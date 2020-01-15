US Demand for Electricity Declined in 2019 & Stagnated for a Decade, but 2020 Capacity Additions Are Wild

Where the heck are the EVs when you need them?
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
Electricity sales in the US isn’t exactly a high-growth business. In 2019, total electricity sales (in gigawatt hours) to ultimate customers are estimated to have fallen; through the first 10 months, according to the EIA’s latest Electricity Monthly, total electricity sales declined 2.9% from the same period in 2018. The only sector to which electricity sales increased – and just by 0.6% – was transportation, a tiny sector covering subways and other electric mass-transit systems. Sales to the other sectors fell, in order of magnitude of the sector: residential (-2.4%), commercial (-2.0%), and industrial (-4.8%).
In terms of annual sales of electricity to ultimate customers from 2008 through 2019, an image of stagnation emerges. Based on the full-year 2019 estimate, electricity sales in gigawatt hours over the 11 years from 2008 through 2019 ticked up only 0.6%, interrupted by some bigger increases and declines in between.
Stagnating electricity sales over the span of a decade, despite population growth and economic growth, is a function of many factors, ranging from higher efficiencies – for example, in the residential sector, LED light bulbs and more efficient HVAC equipment and appliances – to sending more manufacturing offshore, such as auto production. For example, new-vehicle imports from Mexico have nearly doubled since 2011.
Generating capacity additions in 2020 shift to wind & solar.
In total, 42 gigawatts (GW) of capacity via new power plants and small-scale installations (such as rooftop solar) will be added in 2020, and 11 GW of mostly old inefficient powerplants will be retired, for a net addition of 31 GW in capacity, according to the EIA’s generator survey, which provides estimates by power plant developers and owners about the capacity they’re planning to add or retire.
And of those 42 GW of capacity additions, 32 GW (76%) will be wind and solar (utility-scale and rooftop solar) – breaking all records.
This is particularly interesting when we look at US electric generation by source, which in 2018, came mostly from these four sources (not including rooftop solar):
- Natural Gas: 35.2%
- Coal: 27.5%
- Nuclear: 19.4%
- Renewables: 16.9%
- Hydro: 7.0%
- Wind: 6.5%
- Solar (does not include rooftop solar): 1.5%
- Biomass: 1.4%
- Geothermal: 0.4%
In addition, the EIA estimates that about 0.7% (or 30 gigawatt hours) of total generation in 2018 came from rooftop solar systems, which would bring the share of solar to about 2.2% in 2018 and the share of renewables to about 17.5% of total generation.
The grid is designed so that its capacity can handle the largest loads during peak times. In Texas, that peak load period might be mid-afternoon on some day in early August. But in the middle of the night in late fall, most of that capacity – the huge amount of capital investment – sits idle, not generating revenues. Balancing out the energy portfolio and getting it ready for future demand for each region is a constant effort by the industry, including developers and owners of power plants. So here is what’s cooking for 2020.
Capacity additions in 2020.
Of the 42 GW of new capacity that the EIA expects to start commercial operations in 2020, wind accounts for 44%; solar for 32%; and natural gas for 22%. The remaining 2% of the additions will come from hydropower and battery storage. There are no coal-fired power plants scheduled to start commercial operations this year. But the capacity additions of wind and solar are breaking all records (chart via EIA):
Texas is the biggie: Over half of the wind power additions in 2020 are in five states: Texas accounts for 32% (Texas rancher: “What, they’ll pay me for wind?”); Oklahoma for 6%; Wyoming for 5%; Colorado for 5%; and Missouri for 5%.
Nearly 60% of the record additions of utility-scale solar capacity are in four states: Texas accounts for 22%, California for 15%, Florida for 11%, and South Carolina for 10%.
In terms of residential and commercial rooftop solar, the EIA expects a record 5.1 gigawatts of capacity additions to enter service this year.
Part of the reason for the record addition of wind and solar power capacity is the phase-out of tax credits at the end of 2020. From then forward, wind and solar will have to stand on their own two feet. As equipment costs have plunged over the years — and the “fuel” is always free — this is already happening around the world. But in 2020, the US industry is still scrambling to benefit from the tax credits.
Of the 9.3 GW in natural-gas power plants to start operating in 2020, over 70% are in Pennsylvania, Texas, California, and Louisiana.
This map from the EIA shows where those capacity additions will take place, with wind power additions concentrated in the middle of the country:
Capacity retirements in 2020:
Of the 11 GW in scheduled capacity retirements in 2020, coal power plants will account for 51%, natural gas power plants for 33%, and nuclear power plants for 14%:
Of the 5.8 GW in coal power plants to be retired, half will be in Kentucky and Ohio.
Of the 3.7 GW in natural gas power plants to be retired, 60% will be in California, mostly plants built in the 50s and 60s. But interestingly, the Inland Empire Energy Center, an efficient, modern (10 years old) combined-cycle plant with a capacity of 0.7 GW will also be retired because it has been operating under capacity for years.
