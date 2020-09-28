California Sales Ban of New Gasoline & Diesel Vehicles Jolts Half-Dead Business Model of Electric Utilities & Power Producers, Including in Other States

A light goes on after more than a decade of falling electricity demand. No business wants to operate in a declining industry.
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
You could practically hear the Champaign bottles pop during electric-utility industry Zoom meetings when California Governor Gavin Newsom issued the executive order to phase out the sale of new cars and light trucks with internal combustion engines by 2035 in the state – though sales of used ICE vehicles would continue beyond that date.
While the announcement was technology-neutral – “all new passenger vehicles to be zero-emission by 2035,” it said – the top contenders are battery-electric vehicles (EVs), with hydrogen-fuel-cell vehicles running in distant second place. EVs would create demand for electricity.
California’s electric utilities and power producers, and power producers in other states from which California buys electricity, have had a big problem since 2008: Despite 8% population growth in the state and 32% “real” GDP growth (adjusted for inflation), electricity sales to end-users peaked in 2008 and then zigzagged down, eventually by 5% to 255,224 gigagwatthours in 2018, the lowest since 2005, according to the latest annual data available from the EIA:
The drop in electricity demand was due to a long list of efficiency improvements, such as the switch from incandescent light bulbs to florescent lights and then to LED lights, more efficient lighting systems in cities and commercial areas, more efficient electrical equipment, such as air conditioners for businesses and households, etc. In addition, rooftop solar power production by households expanded over the years and ate into sales by utilities.
Maintaining the costly infrastructure is an expense that cuts earnings, and when demand declines, Wall Street hates you for reducing earnings by doing maintenance and instead wants you to increase earnings by cutting maintenance (with catastrophic consequences).
But expanding the infrastructure to accommodate growing demand is a capital investment funded by cheap debt from Wall Street. The investment and debt initially don’t impact earnings but are put on the balance sheet as assets and liabilities. The investment is depreciated in small increments over decades and the interest on the debt is expensed. In return, the investment generates revenue growth.
That has always been the business model of utilities: Borrow cheaply, invest in capacity additions, and gradually increase sales and earnings that allow you to pay gradually increasing dividends, and Wall Street loves you for it.
But that model is based on steadily rising electricity demand. And when demand began tanking in 2009, the model fell apart.
In addition to the long-term decline in demand for electricity – this is an issue in the US overall – the industry has the issue of enormous idle capacity in the middle of the night when electricity demand is low, compared to peak demand during hot afternoons.
The system is built to handle foreseeable peaks – such as 3 p.m., during a hot afternoon. This works until there’s a record heat wave when people are working from home, instead of in an office, and crank up the AC at home, while the nearly empty office buildings too crank up the AC, causing a historic spike in electricity demand, as we’ve had recently, which can jumble the equation for grid operators and power producers.
The irony is that the higher peaks are happening to the relentless drumbeat of overall declining electricity demand. But idle capacity is very expensive for utilities. And building enough idle capacity to meet never-before-seen peaks gets even more expensive.
Now there are hopes that EVs will help reduce this idle capacity when people charge up their EVs in their garages at night. This would provide a lot of revenues during a time of the night when the equipment would normally sit unused.
Ideally, growth in electricity sales would come in two ways: from an increasing number of charging stations that are increasingly frequented, and from more consumers plugging in their EVs at home and running up their electricity bills (instead of their gasoline bills).
As of the last update from the EIA, California has 6,174 EV charging stations (with over 28,000 outlets) compared to 7,488 gas stations.
Charging stations are automated. There is no attendant, no cashier, no shop, no building. Just the equipment and parking. No tanker trucks have to be able to pull in to refill several underground tanks, as they do with gas stations, and the space needed is much smaller. There are no fuel spills and no leaking underground tanks, and no soil contamination that will doom the property value.
Charging stations are often near restaurants or some stores or a cafe where drivers can spend 30 minutes. Other drivers work or play video games in their cars.
Here in San Francisco, there is a charging station one block from our place, with several superchargers that can accommodate all EV models. When they built the facility a few years ago, PG&E put in an underground transformer and an underground cable to a trunk line that can handle the electricity demand. The basic utility model: Borrow, make a capital investment, and collect revenues for decades to come. This is good business.
The nearest gas station is several blocks away, and since there is no competition and it’s in a touristy area, we lovingly call it “our rip-off station” and avoid it. The nearest competitive gas stations are a mile away. One after the other, gas stations have been shut down over the years, and the lots were fenced in and sat empty for years until eventually the contaminated soil was removed, and housing was built on top of it. That process of eliminating urban gas stations started years ago. Now it’s going to speed up.
