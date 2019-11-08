The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q3 2019: Paying the University-Corporate-Financial Complex

The big bifurcation.
Student-loan balances jumped by 5.1% in the third quarter compared to Q3 last year, or by $80 billion, to a new horrifying record of $1.64 trillion, having skyrocketed by 120% in the 10 years since Q3 2009, according to Federal Reserve data released Thursday afternoon. Over the same 10-year period, when student loans soared 120%, the Consumer Price Index has increased 19%. Student loan balances are 7.6% the size of GDP, up from 5.1% in 2009.
But the explosion of student debt is not because there is an explosion in enrollment in higher education. On the contrary: According to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics, enrollment fell by 7% between 2010 and 2017. But those fewer and fewer students are borrowing more and more to pay for tuition, transportation, electronic devices, and other things that the University-Corporate-Financial Complex gets rich off.
This includes “student housing,” which has become a hugely hyped asset class with its own student-housing Commercial Mortgage Backed Securities where delinquency rates are now spiking.
Everyone is trying to make money off the proceeds from these government-guaranteed loans. The students are just the money-conduit from the taxpayer to:
- Universities trying to grow their empires
- Corporations such as Apple selling their products to students
- Textbook publishers with monopolistic rip-off strategies.
- Landlords seeking a high yield on their investment, and Wall Street seeking fees on securitizing it all.
- Ticket vendors, grocery stores, bars, restaurants, car dealers, airlines, and others.
A whole sub-economy has sprung up to leech this money out of the educational process, and taxpayers, via student loans, are funding part of it – but not all of it. Students who work fund part of it. Parents fund part of it. Savings fund part of it. It’s a huge business. But the glaring part is the ballooning student debt.
Auto loans and leases.
Total auto loans and leases outstanding for new and used vehicles in the third quarter rose 4.3% from a year ago, by $50 billion, to a record of $1.19 trillion:
Over the past 10 years, since Q3 2009, auto loan balances have surged 62%, compared to the increase in the Consumer Price Index of 19% and population growth of 8%. So, on an inflation-adjusted per-capita basis, the burden of these loans has increased. In terms of the size of the overall economy, auto-loan balances have ticked up from 5.1% of GDP in 2009 to 5.6% of GDP currently.
This 4.3% rise in auto loan balances outstanding has occurred despite new-vehicle unit sales that declined by 1.6% so far this year and despite lackluster used-vehicle unit sales. It’s the result of numerous factors, including:
- Higher Average Transaction Prices for new vehicles ($38,000) and used vehicles ($14,000)
- Rising loan-to-value ratios
- Lengthening average duration of auto loans: 84 months are common, 96 months are available
- Rising popularity of leases by people who could otherwise would have paid cash for their vehicles.
Credit cards and other Revolving credit
Outstanding balances on credit cards and other revolving credit, such as personal lines of credit – but not credit secured by housing, such as HELOCs – rose 3.6% in Q3 compared to Q3 last year, to $1.04 trillion (not seasonally adjusted). This was a record for a third quarter, and was the second highest quarter ever, below only the borrow-till-you-drop holiday frenzy of Q4 last year.
But in overall terms, as a national average, consumers have been fairly prudent by American standards, compared to the era before the Great Recession, to the consternation of lenders that milks enormous profits from credit-card debt where interest rates can exceed 20%.
Over the past 11 years since Q3 2008, just before it all fell apart, credit card balances edged up only 5.8%. Over these 11 years, the Consumer Price Index rose 22% and the population grew about 9%. So adjusted for inflation and per-capita, consumers have shed credit card debt.
In terms of the size of the economy: In Q3 2008, revolving credit amounted to 6.8% of GDP. Today, it’s down to 4.8% of GDP. So, in terms of credit cards, consumers overall as a national average have become more prudent.
On one side are consumers who use their credit cards only as payment system and to get cash-back, miles, and whatever loyalty rewards, but they pay their cards off every month and carry no balances and pay no interest or fees. Since they have no interest-bearing credit card debt, their activities are not included in consumer credit.
On the other side are consumers with maxed-out credit cards or with large balances, and they have personal loans, payday loans, etc. They’re sitting ducks for the lending industry because they cannot pay off the loans but pay interest and fees out of their nose, wobble from paycheck to paycheck, and if something goes wrong, become delinquent. It’s these people who owe the lion’s share of that $1.04 trillion in revolving credit – which is why credit card debt sours so fast during a downturn.
Total Non-Housing consumer credit.
