I Was Asked About J.P. Morgan’s Blockchain-Based “JPM Coin.” I Ruthlessly Expand it to Other Payment Systems

Are banks trying to send credit-card-processing fee-gougers Visa, MasterCard et al. the way of Friendster?
The crypto world went into a tizzy when J.P. Morgan announced “JPM Coin.” They thought that the bank had switched sides finally, after CEO Jamie Dimon had blasted cryptocurrencies as “fraud.” Given my own blistering rants about cryptocurrencies – such as Bitcoin Plunges to $3,738; Whole Crypto Scam Melts Down, Hedge Funds Stuck – I was asked what I thought about JPM Coin. And so I expanded my answer to others in the payment-processing industry, and what they may be trying to do to fee-gougers, such as Visa and MasterCard.
Here’s what JPM Coin actually is not – and is.
JPM Coin is not a cryptocurrency. It cannot be “mined.” It cannot be traded. It doesn’t need an exchange or a “wallet” or anything like that. It won’t make anyone suddenly rich or poor. It’s “not money per se,” J.P. Morgan explained.
Instead, it’s a “digital” coin that serves exclusively as a system to “transfer and settle money for clients around the world” via a blockchain network.
It represents US dollars, “held in designated accounts at JPMorgan Chase N.A.” and is “1:1 redeemable in fiat currency held by J.P. Morgan (e.g., US$).”
It’s a prototype to be tested “with a small number of J.P. Morgan’s institutional clients.” The pilot program “is currently designed for business-to-business money movement flows,” and if it works out, the test may be expanded. “We don’t have plans to make this available to individuals at this stage,” J.P. Morgan says.
It was created so that J.P. Morgan could use the blockchain technology for payments. Processing payments over a blockchain “requires a digital currency, so we created the JPM Coin,” J.P. Morgan said.
In other words, there is no cryptocurrency-magic to it. It’s just an instantaneous payment system that works over a blockchain network. You have to have the dollars in your J.P. Morgan account before the transaction. You exchange them into JPM Coins 1:1 and then send those coins to another J.P. Morgan account holder who exchanges the coins back into US dollars 1:1. All within a very short time.
Funny thing is: I can already do all this without blockchain, and for free.
There are already instantaneous payment systems in use by banks that are free for both, senders and recipients, and are not limited to J.P. Morgan account holders. Free for senders and recipients is the key.
Zelle (successor to clearXchange which got started in 2011) is one of them. It’s a digital payment system “between almost any U.S. bank accounts typically within minutes,” Zelle says. From my own experience, a payment is completed usually within seconds. It doesn’t need cryptocurrency-anything, and it doesn’t need blockchain. Users just need to have a smartphone or PC. You can send money in your bank account via your smartphone or computer to anyone else’s bank account on the system. The recipient is identified by phone number – not bank account number – and neither party needs to know the other party’s bank account number.
For J.P. Morgan account holders, this works too. And they can even send money to Wells Fargo account holders.
It’s free for both the sender and the recipient. It’s instantaneous. It’s easy. And the recipients get near-instant notification that the money has arrived in their accounts. This money can be used immediately, and the recipient doesn’t have to wait one, two, or three business days as is the case with checks or other payment forms. Senders cannot cancel payments they made to a Zelle participant (though they can cancel it if they tried to send the payment to a non-participant). It works – I use it regularly.
The system is owned by Bank of America, BB&T, Capital One, JPMorgan Chase, PNC Bank, US Bank, and Wells Fargo. Over 200 banks and credit unions are currently participating in the system, and more banks are signing up. In Q4 2018, the network processed 135 million transactions for $35 billion. But there are still some inconvenient limits, including that payments can only be processed between US banks and credit unions, but not foreign banks.
There are starting to be other systems out there that work, are safe, easy to use, and that are free for senders and recipients. And that’s good. Other countries are way ahead of the US in that regard.
Getting rid of the fee gougers.
If you ever dealt with PayPal as a recipient, you realize what a gouge it is. And if you’re merchant or restaurant owner and take credit cards, you realize what a gouge they are – and they’re going to be an even bigger gouge starting in April because Visa, MasterCard, and Discover are going to raise their processing fees.
It’s about time modern instantaneous payment systems that are free for the sender and the recipient replace those gouges we have. So I applaud any effort to get there, whether this is via blockchain or some other technology.
Let the best solutions prevail. And if people don’t have the money to pay for things and need to charge it, banks can create a loan account attached to their payment system, so that folks can use these new methods and throw out the credit cards that are taking a cut out of every transaction.
Customers may not see that cut directly since merchants pay it, but they feel it because merchants pass that expense on to their customers via the prices they charge. And even cash-paying customers feel that fee in their wallet because they pay the same price.
It is interesting that the biggest banks are behind Zelle, and that the biggest banks are also working on blockchain-based payment systems. They’re the ones that handle credit cards, and they too pay Visa, MasterCard, Discover, et al. a fee for each transaction. Visa Inc. booked $21 billion in net revenues in 2018; MasterCard $15 billion. These $36 billion in revenues for just the two combined are largely the fees the banks pay them for processing credit-card transactions. But these companies carry no credit risk – the banks do.
Banks would love to avoid having to pay these fees. And all these payment systems they’re working on would be free for banks. It may be that once they get the kinks worked out of whatever payment systems prevail, blockchain-based and/or other, those credit card companies are going the way Friendster.
No fan of the big banks, but even less a fan of the CC companies. For once I am on the side of the banks. Just once.
