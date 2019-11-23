Fracking Blows Up Investors Again: Phase 2 of the Great American Shale Oil & Gas Bust

Including billionaires who thought they’d picked the bottom in 2016.
In 2019 through third quarter, 32 oil and gas drillers have filed for bankruptcy, according to Haynes and Boone. Since the end of September, a gaggle of other oil and gas drillers have filed for bankruptcy, including last Monday, natural gas producer Approach Resources. This pushed the total number of bankruptcy filings of oil and gas drillers since the beginning of 2015 to over 200. Other drillers, such as Chesapeake Energy, are jostling for position at the filing counter.
Chesapeake has been burning cash ever since it started fracking. To feed its cash-burn machine, it has borrowed large amounts and has been buckling under its debt for years, selling assets to raise cash and keep drilling for another day. But its debt is still nearly $10 billion. Its shares [CHK] closed on Friday at 59 cents.
On November 5, in an SEC filing, it warned of its own demise unless oil and gas prices surge into the sky asap: “If continued depressed prices persist, combined with the scheduled reductions in the leverage ratio covenant, our ability to comply with the leverage ratio covenant during the next 12 months will be adversely affected which raises substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern.”
In early 2016, during Phase 1 of the oil bust — which had started in mid-2014 — Chesapeake had already used the threat of bankruptcy to push its creditors into accepting a debt restructuring. At the time, it was the second largest natural gas producer in the US.
The debt restructuring reduced its debt burden somewhat and pushed maturities out, which then allowed it to borrow new money from new investors with a series of bond sales. This coincided with the Wall Street floodgates reopening to the oil and gas sector, when PE firms, hedge funds, and distressed-debt funds piled billions of dollars into the sector, and many of the oil and gas drillers were able to raise more cash to burn.
Chesapeake’s series of bond sales that it then undertook included, in January 2018, $1.25 billion of senior unsecured convertible notes with a coupon of 5.5%, due in September 2026. It issued those bonds at a discount, but by July 2018, a few months before Phase 2 of the oil bust set in, the bonds were trading at 103 cents on the dollar. On Friday, the last trade was at 45 cents on the dollar, giving these bonds a yield of over 21% (via TRACE, FINRA’s Trade Reporting and Compliance Engine):
Other exploration and production (E&P) companies have seen their shares get crushed as reality began to re-set in.
Whiting Petroleum shares [WLL] had spiked to $370 in August 2014, when the oil bust was setting in. By the trough of Phase 1 of the oil bust, in February 2016, its shares had plunged to $14. Then new money started flowing into the sector, and its shares rallied to $55 by August last year. Then Phase 2 of the oil bust set in, and after some disastrous earnings reports, its shares closed on Friday at $5.34.
In June 2018, Whiting sold $1 billion of callable senior unsecured bonds, with a coupon of 6.625%. The next call date is in October 2025. Through September 2018, the notes were trading at 103-104 cents on the dollar. Then Phase 2 of the oil bust took its toll. On Friday, the bonds closed at 57.8 cents on the dollar, at a yield of 18.375% (via FINRA’s TRACE):
The S&P U.S. High Yield Corporate Distressed Bond Index tracks bonds that trade at a yield that is at least 10 percentage points higher than the equivalent Treasury yield (“Option Adjusted Spread” of 1,000 basis points). Chesapeake’s bond illustrated above, trading at 21%, and Whiting’s bond trading at 18.375% qualify for this index with flying colors. Of the 182 constituents in the index, many are energy bonds. Since November 2018, the index has plunged by 28%:
Now there are stories circulating of how billionaires, who in 2016 believed the hype that the fracking bust was over, have gotten tangled up and lost tons of money on their bets. Bloomberg recounts one such story, of the brothers Farris and Dan Wilks in Texas.
In 2002, they’d turned their stone-mason expertise into Frac Tech Holdings. Chesapeake, the fracking pioneer with the collapsed shares and bonds above, acquired a 25.8% state in 2006. They became billionaires in 2011 when they sold the remainder of the company to an investor group led by Temasek Holdings, which is owned by the Government of Singapore, for $3.5 billion. They then bought large swaths of land in five states, becoming the top property owners in Montana and Idaho.
However, not all of their wealth went into real estate. In 2016, the brothers started investing heavily in the fracking industry through their investment company, Wilks Brothers LLC, including oil and gas drillers in the Permian Basin and suppliers, such as frac sand supplier Carbo Ceramics, of which the brothers are the second largest investors.
