Brick & Mortar Melts Down as Ecommerce Jumps by Most Ever

Department stores get crushed one by one.
Ecommerce sales in the third quarter 2019 spiked 17.3% from a year ago to $145.7 billion, not seasonally adjusted, according to the Commerce Department. On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales hit $154.5 billion. Ecommerce sales will exceed $600 billion in 2019, double the amount five years ago. In dollar terms, ecommerce sales jumped by $20.4 billion in Q3 compared to a year ago, the biggest dollar-jump in the history of ecommerce:
Ecommerce sales include the ecommerce operations of brick-and-mortar retailers, many of which have built thriving online operations: Among the top 10 ecommerce retailers, behind Amazon and eBay, are the online divisions of seven brick-and-mortar retailers, according to eMarketer, in that order: Walmart, Apple, Home Depot, Best Buy, Macy’s, Qurate Retail Group (QVC, HSN, Zulily, Ballard Designs, Frontgate, Garnet Hill, and Grandin Road), Costco. The 10th in the top ten is Wayfair, an ecommerce retailer.
Walmart, after ignoring the threat of Amazon for years, is now throwing everything at it, including numerous acquisitions and building out its own ecommerce brand and fulfillment infrastructure. Despite many costly flops, its ecommerce sales have been soaring, including by 41% year-over-year in Q3.
Walmart will disclose the dollar amounts of its Q3 ecommerce sales in its upcoming 10-Q filing with the SEC. So we don’t know yet the exact amount. But in its 10-Q for the second quarter, Walmart reported ecommerce sales at its Walmart US division of $4.8 billion. So for Q3, given the 41% year-over-year growth, ecommerce sales at Walmart US were over $5 billion. But with Walmart US revenues rising by only $2.7 billion (to $83 billion), most of that growth came from ecommerce, and growth at its brick-and-mortar stores was anemic.
At its Sam’s Club division, revenues ticked up only 0.7% to $14.6 billion. But Sam’s Club’s ecommerce sales grew 32%, so Sam’s Club’s brick-and-mortar sales likely fell.
Every retailer that is trying to stay relevant is spending enormous amounts on building out their ecommerce business and fulfillment infrastructure. Walmart is way behind the curve, but catching up. Others weren’t as far behind.
At Nordstrom, ecommerce sales already accounted for 34% of its total sales in Q3. When it reported earnings yesterday, it was held up as the shining exception among the recent batch of retailer malaise-reports that included Home Depot and Macy’s. But even at this shining exception, total revenues in Q3 fell 2%. It also disclosed that its “digital” sales grew 7%. But its brick-and-mortar sales fell 7%.
This is the reality retailers are struggling with: No matter how much they hype their initiatives for their brick-and-mortar stores, the long-term trends are moving against them, and only ecommerce provides hope for growth.
Retailers have to invest heavily and smartly in ecommerce in order to remain relevant and not go the way of Sears, which is rapidly disappearing from the scene following its bankruptcy earlier this year, or the way of Toys ‘R’ Us, which has already disappeared, along with dozens of other major retailers that have been dismembered and buried over the past three years of the brick-and-mortar meltdown.
Total retail sales are just fine, powered by ecommerce.
Total retail sales, which includes ecommerce, in Q3 rose 4.0% year-over-year to $1.38 trillion, according to the Commerce Department’s revised retail trade data:
That 17.3% surge in ecommerce sales increased the share of ecommerce to 10.5% of total retail sales. But about half of total retail sales are at these three for now ecommerce-resistant retailer segments:
- Gas stations
- Motor vehicle and parts dealers
- Grocery and beverage stores.
There are huge efforts underway to get Americans to buy groceries online, including at Amazon and Walmart, and those efforts are starting to bear fruit, but it’s a hard slog, and online grocery sales are still only a minuscule portion of total grocery sales. So for now, I still consider them “ecommerce resistant,” though that will change eventually.
Most of the remaining segments of brick-and-mortar stores are getting crushed by ecommerce – those stores that are still around, unlike record stores, which were pushed off the cliff years ago.
Department Stores have been sitting ducks for two decades.