Student loans, auto loans, and revolving credit combined into total consumer credit — which excludes housing related credit such as mortgages — jumped by $193 billion in Q3 from a year ago, or by 4.9%, to $4.13 trillion, another record:
That $193 billion increase in consumer debt over the past 12 months – whether from student loans, auto loans, or credit cards – was spent and boosted consumer spending (about $14.5 trillion) by 1.3%. And it boosted GDP by about 0.9%. That’s why economists want consumers to borrow-and-spend.
Students are an increasingly big part in this GDP-boost formula. That’s why economists and politicians don’t want to attack the problem where it really is: cracking down on the costs.
Instead, they’re trying to reshuffle as to who is paying for it – and it’s not the two beneficiaries of this process, namely the students getting an education and the University-Corporate-Financial Complex leeching off the process.
And they have found taxpayers who are owed this money. Broad student loan forgiveness is also utterly unfair to former students who paid off their loans and now would have to pay off the loans of other students; to parents who sacrificed a lot to fund their kids’ education and now would have to fund the education of other kids; and to many students themselves, who tried to avoid student debt, worked like maniacs and skimped on everything to pay their way through college, who went to the cheapest schools and stretched out their education, and who got less fancy jobs because of it, and now they would have to pay off the debt of other students that splurged on debt and might have ended up with better jobs.
The real problem that needs to be dealt with in terms of student loans is the cost of education – not who pays for it – and the costs are driven by the primary beneficiary of all this, the University-Corporate-Financial Complex.
My wife and I paid off $175,000 in student loans over the last 8-year period. Meanwhile many of my peers did other things with their money like invest and buy bigger houses. If gramma warren swoops in and pays off my peers student loans I, for one, will be very upset.
If gramma warren swoops in and pays off my peers student loans I, for one, will be very upset.
Getting ripped off by the Education Industrial Complex: still okay!
I didn’t make the rules or set the price. You have to pay to get the degree before you can get the license to do what my wife and I do. What we do paid for oureducation and supports our family, so I guess the price was okay. My beef is the government picking winners and losers.
Res,
Hats off to you for doing the right thing and not whining about your situation. I too would be pissed if Warren bailed out others with student debt. Regardless, when one takes on debt with eyes wide open, and proceeds to pay down the debt, that is a testament to good character.
What Warren is saying is that it will be okay for everyone else to pay off someone’s debts….just like the banksters received. It wasn’t right then, and it won’t be in the future.
Re “You have to pay to get the degree before you can get the license to do what my wife and I do.”
That’s part of the Education-Industrial complex scam. Regulate so licenses are required for certain jobs. Even in jobs where this makes some sense (e.g. medicine), the system goes a step farther and sets laws and processes to limit the supply of licensees. This increases demand for licenses, so the educational complex can charge higher prices for certificates. It also drives up wages for the limited number of licensed workers, at the expense of everyone else.
It’s the medieval guild system by a new name. It’s still morally wrong.
Yes a socialist plan to eliminate all debt, student and other, would surely piss off all of us that lived within our means and saved for the future. And what about the future moral hazard?
I have to agree with you Wolf, it’s not fair to those of us who already paid for our college education to have to subsidize these people who went hog wild with student debt. I got my degree some time back by getting the G.I. bill from a stretch in the Air Force and then working full time while going to school at night over the years. I paid my own way, no Mom or Dad to help out. I didn’t agree with bailing out the banks back when either, it sets a bad precedent. I’ve long argued that students are consumers like anyone else and should shop around to get educated for the best price. I thought living in dorms or staying with Mom and Dad while working and going to school were part of “earning your bones” along with the degree, not living in a luxury condo and feeling like your already entitled in life. Silly me.
Who paid for the GI Bill?
Cheap shot. The GI bill is a payment that augments the lower wages usually earned in military service, and for putting one’s life on hold while performing that service. While it may be a temptation to enlist in order to receive training, it doesn’t always happen. My WW2 vet Dad used to say, “If you’re a mechanic they’ll be sure to throw you in the kitchen as a cook”.
My Dad encouraged his brother to enlist when he was flailing about. They sent him overseas just in time for the Korean War. He was a signalman in the war and upon return trained on the GI Bill and worked for Minnesota Tel for the next 30 years. Seems pretty fair to me and a win win.
Harrold
What a clueless ass.
A lot of those GI took combat risk & got killed. Just a little different than partying at college for 4+ years.
I worked my butt off not to have high student loans. I lived with my parents, commuted (4 hrs each day) on public transit, bought used books to keep the costs at a minimum. I went first 2 years to community college, and then transfer to state university to save money.