Two nuclear plants will be retired, the Indian Point Unit 2 in New York in April and the Duane Arnold Energy Center in Iowa in December.
This map from the EIA shows that the electric capacity retirements in 2020 are heavily concentrated in just a few places:
Given the long-term stagnation of electricity sales, and the continued increase in capacity and capital expenditures, utilities have been hoping for years that the mass-arrival of EVs would boost electricity sales in the residential segment, as EV owners would begin utilizing the enormous and costly idle capacity in the middle of the night to charge up their EVs in their garages. But this hoped-for growth in revenues from the arrival of EVs, and the increased capacity utilization at night they’d bring, has been, for utilities, frustratingly slow in coming.
This has been the nature of this industry for over 100+ years. Have these corporations not planned and understood this?
“But in the middle of the night in late fall, most of that capacity – the huge amount of capital investment – sits idle, not generating revenues… the increased capacity utilization at night they’d bring, has been, for utilities, frustratingly slow in coming.”
What about self imposed bottlenecks from political decisions appeasing a radical base such as the Governor of NYS banning any new natural gas pipelines or even upgrading existing pipelines throughout his state? But yet dictating to the utilities that they must continue to hook up new natural gas customers?
Supply, no matter how inexpensive and “green,” cannot get to customers.
I wouldn’t claim that government was appeasing radical elements. Sounds way to politically motivated, which is in the same venue as you have stated. The continued reliance on fossil fuel is dangerous to the future, scientifically proven. Government, local and Federal has been mandated by Law to accomplish fair trade and equal representation. Private enterprise relies on a profit motive and is reluctant to use revenues that negatively affect their profit in the short term.
Radical can be relative.
Is some folk’s universe, radical is believing in scientifically proven facts like man made global warming, or incontrovertible empirical facts like SS & Medicare are self funding and do not contribute a penny to deficits.
If facts conflict with predetermined opinions at variance with reality, some people who call that radical.
Not wanting pipelines degrading your quality of life and real estate isn’t radical. It’s a challenge but I wouldn’t call it radical.
“Scientifically proven”?
Not quite.
Check out David Collum’s great aggregation of info on the climate debate.
https://www.peakprosperity.com/2019-year-in-review-part-1/#climate
Same Gov. has also banned fracking. But, as usual, WV is effectively the “third world country”, keeping New Yorkers warm with natural gas fracked in WV and piped up north. Two new pipelines are under construction in WV now.
If be happy to support the electric industry by charging an electric car in the middle of the night
If only ….
I could find one with enough range to gaurantee a round trip commute with the A/c blasting
And while meeting above requirement also:
Pencils out as a better LONG TERM investment (factoring in battery replacements) than my Mercedes 240d
Sounds easy right?
Pitch me.
Freewary,
How much of a commute do you have? Over 250 miles round-trip? Over 300 miles round-trip? If that’s the case, you’ve got bigger issues than what you’re driving ;-]
@wolf
Many NEW electric cars can handle my 30 mile commute with a/c blasting.
But many USED electric cars with worn battery packs could not pass the above test.
And I don’t find any electrics that are LONG TERM cost competitive with a reliable, economical used, internal combustion car. I’m talking about total cost of ownership. Not to mention my 240d which is the king of reliable used cars, exceptionally long lasting with lots of cheap parts available.
Electric cars are TOYS fir people with extra fiat to burn- until very ong lived battery packs are available.
You could do what a lot of wealthy people do – buy a REAL car for serious trips — then buy an expensive TOY car (like a Tesla) for when you need to prance about and show off your ‘green creds’ at the organic coffee shop that does NOT allow plastic straws in drinks (where the coffee is flown in from Ethiopia daily).
But make sure that you arm yourself with cognitive dissonance so that you can remain convinced that you are saving the planet (even though your car was made using huge amounts of fossil fuels – charged using huge amounts of fossil fuels — and has a 500kg toxic battery that will end up in the landfill when you replace it in a few years as it fails to hold much of a charge)
@ willy winky
+1 for the terrific advice
Willy Winky,
You know that Americans don’t give a crap about the environment when it comes to their personal vehicles. Ford’s F-series pickups are the number 1 best-selling US vehicle ever. Pickups and SUVs, the bigger the better, are hot. That’s the majority of what sells in the US. No one thinks these people are buying those vehicles because they want to buy an environmentally friendly vehicle.
WHY THE HECK DOES AN EV BUYER NEED TO CONSIDER THE ENVIRONMENT IN THEIR DECISION?
You’re being totally hypocritical about it. EV buyers buy EVs because … well drive one, and you’ll see, and look under the hood, and you’ll see, and check out the maintenance schedule, and you’ll see, and consider the ease of charging the vehicle in your garage overnight instead of having to go to the gas station. There are TONS of reasons to buy an EV that have zero to do with the environment.
Holding EV buyers to some kind of homemade environmental standard is nuts, and throwing crazy homemade fake pseudo data at it to prove your point is silly.
Americans buy whatever they WANT TO BUY — and FUCK the environment. And that applies to EV buyers too. You need to wrap your brains around that.