Ecommerce is wiping out department stores one by one. The long-cherished destination for American shoppers is doomed. Sears is just the latest example of a long list of examples. Others will follow.
Sales at brick-and-mortar department stores in Q3 fell 5.7% year-over-year to a new multi-decade low of $33.8 billion (seasonally adjusted). They’ve collapsed by 41% from the peak in Q4 2000 and by 20% from the beginning of the data series in 1992. People who still think that this trend is somehow going to turn around are fooling themselves. This is the brick-and-mortar business Macy’s, Nordstrom, and Sears are in:
Brick-and-mortar sporting goods stores had been able to defend their stores from online encroachment. But then in 2016, Sports Authority was liquidated, and many of their customers switched to online purchases when their stores closed (not seasonally adjusted data; to eliminate the wild seasonality, I used a four-quarter moving average):
The brick-and-mortar stores that are most impacted by ecommerce are what I call the “mall stores” (with sample bankrupt chains in parentheses):
- Department stores (Sears Holdings, Bon-Ton Stores, Barney’s);
- Toy stores (Toys ‘R’ Us);
- Hardware and hobby (Orchard Supply Hardware);
- Book stores (Borders, B. Dalton, Waldenbooks);
- Video stores (Blockbuster); record stores (Tower Records);
- Jewelry and accessory stores (Claire Stores);
- Sporting goods stores (Sports Authority);
- Clothing and fashion stores (A’Gaci, Avenue, Limited Stores, Pacific Sunwear, Aeropostale);
- Electronics and appliance stores (Circuit City, CompUSA);
- Shoe stores (Payless Shoe Source).
Sales at these “mall stores” fell by 2% year-over-year to $155 billion in Q3, where they’d first been in 2005. Over the same period, ecommerce sales have multiplied from $21 billion to $155 billion. That they’re now equal is an astounding metric for people who have long denied that ecommerce will ever amount to more than a niche thingy:
Obviously, ecommerce sales are broader and encompass more categories than mall stores. But this comparison summarizes the trend.
As has been the case over the past 20 years, more categories will be drawn into ecommerce, including sales at grocery stores. This is a biggie, the second largest category in retail, after sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers. That’s why Amazon is trying to muscle into it, and why Walmart is defending its turf.
Americans still hesitate to buy fresh produce online, but most of the aisles in a grocery store are stuffed with things that come in packages that can easily be ordered online, ranging from toilet paper to orange juice.
Ecommerce will continue to expand its reach. Each time a consumer gets disappointed at a physical store due to lack of inventory, lousy service, traffic, parking issues, or whatever, and each time a store they frequented closes, and they figure out that they can buy exactly what they want online, ecommerce finds a new convert, product by product. That conversion process isn’t tapering off – on the contrary, as shown by the $20.4 billion year-over-year jump in Q3 ecommerce sales, the biggest jump in history.
Couple of thoughts.
1. Iran has shut down their internet for almost a week now, in response to the demonstrations there. How is e-commerce and crypto holding up there? Where and when will this happen again?
2. Amazon is the e-commerce leader. They rarely have the lowest costs. But people have really gotten accustom to their convenience.
3. Walmart typically has lower costs. But their e-commerce stinks. I have problems on about 50% of my orders.
4. Some brick and mortar stores are going “woke” – Dicks comes to mind with their anti 2nd Amendment policies and statements. Going woke in a declining market and alienating half your customers. Fast track to bankruptcy.
5. Watch the movie “Sorry We Missed You” – what is the true cost of e-commerce?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ysjwg-MnZao
6. What/Who is going to survive when the era of cheap and easy money disappears?
Iran didn’t shut down the internet. They only shut down the foreign part. But it was made easy by the American government forcing Iranian companies to not use American service providers. Iranian e-commerce couldn’t use Google etc. anyway so they did not experience big problems.
Digital chain letters us so little bandwidth that they can use alternative methods.