Back in 2015, Carob Ceramics [CRR] still traded at over $40 a share. By October 2016, shares had dropped into the $6-range. Then the Permian boom started, and in early 2018, shares were trading at $12. But then the long hard decline continued, as demand for frac sand vanished as drillers were running out of cash and cut back on their drilling activity, and on Friday, shares closed at 41 cents.
The brothers also invested $110 million in the above-mentioned natural-gas driller Approach Resources, which filed for bankruptcy last Monday. They invested in Alta Mesa Resources, which filed for bankruptcy in September, and they invested in Halcon Resources, which filed for bankruptcy in August (its second filing, after having already filed in 2016).
Bloomberg notes: “Eight of the 10 biggest holdings in a portfolio spanning more than 50 investments have dropped since June 2018, when they were worth almost $1 billion. In a filing last week, they reported stakes in just seven entities worth a total of only $35.7 million. The combined value of those remaining holdings plunged by $171.2 million, or 88%, since they were initially disclosed.”
The shale oil and gas business has turned the US first into the largest gas producer in the world, and then this year also into the largest crude oil producer in the world. It’s a huge business, with lots of high-paying jobs, not only in the oil field but in technology sectors, including software and hardware, manufacturing of heavy equipment, transportation, materials, and of course construction – ranging from pipelines and housing in the oil field to now partially empty office towers in Houston where, according to JLL, the office vacancy rate in Q3 climbed to an astounding 24%.
The shale oil and gas business, when it’s hopping, is great for the US economy. Its activities feed a significant part of US industrial production, including manufacturing. It pays well, and manufacturing for the industry pays well, and construction for the industry pays well, and the tech components of the industry pay well, and these workers are spending their income on new vehicles and houses and other things, and boost the economy.
Shale oil and gas drilling is awful for the land, water, and the broader environment. But so are all other methods of supplying power and fuel to an economy, including mountain-top coal mining, burning coal, hydro (which destroys entire canyons and rivers), nuclear power (nuclear waste, Fukushima, Chernobyl), even wind and solar power (the “fuel” is free and clean but producing and placing the equipment creates its own problems). When it comes to power and fuel, there are only compromises, some worse than others, and fracking is one of them.
And it’s brutal on investors at prevailing prices. The industry has been cash-flow negative from get-go. The high prices of oil and gas the industry needs to be cash-flow positive are being prevented by prolific shale oil and gas production. Executive compensation packages have been self-designed to reward richly any increases in production, hence no-matter-what increases in production. And investors who believed the industry’s ceaseless hype are now grappling with reality – that their money was drilled into the ground and is gone.
The fear that central banks with low or negative interest rates will be helpless in face of the next economic crisis made it into the Fed’s Financial Stability Report for the first time. Read… Fear of “Reversal Rates” Sets in, Says the Fed
Hot money burns. Always.
At least fundamentals are being used to some degree in pricing these oil, gas and shale producers. And there is/was an actual chance they would make a profit.
And Uber, Lyft, Tesla, WeWork, Netflix and a host of other dot.comv2 keep chughing along as great cash burning machines. Without a prayer of ever making a profit.
“And it’s brutal on investors at prevailing prices. The industry has been cash-flow negative from get-go.”
These are not investors. They are the same people who blow the rent money at the casino.
“It pays well, and manufacturing for the industry pays well, and construction for the industry pays well, and the tech components of the industry pay well, and these workers are spending their income on new vehicles and houses and other things, and boost the economy.”
Oil field and construction workers, at least the ones I’ve met, are not known for saving money (and in modern America neither those in these other industries to much extent), so they’ve been a significant source of demand within the economy all thanks to “investors” who gave them these job opportunities because they were chasing after riches in an economy where for many companies the case is, as Musk put it, basically we’d be profitable if customers could actually afford our product… If junk bond yields keep inching upward, something is going to break and everything is going to quickly come crashing down once it starts to dawn on people that many of these so called investments have been mistakes. As an aside, I never understood the compulsive fascination with expensive new pickups among meatheads who pretend to make a lot of money but their hourly pay actually sucks (they often claim liberals are holding back their wages), but I will get a kick out of watching them ride peddle bikes. Could have had the yaris paid off by now buddy!
Management of troubled companies often use a dog whistle to let smart shareholders know a bankruptcy is coming. They start using the term “stakeholders” rather than “stockholders”. When you hear it, run fast.
How perceptive Bobber – it is highly likely there is an insider terminology to look after their own after so much market consolidation into global conglomerates and government interference into hands of less than 100 individuals
Somewhat related, 220 of the 351 (~63% of the paper, 62% of companies) companies that make up HYG underlying either (or some combination thereof): rated B1 or lower, trade below 90 cents on the dollar, negative cashflows, income/cash below the value of their next bond payment (from latest public available SEC 10k/10q filing).