Just bought a 2019 Chevy Bolt EV, so I’m proudly doing my part… ;P
Greenspan noted that the computer revolution would decrease energy use. It didn’t work that way at the outset because consumers added so many things. EVs put more load on the grid, more losses, more coal burning, more deleterious to the climate. CNG cars are more practical, while pragmatism is an obsolete political value. The real issue in electricity is the EM. Many homes in Mexico have a single light bulb (USB charger).
Wind apparently has ‘bird’ issues. My local utility has a policy which discourages enterprise solar farms. The electric gorilla is bitcoin mining, and we might not be far from finding ourselves in a world without reliable fiat money. Those jobs are not coming back (industry) and the carbon footprint for an electronic retail checkout machine is what?
Bitcoin mining? Not unless you live in Quebec or another locale with cheap hydro.
Reliable fiat money? An oxymoron, at best.
Solution: Gold, real money, always has been…
Bitmain recently bought the Alcoa plant in Rockdale, Texas and is planning on taking advantage of that cheap wind power to mine bitcoins.
futurist potpourri: Financial centers will follow bitcoin mining centers, as you say cheap hydro. Governments will subsidize power to attract bitcoin mining, and if you are a resident your power will be discounted too. Same case can be made for countries with large gold reserves (mining all the gold is no more necessary than pumping all the oil) and a small currency float. City of London to Johannesburg? Read an MS broker report on utilities and filled in the blanks. Free power for everyone is not a great profit incentive. AI might alleviate the electricity needed to mine bitcoin, but a fiat disaster might accelerate the process. Gold’s true value is barter, and bitcoin is electronic barter, so bitcoin would imply a gold standard. It also implies far greater demand, and electricity for ‘frivolous’ things may disappear until such time as the number of transactions and the amount of bitcoin came into equilibrium.
My 1998 Cray “Supercomputer” requires 90 amps at 208vac to run. A modern iPad mini 2 is more powerful and runs on batteries for hours :-)
Even bitcoin mining will get more efficient (as the problem gets harder to solve?)
Greater Qingdao has 6500 city buses, half of which are CNG. 99% of the taxis are CNG, too. It’s a no-brainer.
Quick question: Have all the oil-fired plants been retired already?
Hawaii is the only state generating electricity by burning oil. Hawaii also has the highest electricity prices in the country.
In the US, long ago. The oil price surge in the 70s and cheap natgas and coal killed them. There are a few left as backup, especially in New England, which is not well connected via pipelines to US natgas producing regions. During peak demand in the winter, New England runs short on natgas and local prices spike. Oil is easy to store, so it works as a backup. LNG imports are cheap now too, so that also puts pressure on the oil-burners. And more pipeline capacity is being built. So the last oil burners are likely to fade away over the next few years.
There’s a backup generator in Southampton NY near where I lived for many years It’s basically used in the summer to power all the mansions AC units, wine coolers and swimming pool pumps I suppose I don’t think they have switched it over to Nat gas as there’s a storage tank for oil and you can see the exhaust spewing out when it’s running
Backup? Yes.
Since the polar vortex in 2014 there has been a big push by the regulators / ISOs (Independent System Operators) to increase reliability during critical periods via dual fuel capability.
ie, gas valves / boilers freeze or demand for heating pulls natural gas away from generators during extreme cold periods. In such cases a dual fuel generator would switch to oil.
The ISOs have implemented onerous Capacity Performance penalties for plants that don’t “show up” during demand spikes on the grid. So having dual fuel capability would allow a plant to both take advantage of the price spikes during such a period, and also avoid the potentially multi million dollar penalties. Some of which would simply be the return of the capacity payments they had been receiving fromt the ISO.
For anyone who wants to geek out…
https://www.pjm.com/-/media/library/reports-notices/capacity-performance/20180620-capacity-performance-analysis.ashx
Probably need to factor in capacity utilization to get a sense of the changes in generation as a result of these changes. Per EIA, average capacity utilization factors for the U.S. are roughly 25% for solar, 35% for wind, 65% for gas, and 90% for nuclear. Also, as more solar and wind is built in a given area, the utilization factor for them is likely to fall (best locations are taken first, plus it is harder to integrate with the grid as the percentage rises).
Allowing for this makes the change less dramatic, but it is still a lot of solar and wind that is planned, regardless, I guess another question is what the drop-off in 2021 looks like once/if subsidies are removed.
One thing to note about electricity utilization is that a lot of jurisdictions require that Renewables get preference on the grid either via subsidy or via regulation. The result is that utilization rates look a lot better for Renewables than it would otherwise be if they operated in level playing field. Also, not only is this practice essentially a hidden subsidy, but frequently this forces the actual costs of non-renewable power generation up via under-utilized capital costs picked up by utility users in their rate. Finally, much of the rising costs of renewables are hidden from consumers via the drop in gas fired generation costs and falling natural gas prices…in other words, if natural gas prices were flat, they would notice costs of renewables more. If this stuff was so good, they would show the “all-in” costs up front, rather than burying it.
