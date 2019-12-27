Dallas Fed Outlines Somber Oil & Gas Industry, “Flaring” of Natural Gas Comes into Focus

“The capital markets for oil and gas remain extremely difficult.”
By Wolf Richter for WOLF STREET.
The Dallas Fed’s Forth Quarter Energy Survey, released today, portrays an industry that is turning increasingly somber. The data is based on responses of executives (names are not disclosed) of 170 energy companies – 111 exploration and production (E&P) companies; and 59 oil field services companies – located or headquartered in the Dallas Fed’s district, which covers Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico and includes the most prolific shale oil-and-gas field in the US, the Permian Basin.
This time, there were additional questions, including on the reasons for “flaring” of natural gas in the Permian Basin. Natural gas is so abundant in the hydrocarbon mix produced at these wells (“associated” natural gas), and natural-gas pipeline takeaway capacity is so insufficient, that the surge in production led to the collapse of the price of natural gas in the area, reportedly dropping below zero on occasion. And it led to a record amount of natural gas getting flared in 2019.
Flaring large amounts of gas is a waste of natural resources, a source of air pollution, and a big financial drag for the already struggling oil-and-gas companies, investors, and banks.
To get a better handle on this, the Dallas Fed asked what the executives thought “the main reasons for the increase” in flaring in 2019 were (multiple choice, with the option to “check all that apply”):
- 73%: insufficient pipeline take-away capacity for gas
- 49%: lack of gathering and processing capacity for gas
- 45%: processing and transportation fees for gas that exceed the value of the gas
- 15%: temporary outages/issues with gas infrastructure
Among the comments on flaring, which ranged across the spectrum, there was one that I think is particularly interesting, in part because it was a suggestion on how to solve this issue:
“As a small independent producer, I would like to see the Texas Railroad Commission [the state regulator of the oil and gas industry] do its job and prevent waste of resources. Flaring should be allowed only for a short time to test and clean wells up after they have been hydraulically fracked. Once this has occurred, if the operator cannot find gathering/pipeline options for its natural gas production, the well should be shut-in until takeaway capacity is available.
“This would not only prevent waste, but would also slow the pace of drilling, decrease field production and drive natural gas prices up to a reasonable level. Low production wells are going to be prematurely plugged, with the resource lost, if natural gas prices do not improve soon. With industry support, this would also be seen as a good-faith effort to reduce air pollution from this waste of resources.”
And if takeaway capacity can finally be built out, gas production in the Permian, at least in one executive’s vision, will have a big impact on the global LNG market: “Permian associated natural gas is a still-emerging story that will change the Western Hemisphere liquefied natural gas market once infrastructure can catch up with natural gas production.”
The Dallas Fed’s Business Activity Index, the broadest measure of conditions in the oil and gas sector in its district, has been in the negative for the third quarter in a row, at -4.2 (zero = no change). This came after the enormous boom that started in 2016, during the Oil Bust as the price of WTI had collapsed to below $30 a barrel, when the Permian became the hottest, most hyped shale oil play in the US. Note that for now, the index has barely dipped into the negative, compared to the levels in 2015 (chart via the Dallas Fed, red marks added):
The Business Activity Index by segment:
For E&P companies, the Business Activity Index was positive, at +5.4, up from zero in the prior quarter, indicating “modest growth.” Within that group, the oil production index rose to +24.7, and the natural gas production index rose to 15.6. But this surge in production is precisely what keeps oil and gas prices too low for these companies.
For oilfield services companies, the Business Activity Index plunged to negative -22. Within that group, the equipment utilization index was at -25.8 (unchanged), the index for prices received for services plunged to -24.5 (from 18.5) and the index for operating margins “plummeted,” as the Dallas Fed said, to -39.7 (from 24).
The overall Employment Index dropped to -10.0 (from -8.0). “We are having to divest properties in order to keep dropping employees,” one of the executives commented.
Given these conditions, the executives of these oil and gas companies now increasingly see expect to reduce their capital expenditures in 2020:
- 21% said they would “decrease significantly”
- 20% said they would “decrease slightly”
- 25% said there would be “no change”
- 26% said they would increase “slightly”
- only 8% said they would increase “significantly.”
This means that 41% of the companies would reduce their capital expenditures in 2020, and 34% would increase them, pointing at an overall decrease. Compared to the Oil Bust in 2015, this is still a relatively minor dip. And it wasn’t evenly distributed:
- 36% of E&P companies expect to cut expenditures, while 40% expect to raise them, with the remainder expecting no change. This indicates a slight increase in capital expenditures.
