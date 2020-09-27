THE WOLF STREET REPORT: What’s Behind the Fed’s Project to Send Free Money to People Directly

A lump-sum payment in digital dollars for all Americans in a recession or to raise inflation as alternative to QE & negative interest rates, which have failed (you can also download THE WOLF STREET REPORT wherever you get your podcasts).
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
They could just keep on pumping tesla to infininity no shortage of suckers. And Boeing too, Boeing could use a little pump and dump.
Bring it on…
At this point, what is the worst could happen? Also the printing press needs less oil. No need of wheel barrows either. If happens today Weimar republic would have no problem. Also, if coffee is $1000, still you can pay.
I got the first federal stimulus. Brings joyful tears to my eyes. Must spend to stimulate the economy. Local gentleman clubs are closed.
Prior to the pandemic it was easy to drop serious dough on avocado toasts and 10 bucks gourmet coffee. I just came back from SF Downtown and even if I wanted to splurge on those things, I wouldn’t be able to given how almost everything’s closed.
If people can’t pay the rent, not even coffee is affordable.
If the Congresscreeps had really been following their oaths, most of that 4.5 trillion(?) dollars during the Spring and Summer would have gone to all those now gone small businesses and going homeless families instead of the corporations and private equity.
But they chose not too, so good coffee and avocado toast is gone. Wait until stuff you really need is unavailable.
Pretty sure found good coffee, and toast, and avocados in local store.
The tiny table caffe where pretty ladies congregated in the morning is closed.
You haven’t been reading Wolf’s posts religiously have you. People are skipping rent and splurging on other things ;)
“what is the worst could happen?”
your money could became worthless.
unfortunatelly I experience fall and disappearance of society.
my country of birth, SFRY disappeared.
misery is paid by poorest people in society including middle class which basically disappeared.
Agreed, creating money and handing it out worked wonders for Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Brazil and numerous other countries, this should work equally well for the USA.
The best and the brightest work at the Fed and they have concluded that handing out free money to buy consumer goods from China is what the economy needs, who are we to question their wisdom and genius.
Americans should not have to work to buy stuff, it’s a matter of simple human rights.
No need of wheel barrows either.
eventually we will. the excessive physical cash is present in venezuela even though theyre in the 21st century. same went for zimbabwe. its not about technology. its because at that point the time value of money is so small that no one will accept credit of any kind. physical cash is still the fastest form of money transfer. once we get to that point no one (including government workers) will accept anything BUT cash. everything else takes too long to clear. and even if we all have accounts at the fed theres no way they could clear all transactions in real time. get your wheel barrows ready..
This too would fail. Itd be gone like a fart in a whirlwind and the rent still wouldnt get paid.
Why are they so insistent upon inflation? Only so those with the most can widen the gap some more?
I can think of upwards of 26 trillion reasons why the Fed wants inflation
You would think the wealthy would not need to be part of the payment scheme.
Excellent.
The worst thing the fed does is to buy assets.
It’s been obvious a long time but still so rare to actually hear someone say it.
Great report Wolf. Hard to believe they couldn’t see the issues in advance before they took the approach they used this go around. Likely was just too tempting to raid as they did. At least a glimmer of hope…
lol, sure, bring it on. warning — anyone using this free money to pay down their debts will cause dollar destruction at the fractional reserve banking ratio. In other words, more dollars will be destroyed than created by the free money giveaway, if debts are reduced in the process. That will be deflationary. Look, low interest rates represent TIGHT money, not loose money. QE doesn’t ease anything. It represents fear and de-risking in the banking system. Loans are called in, new loans not made — bank balance sheet destruction — dollar destruction — deflation. Just raise interest rates and you will create inflation, because you will incentivize banks to lend again, and fractional reserve banking will take off again. Just do it! 3% tomorrow. Problem solved once and for all. The Fed knows this. They have published research papers saying exactly this — low rates represent tight money. This has been known for decades. We’re all being gaslighted by their never-ending bellyaching about needing inflation averaging, blah blah blah blah blah blah blah, blah. Con men.