Not entirely true. Much of the decision is based on where the power comes from, not what’s subsidized. There are power generators designed for base load (cheap, steady output), and power generators designed to manage peaks (slightly more expensive, but able to ramp up and down quickly).
Nuclear is the ultimate base load, because varying the output of a nuclear reactor is non-trivial task (ask the Chernobyl team on the night it melted down). Which is why their utilization is 90%. Regardless of subsidies, etc. nuclear power is never adjusted to “make way” for other power sources.
Many of the new natgas plants are specifically designed as “peaker” plants, designed to be spin up and shut down quickly in response to variations in load. It’s not subsidies that do that, it’s because that’s what they’re designed to do.
While subsidies can make a difference on the margin, no grid is going to risk a nuclear plant blowing up just to collect a few pennies by preferencing solar. Indeed, there are times when the price of power in certain grids is *negative*, i.e. the power company will pay you to take the power, because that’s cheaper than ramping down base load power plants.
But secondly, you only focus on subsidies for renewables. Nuclear requires *massive* subsidies to remain even remotely competitive. Do you think utility companies are paying for Yucca Mountain and other sites where spent fuel must be securely stored for thousands of years? Do coal plants pay the insurance costs for the people downwind who get asthma? Forget that. They don’t even pay for the coal miners who die of coal inhalation sicknesses (look up the govt Black Lung program).
I’m all for reducing subsidies, but let’s talk about *all* subsidies. Regardless, in 2021, there will be no more subsidies on renewables, while the subsidies for non-renewables will remain (and increase, as Trump wants to subsidize coal further). And yet renewables will still be cheaper. Solar PVs improve like computer chips i.e. on Moore’s Law. No other power source has similar economics, which is even natural gas plants are closing down these days.
I’m not talking about Nuclear. I used to audit these renewable power contracts. They are quite common in the oil producing areas, like Alberta where I live, and where oil companies build wind and solar farms or buy the power to prove they support the environment. However, they are subsidized up the you know what, which is why the oil companies “invest”. Without subsidies no one would touch these losers. In fact, Warren Buffett just bought into a large wind farm here in Alberta….you seriously think that this project is competitive against natural gas powered turbines with (trapped) spot gas going for less than 25 cents an mcf without subsidies. Theres a guaranteed power contract, well above market rates, which means Buffett can’t lose.
Only the people of Alberta lose, Buffett never loses.
It appears that the so-called externalities have been completely ignored when pricing fossil fuels. Things like the costs of air,water and land pollution. Things like medical costs incurred due to said pollution. In addition, the fossil fuel industry has yearly subsidies of $20 billion per year in the US alone. Plus the enormous costs of maintaining a huge military presence to “protect “ foreign oil fields. These costs are rarely,if ever, factored into the price of fossil fuels. If they were, fossil fuels would be, perhaps, prohibitively expensive. Removing subsidies from renewables does NOT create a “level playing field; it tilts the field much more towards polluting fossil fuels. And using these fuels is killing the planet. Have a nice day.
Some guy,
“…another question is what the drop-off in 2021 looks like once/if subsidies are removed.”
Yes, that will be very interesting. There are plenty of subsidy-free plants now up and running in other parts of the world. And they make money. But the US is a place where energy costs are relatively low, so it will be tougher. I will definitely report on it a year from now when we get the data.
There’s a table in here with capacity factors by state. Desert states have CFs over 25%, non deserts states under 20%.
https://euanmearns.com/solar-pv-capacity-factors-in-the-us-the-eia-data/
Thanks Wolf , very interesting.
Yesterday, I received a Costco order for bulk LED bulbs. Not only do they last about 5-10X longer than incandescent, they produce just 9.5 Watts of transferred heat as opposed to the 60 watt bulbs they replace. Each 10 pack saves the purchaser the equivalent of $880 over their lifetime of use, including the purchase price. When LED bulbs first came out they cost approx $20 per bulb (or more), and only committed environmentalists would buy them. I just price compared and incandescent bulbs are now more expensive than LED bulbs, if you can find them.
New houses, if they are built well and to code, will save individual homeowners thousands of dollars per year in electricity bills. Retro fitting inefficient homes will do the same thing, and homeowners can do the work themselves without too much trouble. The trend is clear. Going forward per capita energy use will and must decline. Individuals don’t have any extra money to waste.
A note of caution: while heat pumps use (on average) about 1/3 of the electric energy required to run dedicated resistance electric heaters, they don’t work well in very cold weather. When the temperatures really drop coil heat units take over. Their big gain is in cooling and in more moderate temperatures. As the US uses more energy staying cool than heating their homes, and as the World is warming, switching out traditional furnaces and baseboard heat is the way to go. Here is the caution note. People need back up if the grid goes down. My niece just lost her power down in Bellingham WA for a day. They have no backup, whatsoever.