- But 49% of oil field services firms expected to cut capital expenditures, while only 24% expect to raise them, indicating a substantial cut in capital expenditures.
Investors and banks have lost their appetite to fund these cash-flow negative operations, according to several comments, including these:
- “The capital markets for oil and gas remain extremely difficult. The risk appetites of the banks for energy lending are much lower.”
- “I have noticed a significant investment decrease by oil and gas professionals. This may be partially attributed to the serious erosion of investment capital in listed securities. Many nonconventional shale wells are not achieving production expectations, thereby constricting cash flow for new wells and projects. Natural gas prices are insufficient to justify reworking old wells, which further constrains cash flows. The future seems uncertain.”
The Dallas Fed’s Oil Patch is not that unlike other oil-and-gas producing areas in the US, except that few experienced the boom starting in 2016 that the Permian experienced. Across the US, the oil-and-gas industry is feeling the pain, but not nearly to the extent felt in 2016, when the price of WTI dropped below $30 a barrel. Today, it’s over $60 a barrel. This makes a world of difference. But it’s still too low for the shale oil industry; and the price of natural gas, except for a few local spikes, has remained punishingly low for years.
In 2019 so far, a slew of oil and gas drillers in the US have filed for bankruptcy. Investors who’ve jumped into this in 2016, thinking they’d picked the bottom, have grabbed falling knives, including fracking billionaires. Read… Fracking Blows Up Investors Again: Phase 2 of the Great American Shale Oil & Gas Bust
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I guess the Fed can pay for the equipment and the pipeline for lng and share the “profits”. A good gas is terrible to waste.
Definitely a head turned down shaking in justification moment…
Thank you Wolf, interesting, now that the rig count has been falling. Time will tell.
US shale producers have been eyeing worldwide markets for a decade now, chiefly to sell their own natural gas (in LNG form) abroad at a premium.
The problems for them are two.
First is that building large scale LNG infrastructures is neither cheap nor quick. It takes many years to build a regasification terminal and even more to build a liquifaction one, and that’s if angry locals are completely disregarded.
Second is that everybody else is playing this game, not merely US producers. Australia, Indonesia, Oman and Qatar are all enthusiastically aboard the LNG train and let’s skip over the pipelines because we’d get too political too quick.
The US energy industry invested heavily on LNG exports: huge conglomerates like Kinder Morgan have thrown billions at liquifaction terminals and adjoining infrastructures. They betted heavily into an LNG boom, but either underestimated their foreign competitors or overestimated LNG consumption growth worldwide or a combination of both.
Problem is the US energy industry just cannot slash production like that.
As the Saudi attempt to send oil prices upwards have shown they can be successful, but the big question is who benefits from them.
In the oil case the Saudi used carrot and stick to force OPEC to cut (including pulling every string in Washington to cut Iran off most markets) but it was US shale producers who reaped the rewards of higher oil prices. The Saudi were left looking like complete fools while their US competitors laughed all the way to the bank.
If US energy companies cut NG production, Australia and Qatar will just step in and cash in, hence what looks like some sort of ultimate staring contest with a far from certain outcome.
Cheap natural gas is good for developing economies, expensive oil is good for renewables. I see no problem either way.
The price of WTI crude oil has risen 35.92% over the past 12 months. That is a greater 12 month increase than the S&P 500 returned in the past 12 months. People buying the S&P 500 Index a year ago have seen greater than 30% gains. Some short sellers had a year of panic. Such large gains may not be sustainable over the long term. 1929 started out as a very good year. They were on the gold standard back then. There was less money printing.
The price of WTI crude oil rose again this week as the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported another decline in oil and refined products inventories.
Individual oil companies are at risk due to mismanagement.
The use of coal in the US is declining as people switched to natural gas and renewables.
Problem is the US energy industry just cannot slash production like that.
Sure it can.
***
Let’s look at the real reasons for why there’s such colossal waste of money and product to keep that output high:
1) To increase the rate of climate change so as to melt off the poles and open them up for every other kind of exploitation.
2) To prevent the fossil fuel industry from losing market share to alternative energy producers.
3) To enable the US fossil fuel industry to increase their share of global markets by undermining foreign competitors – essentially a manifestation of economic warfare conducted for geopolitical reasons, using natural gas as a weapon.
Choose whichever ones you like. They’re all good.
If US energy companies cut NG production, Australia and Qatar will just step in and cash in
Therefore requiring US companies and investors to continue to piss away money so companies in other countries won’t make money.
Which points to Reason #3 above: economic warfare.
But what about the other two? Aren’t those also important? Isn’t it necessary to assure the domination of the fossil fuel industry, even if it also assures the ruin of human civilisation?