Macy’s has started to look JC Penny store of 10 years ago. Von Maur, Nordstroms. Dillards still getting some business from older, affluent customers, while their younger customers shop with them online. I would rather buy Tommy Bahama clothes from their stores, a little online, and alittle from Von Maur and Dillard’s. I think the smaller clothing stores like LuLu, Untuckit, Tommy Bahama among others are hurting the bigger department stores along with online. Jim Cramer said it well this week, “for every good mall there are three or four bad ones.” Wichita, KS ( I live close ) falls into the category—two big malls, one is good the other needs to close.
To me, Macy’s still seems like a premium shopping experience, unlike other department stores such as JCP, Sears, Kohls, etc. Their stores look nice, and everything seem more upscale and trendy, which provides brand and pricing power. This is why people like to give and receive gifts from Macy’s.
For that reason, I bought some of their beaten down stock. I could be making a mistake. Their sales haven’t grown, but they haven’t dropped either, so I don’t see anything falling apart in the near term. “Nothing goes to heck in a straight line”, I’ve hear someone say.
Shiloh1, here you go – you don’t have to learn Mandarin and guess what the CCP will do next. LEAP Puts on bricks and mortar galore – google “stock screener”. You are on your own, this is not investment advice.
Coincidentally, today I read a 10-Q of a REIT with grocery stores as anchor tenants. It has been poorly managed, had self-dealing CEO (gone) but has an activist – looks interesting. The shares are selling for less than bottled water at 7-11.
So you’re saying the future of all current retail workers is in an Amazon warehouse. Do these workers make more or less than the store bound retail worker? I assume there are fewer retail workers.
P.S – waiting for your opinion on how the new TSLA pickup – (a.ka revamped Delorean) will contribute to the TSLA bottom line. The truck? does not look very practical or even street legal as others have pointed out.
Beach hut Joe,
Yeah, this is tough for retail workers. But it has been already tough because a clerk in a department store doesn’t make much money. A worker at an Amazon warehouse in the same city likely makes more than the store clerk. The Amazon coders make a lot more, as do the people that keep up the IT infrastructure, etc. But these tech jobs at Amazon are not easy to transition into for laid off store clerks.
Displaced retail workers could more easily find a job in an Amazon warehouse or in the delivery machinery, as a driver for example, or as a gig worker.
To speak unwoke
Retail is a women’s job, delivery a man’s job.
Retail can also have status outside the earned money unlike delivery so i don’t really see for a lot of retail workers a future as drivers.
Amazon minimum wage is now $15HR.
$15 per hour is not much, let alone to put up with -from what I have read – not very good working conditions.
I look at the UK and I see more and more sales online at a dramatic rate.
With regard to employment; I believe with AI and databases and computers, middle managment will disappear.
People will be either employed in the warehouses, not even doing the picking (that can be automated/robots) but doing returns or being a self employed delivery driver.
One retail shop that can survive is Poundland, where everything is a pound, where delivery cost is not viable. Poundland always does well in recessions.
Maybe you missed it but Poundland just withdrew their £1 for everything signs as even they can’t maintain it.
The disappearance of middle management is the problem. All those delivery jobs are dead end jobs without growth.
The Tesla truck is a joke right? Nobody will buy that.
If you hook a load weighing 2 tonnes to an electric vehicle how far could it haul it – 50km or so?
Eventually we will have to reach an equilibrium with some B&M remaining in some form. Retail has adapted to change many times over the decades. Part of this process is the disappearance of former stalwarts Re investing it is becoming clear who some survivors will be, but they are all very high priced. You play with fire if investing in the low priced weak performers.
I can’t see buying groceries online. I like to pick out my produce/meat, and check the expiry dates on other products. I wonder if crows get into the porch boxes, or dogs and racoons?
Tools are sometimes okay to buy online, but the fit and finish must be seen on major purchases, imho. I bought an Hitachi mitre saw with CC points and it was a piece of crap.
Normally I wouldn’t think folks would buy groceries online, but then I flashed onto current tv adds for meal kits, including directions. I find it mind boggling that people think a meal kit is actually cooking. It’s about as close to cooking as paint-by-numbers is to art. But here we are, losing life skills by the minute. My sister cannot find the next state without her GPS. Unbelievable.