‘low rates represent tight money’
‘if debts are reduced (dollar destruction) in the process. That will be deflationary’
Spot on!
Then switching to inflationary by raising the rate is NOT going to be that easy.
Remember for every debt $ there is a creditor expecting the same $+interest/income stream
– like bond (public/private) holders, investors on wall st, lenders of al sort including Banks, hedge funds, pension funds, insurance Cos and the MFunds etc. What’s their ‘economic’ fate?!
Too good to be true!
At some point in time, the correct solution is definitely NOT going to be the easy one. Before the Fed, “panics” were deep but quick, not dragging out decades. Bad debts were wiped out fast along with failed businesses. There were no bailouts for zombie companies. Capitalism back then was a moral system. You risk your money and win, bully for you. You risk your money and lose, suck it up. Of course, we’re way past that now. Too many vested interests in keeping the zombies liquefied. Eventually the debts will be cleared, honestly, through default and bankruptcy, or dishonestly, through hyperinflation of the fiat currency. Fed policy is definitely in the dishonest category. Just takes time, and lots of sophistry along the way.
Legislation will mandate that Fed Digital Dollars can NOT be used to reduce debt of any sort, but must be spent into goods and services, with a spend-by expiration date.
John Lee,
That’s nonsense. The recipients puts that digital dollar into circulation by spending it, or depositing it into a bank account so that it can be spent through the system set up that way, or whatever, or pay rent with it, or pay down the credit card to that you can then charge up the credit card again. Someone else has it after the recipient does something with it. And then they do something with it. The idea is to get money moving. The Fed cannot cancel money without causing total havoc.
Exactly. The digital dollar can’t destroy money by paying off debt immediately. At least you get one turn out of it through forcing the spend.
True, the recipient of that spend CAN use it to cancel debt. No arguing that. In that case, it is self-cancelling on the total money supply, but at least you get some money velocity.
If the digital money isn’t spent by a certain date, the Fed backs it off the BS as if it was never injected in the first place. You’re no worse off or better off than when you started the digital dollar injection.
Note well: government assistance as a significant part of an economic policy is not sustainable (as the modern, common parlance would say). The only such sustainable policy for working people is productive employment.
Saying again: the ONLY sustainable way to run an economy is to have productive employment for the average citizen.
You need low unemployment rates (scarcity of employees), followed by rising wages, etc.
Anything else will fail. It might take a long time, but government assistance is doomed to failure.
People will not live with being “given” bread and circuses. People fundamentally need productive activity and return for this activity.
There is no other way; it is a fundamental of human nature.
At the “high end of productivity” the creative/innovative need to make a LOT of money. That lets the rest of us take advantage of their fantastic innovations.
See every nation but the US for lack of innovation.
How many other Microsofts, Apples, Facebooks, Googles, Hepatitis cures (Gilead), etc. exist outside the US? Precious few. It’s because of the profit motive in the US and productive activity.
Beware of promises of a great life by attenuating aggressive economic profit-seeking and handing out naive/well-meaning government assistance.
Steve,
“low interest rates represent TIGHT money,…”
Nonsense. Low rates represent Fed policy rates and QE ($3 trillion in six months).
Watch interest rates SPIKE all up the yield curve to high heaven if the Fed undoes QE and reverses its rate hikes: such as it comes out with a statement that it will raise short-term rates by 50 basis points at every meeting and in between meetings, until they’re at 4%, and that it will sell $200 billion in assets per week until its balance sheet has shrunk to $2 trillion. That would take $5 trillion of liquidity out of the market, and yields would spike.
Wolf,
What ZIRP does to me and millions of other retirees globally relying on market-based superannuation investments is to destroy fixed interest as our only ‘low risk’ income option, leaving us with Hobson’s Choice – no returns on a low risk investment, or unacceptable risk on anything with returns above zero. With ZIRP locked in for years, I have to make a guess at my lifespan and calculate how long I can live on my capital, while my real living costs keep going up. Not happy to say the least.