Pretty nasty game if you ask me. But I have no interest in conquering the world, so why should I want to play? And you wonder why I’m Unamused.
My response to MC01. Sorry.
Not that it matters. China is ramping up coal in a big way, and in short order will surpass the rest of the world combined by a wide margin. Methane concentrations are also accelerating, much more rapidly than carbon dioxide, and it is a far more potent GHG than carbon dioxide.
All this will guarantee that the chances of avoiding catastrophic climate change are exactly zero, while also guaranteeing that nearly all people alive today will be its victims, one way or another.
Arguments over the science are irrelevant. It’s not politically or technologically possible to reverse these trends or even to slow down the rates of acceleration, and it never will be. I just thought you should know. In a few years it will be taken for granted.
So don’t mind me. Carry on.
I have to agree with you Unamused, nothing can stop the momentum of the catastrophe we face. But in this highly unusual instance, the Fed might be right!
Nevertheless, I will be clutching my oil stocks in my cold dead hand.
I was going to reply to MC01 but will down here.
In article: “The Dallas Fed’s Oil Patch is not that unlike other oil-and-gas producing areas in the US, except that few experienced the boom starting in 2016 that the Permian experienced. ”
Should read: …..”is not unlike other SHALE oil and gas producing areas…..” And, unfortunately, there are few Jed Clampett plays that have not already been found, drilled, and produced. Shale is the bottom of the barrel, literally.
Shale drill sites, despite branching laterals allowing fewer drill pads, ramp up too fast and decline too fast with light hydro carbons. They do not last long enough to justify building pipelines. Pipelines need decades to return investment costs and Shale wells decline 60%+ after the first year alone, and are done producing within a few years more. This is an industry made for ZIRP forcing yield search. In fact, the nature of Shale mimics our current investment climate as a whole.
Thus, Flaring. The numbers look good in political articles, but the nature of Shale is actually self-defeating. There is almost an immediate surfeit of supply, the gas cannot be easily utilised, and no one makes any money. But, it looks good on paper and ramps up the energy self-sufficient propaganda meme.
By the time additional LNG plants can be constructed the gas will have already been flared. Plus, the aforementioned competition.
“LNG Canada was the first large-scale LNG export facility to announce a final investment decision in British Columbia. The project is a joint venture partnership between Shell, PETRONAS, PetroChina, Mitsubishi Corporation and KOGAS to build an export facility in Kitimat, British Columbia.
Status: Final investment decision announced, preliminary construction activities underway.
Connecting pipeline: Coastal GasLink
3 more BC projects proposed and in various development stage.
https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/industry/natural-gas-oil/lng/lng-projects
regards
All those bird choppers in Texas don’t help. It wasn’t that long ago, after Katrina and Rita, the muni utility I worked for couldn’t even buy natural gas. Conoco wouldn’t sign any new long term supply contracts. Everyone was scrambling and retail users were paying more to heat their homes than on their mortgage payment. $13 even $14 per thousand cubic ft at the Henry Hub was normal. Today its closer to $2.
Wind power is a fraud and depends on ‘going first’ in the supply of electricity to be viable. Its unreliable too and one windmill requires 250 tons of steel and 170 tons of met coal to manufacture. Then you have to ship the components to the boondocks, pour concrete and erect the thing, build transmission lines and econuts call that ‘green’ even though it consumes more energy than it will ever produce.
All those bird choppers in Texas don’t help.
Wind turbines kill between 214,000 and 368,000 birds annually — a small fraction compared with the estimated 6.8 million fatalities from collisions with cell and radio towers and the 1.4 billion to 3.7 billion deaths from cats.
econuts call that ‘green’ even though it consumes more energy than it will ever produce.
Because the electricity from wind farms is sold at a fixed price over a long period of time (e.g. 20+ years) and its fuel is free, wind energy mitigates the price uncertainty that fuel costs add to traditional sources of energy.
That makes wind power is three times as cost-effective as fossil fuels.
Why do you have to disparage energy alternative advocates as ‘econuts’? Desperation?
Why would you call it desperation?
You have already concluded we can’t escape
” catastrophic climate change”.
At least you did not pick a year like others have.
I have to agree with you Unamused, nothing can stop the momentum of the catastrophe we face. But in this highly unusual instance, the Fed might be right!
Nevertheless, I will be clutching my oil stocks in my cold dead hand.
End the Fed
The Unconstitutional Fed should not exist and should not be producing surveys.
I also question if producers would be flaring natural gas if cheap fed currency loans were not available encouraging al kinds of malinvestments.