During this time, I worked 2nd shift either full-time or part-time. There were many times coming late from work, studying until 3 am, waking at 7 am and go to school.
And now I should bail out all the people that took college as party time?
And now I should bail out all the people that took college as party time?
All what people? The only people who can afford to take college as party time are those with wealthy parents. Most students struggle if they ever want to graduate, and can’t afford to contribute to the stereotype preferred by conservative talk show hosts.
And not everybody makes it. The US national average graduation rate for full-time students at 4-year degree-granting institutions is typically only about 60 percent, and that’s in six years, not four.
That means it’s not a party, and if your story isn’t BS you would know that.
So I think one point is that there are a large number of people who major in degrees that allow them to party on student loans with no thought of the return on their investment when they graduate and with their parents complete knowledge. Yes an engineering degree does not allow all that partying or you are done after the first year.
The interest of myfedloan for graduate and professional programs is more than 7%. Who makes money. The government makes on the interest while the school is the one that is paid for the loan. So shame on the schools for charging too much. This reminds me of healthcare.
I have a daughter just starting University. Yes it is the cost! And yes it is truly a scam!
As I a write this post there is a big ad that keeps blinking for Cambrian College with a happy smiling girl as the “lure” highlighting their 36 ways to eternal happyness! The irony!
Send your daughter to Europe, Wes. It’ll be cheap and maybe free. Either that, or some college where they’ll at least have the decency to teach her how to stiff her creditors.
The problem with studing in EU is that they might not recognize your education back in N.America. (this in spite of very high standards over there, at least in engineering – the field I know)
The more government gets involved, the more expensive “it” becomes.
Imagine how affordable higher education would be:
Government guarantees no loans
Government gives no loans grants or scholarships
Student debt can be discharged in bankruptcy
I know…I know…
You can’t buy votes that way.
The more government gets involved, the more expensive “it” becomes.
That’s because your government is owned and operated by corporations with the morals of a famished barracuda.
Another area with huge waste and snouts in the trough is the big pharma medical complex. Overservicing and expensive pointless treatments are abundant here. That must figure somewhere into all of that; medical insurance being a huge recurring cost on everyone (who can still afford it). And of course, with medical tutoring being the most expensive, they need to recoup that in the fees they charge.
Brilliant article. What do people think of the argument that student loan forgiveness will actually boost the economy (which, if we’re honest, is a highly likely consequence of forgiving student debt). Many people with massive debt are waiting on children, homes and cars…all are expensive propositions. Student loan forgiveness obviously won’t make whole those who chose to attend cheaper schools or who worked their butts off at night to attend school by day, but is there something to be said for a policy that, while inherently and admittedly unfair to many, will arguably stimulate the economy and perhaps create more jobs?
DSM,
Brilliant comment. If the government handed me $1.6 trillion for nothing, it would boost the economy too because I would spend some of it and share some of it with my readers and commenters and I would buy beers with it and bathe in it and use it to ignite the charcoal in my grill….
DSM, you need to understand that this $1.6 trillion in student loans is taxpayer money. The taxpayer borrowed $1.6 trillion to fund the $1.6 trillion in cash it disbursed to students and schools. Now taxpayers owe $1.6 trillion because of it, this is part of the $23 trillion in government debt outstanding. And now you’re telling taxpayers whose money this is that they should just turn this $1.6 trillion loan that they expected to get paid back into a gift so that some other people can afford to buy a nicer car or get drunk more often?
By forgiving student loans, you will just give a huge gigantic ongoing mega-gift to the University-Corporate-Financial Complex. That’s who got all this money.
From comments like yours, I can see that it’s time that I start leaning against it. I’m just a little guy, but somebody has to speak up.
By forgiving student loans, you will just give a huge gigantic ongoing mega-gift to the University-Corporate-Financial Complex.
It’s not at all as simple as forgiving student loans. As you know, it’s an exploitative mess on every level, and even faculties, post-graduates, and staff have been turned into commodity gig workers. The main beneficiaries are no longer students, but corporations who historically got a competitively-trained workforce largely at public expense, but now they want more, a lot more, and they’re getting it, and no path to equitable reform presents itself.
DSM and Wolf – The counterargument is even stronger than Wolf’s point above. Forgiving people’s debts does not magically turn them into responsible savers. You can change the laws and you can throw money around, but you can’t change human nature.
Some people are wired to resist the siren call of the debt-merchants, and some learn the hard way, but most aren’t and don’t.
Suppose you handed out money to everyone with a debt. I bet you that over half those people won’t actually use the money to pay off their existing debts – they’ll binge on whatever else is on their wish-list. Among the half that might pay off their current debts, I also bet that over half of those will be up to their eyeballs in OTHER debts within a few years.