But they would not be able to pay the interest on treasuries
this seems to be the road to a “debt jubilee” whether one admits it or not. If my son received 14k he’d pay off his car and his credit card. Then spend as he earns. I guess some people would just blow it. Vegas anyone?
Paying off your debt with stimulus money is not a debt jubilee. You simply paid off your debt.
An indwelling central catheter is the preferred method of continuously supplying drugs to terminally ill patients. Much better than the occasional shot in the arm. It’s all coming together. Need I say more?
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates promising the most benefits from the public treasury with the result that a democracy always collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations has been 200 years.” Alexis DeToqueville
Charles I did try to warn you all…
Not a problem unique to democracies. Paper money was invented by the Chinese centuries ago. The same problem happened. The delusion of Western civilization is that you can moderate money printing through democracy.
It is important to point out that none of the democracies De Tocqueville referred to allowed women to participate.
So the correct statement would be that ‘a male run democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government’
So help out an idiot, please. How would one invest or be positioned if and when the Fed decides to do this?
May be one of those ‘brilliant’ FOMC members might have a ‘soluion’ for your problem too! :-)
Defation first, then inflation leading to hyper inflation!
BTW:
A lot of things (mostly BAD) can happen to the mkts, economy and our country in the next 3-4 months and later! Covid is NOT going away any time soon. Vaccine talk is hopium and hyperbole from the Wall St and their cronies at the Chamber of US Commerce!
Covid is not the problem. The underlying problem is the Fed and ZIRP.
Leverage and low rates means equity withdrawal is necessary to maintain the same level of income and QE is needed to offset the equity withdrawal.
It’s the box that Bernanke made.
Fetal position.
Lol!
+1!
+2
Now your benefactor is the Fed not the government? All hail the Fed! From horrible to bad.
The Fed is desperate, and although this plan to send digital money to everyone is less bad than buying assets or negative interest rates, it is still an act of desperation. The Fed policies have blown the debt bubble so large over the past three decades, that it must have inflation in the form of nominal GDP growing faster than debt. The Feds risk is that inflation will need to be increased periodically through additional dispersement of free money in an amount sufficient to exceed the ever increasing pile of debt which is necessary to feed the growing economy, until finally the currency, digital or otherwise, experiences hyperinflation and then collapse. At which time the printing presses will again be destroyed.
One way this could happen is as follows: the increased free money will lead to even more crazy gamboling hall financial and commodity markets, as money is no longer the result of hard work and frugality, causing assets to rise to even more extremes. The wealthy, getting a smaller percent of the stimulus will quickly increase borrowings against their assets increased values, and the subsequent increase of debt will again exceed nominal GDP. I’m sure there will be other transmission mechanisms
Rick V. “…I’m shocked, shocked, to find gamboling in the gambling hall…”- good observations.
may we all find a better day.
They want to by-pass Congress and send their digital currency directly out to the people. They want the slaves to love their masters.
Maybe they don’t want anyone to burn them to the ground. Protesters have actually been protesting outside of state federal reserve offices. I think people are close realizing what the Fed is.
Just cut to the chase. Lol. Who needs Congress?
I believe this helicopter money would be effective at increasing inflation, which would be extremely bad for the price of any long-term financial asset, such as long-term bonds and especially stocks like the FAANGMANTIS.
With the Fed equipping itself to send helicopter money, or ACH transfers of wealth, there is risk of hot money inflating asset bubbles.
Venezuela has been experiencing recent inflation of close to 2500%. They like to hold US dollars rather than their devalued bolivars.
We already have the hottest asset bubble I have ever seen. That part has been done via QE and low rates.
Pushing on a string only goes do far.
If you push too much, the cello no longer plays.
The point of ‘stimulus’ checks to households is to forestall social unrest. Why do you think european nations have free healthcare and social housing?