Charging stations are a lot cheaper to build, and the utility will eagerly invest to provide the power, which then translates into decades of a growing revenue stream. That’s how a utility’s business model works.
In terms of power producers, the revenue opportunities spread out this way, according to the most recent annual data from the EIA (2018):
In other states: Nearly one-third of California’s electricity was purchased from power producers in other states, a good part of it renewable (hydropower, wind, and solar). In 2018, power from coal plants was down to 4% of total electricity demand in California and is expected to reach zero by 2026.
Selling electricity to California’s utilities is good business, and I assume the owners of the wind farms in West Texas – Texas being by far the largest wind power producer in the US – have figured this out too.
In California: A little over two-third of the electricity sold in California was produced in California. Nearly half of it came from renewables (hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, geothermal, etc.). Natural gas-fired power plants provided over 40%. Nuclear power was down to the two reactors at the Diablo Canyon power plant, to be retired in 2024. And coal power generation is already finished in the state.
The problem for power producers and electric utilities has been the decade-long decline in demand. Now the hope is that EVs will change the equation – that eventually there will be enough EVs in the fleet to turn the curve around, to cause electricity demand to increase, and to cause idle capacity at night to be better utilized.
This process has been moving at a snail’s pace in recent years — as you can see in the continued decline in electricity demand despite the rise in EV sales in California — and will be gradual going forward. Even if the sales ban on ICE vehicles in 2035 holds, there will still be a large number of ICE vehicles in the fleet by then. However slow this process may be, for electric utilities, it will be a breath of fresh air that may revitalize their half-dead business model.
Power grid in Cali can barely handle current demand. Now imagine the amperage required to charge up millions of cars overnight. Single Tesla charge is 2-3 times the amount of electricity an average household consumes in a day. Still, nothing
a Lord’s decree can”t fix.
andy,
READ THE ARTICLE!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Good lordy! Such nonsense. READ THE ARTICLE. You might actually learn something.
You have a common misconception regarding electric vehicles and how they work in the real world…
You’re forgetting that 90% percent of folks are not going to need to charge that Tesla’s entire battery every day. They only need to top off the 30-40 miles of typical daily usage. All you need for that actually is just to trickle charge the car overnight (which is an off-peak time for the utilities anyway) from a plain 110V household socket. That means slow and constant electricity usage throughout the night which is exactly the type of usage utilities love as it is constant and very predictable and allows them to run very efficient base-load power plants.
Wolf,
This is a great article and the the 2035 EV mandate is commendable by the the Governor.
I’m amazed by the wind, solar, geothermal that is prevalent in CA and the nation, the dependency on the fossil fuels industry is ridiculous due to pollution and “Climate Change”.
CA has always led the way to safety and fuel efficiencies that the rest of the country slowly adopted, and Gov Newsom is so right with his mandates, and his comment about about those who doubt “Climate Change” to “come to CA to see it”
These kinds of mandates and changes will open up millions of jobs that will spread across the US to give us a chance to reverse/halt “Climate Change” – so this planet can exist!
I try to stay away from climate change as a topic, as the politics around it are toxic. I do strongly support a move away from fossil fuels as it will benefit us as a nation geopolitically.
Imagine for a minute a world not dependent on middle east crude. What would happen to all the wars and conflict secondary to securing the predominant energy source in the middle east?
I have read elsewhere that the greatest transfer of wealth in history has been the money flowing into the middle east for crude. Where there is great wealth or resources conflict is not far behind.
I would absolutely LOVE it if the middle east was completely neutered as a source of conflict. Granted it will be a long while until crude is not vital to the world as a source of energy, but one can hope we make fast in roads to eliminating our dependence and telling the middle east to piss off.
Finally, some good news!
If work from home becomes permanent, that should be a nice lovely drop in demand for the grid suppliers. Also, all the excess stores and other buildings shutting down. If everyone works from home, there should also not be as much of a sudden peak in that 3-6pm period as people arrive home, because, they never left. I’m not sure if restaurants will do better or worse if work from home is the new norm, also, would many/most order takeout/delivery? That could effect the size of restaurants. There are alot of restaurants that are only ever barely filled (counting drive-thrus if they have them).
Also, because, fracking in America loses money, I could see most states repealing anti-coal laws after the bust and many coal plants reopening. In the future, renewables/fusion could take it’s place, but, I see most states doing the cheapest quickest option at the moment fracking crashes. If fracking crashes, I literally don’t see how it’s physically possible that many coal plants aren’t reopened. Building all those renewables won’t happen instantly, and if the natural gas supply suddenly becomes smaller, there is only one choice. Fracked natural gas is just as dirty as better mined coal, if not worse.
