Subprime Auto Loans Blow Up, Delinquencies at 2009 Level, Biggest 12-Month Surge Since 2010

But these are the good times. Automakers are not amused.
The auto industry depends on subprime-rated customers that make up over 21% of total auto-loan originations. Without these customers, the wheels would come off the industry. And tightening up lending standards to reduce risks would cause serious damage to the undercarriage. Subprime lending is very profitable – until the loans blow up – because interest rates can be high. But those subprime auto loans are blowing up at rates not seen since the worst days of the Financial Crisis – and these are the good times!
Serious auto-loan delinquencies – 90 days or more past due – in the second quarter, 2019, jumped 47 basis points year-over-year to 4.64% of all outstanding auto loans and leases, according to New York Fed data released today. This is about the same delinquency rate as in Q3 2009, just months after GM and Chrysler had filed for bankruptcy. The 47-basis-point jump in the delinquency rate was the largest year-over-year jump since Q1 2010:
But this time there is no economic crisis. The unemployment rate and unemployment claims are hovering near multi-decade lows, and employers are griping about how hard it is to hire qualified workers without having to raise wages. So, unlike during the Financial Crisis, this surge in the delinquency rate has not been caused by millions of people having lost their jobs. It’s not the economy that did it. It’s the industry.
What the lenders are sitting on.
Total outstanding balances of auto loans and leases in Q2 jumped by 4.8%, or by $59 billion, from a year ago to $1.3 trillion, according to the New York Fed’s data (which is slightly higher and more inclusive than the amount reported by the Federal Reserve Board of Governors in its consumer credit data). Over the past decade, since Q2 2009, total auto loans and leases outstanding have surged by 76%:
Of those $1.3 trillion in auto loans, 4.64%, or a record of $60.2 billion, are 90+ days delinquent, which gives the chart below quite an amazing trajectory. But this is not an employment crisis, when millions of people lose their jobs and cannot make the payments on their auto loans. What will this chart look like when the economy turns, and unemployment surges again, and people cannot make their car payments? No one has an appetite for making projections here.
Who ends up holding the bag?
Subprime auto loans will not cause the large banks to get in trouble. Large banks have been fairly conservative in writing subprime auto loans. Captive lenders, such as Ford Credit, are more aggressive because part of their job is to promote the company’s new vehicle sales.
The most aggressive have been specialized lenders, including small shops backed by private equity firms, and larger lenders such as Santander Consumer USA. But they’re spreading the risks to investors by packaging their loans into subprime auto-loan backed securities, of which the highest-rated tranches have AA or even AAA ratings. And these securities are everywhere, from bond funds in the US to some pension fund in a Scandinavian city.
For investors and lenders, these delinquent loans don’t represent total losses. If the default cannot be cured and the lender decides to repossess the collateral – which is easy to do with modern tracking technologies – the lender obtains a used vehicle for which there is a liquid auction market (unlike housing) with wholesale auctions around the country, and finding a buyer is generally not the problem.
The problem is the difference between the price at auction and the outstanding loan amount. The difference plus expenses is the loss that the lender and investors take. This loss might be 50% of loan value.
Automakers are not amused.
As these soured loans have been piling up over the past two years, lenders became more circumspect and tightened up lending standards. In Q2 2015, at the peak of the subprime auto-loan craziness, 25.4% of all loan originations were subprime. For GM, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, and some import brands, 2015 was also the peak year in auto sales, driven by aggressive subprime lending.
In Q2 2019, subprime originations had fallen to 21% of total auto-loan originations, the lowest portion for any second quarter since 2011. It was down over 1.5 percentage points from Q2 2016, and down 4.4 percentage points from the reckless subprime-lending days of Q2 2015.
As lenders tighten up their lending standards, auto makers lose the sale. Subprime-rated customers, when they get rejected for a new-vehicle loan, are routinely switched to a much cheaper used vehicle that is easier to finance, and where the risks for the lender are smaller. This usually happens at the same dealer.
The customer is happy because they drive off in a nice-looking car. The dealer is happy because they likely made more money on the used car than they could have on a new car. The lender is happy because it made a ton on the subprime loan, likely charging a double-digit interest rate. And the automaker lost a sale.
