Murky Business of Chinese Merchandise on Amazon’s US Site

As Amazon “aggressively recruited Chinese manufacturers and merchants” to sell to US consumers, its China team “saw increasing patterns of fraud, counterfeits and unsafe products.” But consumers have no clue where the sellers are and where the products came from.
Everybody who buys enough on Amazon has noticed this: Buyer beware!
You get a mix of Amazon’s own merchandise and the third-party market place, which accounts for over half of Amazon’s physical gross merchandise sales. You’re surrounded by good merchandise, fakes, and dangerous products made overseas. There are legit sellers, legit manufacturers, and dubious sellers and manufacturers. You don’t know who or where the seller or manufacturer is because they don’t have to disclose it, including many sellers in China. It’s all there, the good, the bad, and the ugly, and buyers have to sort it out on their own. Even many of the product reviews are fake.
We’ve had good experiences too: We bought a set of cotton sheets via the Amazon platform from the manufacturer in India. Because it cut out all the middlemen, except the Amazon platform, the price was a fraction of the price of similar-quality sheets – also made in India – at a big-name US department store. And we got it a couple of days after ordering it. That’s one end of the spectrum.
The other end of the spectrum is more sordid.
The Wall Street Journal has been investigating the products on the Amazon platform listed by Chinese vendors. In today’s episode of the sordid saga, it explained the magnitude of the issue, as Amazon has for years “aggressively recruited Chinese manufacturers and merchants” to sell their products outside China:
A new product listing is uploaded to Amazon from China every 1/50th of a second, according to slides its officials showed a December conference in the industrial port city of Ningbo.
And there are issues with this push to recruit Chinese sellers, the WSJ pointed out, citing a prior investigative article:
The Journal earlier this year uncovered 10,870 items for sale between May and August that have been declared unsafe by federal agencies, are deceptively labeled, lacked federally-required warnings, or are banned by federal regulators. Amazon said it investigated the items, and some listings were taken down after the Journal’s reporting.
Of 1,934 sellers whose addresses could be determined, 54% were based in China, according to a Journal analysis of data from research firm Marketplace Pulse.
In the US, Amazon doesn’t require sellers to disclose their location, and unless sellers voluntarily disclose it, Americans have no idea where the sellers are. But Mexico does require the disclosure of the seller’s location. And by combing through this data on Amazon’s Mexican website, the WSJ and Marketplace Pulse were able to identify the same sellers on the US site as being in China.
New data via Marketplace Pulse, cited by the WSJ, found that “among the 10,000 most-reviewed accounts on Amazon’s U.S. site whose locations could be determined in October, about 38% were in China,” up from 25% three years ago.
Fakes and knock-offs galore.
The WSJ cited some examples of fake products, including a duvet by a seller in China, claiming “100% Fill With Goose Down.” The WSJ bought one and had it tested: It was filled with cheap duck feathers. And it sold for a lot less than the real-goose-down duvets made in Canada, but US consumers didn’t realize that this deal of a lifetime was a fake.
The WSJ obtained Amazon’s response to the article, which is the canned corporate-speak you’d expect:
“Bad actors make up a tiny fraction of activity in our store and, like honest sellers, can come from every corner of the world. Regardless of where they are based, we work hard to stop bad actors before they can impact the shopping or selling experience in our store.”
Amazon said it took enforcement action on the duvet seller and that its products were no longer for sale on the site. The seller’s listings appeared to be gone from Amazon’s U.S. site as of last week.
But the fake duvet didn’t disappear from Amazon’s US website until after the WSJ confronted Amazon with it. The aggrieved real-goose-down-duvet maker in Canada, who’d been selling its duvets on Amazon since 2014, and whose business has been hurt by the cheap fakes, hadn’t been able to get Amazon to remove the fakes from its site.
It’s hard for US companies to sue the sellers and makers of fakes listed on Amazon because often they cannot even determine where the seller is since Amazon doesn’t disclose this information.
Not our problem.
