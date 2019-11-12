Swiss National Bank’s Monetary Racket, US Stock Holdings & the Wild Ride of its Own Shares

We’ll also look at its garbage pile at the bottom. These folks don’t even pretend to be stock pickers. They buy and let it stick till it falls off on its own.
The Swiss National Bank, which filed its disclosure of US stock holdings today with the SEC, has figured out the best money racket of all times. It works because currency speculators are eagerly gobbling up Swiss francs. In January 2015, the SNB started to print Swiss francs ostensibly to depress the value of the CHF, a tiny currency with huge global demand. It then began selling those francs for dollars, euros, and other currencies to buy securities denominated in those currencies. This monetary racket only works as long as there is endless global demand for the tiny currency.
The SNB doesn’t disclose its holdings of securities. But in the US, it has to disclose its holdings of US-traded stocks via a quarterly 13F filing with the SEC. So we know what US-traded stocks it owns, but this is just a slice of the securities it owns globally.
In its 13F filing today, the SNB revealed that it held 2,520 US-traded stocks and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of foreign companies at the end of the third quarter, of about 3,500 stocks traded in the US. The value of these holdings rose 1.5% during the third quarter to a record of $94.1 billion.
Its portfolio is loaded up with the FANGMAN stocks – Facebook, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Netflix – with Apple and Microsoft as its largest positions. It also holds a number of ADRs, including ADRs of Chinese companies, such was Weibo, Alibaba (16th largest holding), Baozun, ZTO Express Cayman, and Huazhu Group.
These are the top 20 holdings by dollar value as of the end of the quarter. The SNB holds Alphabet’s Class A and Class B shares, in 5th and 7th position. At $2,47 billion combined, they’re the SNB’s third largest position, ahead of Amazon:
|Company Name
|Type of shares
|Value, $ millions
|# of Shares
|1
|APPLE
|COM
|$3,419
|15,267,199
|2
|MICROSOFT
|COM
|$3,376
|24,281,217
|3
|AMAZON
|COM
|$2,399
|1,382,051
|4
|CL A
|$1,413
|7,933,942
|5
|ALPHABET
|CL C
|$1,262
|1,035,096
|6
|JOHNSON & JOHNSON
|COM
|$1,242
|9,595,766
|7
|ALPHABET
|CL A
|$1,207
|988,722
|8
|PROCTER & GAMBLE
|COM
|$1,143
|9,192,748
|9
|VISA
|CL A
|$1,104
|6,421,094
|10
|EXXON MOBIL
|COM
|$1,053
|14,917,592
|11
|AT&T
|COM
|$995
|26,293,437
|12
|VERIZON
|COM
|$936
|15,510,451
|13
|HOME DEPOT
|COM
|$882
|3,800,464
|14
|MASTERCARD
|CL A
|$863
|3,176,352
|15
|COCA COLA
|COM
|$829
|15,223,644
|16
|ALIBABA
|ADR
|$803
|4,814,286
|17
|DISNEY
|COM
|$775
|5,943,371
|18
|MERCK & CO
|COM
|$773
|9,176,857
|19
|PEPSICO
|COM
|$763
|5,559,679
|20
|INTEL
|COM
|$762
|14,785,104
The garbage pile at the bottom.
The good folks at the SNB don’t even pretend to be stock pickers. They apparently go by the motto: Just buy and let it stick till it falls off on its own. So when markets surge, that’s great. But there are also a bunch of collapsed shares in its portfolio. At the garbage pile at the bottom we find:
Mammoth Energy Services [TUSK], an oil and gas driller based in Oklahoma City, is in 2520th position in terms of dollar value. The 13F lists 24,900 shares with a value of $62,000 at the end of the third quarter. At today’s price of $1.38, those shares are down another 44%, to $34,400. The shares had their IPO in October 2016 at $15, then rose to $41 by June last year, before collapsing 97%. One of those IPO miracles, and the SNB bought into it lock, stock, and barrel.