Checks to households, without a free to all social and healthcare system that can administrate that effectively, is just folly.
Folly because it temporary froth. All fur and no knickers, to put it bluntly.
The same in the UK, the same in Italy, well take your pick.
Right now the russians seem almost sane!
D’ya think these guys are really Altruists…..?
Wow. Thank you for reporting on this.
UBI. Maybe this is the most radical idea the fed has ever had. Especially tieing it to a *percentage* of GPD. Thank you Yang..
@Wolf, what does it mean when the fed is “creating digital cash” on one hand and balancing it by creating “insurance recession bonds” on the other? Are the IRB things that investors can buy? Or are they monies given out? If they are sold does that money support the digital cash payments? What are they?
Economic historian Russell Napier pretty much predicted this would be the route the Fed would take. Why? Self-preservation. Failure to do so would let the MMT crowd get their nose in under the tent. Soon the herd might trample the Fed out of existence.
No one cay buy the IRBs. They’re just an accounting entry to keep the balance sheet balanced. They pay no interest and are never due. In modern accounting, a balance always has to balance.
Direct payments to the majority of Americans who do not own much, if any, assets is likely the only way to not have the general collapse of the American economy into a Second Great Depression worse than the first and the start of the Second American Civil War. This is serious, heart stopping stuff and whinging about supposedly lazy Americans living off the dole or comparing it to the Wiemar Republic’s tactic of printing of money to pay off its war reparations does not do any good.
If the minimum wage had continued to increase to today as the same rate as inflation and productivity had up to around 1970, it would be $20 per hour or $39,000 per year. The highest state level minimum wage barely matches the official level of inflation. Surely guaranteeing this basic minimum income level even for a few months is worth preventing this?
Since the problem is the increasing tens of millions of Americans are facing homelessness as well as an unemployment rate of at least %18 both during a collapsing economy has not been effectively fought by giving trillions to the wealthy assets owners, what would you do?
Well said. And true.
Just read today that the employment rate of people who make less than 27K pr year in California was down 26.9% while for those who made above 60K it was down 4.3%. California has one of the highest, if not the highest rental prices in the country.
Deflation would be a better idea for most of us, but TPTB won’t do that intentionally.
I’m seeing more new faces in the homeless population coming into my very small town lately.
Those #’s were Aug 1st.
The real disconnect is apparent in news broadcasts that show auto line ups at food banks; nicely turned out and tuned up SUVs with their trunks open for the one free grocery box, and a masked volunteer closing them on the way out.
Nothing to see here, speed away….quick.
Poors should drive an SUV?
Is there a handbook for those of us unaware of the rules?
I’ve been one of those unfortunates in years past. Sometimes you get actual meat and other times it’s packaged, dried, Korean seaweed(!), the latter of which I still have as I’ve never gotten the nerve to eat it, but it’s always a crapshoot. Always. At most, you will have something to feed a person for a few days or a small family a meal or two.
In an economy like this, almost anyone in the bottom 90% can get crushed, and old COVID-19 has been doing its work for over six months. Plenty of time for people to lose all their savings especially with the deliberate crapification of the unemployment system in many states.
Pitchforks?
No need to create such complicated systems to send everyone digital dollars.
Let the Fed finance free healthcare for everyone, that will take a huge burden off every individual.
Once they are successful at that , they can start fixing roads, pensions etc and Powell can declare himself Emperor.
Wolf, can you confirm to me that the way things currently work is that the primary dealers don’t receive money that they can spend, but are required to exchange their bonds for reserves with the Fed? If the deflationists that are running around saying that are right, then I am forced to agree that there is really nothing inflationary about qe, except the degree to which it allows the government to spend more than they otherwise could. But if all of these things are just being sucked out of the market in exchange for reserves that the banks are free to just keep on their books and not make any loans against, that sounds very deflationary indeed.
Jason Tilton
“…that the primary dealers don’t receive money that they can spend, but are required to exchange their bonds for reserves with the Fed?”