Wolf,
The Real Problem is the bifurcation in the laws governing bankruptcy between student loans and almost every other form of debt in this country
A series of changes in the bankruptcy laws for student loans in the 1990s and early 2000s made it virtually impossible to get out of paying back a student loan. Biden apparently voted for these laws.
These law changes had the effect of blowing open the student loan market to just about anybody going to any school, charging any sort of grossly overpriced fee for any sort of useless curriculum, e.g. Trump University. No questions asked, the loan originators now knew they would get their pound of flesh back no matter what, unless the debtor died penniless.
This is unlike other consumer loans like credit card debt, and auto and home loans, where defaults are still possible, although a default will ruin your credit score for a very long time and teach the defaulter a solid and long term lesson in how to be more frugal
This is also unlike corporate debt bankruptcies where PE looters can come in, strip the company of its assets, pay themselves huge sums of money, and fund it all with massive amounts of junk debt that eventually blows up. Haha, sorry bozos, we’re just making America great again.
I say the real answer is to return bankruptcy laws for student loans back to what they were before.
This will increase wariness on the part of the loan originators, since they now will be back on the hook again for loan defaults, it will reduce access to free and easy money to go to these grossly overpriced colleges, and it will cull out the most useless of these over priced colleges and college majors.
Paying off all the current student loans in America is the most STUPID horrible idea ever. Warren and the others espousing this idea are just pandering for votes – but they should know that young people still don’t vote enough to make a huge difference.
If that actually gets passed, which I doubt, it will leave intact the entire dysfunctional system where easy and excessive student debt is available, lots of colleges charge excessive fees, students and everbody show NO financial responsibility, and very soon another trillion dollars of student debt builds up. It will solve nothing and only encourage an even worse student lian spending spree
Gandalf,
The issue of allowing student loans to be discharged in bankruptcy is complex because it would incentivize me to totally max out on student loans for as long as possible, to go to school after school, and get a series of degrees paid for by student loans, and then when my student loan debt is $500,000 as I finally get out into the real world, the first thing I would do is file for bankruptcy to get rid of the debt before I even have to make the first payment.
That would be my plan before I even start college. Because that’s the incentive. In other words, all students would plan from the moment they apply to go to college to file for bankruptcy when they get out. It would just be part of the deal.
There are ways to constrain this – for example, you cannot discharge the whole amount, but onlly part of it so that you can limit the monthly payment to a certain amount of your income, such as 15% for 20 years. But similar and even more lenient rules are already in place.
In the old days when student loans were dischargeable, they were handled as Unsecured Personal Loans by the banks, and interest rates were accordingly quite high. Well above mortgage rates (secured) and up there with credit card rates.
The move to make loans non-dischargeable in bankruptcy was done in the name of bringing the rates down and “make college more affordable”. And it did do some of that, but it also drove up prices faster than inflation – it actually made college more expensive.
No bank is going to lend you $500,000 or $50,000 or even $5,000 if they have to eat a bad loan discharged in bankruptcy not guaranteed by the government.
The market will work. Engineering students would probably get some loans. No one is going to lend a penny to womym’s studies.
The cost of tuition will drop 90%.
Imagine a world where the frugal few have their college 529 accounts crash by 50% in 2020/2021, while at the same time college becomes “free” for the neighbor kids, whose parents park their boat, camper, and new $80,000 truck out front while celebrating their kids free tuition during the next block party. And you think the social fabric of America is toxic now…
The most destabilizing issue facing Americans is the loss of trust, specifically trust between individuals, corporations, and government. The uncertainty creates paralysis, and paralysis feeds back into the perpetual loop of slower growth and less real future wealth. For Example:
Do I pay off my mortgage or wait for a mortgage bailout?
Do I pay off my college loans or wait for a college loan bailout?
Do I put money into a HSA (Healthcare savings account) or do I wait for a healthcare for all bailout?
Mortgages, College Loans, and Healthcare are the majority of America’s debts and expenses which enslave them to the government, to the banking cartel, and to a coporate states of America system in which a duel wage is not enough, and will not keep up with the current inflated system of capitalism (at least not for 90% of Americans).
Uncertainty is what plagues me, and I suspect it also plagues most of Americans as we live in a bizarro world right now.
