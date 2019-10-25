Subprime Auto Loans Blow Up, 60-Day Delinquencies Shoot Past Financial Crisis Peak

Santander Consumer USA is on the forefront of souring subprime-auto-loan backed securities.
Santander Consumer USA, one of the largest subprime auto lenders and the largest securitizer of subprime auto loans, is not alone. But it’s on the forefront. It had $26.3 billion of subprime auto loans as of June 30 that it either owned and carried on its books or that it had packaged into subprime-auto-loan backed securities and sold to investors; in terms of the loans that it collects payments on, 14.5% of the borrowers were delinquent, according to S&P Global Ratings, cited by Bloomberg.
In the industry overall, subprime auto loans that have been packaged into asset-backed securities (ABS) are experiencing the highest delinquency rates in two decades, according to Fitch, which rates these securities. The 60-day delinquency rate surged to 5.93% in August, substantially higher than during the peak of the Financial Crisis at 5.04% in January 2009 (orange line, chart via Fitch):
But “prime” auto loans are holding up very well (blue line in the chart above): Their 60-day delinquency rate is hovering around a historically low 0.28%.
Santander’s loans include a surprising number that defaulted within the first few months, according to Moody’s Investors Service. These early-payment defaults (EPDs) are a hallmark of loosey-goosey underwriting standards that accomplish three things:
- Initially, they boost revenues from fees and high interest rates, and thus paper profits.
- They get weaker borrowers into loans with punitively high interest rates and payments so high that many borrowers will have to default.
- They enable or even encourage fraudulent loan applications.
Concerning the link between fraud and early-payment defaults, Frank McKenna, chief fraud strategist at PointPredictive, told Bloomberg: “We found that depending on the company, between 30% to 70% of auto loans that default in the first six months have some misrepresentation in the original loan file or application.”
OK. But Santander is not trying very hard to prevent fraud. In September, Moody’s pointed out that Santander had verified income on less than 3% of the subprime loans it packaged into over $1 billion of ABS that it was marketing to investors at the time. Income verification is not the only measure, but it’s an important measure of good underwriting practices. In these structured securities, where the highest-rated tranches carried a credit rating of Aaa, the lowest-rated tranches take the first losses, and the top-rated tranches could come out unscathed.
Moody’s said that it expected losses of 24% on this deal, far higher than 17% in losses that Moody’s expected on all of Santander’s ABS.
By comparison, Moody’s cited GM Financial, which also packages subprime auto loans into ABS: In a subprime-loan deal issued in June, it had verified income on 68% of the loans; and Moody’s expected losses of about 10%.
Even though Santander has sold these subprime-auto-loan-backed securities to investors, it is not entirely off the hook, especially when borrowers fail to make the first few payments – the infamous EPDs. It is then obligated to buy back those loans and eat the potential losses itself. According to a Bloomberg analysis, Santander was obligated to buy back 3% of the loans, which according to Moody’s, is a higher rate than Santander’s faced in its earlier securitizations.
But in a deal that it sold to investors last year, Santander has been obligated so far to buy back 6.7% of the loans mostly due to due EPDs, according to a Bloomberg analysis.
So these losses due to early-payment defaults were shifted from ABS holders back to Santander. Moody’s analyst Matt Scully put it this way: “The situation is somewhat perverse in that bondholders are actually benefiting from high early-payment defaults through the repurchases.”
Subprime-auto-loan-backed securities have other protections for bondholders, such as loss-absorbing buffers in form of additional auto loans beyond the face value of the securities.
Nevertheless, the remaining losses are being eaten by the lower-rated tranches of the ABS. And the losses are piling up. According to Fitch, the subprime auto-loan Annualized Loss Ratio rose to 9.4% in August, up from 8.3% in August last year. During the peak of the Financial Crisis in February 2009, the ANL had spiked to 13.1%:
In terms of the overall auto-lending industry and the banking system, how much of a problem are we talking about?
Total auto loans and leases outstanding have soared to $1.3 trillion at the end of the second quarter. Typically, between 20% and 25% of the new loans and leases being originated each quarter are subprime rated. In the first half of this year, about 21% were subprime.
At the end of the second quarter, according to Federal Reserve data, 4.6% of those $1.3 trillion in auto loans and leases – subprime and prime combined – were 90+ days delinquent. This is where delinquencies were in Q3 2009 but below the Financial Crisis peak of 5.3%. In dollar terms, the 90+ delinquencies – most of them by subprime rated customers – amounted to $60 billion:
While delinquencies have skyrocketed, losses are just a small fraction of what subprime mortgages had generated during the Financial Crisis. Subprime auto loans, being about one-tenth the magnitude of subprime mortgages, are not going to take down the big banks. But smaller specialized non-bank lenders could collapse, and some of them have already collapsed.