Amazon has denied liability for the products sold on its platform, even if they violate US safety and other regulations. WSJ sites a legal case:
Amazon buyer Irvin R. Love Jr. of Georgia bought a hoverboard on Amazon in November 2015 that caught fire and burned down his home, according to a suit he filed February 2018 against Amazon, the seller and others, in Georgia federal court. In an amended complaint this year he alleged that Amazon was negligent for not removing the hoverboard from its website before Mr. Love’s purchase. Amazon argued in a legal filing that it doesn’t owe damages because it didn’t design, manufacture or sell the hoverboard.
Mr. Love also sued the seller, Panda Town, which his lawyer, Darren Penn, said appeared to be a Chinese company, based on sales information. Mr. Penn said that he can’t locate the seller and that Amazon declined to provide its location.
Growth at all cost – that’s the motto, and Amazon’s platform for third-party sellers is the ideal vehicle where it claims it can dodge responsibilities that retailers in the US face.
But, perhaps seeing what might come at it in the future, Amazon is now including this among the risk factors in its annual 10-K filing with the SEC, under the headline, “We Could Be Liable for Fraudulent or Unlawful Activities of Sellers”:
The law relating to the liability of online service providers is currently unsettled. In addition, governmental agencies could require changes in the way this business is conducted.
Under our seller programs, we may be unable to prevent sellers from collecting payments, fraudulently or otherwise, when buyers never receive the products they ordered or when the products received are materially different from the sellers’ descriptions.
We also may be unable to prevent sellers in our stores or through other stores from selling unlawful, counterfeit, pirated, or stolen goods, selling goods in an unlawful or unethical manner, violating the proprietary rights of others, or otherwise violating our policies.
And it fretted in the filing that “we could face civil or criminal liability for unlawful activities by our sellers.”
The WSJ cites Zhao Weiming in Guangzhou, who claimed to sell $50 million a year in cosmetics and essential oils on Amazon. The products are made for him at factories in China under the name Lagunamoon. On the US Amazon page, consumers see no indication that the products are made in China, or that the seller is in China. The WSJ:
Listings for some popular Lagunamoon essential oils claimed they were U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved, until the Journal raised the matter with Amazon and Mr. Zhao in early November.
An FDA spokesman said essential oils wouldn’t meet the agency’s definition of an approved product, although it was possible some component—a dye, say—might be approved.
Mr. Zhao said FDA requirements are complex and he didn’t want to use tens of thousands of words to explain.
Amazon said [after being confronted by the WSJ] it was investigating the case and would take proper action.
“Concerns at Amazon about Chinese listings arose several years ago in its China team, which noticed that as local sellers flocked to the platform, it saw increasing patterns of fraud, counterfeits and unsafe products,” the WSJ said, citing former Amazon employees in China.
But even product reviews won’t help sort it out as counterfeits and fake reviews “have all gone through the roof with the rise of Chinese sellers,” the WSJ said, citing Chris McCabe, an investigator for Amazon until 2012, now a consultant helping Amazon sellers counter illicit competition.
These fake reviews are designed to manipulate the Amazon algo to boost the listing of the products to get them in front of customers’ eyes.
To get products from China and other countries into the hands of US consumers faster, Amazon offers sellers its logistics system, “Dragonboat,” for a fee. Goods are brought from China, India, and other countries to Amazon fulfillment centers in the US, where they sit on a shelf until a customer in the US orders the merchandise. The customer receives it a couple of days later in an Amazon box, not knowing it came from China.
“Growth at all cost – that’s the motto at Amazon, and its platform for third-party sellers is the ideal vehicle where it claims it can dodge all responsibilities.”
Heard AMZN ruined some reputable sellers based in US and sounds like they became the conduit to shady Chinese sellers to proliferate to boost their revenue and fleeting profit. Add to this litany of fake reviews galore…
Caveat emptor for all on-line buyers.
Just like:
Uber
Facebook
Twitter
Airbnb
Etc.
Seems to be a pattern.
“where it claims it can dodge all responsibilities.”
