without a lease (MTM) while they house hunted and then gave me 2 days notice, after getting an attorney involved.
I currently rent. In March when the Covid, they made us work remotely. I was close to getting furloughed but told me if I took a crappy shift no one wanted they would keep me. I work as an import specialist for a customs broker. I work crazy hours now and can barely function with the crazy hours I work and alternating sleep schedule. It is bad, but at least I am still working. Luckily, I sold my house last summer for cash but have lost 14% because I was trying to short the market not knowing that stocks can go higher then a 35 p/e ratio. Thanks federal reserve. I decided I am now going to invest in some up and coming Canadian miners. Hopefully I can triple my money (fingers crossed). If I lose my job, there are plenty of low paying jobs I can float won working 50 hours a week but life has not been easy during this pandemic. I am emotionally drained after working remotely 7 months and feel isolated from the rest of the world.
I am a landlord the has the lowest rents in my city. I rent by the room and I rent weekly $125 a week which includes utilities, cable, wifi, your own furnished room with refrigerator, ac unit, bed, etc. I rent to many low income, disabled, and recovered drug addicts – they rent a room and 4 or 5 share a townhouse together.
The REAL HOUSING ADVOCATES are Landlords.
Not these phony baloney “Housing Advocates” who advocate socialism.
The unconstitutional order tries to avoid taking of property without just compensation by stating the tenant will have to properly reimburse landlord for all back rent and fees – like that is ever going to happen.
Even if a landlord wins a civil judgement for all back rent – good luck ever collecting it.
What is next? Will grocery stores be required to provide free groceries? Those who qualify can pay the grocery store back later? Require HVAC servicers to work for free for those who need air conditioning during pandemic? Will CVS and Pharmacy Stores be required to provide free masks to everyone?
THIS IS A CLEAR VIOLATION of the 5th and 14th Amendment Rights to DUE PROCESS and deprives landlords of their property by government without just compensation. Furthermore these moratoriums are an unconstitutional impairment of the right to contract protected by Article I, Section 10, Clause 1 of the United States Constitution.
I voted for Trump in 2016, and I am a life long Republican Party Voter. Yet I have been betrayed by the very politicians I have supported 100%, including Donald Trump. This is socialism. This is communism 101. This is illegal taking of property without just compensation – period.
When the lawsuit begins I want in. I’ve been saying the same things for months now. It’s blatantly unconstitutional.
I have a couple townhomes in Vero Beach. One tenant is a trustafarian that has been there a couple years and pays every 6mos., presumably when she gets a deposit from the executor. The other has a couple of guys who, when they rented, had low credit scores. But, they were just out of welding school, probably had school debt and had just landed (heh) jobs at Piper Aircraft. I’m a dormant pilot and like to weld, so I took a chance on them. So far, so good; Piper was contracted to make respirators for a while, and I hear the demand is good for private aircraft. The Piper Malibu Mirage is a beautiful turboprop and now has Garmin ‘Autoland,’ which, unlike Tesla ‘Autopilot,’ can actually fly an aircraft from one-switch activation to the nearest suitable airport–including communicating with ATC–and land the aircraft, with no human intervention (NFI; I just like cool aircraft and gadgets).
Per CNBC September 2nd article titled: ‘Extraordinary’ move by CDC to stop evictions draws heavy criticism from housing industry and tenant advocates”:
Small, mom and pop landlords make up the majority of single-family rental homeowners. Close to 23 million units in 17 million properties are owned by individual investors, according to the most recent count by the U.S. Census Bureau. If they don’t have rental income, they can’t pay their mortgages, taxes and the insurance on the home. That could trickle into the broader health of the housing market.
“Without sufficient rental income, a number of properties would be pushed into foreclosure.
——–
It is possible that some entity like BlackRock whispered this creative CDC scheme into the ear of some higher entity at the White House for re-election purposes, and pick up another few hundred thousand or so rental units in foreclosure over the next five years (just like last recession). Guess it is true that you really can’t fight the fed, on any level, no matter how illegal the actions taken. Good luck to all rental owners, as the last thing business owners need is more uncertainty and the inability to solve their own issues without government regulation intruding on private ventures. The scary part is few in government seem creative enough to brainstorm unintended consequences that could take decades to play out. At this point, the entire economy is one never-ending experiment on how far we can stretch human trust before something irreversibly breaks…