Blockchain babble…
…..Cryptocurrency wallets get hacked all the time, but this hack was different, striking at the blockchain itself. The attackers were able to rewrite the supposedly permanent ledger of transactions, something that should be impossible. Cryptocurrency developers have known attacks like this were possible for a long time, but they’ve only recently become something exchanges have to defend against. That raises hard questions about the future of the blockchain, particularly for smaller coins…..
https://www.theverge.com/2019/1/9/18174407/ethereum-classic-hack-51-percent-attack-double-spend-crypto
Anything and everything can get hacked if it’s connected to the internet. The difference is, with a cryptocurrency, you’re on your own, and your stolen cryptos are gone. If your bank account gets hacked, or your bank transaction gets hacked, the bank has to make you whole — and pronto.
It’s worth noting that because this “coin” is pegged to the US dollar its known as a “stable coin” and runs off the Quorum Blockchain.
US Dollar stable..for right now,yes !
Zelle has one big problem: It uses your cellphone as your identity, and it does not accept cell services that use VoIP over 4G or Wifi or whatever. Zelle also says that it will check that your name matches the subscriber name of you cellphone service. So if you are using a prepaid SIM you are likewise screwed. Zelle also will not allow “landlines” for verification. That includes Google Voice, unfortunately, because anything that is VoIP is automatically classified as a “landline”. By the way, the craigslist versification system for posting an ad has the same draconian criteria.
Just a week or two ago I received some update about Zella from a bank. Here is the relevant section, and I quote:
• You can’t enroll in Zelle with a landline, Google Voice or VOIP (voice over internet protocol) phone number. (Section 3.C.3 Enrolling in the Service)
• For your security, Zelle may use your mobile information to verify your identity with your wireless operator. (Section 4.O Disclosure of Account Information)
I really resist the idea that my cellphone is my identity. What if I lose it? What if I am out of the country? What if someone manages to hack into it? There are so many things that can go wrong. Zelle has been nothing but trouble for me. If anyone from Zelle reads this, please, the service is useless as it is currently implemented.
You don’t even mention that phone number spoofing is rampant with all the spam calls, even on cell phones. Also SIM card hacking is growing exponentially. And cell phone companies have been shown to allow damn near anyone access to your account even without all the “required” information.
But, there really is no security anymore. Even the IRS isn’t sure who they are dealing with all the time. All you can do is try to make it hard for amateurs and elementary kids to hack you.
I’ve started using Zelle… I like it,,, no problems here,,, quick and easy..
Justme,
I think there may be a bit of a misunderstanding here, possibly. So let me clarify:
When I send money with Zelle, I’m on my PC logged into my bank account, just like I do for other things.
I don’t know the recipient’s bank account number. Instead I put in their cellphone number and name. If the system recognizes that data, it sends the money…
But the money doesn’t go to the cellphone. The money goes directly into the recipient’s bank account.
Then the recipient gets a message on the cellphone that the money has arrived. The message is the only thing that goes to the cellphone.
So even if you lose your cellphone, or if it gets hacked or whatever, the money is in your bank account, and the new owner of the cellphone doesn’t have access to it.
Am I missing something or is this a reflection of the sorry state of consumer banking in the US (and UK)? As a European, for years I have been able to transfer money electronically to bank accounts within the Eurozone instantaneously and for free (sort of) via the IBAN and Sort Code system. Yes, I have a credit card but use it mostly for internet transactions. Payments to retailers, restaurants, etc are mostly done by debit cards, with very low costs for the latter. The JPM blockchain initiative seems another case of what, in the Netherlands we call: Why do it the easy way if there is a complicated way?
Sounds like Gold Banknotes from the 1800s….. :-)
******
For buying online from individuals, email money transfers work well. (The institution takes the risk and guarantees the transaction). For commercial transfers, my CC gives me % back, is accepted anywhere and is insured. If there are ever dubious purchases I get a phone call asking me if I am buying anything today?
I am sure big commercial account holders are able to make a simple phone call. They don’t need a crypto method. This new method seems like an unneeded add-on to what is already available.
I am also pretty sure the big boys have their Michael Cohen type lawyers do all the arranging, contracts, and scut work. In the big money it’s all relationships and favours from what I understand.
I have met a gang type (won’t mention the biker gang, excuse me club…….) who buys and rebuilds bars. It takes a few years after he acquires one and virtually everything is done with cash. Spending a few thousand every day adds up to some serious money laundering over time. Then he can launder through operations. The crooked types don’t want trails, paper or crypto. Cash always works.
If things are working for all levels right now, why change anything? The very rich don’t have to worry about security, and there are methods used by those of more modest means that work just fine without a ‘smart phone’ being hacked. Crooks do it crooked, and if someone rips them off they die right after they pay everything back.
If a payment method is “free for senders and recipients”, what is the business model?
Banks trying to keep their own customers from going somewhere else (the effect of competition).
I guess all will be aware that there has been ANOTHER monster disappearance of crypto in, of all places, Canada.
Apparently the main man had them stored in a ‘cold wallet’ only accessible by himself and now he is deceased.
Hundreds of millions are inaccessible, assuming they haven’t been stolen.
I’m not puzzled by Morgan or any other bank working on funds transfer scheme especially one that creates (as in days past) a Morgan ‘currency’ but what is the need for block chain?
I thought the lure of block chain was that it was anonymous, like passing cash hand- to- hand but over the internet except in a dark alley.
And if you register with your phone are your transfers really private?
yeah Nick, I read about that one the other day. The guy died and no one else knew the passwords or how to get in. It’s kind of like someone putting the winning lottery ticket into the recycling. (I read that one, too, a few years ago).
“Honey, have you seen that Pirate Map I had laying around? I can’t find it anywhere. And where the hell is that winning lottery ticket? I left it on the dresser”.