We use almost four million GWs of electricity per year and the total new renewable GWs for 2020 is 33 GWs or 0.000825%. It is going to take a really long time to become 100% renewable, but at least we going in the right direction.
I think you are confusing GW hours, the power consumed over a year, and GW of capacity. Easily done if you’re not an engineer.
Just checked, my solar system is putting out 2.5 KW to the grid. NG is a good complementary to renewables as the turbines can be spun up as needed.
And if you were to back out the electricity used (wasted) to “mine” Bitcoins, the decline would be even steeper.
Don’t give in to their framing.
Bitcoins aren’t mined, they’re computed, using computers, using a lot of electricity to solve an artificial cryptographic problem whose sole purpose is be difficult enough to limit the number of times the solution can be computed, making the solutions scarce enough that charlatans can convince you they are a form of money.
If you want a tradeable electronic currency that is nevertheless honest hard money, just buy shares in a physical gold or silver ETF whose warehouse is willing to ship you the gold or silver if you ask for it.
I have owned Duke power and its absorbed part CP&L(Progress Energy) for decades. I sold covered calls on all shares of Duke at $90 strike contract due 1/17/2020. My cost basis is very low . I will pay the taxes and buy more canning jars and a bigger pressure canner, and the rest of the fiat gain will be converted to gold Eagles and land. I have had enough of a Market I do not understand . I understand Gold ,land and jars and what goes into the jars. I will be buying Duke in the future at $60-70 a share and after the dividend is cut.
Dr Doom, good idea, but instead of Gold Eagles (22 karat), you might be better advised to buy Gold Maples, Buffaloes or Kangaroos, all of which are 24kt gold. Better marketability and acceptance, and Gold Maples have several anti-counterfeiting features.
A few years ago, south Florida started transitioning to solar powered bus stops and street lights. I think they were doing solar in govt buildings for some things. After the upfront cost, the rest is savings for the local govts. I don’t know how wide spread it is now, but I’m sure it’s a growing trend in the sun belt.
At that time, the schools and malls installed EV parking with free plugins to encourage the EV trend. Overall, conservation is up, add downsizing and the trend is a smaller energy footprint.
Each of the sources of Electricity Generation follows zipf law exactly! 1/3, 1/4, 1/5, 1/6.
What’s the population growth of the USA? What’s the GDP growth that’s energy requiring? Money printing does not take too much energy.
There are several plausible rationales for the decline in US electricity demand.
The fact is, the recession which started in December 2007 never really ended. It did for the Financial Economy, which has gone through the roof and is really all that matters, but not for the Real Economy.
As previously noted, There was a time when the activity of the financial economy was not included in GDP statistics, so as to provide an accurate picture of the real economy by distinguishing between the parasite and the host. Nowadays the statistics of the two have become so conflated that one has to do rather a lot of analytical gymnastics to get an accurate picture of the real economy, which is how Big Finance likes it. Further, asset inflation, skyrocketing debt, online retail, and the above-mentioned plausible rationales have concealed certain realities, but not for much longer.
I’ve given it to the end of the year, but I’m being conservative here.
Exactly what I was thinking Unamused
GMTA, Frederick.
I have thought for several years that the power plant of the future is some combination: renewable + batteries, + carbon-based for surge/ or supply lag; e.g. use solar during the day, store in batteries (or not) and NG at night.
Everybody’s happy(?)
When I was about 8 I was sitting in my friends basement when we heard a scream and then saw his father plummet down landing in a rose bush. He was cleaning the gutters and, if the rose bush broke his fall its, thorns tore him up pretty good. We laughed hysterically until we saw the glare on his face.
Now you don’t have to actually get on the roof to clean your gutters but solar panels combine not only height and roof angles but electricity. I predict maintaining roof top solar panels will become the most lethal home accident in the years to come.
We don’t have gutters, but Eric and Virginie make sure they’re tied off when they get up on the roofs. It’s a long sheer drop from the astronomy tower. They also maintain the old tiles and the supporting timbers and made new tiles when they installed all the panels. We thought we might have to flare off excess hydrogen when we couldn’t barter it, but they were also able to make excellent refractory brick when we built the pottery kiln, hydrogen-fueled, so it’s not a problem.
With standard safety precautions, falling from a roof should not be a consideration when doing roof or solar panel installation or maintenance.
The panels don’t need much maintenance I would imagine?
Also… Astronomy tower??
The kids like it but they really shouldn’t be up at 3 AM. Now that we have computerised remote controls and a camera feed to a projector in one of the galleries we don’t have six or eight people crowding around the Cassegrain and I don’t have to freeze my skinny ass off just to watch Enceladus transit Saturn.
The panels get bird droppings and dust and critters used to chew the cables before we put them in conduits. As Roseanne Roseannadanna used to say, it’s always something, but usually not much.
Put a window at the same angle as the panels out in your yard. How long before it’s very dirty and restricting sunlight? That’s how often you have to go up on the roof and clean them.
And excess hydrogen?
Hmm… I thought hydrogen was derived mostly from distilling natural gas.
