What’s Going on in the Used Cars & Trucks v. Carmageddon?

Sales are declining again, after having risen for years. Wholesale prices slip year-over-year for first time in 33 months. But “cars” still dominate “trucks.”
Used-vehicle prices in October at wholesale auctions around the US experienced the first year-over-year decline after 32 months in a row of gains, inching down 0.4% from October 2018, according to the Used Vehicle Value Index by Manheim, the largest auto-auction house in the US, running about 8 million vehicles through its auctions a year. The index is adjusted for mix, mileage, and seasonality.
This followed two phenomenal spikes that started in the summer of 2017, interrupted by partial retracements. Year-over-year comparisons are tough because October 2018 had been the peak of the second spike after “abnormally strong consumer demand,” which encouraged dealers “to spend a record amount for used vehicle inventory,” Manheim said:
The 32 months in a row of year-over-year price gains that has now ended was the longest such period since April 2001. It exceeded the 29 months of year-over-year price gains from May 2009 through September 2011.
In those months back in 2009, which followed the collapse of the auto industry during the Financial Crisis, the price gains were initially driven by a basic bounce-back and then by the “Cash for Clunkers” program, which destroyed a generation of the most affordable cars on the road:
By major segment, wholesale prices declined on a year-over-year basis in all segments but luxury cars:
Prices of used versus new vehicle.
In terms of new vehicles, the Average Transaction Price (ATR), which is the price after incentives and discounts that the consumer pays, has surpassed $38,000 this year, according to KBB (blue line, right scale in the chart below).
The non-adjusted average used-vehicle wholesale price has hovered in the $13,600 to $14,100 range this year (red line, left scale), according to Manheim’s Wholesale Market Insights for the third quarter. Note the seasonality for used and new vehicle prices (click to enlarge):
Cars versus Trucks.
For years, I’ve been discussing what I call “Carmageddon,” the collapse of new car sales, as Americans have switched to buying new vehicles that are classified as “trucks” — SUVs of all sizes, including compact SUVs though they are based on car chassis and drivetrains; pickups; and vans. The chart below displays Carmageddon, with my estimate for 2019 based on new-vehicle sales through Q3:
Manheim divides “truck sales” further by category to show which “truck” category of new vehicles benefited the most from the collapse in new car sales.
- The share of new cars plunged from 52% of total new vehicle sales in 2009 to about 29% in 2019.
- The share of SUVs, which include car-based compact SUVs, soared from 29% in 2009 to 49% in 2019. In other words, nearly half of new vehicles sold are SUVs and compact SUVs.
- The share of pickups inched up to 17%.
- The share of vans declined to 5% (chart via Manheim):
But this is not the case for used vehicles that are sold at Manheim’s auctions. The share of cars has declined since 2016 from around 53% of total wholesales, to 47% (compared to a 29% share for new vehicles). In other words, still nearly half of the vehicles going through auction are cars.
The share of used SUVs and compact SUVs has ticked up from around 30% of auction sales in 2009, to 36% (compared to a 49% share for new vehicles). The share of pickups has remained roughly stable at round 12%, and the share of vans has declined to 5% (chart via Manheim):
In September, according to Manheim’s Q3 report, the top-selling vehicles at the Manheim auctions were:
- 2017 Hyundai Elantra Sedan SE (compact car premium), $10,350
- 2016 Nissan Rogue AWD (SUV midsize), $13,700
- 2017 Ford Escape FWD (SUV entry), $13,150
Total used-vehicle sales peaked long ago.
Total used vehicle sales volume, which includes wholesales, rose 1.4% year-over-year in October to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 39.6 million vehicles, according to estimates by Cox Automotive, which owns Manheim. Cox estimates that for the full year 2019, used vehicle sales will come in at 39.2 million, down from 39.4 million in 2018. The hope for used vehicle sales to once again reach 40 million units for the full year is becoming increasingly distant.