Crazy theory:
Maybe Amazon decided to ‘bust out the joint’? The new business plan for the Amazon store is to rake in as much as possible as fast as possible to pump the numbers before selling the husk off to ‘private equity’ (or go bust with as much debt as possible)?
Amazon does this now, because with them having won the ‘MIL-SEC cloud’ contract, the logical next-move is to repurpose their logistics service towards ‘MIL-SEC fulfilment’.
If this is the goal, they have the problem of the renowned low-margin Amazon store business competing with the supposedly high-margin ‘MIL-SEC fulfilment’ service for ‘logistics bandwidth’, so store ‘bandwidth’ has to be throttled.
OTOH, one does not just drop a successful business in which billions have been invested. There is a rational process. First one must make sure that ‘the numbers’ becomes indisputable in favour of shutting down a clearly unsuccessful business. The normal tools used by management, underinvestment and incompetent leadership, could take years to work.
Adding looting and fraud leads to a faster resolution process and is a lot more fun, especially if ‘Evil Chinese’ can be blamed for the criminal parts and the ‘bust-out management team’ only need to deliver on the normal underinvestment and incompetence.
Trust on a multitude of levels has broken down and getting worse. Too many companies involved have over the decades gone cheaper, switched ingredients, shortened the packaging or ignored safety for profits.
You see this all over in everything.
You can’t even be certain the medicines and injections are safe anymore.
People don’t realize that Baba is 10x bigger than AMZN
In ASIA Taobao (BABA) is aliexpress, lazada, alibaba, and many other company’s, they also own bitmain, which makes 99% of all crypto-mining hw on earth, they also own the mining farms in China. This means they get first cut at all new mining, then ship the HW out to the public when difficulty rises. It means that no matter where you mine on earth, they know everything, because their boxes ‘call home’
I have always thought that in time, when crypto’s go live, its funny that China will have the monopoly, that people will work for bitcoin, and spend it at the company store ( alibaba ), …
AMZN problem is that they have the USA market, which is dying, and BABA is a 10X or more customer base, Africa, MENA, SE-ASiA, all of Asia, its all owned by Baba.
Then there is Alipay, which is cash-less society, also owned by BABA, and they don’t care if you trade Bitcoin(or any crypto ) or USD or Yuan.
…
Now to the bad, Alibaba has gone 180 terrible this year, almost 90% of my purchases I have problems, and its near impossible to get a refund, and even if you go to your USA credit card company, it turns out that many of the charge-backs companys that handle the arbitration have been bought by BABA, it can take six months or more to get your money back, and they’ll just re-issue the charge, buy a ‘drone’ but the bill shows up as a restaurant, or grocery charge; This is very clever because everybody knows its hard to get your money back, after you eat the meal.
Here’s another deal with BABA, there no humans, its all done now by AI-Chat-Bot ( BABA leads the world in AI ), they bought the entire Stanford Team and shipped them to Shenzhen.
Sof if you have a problem, if you to spend days with a bot doing the circular conversation, its the old ‘wear you out’ game of getting your money back.
Up until this year I was always 99% success with all alibaba/lazada/aliexpress purchases, this year its like 80% of the time, it doesn’t get shipped ( but I get the bill ), it arrives but doesn’t work, or it gets seized by customs because they cheat the system ( infinite scams here )
“Alibaba has gone 180 terrible this year, almost 90% of my purchases I have problems, and its near impossible to get a refund, and even if you go to your USA credit card company, it turns out that many of the charge-backs companys that handle the arbitration have been bought by BABA”
Ma left the mantle as BABA is becoming source of the scam perpetrating theft of its customers – so typical of Chinese ways of working…
Uh, comrade Bruce, are you shilling for BABA because you own their stock or something? Because if so, Pony would disagree with your assertion that comrade Ma rules the word. Pony thinks Comrade Ma is a short little phony guy who couldn’t conquer the world if he tried, after all, why is Comrade Ma on Wechat if he was so glorious.