Given the risks and losses, why is the industry engaging in subprime lending? And why are investors lapping up the subprime-auto-loan backed securities? Follow the money.
Subprime loans are immensely profitable. The dealer gets to sell a car and make a fatter profit on the car itself and on arranging the loan because subprime borrowers know they’re having trouble getting loans, and there is often no negotiation on price, interest rates, or payments. Subprime customers are sitting ducks.
Subprime loans are also high-risk, and lenders want to earn higher rates of return – and charge higher interest rates – to be compensated for the risk. So, until the loans sour, lenders make more money on subprime loans.
At first, everyone is happy. The dealer made lots of money. The lender made lots of money. Investors earn a higher yield on their ABS. And the customer, who is paying out of the nose for all this, is driving a nice car.
But a customer that is struggling and already has some credit problems – which is why the credit score is below “prime” – may have trouble making the payments on a car loan with a 21% interest rate financing not only the car but also the fat profits of the dealer.
It’s quick these days to repo a car and sell it at a wholesale auction. The used-vehicle market is liquid, and transactions are fast, unlike the housing market. So a lender will take some loss on a defaulted car loan, perhaps 30% or 40% of loan value. But given the profits made on the loan before it defaulted and on the loans that do not default, subprime lending, when greed isn’t allowed to run wild, remains a profitable business overall. And it allows customers with subprime credit to buy a car despite the risks for lenders.
Is it possible to make a profit ripping off auto dealers?
I.e., getting a new vehicle with the intention of reselling with an altered VIN, chopping, renting out?
Or in other words how many of these early defaults are fraud?
They are frauds… but on the part of the ones making the loans.
As Wolf explained they give loans to people they really shouldn’t to inflate the numbers.
Because they know the loans are going to be defaulted they make them as hellish as they can so is not a complete loss. Then they get the car back and is resold. Rinse and repeat. It works well if the load is for a used car, not so much for brand new models since there is risk of damage and the price drops a lot once a brand new car has been “pre-owned”.
I can’t find it on youtube but there’s this routine but some funny guy with an utterly forgettable name, all I remember is he’s funny and wears glasses* but the same POS car is sold and re-sold, some sh!tty little sedan, and I wish I could find it because it’s pretty hilarious.
*glasses can make a career, just ask Drew Carey.
Wolf – it could be much more than subprime auto issues during the next recession (if it ever be allowed to occur). For example, I have two neighbors near me, in $450,000 houses (tax value per local govt), and both had issues paying their $11,000 annual property taxes last year (I seen via online tax records that they both made multiple late payments, using credit cards, as there is a 4% fee for credit cards). So here I have two neighbors who can hardly keep paying for their houses, and low and behold they both bought $35,000 brand new vehicles this year. Where did this extra money come from? I found out this week they both re-financed their homes, pulled out all the “free equity”, and bought new autos with the “free” money. So all is good as long as house values continue to go up 6% per year. One neighbor even told me they are debt free, as they do not consider auto or house loans as debt, only credit cards. I sometimes wonder how people can be so crazy dumb with regards to money, as these are not stupid people in general, they just don’t seem to have much financial literacy.
In summary, numerous “Prime auto buyers” many be in trouble also, once we are allowed to have a recession and house values drop back to a reasonable valuation. I am getting concerned the Fed has caused way more unintended consequences than anyone can imagine, and we will have to deal with them over many years if not decades into the future. The scary part is the actions of others affect everyone, as when people in mass start short selling their houses and having their autos repo-ed, that drops the values for everyone, ants and grasshoppers alike.
First chart is very interesting. Why do the numbers seem to change seasonally? Can’t see it very well – is it lower in summer or winter?
GP,
The low points are always April or May (mostly May); the high points are January or February. So you can kind of figure out what the Jan/Feb 2020 delinquency rate will be.
Lots of things are seasonal, such as bankruptcies. My website traffic has strong seasonality too.
Can’t you show the average yearly seasonality? Would be interesting.
I sometimes wonder how people can be so crazy dumb with regards to money
(1) They’ve never been poor. The wolf at the door gives people a perspective which cannot be obtained in any other way, and even then people often fail to learn from having this perspective.
To wit:
(2) US marketing culture trains people to be financially irresponsible, whether they can afford it or not, abetted by self-destructive access to excess credit. Most Americans have no idea how their personal choices and belief systems are manipulated by corporate influencers.
People persist in telling me the US is a free country. Fine, I say. I’ll take two.