Chaparral Energy [CHAP] is second from the bottom in the garbage pile, with 68,200 shares, valued on the 13F at $91,000 at the end of Q3. It went public in March 2017, was trading around $25 a share until February 2018, then collapsed, and is now down 96% to $0.94. Since the end of Q3, the value of the SNB’s position has plunged another 30% to $64,000.
Aduro [ADRO], a discarded biotech, is in third position from the bottom. It IPOed in April 2015 and instantly collapsed and is now down to $1.06. The SNB lists 89,000 shares valued at $94,000; about flat with today’s price.
Exela [XELA], a business process automation provider, collapsed in June 2017 from around $10 a share to $0.61 now. The SNB lists 80,141 shares valued at $95,000. This position has since crashed by another 48% to $49,000.
Calyxt [CLXT], an ag gene-splicing company, is in fifth position from the bottom. The 13F lists 18,300 shares with a value of $103,000 at the end of Q3. At today’s price of $4.09, that position has dropped another 25% to $75,000.
The wild ride of the SNB’s own shares.
The SNB has issued 100,000 shares that are owned by these entities:
- 55.9% by the Swiss Cantons.
- 18.4% by public Cantonal banks.
- 0.5% by other public institutions.
- 25.3% by the public, as publicly traded shares.
The SNB pays an annual dividend not exceeding 6% of the nominal share value set at 250 CHF, which has amounted to an annual dividend of 15 CHF no matter what the actual shares do. At the current price of 5,330 CHF, this amounts to a dividend yield of 0.28%.
From the late 1990s on, the 25,300 publicly traded shares had been trading at around 1,000 CHF. But in 2016, they suddenly started surging and in 2017 began skyrocketing, to hit 8,600 CHF a share by April 2018.
The entire float is only 25,300 shares, and it’s very easy to push up the price with a little determination.
So the baffled SNB responded. Its president Jean Studer told shareholders at the SNB annual general meeting in April 2018:
“Even though the SNB refrains, in principle, from commenting on its share price performance, I am fully aware that this current movement may raise questions.”
“SNB shares are unlike other shares. They are subject to certain restrictions on shareholder rights imposed by law … the special character of SNB shares means that they are less a conventional investment than a means for shareholders to express their solidarity with our institution.”
What a way to douse the enthusiasm. Its shares plunged by over half, reaching 4,050 CHF a share by December 2018. At today’s price of 5,330 CHF, the shares are down 38% from their peak.
After peak negative-yield-absurdity in August, bond prices fell – the “bond bloodbath” – and the mountain of bonds with negative yields has plunged by $5 Trillion, or by 30%, despite rate cuts. Read… Negative Yielding Bonds Turn into Punishment Bonds
If you are going to be in the market it doesn’t really matter what you buy, since profits and valuations don’t matter. Buying everything and hoping for the best is as good a strategy as any other, that’s what the VCs in Silicon Valley do.
Seems to be quite a good racket!
Issue money out of thin air, buy real thin air companies.
Exchanging nothing for something!
Why can’t I do this too?
This sounds better than buying International Postal Coupons in various countries and turning them in for cash in the USA.
… I’m still waiting to see how you get the chicks for free.
If you really want to know I’ll tell you, but you have to promise not to tell anybody else.
Lordy. All those FANGMAN cos. are “helpful” in keeping up appearances, otherwise the US Treasury yield curve would be in seriously NEGATIVE TERRITORY. All these central bankers call each other all day coordinating stuff, including picnics at scenic spots.
SNB staffers are stupid.
Taking Modern Portfolio Theory and applying it the central bank reserves.
Which in either deflationary or inflationary credit conditions, gold is the ideal reserve.
And then buy stocks indiscriminately.
In New York the old saying has been “The market never accommodates the desires of the crowd.”
On the old Vancouver Stock Exchange it was “The mooches are not allowed to make any money.”
SNB staffers are mooches.