No actually I’m trying to explain that BABA owns Amazon, that the two companys are tied, that all these cheap products sold on Amazon, came from Alibaba in the first place, that BABA owns most of the factorys, and tells people to make this junk. That Amazon & BABA are siamese twins, and that Bezos and Ma were pals back in the day.
You can’t explain Chinese junk and it being sold by Amazon, unless you understand where it all came from in the first place.
Amazon & Baba are working together as a team to rip off each others customers.
But this fact that BABA is 10x bigger than Amazon, needs to be remembered, and that fact that Baba’s customer base is 10x or more bigger than Amazon’s, and you just know Amazon wants to expand into the ASAN markets.
But the over all trend here is bad quality, no refund, no recourse
Thus it is safe to say that ONLINE-SHOPPING could very well be on its death-bed in future years.
Right Now its like they’re stuffing all the returns and JUNK into the system; It’s like they know the gig is UP.
Lastly, the CCP asked Jack Ma to join the CCP, and be the technical leader, this is the highest thing a person could do in China, and Jack Ma had no choice, but to step down from Taobao, and go into the CCP.
p.s. Yes, I do own BABA stock, but only because I missed out on the AMZN scam back in the 1990’s, and I figure this will be much in the same.
You need not worry about selling-junk, as most of BABA’s biz now is stuff like ‘Alipay’, and as you might know, its replaced cash in China, and most of ASIA.
I see Baba as the ultimate company store, you will work for them, buy from them, and they’ll pay you in crypto that they ‘mined’, not a bad racket
Zuckerberg married a Chinese girl, the writing is on the wall, and the key’s to kingdom are about time to be handed over, besides Bezo’s doesn’t need to stick around.
….
PONY, CCP rules China, China rules the world and Jack Ma has #2 post, I would call that ruling the world, and most Chinese aren’t even aware of who is who in the CCP. There are only like 100 people chosen, and they’r life appointments.
I don’t think that CCP brought in Ma because of shopping, they brought him in because he owns the spy-cameras in china, he owns the online-banking platform, and he owns crypto mining hw, some morning your all going to wake up and be told to put alipay on your mobile phone so you can get access to a toilet.
And, the counterfeiters also enjoy last mile USPS domestic delivery to your home (which of course American manufacturers do not enjoy) due to a 1950 era law that labels China as a developing nation (as Trump tried to alert the dumb ass American consumer to) in an effort to create another market for OUR goods.
USPS ought to scrap this 70 yr old give-away as it’s giving unfair advantages to the Chinese sellers who can ship stuff for pennies on eBay and other e-tailers while US sellers and consumers/business pay a lot more.
As an Ebay seller yes, this is a real problem. It’s a better deal for them than Book Rate shipping inside the US, but Book Rate at least has some merit (you may think it’s outdated by try being out in the boonies, blind and needing physical Braille materials, etc).
A lot of US sellers are saying “ships from USA” now.
I’m considering trying selling a product on Amazon that will be a quality product, needless to say made here and shipped from here … it will be interesting to see how it goes. All I want is a trickle of sales.
Another thing to Remember here is that Jack Ma owner of BABA ( taobao ) is one of the largest holders of AMZN, and likewise Bezos is one of the largest holders of BABA.
BABA & AMZN are so tied, that its funny to even suggest they’re not siamese twins sharing a common rectum.
Now Jack Ma is the “Tech Director of Communist Party” that’s why he stepped down, this is equivalent to being director of NSA&CIA in USA. Anything considered by the CCP in China that is TECH, Jack Ma oversee’s.
AMZN compared to BABA is a minion, people need to understand this, also BABA is miles ahead of AMZN in technology.
BABA has installed 100’s of millions of cameras in China all with AI, and USA wants this technology, and AMAZ wants to be the seller/shipper to USA-GOV. The AI-Camera boards now sell better than the bit-coin boards, as its the same technology, mining bitcoin/crypto’s, or doing facial recognition, just crunching trillions of numbers, mostly GPU boards, but lots of RISC hw. The Chinese (BABA) used cash-flow of selling bitcoin-miners to west, then used research profits to make image-recognition boards, then improved those boards to mine ALL crypto’s. So now CHINA owns all the crypto’s on the planet, and makes the best AI spy hw on the planet, and the cheapest.