Unamused – Having been very poor myself, it’s not even that they’ve never been poor. Poor people can be idiots with money. If you grew up poor but in a culture/family that planned ahead, had good savings habits even if it’s a coffee can full of small change buried in a secret compartment in the floor under a rug, etc., grew up evaluating the cost/value of things, then great. Once you get money you’ll husband it well, and become a classic “Millionaire Next Door” type.
However, in my own case we went from middle-class to very poor (if your father thinks there’s a decent living in programming computers, well, you’re screwed, kid) and from the age of 13 or so on I was immersed in classic American poverty culture.
Everyone smoked. Food was of a very expensive-for-value kind like boxed Kraft mac and cheese. We drank sugary fruit punch all the time, and sodas. The only fruit and veg we got were what we picked or nibbled on out on our own – thank goodness we were in a climate that had such things.
I tried to save money as a kid, and as an 11-year-old actually saved, literally pennies found on the street etc. in a cigar box, for a BB gun. It was a long slog saving up that $10 but I did it. By the age of 13 or 14 this way of thinking and doing things was wiped away. I learned that any attempt to save would result in my savings being taken by someone bigger/stronger. If you got money, you ran out right away and spent them, like on a bag of potato chips or something you could eat up on the sly.
So that when I was old enough to leave at age 18, and through my 20s, I was horrible with money too. It didn’t matter, I thought, because I’ll make so much more money when I’m older; it’s no time to save now.
At least I had a taste of middle-class life when I was little, and although it’s really late now I know what it is to save and manage money, and I like reading books and eating vegetables, two things the true lower class are taught to hate.
Read one time that we get pretty good at making financial decisions that occur frequently like groceries or clothes, but large decisions that we only do a few times in life we tend to feel lost and do a poor job.
These numbers for auto loan debt and mortgage debt seem small when compared to the massive sums of money the Fed now routinely monetizes. These borrowers are smart, interest rates are very low (possibly lower then inflation) and the Fed is clearly paying off everyone’s debt via inflation. Will a $35,000 car loan seem like a big deal when you can earn more then that in a week at a minimum wage job. Wages are rocketing higher with inflation and what was once are large sum of money is now trivial. Borrow and spend, the Fed will cancel out your debts – one way or another.
The government only raises enough tax revenue to pay 70% of spending, the other 30% has to come from the Fed in the long run. The dollar has no value in the future, borrow as many dollars as you can now, while they have value, and pay them back when they are worthless. Going into debt is smart.
Those borrowers pay 21%, not the free money the FED gives away. Also the assumption that the dollar will collapse soon is in my opinion wishful thinking. Especially a collapse so big that $35000 is in 8 years what $600 ($15x40hours) is now,
Many if not most sub prime borrowers are self employed.
When it comes to their income it is an unknown unknowable
The lenders are aware the borrowers are guessing.When the
poop hits the fan they call it fraud. It is not. The lenders
deflect to avoid lawsuits and the bondholders buy these things
for yield and are aware of all the risks. They should get nothing
if it goes south.
But if the income verification is, as Wolf wrote, “…Santander is not trying very hard to prevent fraud. In September, Moody’s pointed out that Santander had verified income on less than 3% of the subprime loans it packaged…”, then the Fed is not doing its job! The Fed regulates banking practices. Only 3% verifications on sub-prime borrowers should have caused that bank to be closed down. That’s ridiculous.
Thanks, Wolf, for this insightful article.
If approx. 75% of the loans are prime borrowers, and their default rate is actually declining, maybe the subprime defaults aren’t that worrisome. Correct?
These subprime loan delinquencies are very worrisome for the industry, for the specialized subprime lenders, for investors, and for automakers because when lenders tighten up, sales go down. However, they’re not going to cause a financial crisis of any sort.
That said, we’re seeing these numbers in good times. If the economy gets an unemployment shock of some sort, subprime delinquencies will blow out. And even prime delinquencies will rise. But prime delinquencies are so low now that even if they soar by a factor of 10 to something close to 3%, it’s still manageable for the industry.
I went car shopping this week since my other (new) car burned (to a crisp).
I expected a sale because I read about the hell in car sales data.
You know what? The prices were $2k more than I paid last June.
That’s for the same exact car model with a 2020 sticker today.
Unbelievable.
Fuel prices went up here California. $4.10 an up, just about everywhere.
But all is well. Don’t Panic. Everybody will get big bonuses in time for holiday spend and first thing on January, a big fat raise… problem solved. people will get current on these little set backs.
Gasoline is $2.30 in Georgia. California government is one big tip off machine. Ya gotta really love that weather.
And yet S&P500 hit an all time intra-day high today. Investors are kinda meh over this and I don’t blame them.