Commercial bulk hydrogen is usually produced by the steam reforming of natural gas, the 19th century synthesis gas method. We do water electrolysis mostly using PEM converters coupled to solar panels and wind turbines. Direct splitting of water with sunlight on catalysts avoids panels and turbines but so far is only about 15% efficient. There are hundreds of ways to make hydrogen, including from wastewater and waste plastic, but most of them are pretty lame. I think researchers doing development of thermochemical methods are probably wasting their time.
I know a show-off who runs his Ferrari Testarossa from fuel reformed from atmospheric carbon dioxide and hydrogen. It costs him 22 euros per liter and it only looks like gasoline, but he’s got his engine tuned for it and he gets an extra 60 horsepower for his trouble.
Kaplan’s, Dallas Fed. ENERGY spending will fall 10-15% this year.
A dirty secret that will put a crimp in renewables growth in the future is the disappointing service life of the big turbine blades and gearboxes in the large scale wind turbines built in the last 20 years. I have heard this from a close friend of mind that is head of North American Maintenance for a big european tower maker and also from a fraternity brother of mine who is CEO of one of the biggest wind developers in Texas. The economic payback on these big turbines requires a service life of 20-25 years but many of the blades are failing in 10 or fewer years due to leading edge abrasion and the gear boxes in about the same time. The scale of these turbines makes blade and/or gearbox replacement very expensive. Once the subsidies end we may see a huge fall off in investment in wind power as these important facts become known.
I read the same thing about 5 years ago. The article stated that virtually NO (0%) of wind turbines last long enough to pay for the electricity they produce. The wind power industry is not a way to turn wind into electricity, it’s a mechanism to move the taxpayer’s money into the pockets of the wealthy people who make and maintain the turbines.
Solar 1.5% — I am reminded of this :
Renewable energy ‘simply won’t work’: Top Google engineers
Two highly qualified Google engineers who have spent years studying and trying to improve renewable energy technology have stated quite bluntly that whatever the future holds, it is not a renewables-powered civilisation: such a thing is impossible.
Both men are Stanford PhDs, Ross Koningstein having trained in aerospace engineering and David Fork in applied physics. These aren’t guys who fiddle about with websites or data analytics or “technology” of that sort: they are real engineers who understand difficult maths and physics, and top-bracket even among that distinguished company.
Even if one were to electrify all of transport, industry, heating and so on, so much renewable generation and balancing/storage equipment would be needed to power it that astronomical new requirements for steel, concrete, copper, glass, carbon fibre, neodymium, shipping and haulage etc etc would appear.
All these things are made using mammoth amounts of energy: far from achieving massive energy savings, which most plans for a renewables future rely on implicitly, we would wind up needing far more energy, which would mean even more vast renewables farms – and even more materials and energy to make and maintain them and so on.
The scale of the building would be like nothing ever attempted by the human race.
In reality, well before any such stage was reached, energy would become horrifyingly expensive – which means that everything would become horrifyingly expensive (even the present well-under-one-per-cent renewables level in the UK has pushed up utility bills very considerably).
Nearly the entirety of human history was “renewables-powered”. It’s possible. But it won’t look like the current marketing hype, and you might not like it.
Toss that always-20-years-away fusion breakthrough into the mix, though, and you can have your renewables and eat cake too.
whatever the future holds, it is not a renewables-powered civilisation: such a thing is impossible.
I won’t be inviting bought-off Google engineers to my renewables-powered civilization.
I hope at least that the people who make energy decisions have finally figured out that charging electric cars at WORK during the DAY is the dumbest idea ever, since that is (as the article correctly says) when wind power is the least plentiful and electricity demand is the highest.
The right time and place to charge your car is at HOME at NIGHT.
Enough with those idiotic solar-roofed charging stations at the workplace. The solar does not even produce even a fraction of the energy needed, and it is the wrong time of the day to charge.
Second, don’t bother with electric cars until the coal fraction of the electric power generation is much closer to 0%. There is no point in running electric cars on coal-generated electricity, and any incremental demand for electricity for EV will be met by coal. Or coal-generating capacity that COULD have been turned off will be kept running because of EV demand.
A highly efficient hybrid (a Prius) is almost 55mpg. A Tesla Model S is the CO2-equivalent of about 35mpg when running on average grid mix (CO2, and if the incremental needed for EV energy is supplied by coal, it is much worse, maybe 25mpg equivalent.
Whenever I tell the truth abut this, people go batshit crazy. But I don’t care. The truth is that until we have much more wind power, a Tesla will make much more CO2 than a Prius. So drive a Prius and save the planet.
The bottom line: CO2/mile = (CO2/kWh)*(kWh/mile)
California no longer has any coal power plants. So you’re good to go :-]
In fact, California imports about 6% of its electricity from out-of-state coal-fired power plants, with another 14% coming from “unspecified imports”
NotMe,
Your numbers are old or wrong. According to the California government, in 2018, the power mix by source was:
— Coal: 3.3%, and almost all of that was imported.
— Renewables: 40%: renewables excluding large hydro was 31.3%, and large hydro was another 10.7%.