Come on Wolf, you are missing the forest from the trees. I know it’s difficult to generate content as often as you do , but don’t undermine the quality. Arguing about share value loss when SNB can print their own fiat, it’s meaningless.
Rather I see SNB as the avant garde of what other central bankers might be doing in the future.
A discussion as to how this might evolve and what the consequences might be , would be interesting. Will we ultimately end up being owned by the central banks?
Memento mori,
You didn’t even read the first paragraph. But if you read just one thing, read the first paragraph. You will find that “the best money racket of all times” only “works because currency speculators are eagerly gobbling up Swiss francs.” And that this “monetary racket only works as long as there is endless global demand for the tiny currency.”
If global demand for this little-itty-bitty currency disappears, the game is over. Other countries with less global demand for their currency will crash their currency if they tried to do this to this extent. Currencies are a confidence game. Once a currency spirals out of control, it’s difficult to reign it back in.
So your statement: “I see SNB as the avant garde of what other central bankers might be doing in the future” is just wishful thinking or fanciful dreaming. The BOJ is carefully dabbling in it via ETFs to prop up the Japanese stock market that is still down 38% from 1989, and even the ECB has no appetite for taking on this risk.
You’re welcome to entertain those dreams, but I’m not going to waste my time on these types of wild speculations.
I am sure 10 years ago if someone told you that the Fed would purchase directly bonds by the trillions you would have discarded it as nuts. I have been on the record since Dow was 22k that it will reach 30k before the November election. I have invested accordingly. There are many things I don’t like about Fed policy but I can’t change it, all I can do is try to understand where it is going and profit from it.
We are slowly going to get zero to negative rates, Fed has zero tolerance for any stock market downturn and will throw the kitchen sink if it happens. I think Yellen had already talked about giving more flexibility to the Fed to buy stocks, so the idea isn’t new here.
Just like people are now largely convinced that the stock market is the economy, and keeping it elevated justifies endless money printing, so they will be when it’s time for the Fed to purchase stocks, for our own good. Ignore them at your own peril.
Wolf,
I don’t want to get in the middle, but I do have a related question – why is there still huge demand for the SF?
I used to think it was because the Swiss were thought to be the least likely to corrupt their currency via money printing/neg int rates.
But they have been printing money for a while now…so why do they still enjoy Haven status – despite the actual evidence?
Sounds a lot likr the US dollar scam, only at a much lower scale.
Nature is coming to sort out this top 20 in January 2020. They will feel the full karmic force. May their souls be ready.
So the Swiss launder their currency through other countries currencies before buying stuff (sort of like the FRB uses primary dealers, but even more arm’s length). Whereas the Japanese just buy stuff directly?
Maybe the Fed has been talking to the Swiss – running a third nation print and equity pump – sorta like how the CIA outsources torture to Romania/Bulgaria in order to avoid US laws.
The Fed can’t legally buy US equity – yet – but they can lean on other countries to do so – and then reimburse them in one way or the other.
SNB is a mutual fund running a central bank? Those under performing stocks which were IPOs smell of some kind of deal? Do they have a common underwriter? Is it one of the Primary Dealers? Switzerland has 7th largest gold reserves and 8th largest holding of US Treasury bonds (ahead of Belgium). When Yellen asked for authority to buy a “broader range of assets” it was pretty much a given. Brainerd was going to be the next Fed chief (and HC would be potus). Maybe the Swiss were the work around, in the interim. When Powell got the job there was no real hurry to end the arrangement. Those assets are likely owned by US taxpayers, one way or another.
They also bought gold.
Americans may buy Swiss company stocks like Nestle or Roche. They have high dividend taxes to keep money in their country.
China does not like to pay dividends. It is a state owned racket. Hong Kong companies paid better dividends.
This monetary racket only works as long as there is endless global demand for the tiny currency.
Which begs the question: why is there endless global demand for the tiny currency?
I’ve watched the Wolf of Wall Street movie. I know what goes on in Switzerland ;-)