…
Coming, worsening depression in USA, means if AMZN wants a customer at all it must be cheap, thus they have no choice here.
Quality, and trust is GONE, here in ASIA Baba doesn’t care if its suppliers cheat the customer, in fact I have found that most suppliers are owned by BABA. They know that people don’t have a choice, if you want to order online there are only 3-4 companys, and they’re all owned essentially by Jack Ma (CCP).
USA is a guppy in this big picture these days, INDIA, ASiA, Europe are already engulfed.
But I guess it makes sense to talk about one of the smallest markets, and a dying market off most peoples radar, … e.g. USA-AMZN
Service Quality will continue to get worse, until there is no point in an online transaction, at this point it will not matter, you must work for crypto, to order your food onlne, pay your rent online (alipay), food quality may be bad, but you have no choice to use, some people will choose to quit using technology, but like ASIA today and USA tomorrow, it may be hard to find a vendor that takes cash.
WRT to quality, I think that’s what is going on right now, they’re taking quality to such a low-bar, they’re trying to figure when people quit shopping, if you junk breaks in a day, or doesn’t work at all, do you send it back, or just accept it? I think with all this AI, and lowest price supplier the end result is parasites accepting garbage, and they just ignore those who demand quality. With social-scores administered by same people, who is to say that returning a defective product doesn’t effect your score?
Been burned by this myself – more than once now – and it’s clear Amazon will be losing customers over this. Amazon used to be a quality online bookstore that took care of its customers. But now it’s just a scammy online fleamarket. Even my most recent book purchase turned out to be a scam.
So Boycott Amazon whenever possible, until they take responsibility for protecting their customers against the evils that are being sold in their marketplace. This isn’t about reimbursements for errors, this is about not allowing others to scam people within the space you control.
Customers and regulators need to be able to hold vendors accountable for crap products and if Amazon won’t support that, they can go to heck – in a straight line!
Well I will say this about AMZN, if I order a laptop, and its defective, they ship another and/or refund same day, with ALIBABA it can take six months and 100’s of hours of BS to get your money back.
BOOKS are a terrible problem, I order a book a week from AMZN for the titles not found in ASIA shipping is flat $9/book, but the books are shipped in a flimsy bag, 90% of the time the covers are ripped, and the pages bent, no foam, no box, just toss the book in a shipping bag, you can usually tell the quality of the book by other reviewers.
And of course AMZN does every thing it can to get me to buy KINDLE, which I will not, as I want to HOLD my books and highlight them, but no matter how hard I try, they always return my searches to KINDLE, so I suspect that in time AMZN may just get out of the physical book biz
Another good is that AMZN still uses humans for customer service, and they’re still good, but seriously how long before they start using the alibaba-bots?
IMHO in time TAOBAO (BABA) mother company, will must buy AMZN, and probably most of the USA when it goes on fire-sale.
I’ve had decent luck with Amazon. Had a couple of things simply never arrive, had to call Amazon on the phone, got refunded.
I know what you mean about the flimsy envelopes, but they’re bubble mailers and not that bad. Heavier things go in boxes. The packing’s a bit slapdash but so far …. good enough.
One b!tch is ordering a carpentry fixture and getting it back, obviously had been opened and used, then put back into the package incorrectly – it still had sawdust on it too. It didn’t harm the tool in the least, but it was kind of sloppy.
I’ve had super good luck with returns, so no complaints there.
Long ago I ordered some trumpet mouthpieces that came from China, and they were truly as crappy as I expected them to be. Nickel plated too, and I’ve got a nickel allergy. They took forever to come, and thinking back I dunno why I ordered the things.
Watch out for fakes galore on silver and gold coins on Amazon as well on Ebay. Unless you are a seasoned collector, don’t buy. A reputable bullion dealer is much safer. PCGS and NGC coin grading services plastic holders are also being faked from China.