In this manner, the crisis-level delinquencies are impacting new vehicle sales, with deliveries by GM, Ford, Fiat-Chrysler, and some import brands down for the fourth year in a row, and for the industry as a whole down for the third year in a row. And yet, these are the good times.
And yet the indexing brigade keeps pushing total bond market funds. These are usually the primary bond options available in retirement accounts.
“…employers are griping about how hard it is to hire qualified workers without having to raise wages.”
Yep. So many employers still dreaming of returning to the feudal years. Getting young vassals out of college, smarter than Einstein and willing to slave away for minimum wage.
If employers are so anxious to find qualified workers, how about sharing the cost of their education? How about taking 50% off the muckety-muck’s massive compensation to pay for education or re-education?
Because qualified has little to do with education and much to do with experience. Just kill 2 birds with 1 stone and bring back the timeless master / apprentice model.
Bring back? It’s been back for years. They just found a new name for it: internships.
Not just internships. In the past 30 years, it’s been common that you have to train your replacement.
Imagine what this subprime loan book would look like if we had a deep recession combined with a lengthy disruption to the oil market from geopolitical troubles in the middle east. People losing jobs and defaulting on loans, but gas is too scarce to encourage anyone to buy the repos.
Seen this one coming for a long time now and not really surprised or shocked if I’m being honest. I’m also willing to bet although it says “auto loans and leases” the majority are in fact leases.
Once upon a time leases where only available to company’s or self employed traders once they opened it up to everyone and sold as many as they could to make new car sales look good it was always going to go south at some point. As the criteria and affordability checks for these leases were/are weak to non existent.
Once again short term gains are going to result in long term pain IMHO. I’m in the UK and the same problem exists here in car loans/leases plus we are also seeing increasing defaults on credit cards and personal loans although Mortgages remain mainly unaffected as of now. But it won’t take much or long for that to go bad as well IMO.
Dear Wolf, your insight is priceless. Though In this case did you think about the strategic play of car dealers to show subprime borrowers a brand new, beautiful vehicle then let their hopes fade because of the buyers poor credit? Dealer makes more money selling a used car and also has a chance of repossessing the car and selling it again!
I call this the AUTO DOUBLE DIP
Rahim,
A franchised new-car dealer (such as a Ford dealer) is not a note lot. What you’re alluding to is done on a note lot. It’s the shadier end of the car business: selling cheap used cars for credit and a big cash down payment, and then repo-ing the vehicle when the guy is three days late, and selling it again.
Franchised dealers are not in that business. We never did this stuff. We had 250 employees and subsidiaries and were a legitimate company with a 401k and whatnot. No way that we would do note-lot stuff. (though some dealers have a separate company with a different name in another location that does that)
Customers that go to a franchised dealer, usually have at least a vague plan. If they’re a used-vehicle buyers, they head to the UV department. If they’re new vehicle buyers, they migrate toward the NV side or go straight to the showroom. Most customers have an initial preference for new or used. Many customers have done research. They think they know what they want.
Then it’s the sales person’s job to take it from there… to figure out what they really need, what they can afford, etc. But a sales person is NOT supposed to pre-qualify. F&I does the qualifying.
Dealers are under considerable pressure to sell new vehicles. They get paid that way, there are ego things (#1 Ford dealer in the City or State or whatever), and the like. If they don’t sell enough new vehicles, they lose their allocations of hot models, and the manufacturer breathes down their neck, and in the end, they might lose the Franchise.
Generally, you want to make a customer happy. If they want a new car, that’s what you will try to sell them. If the deal falls through in F&I because it gets turned down by every lender in town, you go back to the drawing board. Now you know what the credit situation is, and you start working the deal from the other end: what you CAN get the customer into. So you pick a car for them that you figure you can get financed, and it’s the sales person’s job to sell them that vehicle.
Also, franchised dealers don’t lend the money. They just arrange the loan or lease with a lender or leasing company. Usually they work with a whole bunch of lenders, including the captives (a Ford dealer will work with Ford Credit). If the customer defaults on the loan, it’s between the customer and the lender – not the dealer, and the dealer doesn’t repo the car. That’s the lender’s job.