I think the online ordering for groceries is succeeding with customers picking up the goods curbside at stores like Target and Walmart. I think you are right, groceries on a porch still present many problems.
I agree. I like to see what I’m buying and will gladly pay more for the privilege.
I agree on the expiration dates. Grocery stores generally operate on a very slim margin. It’s to their advantage to send you the oldest stuff with the shortest use by dates to avoid spoilage. Nope. I’ll continue to drive to my nearby Kroger, Walmart or Costco to do my shopping checking the use by dates as I shop.
BTW you mentioned Porch Boxes. Heck, I’m old enough to remember insulated milk and dairy boxes on our front porch. What’s old is new again I guess.
Totally agree. I don’t want anyone else squeezing my tomatoes nor avocados…you just don’t know where those hands have been….also, now that I am semi-retired and work for myself, I enjoy grocery shopping with my wife. We always have cooked from scratch and all fresh/organic, and it is just fun to try new things.
Produce/meat/bread is not 100% of the gross of a supermarket. The danger is for supermarkets to loose the packet stuff and become a greengrocer/butcher
Thrift stores are flourishing on unfashionable streets in cities all over America. So B&M is still being supported by consumers.
In NYC they are proposing rent control for commercial space because the landlords are killing stores on all the major shopping streets. It has even affected the value of the building housing the iconic Saks Fifth Ave, whose value was just halved, from over 3.5B to 1.7B.
When we combine these trends with Wolf’s recent article on how Amazon has been flooded with counterfeit and substandard merchandise from direct sellers in China, it appears that it will not be long before our goods based economy is the equivalent of the carnival at the county fair. Ordering will be like stepping up to one of the games of chance to see if you get the plastic Tchotchke or the sawdust stuffed animal. But at least with the carnival you could leave when your money was gone, but from this new “Online Carnival” there will be no escape. Except for making your own stuff at home I guess.
3-D printing for the win? Not totally far-fetched although the ones that do ceramics, metal sintering, and experimentally multiple materials are way out of reach. For now.
I’m several kinds of engineer and have the software and workstations for the work here. Multiple WS’s. Cost of the printers the stumbling block.]
I think online sales will continue to grow. As Wolf points out, many of the top e-commerce companies like Walmart and Costco make billions of profits. So, they will be fine.
However, you have companies like Wayfair that sell primarily online and their margins are awful. Compare Wayfair to RH. While Wayfairs stock is down about 50%, wall street continues to keep giving them money.
I’m guessing this will end within 12 months.
Are Walmart and Costco making money online?
I predict that a massive bubble will pop as far as ecommerce is concerned. This bubble will result in a massive 90% decline in ecommerce sales in one year and that there will be a new department store bubble coming up that will be born from the liquidation of Amazon.com.
I am just using the old adage “What goes up, must come down.” That’s true for everything in life as we are currently seeing a fall from grace for the NFL while attendance is down in baseball after years of World Series ratings falling. In business, it is just as bad or even worse. Remember the video game collapse in 1983? Or how about the collapses of Enron, WorldCom, and Lehman Brothers, within the last 20 years? Remember the dot com bust?
While Wolf may be bullish on ecommerce, which I respect, everything that is taking place is going to be falling sooner or later. I predict sooner because Amazon is ripe for a 90 plus percent fall as people try to diversify their shopping. All I know is that Tesla Motors will soon be insolvent over today’s disaster of an unveiling for an armored glass like truck.
Dunno…many have been predicting the fall of TSLA for several years.
Elon keeps pulling the rabbits from the hat.
Do you see the return of buggy whip manufacturing and pay phones on the corner as well? (Where does superman change clothes now?)
When society and economics go through a paradigm shifts there is no return to the status quo ante. You can’t go home again.
Brick and Mortar stores have two primary enemies. The local tax collector with inventory taxes, business license taxes and local regulations and again the local tax collector with property tax, building use tax. Building use tax is based on the profitability (highest and best value) as estimated by the tax collector as you must show your tax returns and add back the salary or draw of the “highly paid” employees. So the local hardware store cannot afford to keep in stock anything without a quick turn as taxes would cause a loss after a very short time of sitting on a shelf. Computers and other business machines, furniture, fixtures, and in Fairfield CT they taxed on the “average amount” of copy paper I had in inventory. To their credit they did not tax the toilet paper.