Amazon and Ebay: have there been two entities in history that have sold more stolen or counterfeit merchandise?
Good point as I almost bought 1 oz Perth Mint gold bar packaged in assay card from eBay. eBay and Amazone allow FAKE silver and gold-plated American Eagles till they are flagged. That is why I stopped buying silver A Eagles altogether even from the reputable eBay bullion dealers.
APMEX was my fave dealer for years till they began to charges Cali sale tax starting 4/1 and as of 10/1 eBay charges sales tax across the board for CA residents. I ship the silver and gold eBay purchases to WA address to avoid sale tax.
Certain popular coins are counterfeited with fake NGC/PCGS cases from where else but China. There are some good youtube videos on how to distinguish fake plastic holding cases.
Ouch! However, I see this more as a metals and coins environment risk than an Ebay or Amazon risk. Fake coins go wayyyy back.
I’ve quit buying anything on Amazon. I usually can find what I want on Craig’s List, eBay, or some other website..
Yeah, amazon is full of made in china junk. I got some fakes too and the thing is, given how cheap this junk is, its not worth complaining or even returning.
However, I noticed recently that Amazon doesn’t publish (makes it very hard if you insist) your negative review anymore.
They figured it is bad for business, more sales means more commissions for them, screw the consumer.
Just WOW! Thanks Wolf Richter. This maybe your most useful blog yet.
Unfortunately, because of the inability of the banking system to offer secure transactions, I have been thrown back into the 20th century. Whereas I used to pay bills or do transactions on line and use paperless bankiing I no longer do. I submit my payments telephonically.
I might also suggest that no one buy any durable good from Target. I paid over $300 for a small A/C unit that I could mount in a sliding glass door in case the power went out. I plugged it in and the condenser fan rattled violently and then the appliance crapped out. I bought a ‘Coleman’ battery powered lantern and it too did not work. Finally, tempted again, by a $20 Lava light, of the sort people had in 1968, I bit again. Took it home and plugged it in and a glob or two of wax tried to rise but simply failed and sank back to the bottom. All three items no occupy a landfill.
Take it all 3 items you mentioned are Made in China and you got your money back because you bought from Target?
I’m impressed with eBay who gives prompt refund if one is fleeced by Chinese sellers for defective and not as described products.
Speaking as an Ebay seller, we’re pretty refund-happy around here. We want to see the customer get what they ordered and be able to use it and be happy.
Maybe it’s my inner Hank Hill but the idea of selling something that’s fake, not up to spec, etc. makes my skin crawl.
Walmart stores have better quality control. At Sketchers I was able to try on shoes to make sure they fit and did not squeek. Even nitrite processed meat has been declared a Group 1 carcinogen like tobacco. There are all sorts of harmful things for sale. Alcohol abuse is a leading cause of early onset dementia. There are no warning labels. No one to sue over hazardous bacon.
Amazon would sell you down the river for a profit. The idea they care about honesty or quality is rich. Bezos needs a wealth tax at a minimum for his sins.
Guess what folks, you keep buying crap from these crappy places and they will keep feeding you more crap and consumer credit keeps going up in the never ending cycle of unhappiness and perdition. I personally see all this consumption as a spiritual defect (as Carl Jung alludes)…yes, I am being judgmental as this needs to be condemned. I truly feel sorry for these mindless consumers as they just don’t seem to get it. Many even stand in lines on black Fridays (there are so many black Fridays now…and Tuesdays, Wednesdays…. rather than be with their families and give thanks. It is so liberating to live a simple and mindless-consumption free life !!! As in song “where have all they flowers gone”…when will they ever learn? ….that less is truly more!!!
There are new products on Amazon with 30-odd five-star reviews. All 30 reviews are in bold font. Have got to be trolls or bots.
The main draw of Amazon for me used to be the customer feedback.
For the past three thousand years, Chinese are professional scam trader. The only purpose of their business has been to enrich themselves at the expense of foreign counterpart . Americans should have noticed this historical fact much earlier.
They are just sore that they’d met their match, Finally!