What % of loans are sub prime vs prime? And what was the % mix 10 years ago? And what was the % of subprime dollar value defaulted to GDP 10 years ago vs today? Just saying it was 5% then and 6% now without context around it doesn’t mean much.
And also, it makes no sense that it bottomed out in 2011. In 2011 unemployment was 9%. So you’re telling me more people are defaulting today when UI is 3.5% vs when it was 9%? Sorry but that makes no sense. There’s something funky with this data.
Just Some Random Guy,
“What % of loans are subprime vs prime?”
21% of auto-loan originations in the first half of 2019 were subprime. That is lower than it was a couple of years ago. It went as high as 25% of originations.
“And also, it makes no sense that it bottomed out in 2011. In 2011 unemployment was 9%.”
Yes, it makes lots of sense. The unemployment rate peaked at the end of 2009 at 10%. Then it began dropping as companies began hiring. The low point in non-farm jobs was in Jan/Feb 2010, Delinquencies topped out because by that time, all the shaky loans had blown up. The mortgage crisis had bottomed out by that time too.
“So you’re telling me more people are defaulting today when UI is 3.5% vs when it was 9%? Sorry but that makes no sense. There’s something funky with this data.”
No, there is nothing funky with this data. All other data I reported on had similar trends. Subprime auto lending has gone way overboard. I have reported on this for a couple of years at least, maybe longer. And it just keeps getting worse.
There is something funky, however, with your inability to wrap your head around data that conflicts with your perma-bullish bias. That’s my guess :-]
The problem in subprime auto lending is GREED. If you’re not greedy, if you do it properly and you sell the guy a decent car with the average amount of profit, and you finance that car over five years at 6%, then the loan has a much better chance of making it than plowing $2,000 extra dealer profit into the front end, and $3,000 profit in F&I, to where the chap ends up with a 21% loan on a car he paid way too much for. That’s what kills subprime loans in good times (like now). In bad times, job losses kill subprime loans no matter how the loans is structured.
As my accounting teacher used to say, numbers don’t lie but people does.
Or as they say, bread today, hunger tomorrow.
What happened here was that GREED is horrible, GREED brings the worst in people, and if you combine GREED with stupidity you basically explain why Tesla is still in business.
Santander is a Spanish bank I believe. In theory they could borrow almost limitlessly from ECB and make $$$ just for doing that, and lend almost limitlessly here in the US. We are all Super Ultra Dove Deluxes now by default.
There is no unlimited borrowing for Spanish banks. Despite the negative rates the Euro zone does have some controls to avoid another Greek like crisis.
60-Day Delinquencies Shoot Past Financial Crisis Peak
See there? You can still have a recession rolling through the real economy without having a financial crisis. And unless there is a financial crisis it will never be called a recession. Statistics can always be selected and gamed to show otherwise.
You have to admit, it’s quite an innovation, enriching the wealthy even as the general population gets thrown under the bus. All that was needed was to make financial bailouts continuous.
The 1930s were probably a real ball for the wealthy who were not dependent on the job market and had tons of money stashed away. It’s easy to find tons of stories from the bottom 90% but you don’t find much by the top 10% for whom it was probably a long party. They kept pretty quiet about it.
“We found that depending on the company, between 30% to 70% of auto loans that default in the first six months have some misrepresentation in the original loan file or application.” To quote a recent American President on the subject of corporate and elite crimes: “Look forward, not back”
I think we can agree that we have established money for nothing. What I want to know is just where are the chicks for free. Not only are they not free, they’re still too damn expensive.
They’re still on MTV.
A source indicated housing prices are falling in China.
Robert Shiller said there are bubbles everywhere.
High subprime auto loan delinquencies fit in with theories of an economic slowdown.
72 month financing on a $50,000 pickup and a $15,000 bass boat, both parked in front of a $5000 trailer…may not be a good idea?
Who knew? Black swan event.
Wolf: The solution is very simple! Since the “graft” trend is up (that is good) just re-label the “graft”! See problem solved!
P.S. Graft is Quebec’s favorite indoor sport!
Hi Wolf,
I was going to add to a CMBS thread but they were closed – another mall tenant event reported a few days ago:
“GameStop’s plan to shutter up to 200 stores could adversely affect commercial mortgage-backed securities loans with a combined allocated property balance of almost $42 million, according to Morningstar Credit Ratings.” https://www.nationalmortgagenews.com/cmbs-news
drip, drip, drip
Mars,
Yes, CMBS overall are a much bigger issue than car loans. Even the Fed is worried about commercial real estate valuations and what happens when they deflate. The numbers are huge.