— Natural gas: 34.9%
— Nuclear (from the one still active nuke, with the other one having been shut down) was 9%
https://ww2.energy.ca.gov/almanac/electricity_data/total_system_power.html
Article would benefit from two points of context:
(1) The net addition of 31GW in nominal capacity is only 3% of the ~1,000 GW available US nominal capacity.
(2) “Capacity” for weather-dependent seasonal renewables like solar and wind is not the same as “capacity” for “on-demand” systems like gas or hydro. Until we can command the sun to shine and the wind to blow hard everywhere at once, we’ll never get full rated output from the entire wind+solar grid. But one could have nearly all the other plants online when requested.
(3) The appearance of a capacity increase may be misleading. Suppose utility system is phasing out older high-utilization baseload systems (70-90% uptime). Suppose these are being replaced mainly with lower-uptime renewables (25-30%) which aren’t always producing when needed. The system could easily require 3x more nominal capacity (installed vs. retired) to deliver required energy output.
Wisdom Seeker,
To your point #3: It’s the opposite of what you’re supposing. All plants but one that were retired were old plants that have been run below capacity in recent years and only when absolutely needed because they were inefficient (creating high fuel costs) and expensive to operate – old NG steam-turbine plants and old coal plants. This is the typical scenario. Power generators run the most efficient plants as much as they can to save on fuel costs, and use less efficient plants when demand forces them to.
The only exception was the Inland Empire Energy Center, a modern efficient combined-cycle natural gas plant that was retired because of lack of demand. It too had been run below capacity for years. Retiring such a modern plant is rare, and because it’s rare, I pointed it out in the article.
There’s another way to reach the conclusion I drew above. Bottom line is that the EIA data archive shows the capacity factor of the US power grid has dropped 10% since 2007.
Capacity factor is the ratio of “net energy generation” vs. “available capacity”. The US “total generation” was nearly the same in 2018 vs 2007, but it took 10% more installed rated capacity to do so.
That might not be due to malinvestment or under-utilization. It could simply be that the mix of systems has shifted. The mix has shifted away from baseload power and towards intermittent sources. The intermittent sources require inherently higher rated peak capacity to deliver a given amount of net generation each year. Because the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow.
Here’s the data per the archived EIA reports:
Per the EIA report that Wolf linked in the article, Net Generation (Table 1.1) rose from 3,444,188 GWh in 1996 to a peak of 4,156,745 GWh in 2007, fell in the recession and then slowly rose back to 4,174,398 GWh in 2018. But Net Generation has been within ~6% of 3,900,000 GWh since 1999.
Meanwhile, Total Capacity (last row of Table 6.1) was 996 GW in 2007 and rose to 1098 GW in October 2019.
So in the past ~12 years, capacity is up 10%, but Net Generation has been flat (and has been for 2 decades).
Table 1.1 on Net Generation by Energy Source shows data from 2009-2018 broken out by source. There’s a clear shift away from coal (down from 44% of total to 27%). There’s a shift towards NatGas (up from 23% to 35% of total). There’s also a shift towards renewables (ex hydro but including solar, up from 3.6% to 10%). Nuclear is flat.
In the same report, Tables 6.7.A and 6.7.B show that the typical capacity factors for the coal plants have been much higher than for the solar and wind systems.
So it seems entirely reasonable to figure that with more power coming from intermittent sources, total rated capacity must be higher in order to deliver the same net energy.
Considering the millions of 60-100 watt incandescent light bulbs that were replaced with CFL and LED using 1/4 the wattage, I would have expected total electricity use to have plummeted.
Induction cooktops are more efficient. Microwave ovens are more efficient. Many people have increased their use of propane grills for cooking. The SEER rating on air conditioners has climbed. The continued shift from old tube TVs to flat screen TVs… it seems like electricity use should be way down.
Thousands of factory jobs have moved offshore, taking the energy demand with them. Electricity use should be way down for this reason too.
If Wolf’s chart is correct, that means new device electricity use has completely canceled out efficiency gains (eg from switching to LED) and factory offshoring
The US population is growing so it’s reasonable for demand for demand to grow due to new device additions.
A good metric to use would be electricity consumption per capita.
Wind and solar are not capacity additions. Unless wind and solar are met with equal additions in other forms of energy, they do not add capacity, they only contribute to reducing use (not capacity) in the other forms of energy. This of course makes other forms of energy more expensive since costs need to be amortized over lower usage — usage rates go up.
Wind and solar are a fool’s trap.
By the way, for EVs, the problem with wind and solar is that there is no sun at night when cars are home to recharge, and winds typically die down at night. Checkmate.
Wind and solar are a fool’s trap.
We haven’t had more than a trivial energy bill in years. We still turn things on a couple of times a year, just in case, because we’re nobody’s fools even though we’re trapped.