Wolf, what do you know about some of these dealers who “approve” a loan and let the customer leave with the car. They then submit the info only to find that nobody will agree to whatever terms they promised the buyer. They then call the next day to “finish the paperwork” only to change the terms to whatever they could get approved. The payment/rate is higher or they need a bigger deposit, etc. This happened to two different people at my company, and I thought it was crazy that a dealer would do that.
RIPP
This is often a ‘spot delivery’ where customer buys car when finance company is closed for weekend or evening. Customers credit is worse than customer alleged and deal must be amended. If it is done as a sales tactic as you are saying, it is a lot of grief just to sell a car.
That has in fact been my experience also. The professional car dealer doesn’t only want to sell a car, he/she also wants to make a sale that “works”, leaving the customer happy (or at least content) and with no “noise & drama” coming back later.
Some car dealers offer a buy-back service / guarantee so there is a amicable way for the customers to get out of a purchase or a lease, usually on the condition that one finances the car via them.
I quite like salespeople, actually. I find that most are honest and will genuinely help to solve ones problem when one lets them work at it.
Noticed that inflation for used vehicles rose more than new per recent report. Buyers are obviously purchasing more used than despite increases in used car inventory.
Sub prime auto lending is a huge bubble, but what isn’t these days?
All industries have been fueled with massive amounts of debt, and it continues on and on today with the certainty of more QE & lower interest rates.
10 years ago, there was only one viable solution to save the country & the economy & that was to let everything reset to “true” price discovery. TARP was a joke. It’s sole intended purpose was to use taxpayer money to bail out & enrich the crooks who created the problems. Subsequent QE’s to enrich the already richer.
Now 10 years later, the debt frenzy is culminating into a catastrophe of epic proportions. Where has that left middle America? Grasping for straws, struggling & worrying what the future will be like. I sure hope folks are as well prepared as possible moving forward.
Have a look at what is happening in Hong Kong.
Part of the problem is the authoritarian government on the mainland, but the real problem is that a 198sf apartment costs USD500,000!
If you are graduating and even the shoe box is out of reach, you get frustrated as heck. Remember, you are already crammed into a shoe box apartment with your family.
And when you reach your breaking point you hit the streets.
Hong Kong is the canary only because asset inflation has hit that city the hardest.
The same pressures are squeezing the middle class and the youth in every country. Inflation is relentlessly crushing them. Taking on debt to pay expenses turns the vice tighter.
‘Every man has a breaking point. You and I have them. Walter Kurtz has reached his, and very obviously, he has gone insane.’
People may not go insane, but when they reach their breaking points, they will riot, as we are witnessing in Hong Kong.
Spot on. True in Berlin, London, Singapore, Toronto…just about every significant urban center in the developed world. A ticking bomb, and the Central Bank geniuses want even more inflation.
I remember (being a motorcycle nut) tales 30-odd years ago of Japanese just leaving perfectly good motorcycles, only a few years old, dumped in the street because they weren’t the ‘latest thing’, and as such were not wanted and had no resale value.
Peak decadence.
We all know what came after – I wonder if in 10 years’ time after the great unwinding of all this debt-based consumption and speculation (which surely must happen) we’ll be looking back and saying “what the hell were we thinking”?
Lessons will be learned etc. etc. I’m sure!
Those were urban legends: the motorcycles were actually sold to wholesalers (often rumored to be fronts for the yakuza) who then exported them to Europe by the container. We just loved the stuff.
There was a thriving market for “grey market bikes” or simply “grey bikes” in countries like Austria, Ireland, Sweden and especially the United Kingdom: this was due to the dwindling number of small displacement models available through official channels despite the fact these models had low insurance and ownership costs.
Japanese market models fit the bill just nicely because they were mostly 250 and 400cc (due to Japan’s tiered licensing system), modern and with high performances for the displacement. Generally speaking Honda’s commanded a big premium because they were just better: the Bros 400 was a huge favorite of London motorcycle couriers and smaller sportsbikes like the VFR400R and NSR250 had a well deserved reputation for being highly exotic and well engineered.
