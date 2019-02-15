This Retailer Bankruptcy Will Lead to the Largest Liquidation by Store Count in the US. Liquidation Sales to Start Next Week

Brick-and-Mortar Meltdown for its new shareholders: All of them PE Firms.
By store count, this is likely the largest retailer liquidation in the US: Payless ShoeSource is planning to file for bankruptcy again later in this month – just 18 months after having emerged from its first bankruptcy. And this time, it will shutter all its remaining 2,300 or so stores in the US and Puerto Rico, let everyone go at those stores, and be done with it in the US.
Its stores in Canada and Latin America will be unaffected by the bankruptcy filing and liquidation, according to people familiar with the situation, cited by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal.
The specialty shoe retailer has been trying to sell itself in recent months, with the help of financial advisory firm PJ Solomon. But there have been no takers, the people said. And so now, the company moved on to Plan B, a second bankruptcy filing in the US and liquidation. The sources said the going-out-of-business sales would start early next week.
And so this would be it for another huge US retailer that had been bought by private equity firms, had then been gutted and stripped off assets, which left the debt-burdened retailer no means to invest in and build a vibrant online business and a functional fulfillment infrastructure, and so it totally missed the transition of shoe sales to e-commerce.
Even I, a veritable fossil on the Silicon Valley scale, buy all my shoes online because I have trouble getting what I want in the size I want at the brick-and-mortar stores. It’s too much hassle and too much of a waste of time to trot from store to store just to look for a pair of shoes. The internet has mastered this aspect of life.
Payless bankruptcy proceedings revealed just how easy it is for PE firms to strip out assets even shortly before a bankruptcy filing.
PE firms Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital Partners acquired Payless in 2012 in a leveraged buyout when publicly traded Collective Brands was broken up. After Payless filed for bankruptcy in April 2017, aggrieved creditors filed a claim in bankruptcy court, alleging that Golden Gate Capital and Blum Capital Partners had siphoned over $400 million out of the company via a special dividend before the bankruptcy filing. The PE firms were concerned enough about this claim that they agreed to settle it in July 2017.
At the time of the bankruptcy filing in April 2017, Payless had 22,000 employees and over 4,400 stores in 30 countries.
When Payless emerged from bankruptcy in August 2017, it had shuttered about 700 of its US stores; Landlords of the remaining stores had agreed to cut their rents by an average of 30% to 50%; vendors had agreed to lengthen their trade credit by 60 to 75 days; and it had shed about half of its $838 million in debts, with senior creditors, who were owed $506 million, receiving 91% of the equity of the reorganized company. Junior lenders who were owed $145 million received the remaining 9% stake. These new stockholders included:
- Alden Global Capital
- Blackstone Group ’s GSO Capital Partners
- Axar Capital Management
- Credit Suisse Asset Management
- Octagon Credit Investors.
So now they’ve got another bankruptcy on their hands, this time as shareholders at the bottom of the capital structure.
However, grand dreams were being hatched, and hype abounded, when it emerged from bankruptcy in August 2017. According to Reuters at the time, citing court filings and interviews with company representatives, Payless planned to open four mega stores in the US and invest $234 million over five years, “including on systems that will adjust inventory quickly in response to customer demand and improve its competitiveness on line.” And the hype was thick:
“There’s an extremely loyal Payless customer, who is basically a mother, who knows she can go into a store at any time and find a quality product at a reasonable price,” Payless’ lead restructuring lawyer, Nicole Greenblatt of Kirkland & Ellis, told Reuters.
The company has a business plan with a future, “the antithesis of what we’ve seen in other retail bankruptcies,” retail restructuring expert Christopher Jarvinen of law firm Berger Singerman, told Reuters.
Why all this hype? Because the new shareholders wanted to exit and needed to find someone quickly who’d buy their shares at a high price so that they’d come out with most of their skin intact. But after only 18 months of brick-and-mortar reality, they’re now throwing in the towel.
What remains are liquidation sales for cents on the dollar and probably no crumbs at all for shareholders.
Brick-and-mortar retailers, after PE firms stripped out their assets, including their real estate if they ever had any, that then file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy are notoriously difficult to restructure. Practically all of them sooner rather than later return a second time to bankruptcy court – infamously baptized “Chapter 22” – to be liquidated.
The low quality of the assets is one reason. The other reasons are operational: By the time a retailer goes bankrupt, it mostly has destroyed its brand, lost customers, and totally botched its lackadaisical efforts to get a vibrant business going online.
“I prefer not to scare you at this point, okay. But it’s something that we’ve been able to withstand”: Simon Property Group CEO David Simon. Read… What the CEO of America’s Largest Mall REIT, Simon Property Group, Just Said about the Brick & Mortar Meltdown and How it’s Trying to Manage It
So the primary reason to do the initial Chapter 11 is just for the consultants, managers, and lawyers to asset strip one more time before finally liquidating?
Gotta squeeze that rock one • last • time !
All these PE bastards .. and bastardetts, of which I’m sure there at least a few, should, for the sake of humanity, take a long nap .. and I ain’t talkin cryogenics either !
This is big new for stark market! QE4 and QE5 coming!!!
“Blum Capital Partners”
Thought I recognized the name; this is the vulture capital firm run by Dianne Feinstein’s husband.
Excellent article!
Perhaps you have the brand that fits and now can order on line. But sizes vary between brands at least for women’s shoes.
This is one item I would never ever purchase on line.
But I quibble.
Men’s sizes vary by brand, too. I need to try on every shoe I buy.
I see i’m not alone in this assessment.
I ahve wide feet, no way I could order shoes online either.
I agree. How do you buy clothes and shoes without trying them on, unless there’s a holgram or something in the virtual world?