The last time the used vehicle market clocked in with 40 million or higher unit sales per year was in 2006, with peak-used-sales at 43 million units in 2005 (click to enlarge). The estimated sales of 39.4 million units in 2019 takes used vehicle sales back to where they’d been in the 1990s:
Used vehicle retail sales only (excluding wholesales) in October rose 4.0% year-over-year to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 20.6 million vehicles, according to Cox Automotive estimates. Despite the expected decline in total used vehicles sales in 2020 to 39.0 million units, Cox expects retail used vehicles to tick up to 20.0 million vehicles, as used vehicles are an ever more essential alternative for American auto buyers who are priced out of the new-vehicle market, or for whom endlessly surging new-vehicle prices have stopped making sense.
I’ll never buy another new car. My 69 Impala convt is cheap to own and maintain. $350 a year for insurance with haggerty. So much fun to drive and makes people happy everywhere I go.
Old Chevy V8s are very reliable and easy to fix. Cheap to replace. I don’t get why people buy station wagons, I mean SUVs.
I don’t know whether to say “yay” or “boo.” So many people require reliable & affordable personal transportation but have been priced out of new or lightly used cars. A worn out car can be a cash vampire for a poor single mother. Cash for clunkers was an economic disaster to many working poor by shrinking the pool of good cheap beaters. The sparse public transportation in most US communities doesn’t meet the needs for most US folk surviving in US sprawl. My coworkers think I’m a strange bird for occasionally walking a mile to the bus line then riding to work. Those days are more of a lifestyle choice than a necessity because
I have a car and free work parking. But the construction laborer might face a 2 hour hell ride with 4 transfers to get to a job site in my sprawling metropolitan home. That cheap Ford Exploder that got crushed in Cash For Clunkers could be fixed with a $75 chinesium alternator from Pep Boys.
I say yay. I hope used car prices go down. Maybe I’ll be able to pick up an old pick up to add to my stable.
Speaking of stable, I expect zero price depreciation should I ever be foolish enough to sell Beaulah.
Agreed. Millions of poor people lost access to transportation, but everyone in San Jose felt good and patted themselves on the back as they saved $4500 off a new Prius…..that they would have bought with or without Cash 4 Clunkers.
Last new car purchased 1985 VW Cabriolet – fun, but no cargo room. I went through a “Jeep” phase (CJ-5 with snow plow,CJ-7, 3 Commandos) 25+ years ago so that’s when I really learned to wrench :)
I love used cars. You have to look carefully but they do last longer, now.
In 2017 replacing ’97 GMC PU w/237K I bought an ’07 F-150 w/ 8’bed, 89K for $9,500; in 2019 the IRS pays me .58/mi for about 5,000 work miles out of 13,000 total. I perform all maintenance and repairs. The math is easy.
I still have a paid-for convertible in the garage.
So many solid G body cars went to an early grave die to cash for car crushers.
I’m willing to wager that they age well and get more desirable over time because so many were needlessly destroyed and nothing like them has been made since. Only plastic mediamobiles shaped like a smushed loaf of bread on the road these days.
And those damn Priuses. How long is the useful life of a ten year old Prius anyway?
The obvious solution is another multi billion dollar government cash for clunkers scheme.
Because the first worked so well…
32 months up, 1 month down. How about we wait for a few more down months before pronouncing the auto industry dead?
Besides who buys a car anyway? Leasing is the way to go. Oh bbbut bbbut bbut everyone *KNOWS* leasing is the worst thing you can do. Maybe, if you don’t know how a lease works and/or don’t know how to negotiate one. If you do understand how leasing works, and how to negotiate leases and how to find the best deals…it’s a no brainer.
Generally speaking a good lease is 1% of MSRP ($50K MSRP, $500/mo lease for example),. Sometimes you get crazy good deals like I did and you’re well under 1%. My wife and I drive 2 cars with a combined MSRP of $110K. Combined lease, including sales tax $800 with $0 down (don’t ever put anything down on a lease, never, ever, never, ever, never).
$0 cost to maintain, as they’re both under warranty for the duration of the lease and nothing is really needed within the first 3 years either. One of the cars may need tires, but that’s about it. The OEM tires it came with, run flats only last 25-30K miles unfortunately. I had those things with a passion.
Then once the 3 years is up, return the keys and get into something new again.