There may be downsides. But don’t forget the (huge) upsides.
I just bought a pair of Xiaomi stereo-music earbuds from a Chinese supplier for US$15. They look and sound just as good as my wife’s Apple AirPods that cost US$150. Saved me a fortune.
I have bought some things from Amazons ad’s that were evidently frauds. They need to vett their adds. `The ads are not going to be near as saleable to legitimate companies if people just stop buying anything from their adds as I have. I no longer even look at them not knowing whether they are frauds or not.
Well all you have to do is look at the way AMZN treats its employees, no toilet time, clocks on toilet use, employees advised to wear diapers, … GPS tracking on all employees.
Bezos doesn’t care about the USA, not about his employees, in fact what we know is the ONLY thing that Bezos cares about is sending selfies of his Genitalia to his girlfriends. Seems odd that Bezos fetishes are not so much different than our leading politicians in the USA.
So then step back and ask. What does Bezos think about his customers? Not Much
Remember what Zuckerberg said long ago “Anybody who use’s Facebook is a F**king Idiot”, I’m sure you all know Zuckerberg & Bezos both belong to the same team
Today is “Singles Day” in China, Alibaba’s biggest day of the year, 10X sales over AMAZON prime day.
Bezos created his company selling books, then moved on to selling everything, but now get all their money from “Amazon Services”, which is “the cloud”, which essentially means that like Oracle, Amazon now has replaced the NSA as the main repository for all USA Gov, biz, security, and INTEL data, .i.e. You type in your Dossier, and Amazon keeps your data forever.
In summary I doubt that Bezo’s any gives “Amazon Shopping” much concern, given its not even an important revenue stream.
Lastly, lets remember that USA doesn’t make anything, anymore, so the fact that useless Chinese stuff ( title of article ) is a problem, well I guess it could be worse, what we they sell if there was no ASIAN JUNK? There would be no Walmart, in fact there wouldn’t be much of anything in the USA for the “Shopping Class”
Um….no.
US manufacturing stood at $2.2 trillion in 2015.
“Lastly, lets remember that USA doesn’t make anything, anymore”
US manufacturing stood at $2.2 trillion in 2015.
How much of that was military? I’d bet a lot of it!
Which is not good. I saw a similar trajectory happen in the UK (1980-2000) where the clever designers and good engineers all went into MOD-projects, as independent contractors, on cost+ contracts. The UK transitioned from having decent volume manufacturing back to artisanship and now they can’t ‘scale up & out’, ‘China’ owns that. The only ‘volume’ thing left in the UK is the car assembly for foreign makers and Brexit will put a rusty nail in that.
I’m very careful about what I buy on amazon and the only reason I buy anything from them is their excellent return policy. And some things I won’t buy at all like anything easy to fake that usually sells for a high market.
Let the buyer beware is old but still good advice on anything you purchase. All businesses have figured out that the best way to make a profit is through thief, it’s just that some can get away with it better than others, the Chinese are especially adapt at doing so.
take particular care when buying safety items. for example, there are a lot of bicycle helmets on amazon that do not have any crash protection. they appear to be identical to us crash tested items some are fraudulently labelled with the logos of name brands. here’s an abc news piece about it: https://gma.abc/2YUU8Lc
I buy/bought from AliExpress as well as Amazon frequently. But lately on Amazon there are so many Chinese vendors, that there is no reason to go to Amazon anymore. Even more so because the prices for the same things are much lower on AliE then on Amazon.
Furthermore, Amazon i liked, because it had more established brands you could trust. But now you’re rolling the dice like with AliE. Which is OK for items that cost only a few bucks. But with more expensive stuf i’d like some assurance. That’s gone with the Amazon of today, unless you filter on the brands you trust(ed).[beware of the fake counterfits].
That an on-line store is not a store by law, is outdated. And that law should be changed. The item is displayed on their platform and they provide the means for money transfer. That makes them stores in my book. And when something is wrong they should be (at least partially) liable. That way there would be an incentive to screen their vendors.
As it is now they could care less.