You can also see the stress reflected in the B vs BB CDX spread widening and now falling wedge that has been forming since beginning of oct has now been broken: https://i.ibb.co/4g35p0b/credit-spreads.png
The distribution of them by sector is as followed:
98 of the 335 in LQD (~41% of the paper, ~29% of the companies), have the same factors as above (but instead of B1 or lower, Baa3 [one notch above junk] or lower or have any paper rated junk) follows below (would be ~61% of the paper ~46% of companies if included all Baa1 or lower):
Notice the standout of “BANK” with “OILG” in the “Investment Grade” bucket…
That old ‘other category’ trick to obfuscate the truth. Look here to understand.
We have been “fraccing” wells since the beginning of the U.S. oil industry, although we did it to vertical wells using cruder methods (how else would one break the rock formations to get at the oil?). Horizontal drilling made well bores more efficient in a better position in getting at the gas and oil left behind from vertical drilling methods. Fraccing pressures are higher now and more material is used (water, diesel, etc).
Oil companies have been boom and bust types for a long, long time. Nothing new here either. It’s a commodity.
I had 35 years in the oil & gas business and now I’m out of it and happy to be….retired!
I worked in the water well business for a year back in 1978. One company in CT used fracking a lot. When they reached a depth with a marginal flow, they would stop drilling and move the machinery to the next site. They would frack (pressurize) the hole and it would increase the yield every time. They also used this for homeowners whose wells could no longer supply the gallons per minute necessary. A quick fracking almost always fixed the problem.
As per Anthony’s comment, if the price rises a new scramble to produce keeps pace just in case people forget what a bust looks like. There always seems to be investors.
Yes, retirement is great as long as one stays busy doing meaningful activities. Glad you are enjoying it.
Ever drink a glass of water from the rivers running above those horizontals?
Great info, thanks again, Wolf. After reading the article and then visiting u.s. debt clock, the similarities between “the greatest economy ever,” and fracking, should at the very least qualify them to have the same last name, and better yet, the same birth date (ie. twins).
You wont find a Gen Z investing in fracking
It’s very interesting to see how much Gen Z seems blocked into causes. Some of which I support strongly. Where does the “money” that’s passed on go?
The money went into my humble pockets too,
in the form of cheap fuel,
not just into the ground.
Yes, investors have been subsidizing gasoline and diesel, and all kinds of other things. Just like investors have been subsidizing Uber rides.
New York State looks pretty good. Get all kinds of Gas from Penn, and retains a decent water table.
Ya got to love, the Oil Co’s, Mr Hainey approach,playing the investor like the greedy sucker he is…… all the way to Chapter13, with the potential of a brief stopover at the Carnival Cruise Port…. of Chapter11.
To conclude hydro energy destroys is incorrect. China’s canyon’s and soon Tanzania were mans decision to destroy however wave and tidal and river offer non destructive opportunities. See the Zimbabwe empty drought dam for future trends. Climate makes these projects risky and unreliable.
McDermott is also next been reading they stopped construction on new international hq. Vendors not being paid
“The industry has been cash flow negative from the get go.”
The further question is; how much of it is energy flow negative ? That is, where KWH in exceeds KWH out.
Negative energy flow should strip the petro dollar of any constructive pretense to being an oil / energy backed currency system in the future.
No worries – the USD can still bully its way to success by other means.
There are so many businesses in the world I have never been tempted to invest in one that wasn’t making money and unless it’s a special case they had better be paying me at least half the earnings in a dividend.
I am honestly amazed at how easily investors nowadays are easily swayed by what I can only call the tiniest slice of yield.
That Cheasapeake Energy was able to sell a 8-years unsecured bond with just 5.5% at 90¢ just two years after somehow managing to cajole creditors into a painful debt restructuring deal redefines the phrase “crazy risks for little or no compensation”. And those who paid over 100¢ for those bonds need to have their heads checked.
For those who have problems with modern finance jargon “senior unsecured bonds” means that there’s no collateral backing these bonds. In case of a bankruptcy (which looks increasingly likely) it means those holding these bonds get a dib at what’s left after senior secured creditors have been paid off. The only consolation for these chaps is that “the poor bloody infantry” of the financial world, the unsecured junior creditors (which often include vendors) will be pushed one step to the back.
Cheasepeake bonds have been ignominously demoted to D (imminent risk of default) by rating agencies, and it wasn’t some sudden decision as they had long resided at the low end of the junk bond spectrum.
In short bondholders had been warned but still lived in cuckoo land until they started running around with their hair on fire.
Call me a sadist but I find the spectacle highly amusing.