Could I save a couple of bucks and drive a 10 year old car instead? I suppose. But I don’t *WANT* a 10 year old car out of warranty with 10 year old safety/tech. And would I save all that much when taking into account the maintenance needed on an old car? Add in the time spent either doing repairs yourself or taking the car to a mechanic and the savings quickly evaporate. People never factor the value of their time in these calculations. I’d rather be out enjoying life than spending a weekend day fixing my car.
YMMV of course.
Just Some Random Guy,
“How about we wait for a few more down months before pronouncing the auto industry dead?”
“Dead”???? — who the hell said anything about “dead?” Read the frigging article – you might actually learn something – and quit trolling this comment section with your BS.
“Besides who buys a car anyway? Leasing is the way to go.”
Good lordy, unit sales include leases. It’s industry standard. It’s in every single article I have published on this topic since Adam and Eve. They’re in one bucket for a simple reason: when you lease a car, there is a leasing company that BUYS the car from the dealer or manufacturer and leases it to you. So a lease always involves a sale. The leasing company (a bank, a specialized leasing company, or a captive) is on the title because it bought the car. So when you count sales, leases are included.
Wolf, your competitor at ZH featured an FT article yesterday, on the weight that the auto industry has on the global economy:
https://www.zerohedge.com/economics/recession-auto-industry-tanking-global-economy
As I’ve indicated in earlier comments, autos are key drivers of the global economy, in terms of intensive resource usage (i.e. manufactured materials with glass, plastics, aluminium, rubber, microchips, oil/gasoline etc.), as well as a significant contributor of “sales revenue” towards overall GDP “growth”.
Cars, trucks included, are relatively expensive to run and maintain (many would say overpriced) and are arguably unnecessary tools.
Compared to dunking money on a house which can be owned in perpetuity and willed to your children; autos are a depreciating “asset” that eats up the very foundations of your wealth-building, especially when you are younger and/or earning just a middle-class salary.
I’d say millenials are on the right track to financial independence if global auto sales are anything to go by, at least they got this one thing right .
In other words, there’s a bit of a paradox going here:
The less autos people buy, the less “growth” in world GDP.
And whats good for the global economy is NOT good for your own wealth and vice versa.
Most of those whom I know who deferred or otherwise forgo buying autos are doing very well financially now with a good portfolio of rental properties and/or decent stock dividend incomes.
Conversely, those friends of mine who loves fast cars when they were young adults and likes to “show-off” their expensive rides, are now driving old wrecks or taking public transport to work.
I believe there was a scientific study that said something about deferred satisfaction being a good behavioral indicator of long-term planning ability, which leads to financial success in the later years of one’s life.
Banal truth that works.
And watching your kids on how they spend their pocket money can tell you a lot about their character and likely life-arc ;-)
kevin,
The auto industry isn’t big enough to “tank the global economy.” That title is effing brain-dead click bait.
And you fell for it, because you didn’t read the article, and you posted it here without actually reading the article.
This is what the article actually said, citing the FT:
“This drop off in car sales could have reduced world GDP by “as much as 0.2%” according to Fitch.”
“Tank the global economy” by reducing world GDP by as much as 0.2%.….. Trim world GDP by 0.2% means it goes from 3.4% growth to 3.2% growth. And this is “tanking” the global economy? You gotta be kidding me.
This is what happens when you fall for a click-bait headline and then without reading the article post it here: I’ll shred before your eyes.
Well a used truck can provide income, say mow lawns, or haul garbage to the dump, just an ad in craigslist for the service and you can make +$100/day, or load/trip
What point is there owning a ‘car’, can’t sleep comfortable, a truck/van basically is a poor mans RV, I think this stuff will sky-rocket :)
Also the price of new is crazy, hell 30 years ago a new cummins turbo diesel was $15k, now they’re almost $100k, no inflation … move along
Lastly, I’m not sure if ppl think about this, but driving a truck your much less likely to get pulled over by a cop, cop’s don’t generally mess with ‘working ppl’, they’re looking to scavenge on the parasites;
Trucks are generally better built, ‘cars’ tend to fall apart, as the suspension is not designed for the pot-hole hell-ways of the USA.
Trucks have always had a better resale value, as guys who work always need a truck, but nobody ‘needs’ a Pinto or a Gremlin