This is wrong on several levels.
One thinks that given the gradually nuttier Fed actions, it might be time to abolish the institution. It seems that starting with Bernake, and possibly at the end of Greenspan era, the focus has been to pump up the economy.
The entire idea here sounds insane. How is this not going to further enhance the gap between wealthy (Jeff Bezos et al) and everyone else. Because that demand side pump just ends up with the guys who provides the supplies. Much as I hate to say it, may be the jackasses insane idea of a wealth tax on the top 1% isn’t so crazy.
Like the new moniker… where is the other end of the string attached to?
@MCH I’ve thought the same thing. We’ve gotten so heavily out of sync here and I fear the “fed engine” is running on fumes at this point. The reason these ideas all sound insane is because they are and ironically there aren’t any sane choices left to make at this point.
We;; if you dont like free money and the resulting deflation
of the dollar how about this. All robots that take jobs from
humans now need to pay social security and uninployment
insuance premiums and shoot i almost forgot about income tax
That should cover the cost of money sent to needy humans.
I am trying to decide what to use my helicopter money for – pay off student loans? Buy land? Buy off-grid gear and supplies? Maybe the traditional – water, food, brass, gold, silver, and add bitcoin and crypto? Some pasture and cattle?
The hard part is trying to figure – do you delay paying the debt figuring hyperinflation will make it pennies on the dollar anyway – or just be rid of it trying to help your disconnecting from a runaway train?
The Dreamer
You adk:
“…The hard part is trying to figure – do you delay paying the debt figuring hyperinflation will make it pennies on the dollar anyway – or just be rid of it trying to help your disconnecting from a runaway train…”
I would go with the latter. Better debt free than a debt slave at any level.
The latter is the right choice. And it’s not the runaway train…its the derailed train still trying to get there. Not gonna happen. I sleep well at night knowing I’m debt free and not beholden to taking lashings from the debt slave systems prevalent in our economy.
Amen. if you are debt free most of the problems are manageable. Time to look after your health and loved ones and less time consumed with worry.
I am also debt free and have been so for many years (hard work and spending judiciously). It is absolutely freeing !!! However, the many, many debt slaves have affected us all. No interest on savings, rising costs in many things, so one has to resort to other and sometimes riskier investments. This is what living beyond one’s means on a national scale will do as sound money goes the way of the dodo bird. So yes, even though we are in a better position, our lives will be affected. I am really pissed as my wife and I got to where we are through hard work and savings, only to be affected by all these clowns and grasshoppers out there, from gov’t to corporations to all these jerk consumers. To me, the title “consumer” is a shameful PEGIORATIVE !!!
“A lump-sum payment in digital dollars for all Americans in a recession ….”
Well at least it will be for ALL AMERICANS.
I can hardly wait to get my hands hands on some of those dollars!!!
And unlike the Obama cash splash from years ago Uncle Donald actually came through with some cash for ALL AMERICANS even ones living overseas.
Yeah, people shouldn’t be greedy, but Uncle Donald’s cash splash was the first one I’ve had from a government since the GFC here in Australia which was back in 2009!
I think I got a few hundred bucks back then – it wasn’t much and it was based on your income.
Every year when the government here announces their new budget the only thing we think of is how much we are NOT going to get and hope that we don’t the shaft too bad.
This virus crisis in Oz has followed the usual Australian solution to every problem here: throw cash at it. If you are lucky you’ll get ‘something’ if not well sorry, you are SOL.
I’d provide a list of people and entities that got cash, a handout, or some other type of benefit since this crap started here in Australia, but the list is so long that it would take forever to research and type. Even the local government here is throwing money as various ethnic groups to help them out……….
If you are what we call a self funded retiree or not working by choice you basically got nothing.
If you were on the national Age Pension you got a couple of extra payments which IIRC amounted to A$1500 or about two weeks equivalent to what working people got on the JobKeeper program or people that went on the Australian unemployment system got for about
six weeks as a top up.