Of course this doesn’t mean it was just a banging deal: at least initially manufacturers just flat out refused to make spare parts available through their official dealerships, literature was not available (and given the mechanical and electrical peculiarities of many models it was a problem), tyres were mostly oddly-sized and only available as special (and expensive) orders from Bridgestone and Dunlop, suspensions were severely undersprung and atrociously damped even by late 80’s/early 90’s standards and to make matters worse most bikes not merely lacked a service history but had never been serviced, period.
The Japanese motorcycle market had its last huzza! in 1994 when the Kawasaki Zephyr/Xanthus/Balius family of bikes became fashionable. The Balius became infamous for redlining at 19,000rpm, albeit top power was about 4,000rpm earlier. Dear old Kawasaki Heavy Inudstries. ;-)
$1,300B x 0.21 subprime sector x 0.12 subprime % =
$33B/Y, each year, plus other fees, plus repo ==> is a good cushion
to absorb some losses on $60B.
A local insurance agency in the Bronx can hit a $5K car,
owned by an illegal immigrant worker, a new driver with a family,
parking at street level, with a $5K car insurance per year.
Sounds like the comprehensive insurance, which is probably at about the right level because Asset Forfeiture and Shitty Neighbourhood!
“Here”, if one is a new driver, one will first buy an older car and only buy the mandatory minimum of 3’rd party liability and accident insurance. If the car is wrecked, it’s just bad luck, but a 100% write-off is still cheaper than the insurance would be for an inexperienced driver in a brand new car.
Anyone looking for a new car? Thanks Wolf.
Wolf,
Insurance run hand in hand as they have convinced governments that we need insurance and it is made into laws…
Must have had fantastic incentives for our politicians to put insurance into laws..l
Now that the numbers are in; thanks to Wolf, do we know WHY this is happening?
Is it because car prices are high? Or interest is high? Or lack of income? Or food and rent displacing other needs? Any idea?
Newest scam now is venders (Mom and Pop) will need 3 million dollars liability insurance if they want to sell anything in a public place. Barrie, Ontario has started this.
Who would have thought that with the average auto loan approaching $600/mo that some people would default hmmmmm! With loads of negative equity to boot.
So Wolf, genuine question, am I sitting pretty with 86% of my wealth in cash and short term bonds? Why don’t I just hold this position until we’re much further into the cycle and the panic really sets in?
I have constructed a “super model” based on the work of Martin Zweig, and the model has a combination of sentiment and hard economic indicators (similar to Market Edge if you’ve ever seen his website). Anyway, this model very clearly shows that on both a short-term and medium term basis we’re likely to experience a sizable correction in asset prices. I would argue, as you suggest in other posts, that it is already now under-way.
On the balance of probabilities aren’t I sitting pretty to simply ride out the storm, until the metrics in this model are so bad, that they indicate it is time to buy-in again?
In case anybody was interested here’s a few:
Yield curve, US housing starts, Auto loans delinquency rate, 10 day short seller activity, % stocks above 50 day MA for S&P 500, VIX (looking for extreme readings), Shiller CAPE ratio of stocks, Q-ratio, US ISM PMI index, S&P 500 earnings, S&P 500 200 day MA, and the Value Line Geometric Composite (if it falls 4%, triggers sell), and Martin Zweig’s monetary model, i.e. what the Fed is doing.
Conventional wisdom (and the Buffet fans out there) would suggest that you cannot time the market. However, that’s the problem: Buffet himself is sitting on $129bn+ in cash and although he doesnt time the market, in effect he is, because there is recognition that pretty much nothing out there is cheap anymore. I find it hard to commit my family’s life savings to an 80% equity plan just because I am 33 years old and it is expected of me. If anything, I’d rather take a chance that it all blows up and I get to purchase assets at knock-down prices. And if they go down further, I’ll go to 100% equities. And if they continue to drop like they did in the 70’s I’ll take on a bit of leverage and re-mortgage part of the house (which is nearly paid off).