Why is it that all these write ups are solely critical of the PE industry? Are they supposed to be doing God’s work (like Goldman Sachs)? I have nothing to do with that industry, but last I heard is that someone needs to lend them the money, whether pre deal or post, and certainly should understand the risks and motivations prior to doing so. Apparently lenders greed can be glossed over for these stories. I guess a child who takes candy from a grown up is an equivalent devil.
“Apparently lenders greed can be glossed over for these stories.”
Pointed that out many times. It’s just that it sounds like a broken record after a while :-]
“broken record” yes.
Just proves how many times this has occurred. Too many.
Wall street is devouring itself. The PE firms destroy companies for short term gain, forgetting that the applied commerce their greed destroys, is what has provided equities for the stock market.
Brings to mind a vision of an ‘Ouroboros’.
“I buy all my shoes online because I have trouble getting what I want in the size I want”
Maybe shoes are different but I like trying shoes and cloths on before buying because most never seem to be exactly the same size. With my levis I can pull 2 pairs right off the rack and one fits completely different than the other. same with shoes, a size 9-1/2 from one manufacturer isn’t a 9-1/2 for another………IMHO.
So far every online purchase I’ve made wasn’t exactly what I wanted (or thought I ordered) or it came slightly damaged.
I’m with you. Sizes seem to be approximate in both waist and leg. There is no way I would consider Johnston & Murphy wingtips on line.
But I doubt Payless offers Johnston & Murphy or Allen Edmonds.
Yes, sizes aren’t precise.
The only way I can think of online as working is that you can send itback, but then what’s the guarantee that the next one fits? How many times do you do that before you give up and trudge to the store?
That’s about 18,000 Payless employees put out of work. I hope they can find suitable replacement work. Unfortunately, with today’s growing wealth concentration, there is no demand to support job growth.
Bobber,
Unfortunately there are still massive Catastrophic consequences still in the pipeline for the average American citizen.
In all likelihood though we are going to divert the attention of those blunders that politicians from both sides of the political divide by embarking on another war ,
that should happen as soon as the signs and voices for rectification of this shambolic situation we’re finding ourselves in grows louder and begins to unsettle the establishment!
My thoughts are with these poor workers and their families.
Most of them will be working 2 or 3 lousy jobs, each one being counted as a new job in the stats, yay!
I am curious how many more of these there are?
OSH, Toys R Us, this is getting ridiculous. One would think that there are legislation or some type of rules against this kind of action, where there is a LBO of some type, usually using the company’s own cash, and then the acquirer pays themselves a dividend, load the company down with debt and take it public or some such shenanigans.
Ah well, too much excess like this is what really kills the economy.
In that case we should introduce legislation to prevent wolves from preying on sick animals and vultures from feasting on dead bodies.
These leveraged buyout-specialized PE firms rarely target healthy companies with solid plans for the future. More often than not the victim may be outwardly healthy but beneath the surface boil many problems. For all these retailers there’s a common denominator: their old leadership shrugged off the threat/potential of the Internet and was wholly invested in a business model that belonged to the early 90’s if not to the 80’s.
While the Internet was playing catch all was fine: the large margins brick and mortar retailers had enjoyed for decades allowed them to both service heavy debt loads and pay off generous dividends and fees. But once the Internet caught up…
These specialized PE firms are not innocent, mind you. Their main failure was they kept everything as it was before, including the blind faith in all-out brick and mortar expansion. Before the Internet caught up most were engaged in big rounds of expansion which make the following scramble to cut costs all the more painful.
It is often said that most generals are fighting the last war. The same could be said about most retailers: the scramble to build an online presence is fine, but everybody is doing it just like those generals who merely ape the tactics of the enemy that defeated them without understanding them. They are bound to be defeated again by a superior enemy which may not necessarily be Alibaba or Amazon.
This is perfectly logical when the Corpsters and banksters own the country, and the right to make money reigns ueber alles.
Zombie companies and Private Equity distressed financing look like they are meant for each other. I guess majority of these zombies sell mostly Chinese junk and are not that useful anyway. They won’t be missed.
Success has many fathers and failure is an orphan …or in the case of brick & mortar retail, only bastard children of PE firms? Nope…don’t think so. Anyone here been to Payless lately?
Poor workers? Nope. Unemployment is at a half century low and job postings greatly exceed those looking for work. If you really want to work and cannot find a job, you are not really looking.
Here’s an idea. All of us can buy Payless, save it from BK and make it a state-owned enterprise. Force Bezos to pay a 90% tax rate to fund Payless workers salaries. And then just sit back and watch all the people flood into the Payless stores to buy shoes.
Ho will we ever survive? Now there’s only 245,813 different corporate entities offering us shoes made in Bangladesh and Romania, rather than 245,814.
Won’t someone think of our right to choose?
Societal collapse imminent!
All this reminds me of some very fine restaurants, eg Outback,
Carrabas, that began offering decent meals at a decent price. They became successful. Then were bought out by PE firms.
Then the above cut buying the better provisions and served lesser quality and lo and behold, gradually customers stopped coming. Now it is possible to go to these establishments and see empty tables and no waiting. Even on a Saturday night.
Just waiting for them to shut down.
Years ago a professional shoe expert shared me his secret. He said my wide feet only fit American shoe last sizes (European, too).
He told me that Chinese shoe lasts (the mold they use to manufacture shoes) are much smaller and really don’t fit USA wide feet.
I would never find a shoe that fits in Payless. Waste of time.
Considering that 80% by volume of the shoes sold in America are made in China if I were a Chinese general I would stop shoe sales to the USA and then watch everyone walk around barefoot.