Businesses racked up huge amounts from the government which actually resulted in increased corporate profits!!!
How did it come to this ? Just shameful to think this is NOW the state of the nation to which my parents immigrated when I was a child of 2 years. A once proud country now reduced to mendicant status. On one hand, I am glad that my parents and my wife’s parents (also European immigrants) are not around to witness this shameful collapse. They were all so grateful and proud of the opportunities afforded them and what they were able to achieve through hard work and savings. On the other hand, selfish, short sighted, immoral and greedy behavior will always manifest themselves financially and thereby inflict harm on so many folks, especially the more vulnerable. So a family worth say $200 million gets the same $28K that a family living in a single wide would receive? So, no means testing as “they ” did for the stimulus? Sorry for trying to use some logic here. At that point, won’t groceries cost at least $1K per week? So, we will print our way to prosperity ???!!! As Wolf says, better than asset purchases and negative interest rates. Probably true, but also like saying ” I’m glad I have Multiple Sclerosis and not Lou Gehrig’s disease”. At this point, I may start “shopping” for another country. But most other places seem to be suffering the same fate. I may take a closer look at my native Italy…at least I have dual citizenship there and the food is better. I find all this really sickening and downright disgusting!!! I do appreciate the fact that Wolf is acting as a financial “Paul Revere” on this.
Oddly, we’re more or less in the same boat. My parents came here because this is the land of opportunity. But now, thanks to the idiocy of the jackasses and the dumbos, what we have is 20 years worth of slogans, and hardly any deliberate or measured actions. And unless I’m mistaken, the trend is getting worse. I thought the 2000s were bad, the 2010s became worse and worse.
BTW, relatively speaking, the $28K for the top 5% probably doesn’t matter all that much, the impact is always on the lower half. But I agree, it seems oddly stupid and somehow lacking in common sense to give money to the people who wouldn’t even notice it.
Means testing is hard to do unless you have access to tax returns (IRS). So stimulus checks were means tested since the IRS sent them out. The Fed does not have access to IRS data and cannot means-test at this point.
Trinacria,
Right now, the “family worth say $200 million,” if their wealth was invested in the S&P 500, they got $100 million in the six months since March 22. The “family living in a single-wide” got next to nothing. That’s the system we now have in place.
If I were you I’d have packed my bags already!
Why even retain the commitments to ordinary business and ordinary focus on exchange rather than use, as a backdrop? Why does the direct-payments idea need to be “a terrible idea, but less terrible than the ohers?” We’ve had 12 years of evidence that the keepers of the system are creating bizarre overlays that unfairly intervene so that anointed businesses will not just fail. There’s a certain piece of, I guess my term would be “progressive business-conservatives” who are so amazed over time at the ‘bizarre” and “crazy” markets but still contrast them with a normal capital world that would be positive for human beings if only we could get rid of these overlays. The overlays are never going away, or they would have done it by now. Isn’t it the case after this much time that they don’t remove the QE and so forth because they can’t? And also, the romantic idea of incumbent-killers (if the incumbents won’t stop overlaying unfair advantages, pirates will show up how hollow they are) will not work because the strident business figureheads can be tempted into co-optation, recuperation and bribery. It means you made out like a bandit which must be a good thing. Right disruption just wants to be bought off most of the time, and the phony stridency evaporates for a price. Meaning that you can’t get rid of the overlays this way either. Right disruption wants to become the new monopoly and be too big to fail, themselves. Then the bizarre distortions would be on their behalf.
So why not leap off from decrying the dishonest distortions and malinvestment, and leap to the anticapitalist left, full stop? Come on over! The left is the people who can say direct payments for human beings (who will go off and do human-sized things with it like get a sandwich,) without having to place an asterisk next to the idea.
The FED’s actions preserve social stability, the first virtue of any political system according to Aristotles (~300 BC).
The price to pay: expand Palo Alto beyond its borders. People having less than 500K of income need gouvernment support.