By the way, for EVs, the problem with wind and solar is that there is no sun at night when cars are home to recharge
I must know a hundred ways to store electricity, but we convert it to hydrogen because it’s about 70% efficient on a bad day, much better than methane conversion. We run a lot of stuff on hydrogen besides the Bentley, which had a range of only 900 km before we got the KERS flywheel. We used to hydrogenate olive oil to make margarine but everybody preferred butter and it was more trouble than it was worth to sell.
winds typically die down at night.
Good thing, too. Rattles the telescope.
Checkmate.
Nope. Bxe5. Check.
Ahh, so the hydrogen is generated using a KERS flywheel! ;) I’d imagine flaring the excess would disrupt the astrology station as well.
FPL (electric co.) has a large scale solar array in Florida. Solar costs coming down. There are large scale batteries via R&D.
Canada has renewable hydro in massive quantities.
Bill Gates wants small scale nuclear reactors.
Russia has hydro. Not sure why the Kremlin was selling weapons to Muslim jihadis. They seemed to have missed better opportunities. Look at the GDP of South Korea almost as large as the world’s largest nation.
Germans found this hard way.
the sun doesn’t always shine and the wind doesn’t always blow
“Of power demand totaling 69.0 gigawatts (GW) at 3 pm on the 12th, for instance, just 0.7 GW was provided by solar energy, 1.0 by onshore wind power and 0.4 offshore. At noontime on the 14th of December, 70 GW were consumed, with 4 GW solar, 1 GW onshore and somewhat over 0.3 offshore wind.”
“While wind and solar nameplate capacity represented 84 percent of Germany’s average electric power generation of 70.4 GW, it ultimately generated only 11.9 percent of total electricity (up from 11.2 percent in 2011). There are simple reasons for that discrepancy: night, cloud, and calm.”
Based on most of these comments, we are mostly Doctors of Doom, and that may very well be the actual basis of the “OK Boomer” for you younger folks.
Now in the middle of my 8th decade and learning a lot every single day, I suggest the future energy situation will be a result of the over turning, or possibly extension of many of the currently accepted rules and laws of physics, etc., and have very little to do with the temporary sources, including wind, solar, fossil fuels, that are relied on today.
Coal and petroleum will be used as feed stock to manufacture long term (1,000 years or so) while ”real” stainless steel will be used to make permanent things, etc.
IMHO, it will be gravity sourced energy combined with simple human powered devices that will make locally produced and stored electricity free for the home user, and free for manufacturing, for instance, of long term vehicles that will be ”fueled” by ”gravity mirrors,” or some such devices not now being considered.
My grandfather thought it was the cat’s meow that he had driven one of the first automobiles and then lived to see humans walking on the moon. I think the progress in electronics alone in the last 50 years or so has been far more spectacular, and considering Moore’s law principles are likely to continue and continue to increase the rate of improvements increases…
So let’s all eat, drink, and be merry, for tomorrow we dine! And to be sure, most of us dine better today than 99.99XXX per cent of all people who have lived on earth.
I wouldn’t be so sure about Moore’s Law continuing. In the last month I have had conversations with three different engineers at my local microbrewery. All of them work in different roles at Intel’s Ronler Acres D1X Fab. They all told me the same thing based on what was going on right now in the cutting edge of chip fab. “Moore’s Law is Dead”. Not that Moore’s is slowing down, or will be dead soon, but that it is dead now. This means that computer chips will not be getting faster at the same time that they get cheaper. They will see incremental improvements, but like many other things in the regular world these improvements will come at greater cost.
What seems to be missing in all of this is that electrical consumption in the past was a mark of industrial activity. Residential activity never really meant as much of an indicator since it remains relatively constant. The business cycle was met with increased electrical consumption on it upswings and decreases on its downswings.
What if anything this lassitude in in electrical consumption shows is simply that the USA is de-industrializing, something that we can readily agree upon.
It’s a bit misleading to lump together renewables and non-renewables all in one bucket of gigawatts because of the intermittent nature of many renewable sources, especially if there is no energy storage facilities being built alongside those renewables to be used store some of the electricity they generate for when the sun doesn’t shine or the wind doesn’t blow. Also note that storage tends to also be very expensive.
Folks often compare electricity from different sources using plants’ nameplate capacity, not realizing that say a 1000MW nuclear plant will churn out waaaaay more electricity than say a 1000MW solar farm due to the different capacity factors of these plants. Oh, and that 1000MW wind farm will also take up way more land than the nuclear plant.
My all-stainless Forever Family Truckster will have two oversized high-flux capacitors mounted on the front grill. And, bulletproof transparent aluminum windows.
1) The sun is a great source of energy and vitamin D.
2) Those who worship the sun and make her the dominant energy
source, between 11am to 3pm, their veins are clogged.
3) NG, Coal, nuke, imported energy are severely constricted, because
of solar energy clogging.
4) But they are needed along with the sunand the wind and the flowers. So, the other major cost centers are semi idle when the sun is shining
and demand is high, and semi idle during night time.
5) Waterfall batteries are required, but they can flood the whole state.
6) And in a state where water and energy shortages are common,
the cost of providing them will go higher.