So you can imagine why the local store has minimum anything but can “order it in”. Of course, most leases are what is called “triple net” and based upon your gross which means you as a lessee pay all expenses related to the building but cannot vote on the government costs and the cost covered landlord largely does not care. Local government is IMHO is the biggest driver to online as they begin to pluck to the last feather the goose of golden eggs.
I do wonder just how much of the e-commerce success is due to enormous delivery subsidies plus their accompanying “gig” worker FICA evasion scheme.
We’ll get to find out soon. WeWork has webvanned this bubble – it really doesn’t look good for “sell $1 for $0.60” cent businesses.
Amazon has new vans like UPS or Fedex. Walmart has in store pick up of some
e-commerce items, no delivery charge. Ebay may offer lower prices on some Chinese imports.
Think yourself lucky… The UK is already up to 20% of all retail being online in H2 2019. Double the the US ratio. Some segments, like music headsets, are over the 50% level. Online is reaping a whirlwind of carnage on the British highstreet. Shops, malls and department stores across the UK look like Detroit, closing down and boarded up. UK is a small landmass, with dense population, perfect for online logistics. What makes it worse is that almost all the online winners are American firms, not British. The big British retailers (like Woolworths) are being replaced by big American e-tailers (such as Amazon and eBay). Jobs get lost, and then the profits get sent outside the country. A double whammy! It is a perfect storm of disruption and destruction.
It would be interesting to hear how the retail mix has changed for different people.
About 80% of my retail purchases are now brick & mortar, including food, clothing, household, and auto goods. 20% of spending I do online for household stuff, books, small tools, some gifts, and specialty goods that aren’t adequately stocked at stores.
If you look at the trajectory of my on-line purchases, starting about 7 years ago you’d see a gradual increase in on-line purchases, from zero to 20% currently. In the future, however, I really don’t seem my B&M v. on-line mix changing. It will remain 80%/20%, simply because I get better value in the B&M stores for most purchases. I don’t care so much about having things delivered to my door for convenience. In fact, I am somewhat environmentally conscious and don’t appreciate the additional boxes, packaging, and the blue gas cloud the UPS truck leaves outside my house.
If there are more people like me, Amazon’s growth over the past seven years might be starting to stall out about now.
I think the remaining B&M stores have upped their game to the point where the transition to on-line will be slowing, although I did take note of the recent increase in Wolf’s graph. My own spending habits apparently conflict with the graph.
Walmart is a hypermarket so the numbers are even worse. The supermarket part should* have grown in line with the growth of the supermarket sector so their B&M mall part of their stores should really be shrinking a lot.
*) It is likely that hypermarket are growing slower than normal supermarkets as the long distance clients who came to buy something from their “mall”part of the store and because he was there picked up groceries is not coming because he bought it from “Amazon”.
So where do new college business degree grads go to for their first job since the post of retail assistant manage is gone?
The US will need to foster an industry of making stuff like China has done, whether by hand or 3d printer. A world of Etsy, not Ebay or Amazon. Fresh veggies, meat, dairy, granola, eggs, and custom designed clothing, furniture, and even Cuban style used cars since automobile companies make junk epitomized by the Tesla Delorean, and all the designer pickup trucks selling over $100,000.
Learn to code is a fata morgana. For example, Windows 7 does everything just fine and could work for another 20 years like XP. Bottom line, code lasts a long long time, and longer now with the limited change in computer architectures. We do not need a lot of coders, but with AI essentially replacing coders, we will need an occasional data entry clerk.
We need to make things or grow things, or we will not be able to pay for our gruel. Dance or sing for your supper.
Sad…..this next generation will work from home……shop on line…….play video or stream entertainment…..live in apartments that do not require lawn work……. learn online…..talk to their doctor/lawyer online…..receive pharma products online.
So when will they say…….Hi Neighbor!……I guess they will not……goodbye interacting with people……what a lonely life.