Also, that no ICE vehicles after 2035 law is meaningless to me, because, although I do definitively want electric cars. Making a law that says something major will happen in 15 years, means it won’t be enacted or repealed until after most of the current proponents (lawmakers) are gone (retired or in another job) or the bill is so old no one cares and it’s repealed without much fuss. It’s virtue signaling, as opposed to real action. Also, some heavy trucks, especially, construction related would be very impracticable to not be ICE based. Though some future bio-fuel is a potential option. Making this law, might push things toward electric, but, could also take the place of actually doing anything towards electric. Putting money into better batteries and opening up labs in cheaper countries like India and others, to tap into the best un-utilized talent across the world is much more significant to me.
If Indian talent is so amazing, how come it’s not reflected in the condition of their country? The infrastructure in India is far from good, but we should import them in the thousands to help us fix our problems? I’d rather get talent from places where people actually know how to use toilets.
Well a few comments:
1. The law or ban will be challenged in court so who knows the outcome.
2. If EV’s were to ever be taken up in enough quantity then California is in real trouble as much of that purchased electricity from other states might not be there as it would be used in the local generation area and not exported. Given that California is set to lose more base laod generation capacity when the nukes close, they are going to be even more reliant on imported electricity.
3. If you have enough EV’s charging at night it may help out with electricity demand, but between now and 2035 there could be other changes that offset the demand for GENERATED electricity such as more residential solar and cheaper home battery storage (Maybe, if ever???).
4. The usual comments about these articles always apply when I see them: no numbers.
I previously commented on the ‘dream’ of people wanting to go ‘off grid’ and disconnect and totally rely on solar generated electricity for their homes and how given current and foreseeable prices and technology it just doesn’t make any economic sense. (Thank you for letting me put up that post.)
Given the high relative and absolute cost of electricity here in Australia I would be one of the first ones to go off grid if it made economic sense.
The cost of a system is made up of panels, the inverter, and installation. And if you want to go off grid you need a battery system that can handle enough storage to cover some maximum expected period of time with minimal solar generation. That’s the problem with solar generated electricity and the one that the dreamers just can’t seem to get their heads around: variability.
Our system does fine when it is nice and sunny and not too hot. When it is cloudly and overcast the generation falls like a rock and in winter when the sun is weaker and you get those conditions the output can fall to as low as 1 kilowatt hour for the entire day. Put a string of of those days together and you are in big trouble.
Looking just at the solar insolation data from the last two years for where we live, there are numerous streaks of poor solar insolation that are below the long term average that run for 7 days in a row. Last year we even had one last for 11 days and that one was in the middle of winter.
And even during summer you get the hot cloudy days with no wind that reduce output well below the expected norm. We even had the huge fires here in Australia which blocked out a lot of sun for days which also hit output.
The price of panels and inverters haven fallen like a rock over the past ten years. Anybody who invested in or bought a system during that time has an asset that is generating income, but is in fact now worthless (I wonder why Tesla still carries its solar generation assets on its books at their stated values???).
The cost of intallation has increased during that time and now probably makes up the if not the biggest cost, the second biggest cost after the inverter.
Prices of installed systems in Australia have fallen to about 1/5th of the cost of what they were 10 years years ago. So you can now by a system that is 5 times bigger with the same amount of money.
Batteries have fallen in price, but nowhere enough to be economically feasible even here in high cost Australia. Battery life would have to double (Again a fact that few talk about) and the cost fall to well under $200 per kWh or less to make that happen. It currently costs about A$1000 per installed kWh for a Tesla Powerwall with a 14 kWh capacity.
So even with the fall in prices by that much it still isn’t economically feasible to go off grid here.
So let see some numbers: how many EV’s would be needed to take up that unused genernation capacity to make a difference? One million, two million? More?
And given what appears to be the poor electricity infrastrucuture in California with wires and poles, could the grid handle the demand?
5. And lastly, when people talk about installed capacity of solar or wind generation, it is not the same as the installed capacity of coal/NG/nuke baseload capacity.
A 1000 megawatt solar farm is never, ever going to be able to have the same output as a 1000 megawatt NG generator.
The problem that baseload coa/NG/nuke have with renewables such as solar is that the the peak generation capacity of solar coincides with the time that the baseload generators get their peak prices for their product.
Then when the price of the product falls, the solar renewable sources disappear from the market (at night as they generate zero output) leaving the baseload generators being a ‘price taker’ unable to flog their product with decent margins or at a loss.
You can’t compete in a market like that and survive. Add in incentives or legislation that give the solar producers any other advantage such as requiring a certain percentage of purchased or generated electricity must be ‘green’ or tax incentives and the baselaod generators are at an even further disadvantage.
So no sale of gasoline passenger cars then won’t people just buy gasoline powered SUVs and pick up trucks instead?