I agree with most of your comment, but I don’t think you should lump healthcare/HSA in with it, because:
a) The current state of healthcare leads to *more* uncertainty now than medicare for all would (i.e. “do I spend tons of money for an expensive medical insurance policy now or do I just risk losing everything should I get cancer”)
b) HSA would and should just get refunded to people (minus taxes) if/when medicare for all is implemented, so you’re not really risking anything by putting money in HSA
My 2 sons passed on college after seeing their sister amass 80,000 debt getting 2 degrees and working at the same restaurant she did out of high school…she’s the manager. My sons are doing fine with small businesses and little family help.
My advice is build strong family…love each other, pray and stick together. Don’t let anybody, Hollywood or otherwise, tell you otherwise. If your birth family is too messy or mean….find good friends, go to a kindly church. Nobody succeeds alone…watch “My Cousin Vinny” again.
I agree. We together with my son, put together our savings and paid for our new daughter in law’s student debt about 150k. Her rate was 7.xx % annually, and we make less than 2%. We did it to give her and our son a good beginning. I know what you’re thinking. Are we crazy, no pre-nup. Nah. Welcome to the family.
Wolf, in a credit/debt-based economy the total amount of credit/debt doesn’t really tell how enslaved people are. If I owe someone but someone else owes me, I’m not necessarily worse off than if no one owes anything. The total amount of credit/debt in the system really only measures how interconnected everyone is. A working stiff with an auto loan isn’t a debt slave if he has matching savings earning more interest in his 401K, lending to mortgage borrowers on the other side of an MBS fund. There’d be two credit/debt entries from that set of choices, and it would look like debt up the wazoo, but he’s not worse off than if he just used the savings to buy the car and skipped the 401K thing. Student loans often similarly reflect choices made by parents (under heavy government incentives) to leave their money in the 401K rather than pay tax penalties. This also increases apparent financial need since FAFSA etc. doesn’t X-ray the parents’ 401K to decide how much they should pay for their child’s education.
A more valuable metric for debt-peonage would be the amount of interest being paid on a given class of debt. How much are the rentiers skimming from each type of peon? The Interest-to-GDP ratio is also a more meaningful metric than debt-to-GDP because of the stock-vs-flow thing. Interest and GDP are both flows. Credit/Debt is a stock.
Even interest-to-GDP isn’t entirely fair, because many lenders are responsible people, retirees whose savings provide the credit for the younger borrowers to use in building a better life. In an aging society with more retirees, some of those higher interest flows are just another way of Taking Care of Grandma. One would have to look at distribution: who’s getting the interest?
In that vein, another metric would be financial sector profits to GDP: between the interest-paying cash cows and the responsibly-saving lenders, how much milk are the middlemen siphoning off?
Data on these flows might be more fundamentally valuable than simply adding up total debt levels.
Finally, with particular regard to student loans, it would be very cool to see a breakdown of loan balances by age of borrower. Are total loans rising because today’s kids are borrowing more, or because yesterday’s kids are still struggling to pay older loans off?
The government could replace the students loans with a lifetime additional graduate tax for those who wished – say 5% of earnings and an additional 10% of assets on death. If the loan meant you got an education giving you a high-paying job you would pay more proportionally – if you work as a nurse or teacher etc on lower income, you would pay less. If you want not to borrow or not go to college then you don’t pay the tax. The loan would be at a set value and all colleges would have to offer degrees at the set price or have only privately paying students. People with existing loans could carry on or switch to the graduate tax. With creative thinking the problem of student indebtedness can be solved for it certainly cannot carry on.
@kk
Since you are in favor of massive govt intervention into your life, why stop at having the govt decide how you finance your education? Why not have the govt plan what education you get, what job you get, where you live, where you go on vacation, when your healthcare gets cut off, what car you drive and how many pets and children you have? Just think you’d never have to make any decisions for yourself or have any risk or want of any kind.
Take it one step further – if the college education is truly worth the price tag, the government is already recovering the student-loan tuition in higher taxes. Because even without a penalty rate of taxation, the education boosts the income power of the graduates, boosts GDP, and boosts federal tax receipts.
So why not simply grant every citizen and permanent resident $50,000 when they turn 18, call it Personal Startup Money, maybe require a year or two of national service to collect it, and let them decide how to spend it?
Isn’t each and every bankruptcy an insult and affront to each and every prudent and provident citizen? Why are student loans such a different animal? Perhaps because provident students are articulate and loud, and leap into the breach to back up the entire predatory higher education establishment/industry?
Where in the US Constitution is the federal government authorized to create student loan and housing loan programs for individuals?
Nowhere. Therefore federal student loan programs (and many other things the govt does) are illegal.
Just restore constitutional order and poof, this problem (and many others ) disappears.