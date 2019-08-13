Inflation Data Shows Tariffs Are Not a Tax on Consumers but on Foreign & US Corporations

Inflation runs hot in housing, medical services, health insurance, other items that are not imported.
The consumer price inflation data released today by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which corroborates prior inflation data, says that, yes, prices are rising, but they’re rising sharply in services that are not impacted by imports and tariffs, such as rents and other housing costs, healthcare, education, and other services, and also in restaurants (where customers pay mostly for labor and rent). But inflation in durable goods, such as electronics, cars, and the like – where the tariffs would show up – was very low.
Inflation as measure by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.3% in July from June and 1.8% over the 12-month period. This was largely held down by a decline in energy costs (-2.0% due to the ongoing oil bust) and by a very slow rise in the costs of durable goods.
Food and energy prices are very volatile, dancing to the tune of oil busts, droughts, floods, diseases in animals, and other factors. Together, they weigh about 21% in the overall CPI. A less volatile measure is the CPI without food and energy, or “core CPI,” which rose 2.2% over the 12-month period, at the high end of the 10-year range:
Where does this inflation come from?
Primarily Services: Services include the biggies that consumers spend most of their money on: housing costs, healthcare, financial services, telecommunications services, education, etc. Services without energy services (such as utilities) weigh about 60% in the overall CPI. These services have nothing to do with imports or tariffs, and over the 12-month period, their prices jumped 2.8%:
“Shelter,” the biggie, accounts for 33% of the overall CPI. “Shelter” is a group of services that includes housing costs, such as rents and “owner’s equivalent of rent” (what it would cost a homeowner to rent the home), plus hotels, and the like. Shelter has nothing to do with imports or tariffs, and it jumped 3.5% over the 12-month period, at the very top of the 10-year range:
Medical care services, the second largest group in services, account for about 7% of total CPI. This does not include pharmaceutical products, but includes hospital services, dental services, and the like. And it includes health insurance, which – as we guessed with our grin-and-bear-it grimace – soared 15.9% over the 12-month period, driving prices of total medical services up by 3.3%:
Where does this inflation not come from?
Durable Goods – products like cars, furniture, appliances, TVs, smartphones, computers, tools, lawnmowers, etc. A lot of products in this category are imported, or even if the products are “made” in the US, their components are imported. This is where tariffs would hit the hardest.
A reminder what inflation is and is not. Inflation is a price increase of the same item with the same qualities and features, and the same quantity or size. If new cars get better – improved safety features, performance, electronics, etc. – this cost of the improvements shows up in a higher price of the car, but is removed from the inflation data. Same with smartphones, and other products. A $800 laptop today is a thousand times more powerful and feature-laden than a laptop in 1995 that cost $2,400.
Many durable goods are far better than they were, but cost less, such as laptops. Other products cost more, but you’re getting a better product. Your cost of living goes up because you buy those improved products, and because you buy products that didn’t exist before, such as smartphones. In return, you’re presumably safer and more comfortable and better connected and get better quality of life of whatever. That’s the theory. Inflation is when the same thing with the same qualities gets more expensive.
By this measure, deflation in durable goods has long been common. As manufacturing (automation) and transportation get more efficient, the same products should cost less. Globalization of manufacturing has contributed to that, as US companies offshored production to cheap countries.
The Consumer Price Index for durable goods inched up 0.5% in July, compared to a year ago (and a slightly slower rate than the year-over-year increase in June). In the Fed’s eyes, while an improvement over the -2% range (deflation) in 2016 and 2017, it was still insufferably low inflation. Some upward pressure in prices of durable goods – tariffs or no tariffs – would bring the Fed to its goal, and it can get off its “low inflation” bandwagon. But we’re not there yet:
Corporate America, focused on offshoring production, hates tariffs. Foreign companies, focused on sending their goods to the US, also hate tariffs. They’re first in line to pay for the tariffs. Their hope is that they can pass them on to consumers. But they’re having trouble doing so.
Consumer prices in the US are not set by companies but by the market (unless there is a monopoly or a screwed-up situation as in healthcare where there is no market). Walmart might want to raise the prices of its Chinese stuff, but consumers can buy this stuff elsewhere, and they can dig up the lowest price on the internet. This causes Walmart to lose a sale. Price increases in goods that can be comparison-shopped over the internet have had a very hard time sticking.
Corporate America just received a large income-tax cut. And companies didn’t pass those tax cuts on to consumers. Tariffs are the opposite, but on a smaller scale: They’re a tax increase on corporations, both US importers and foreign companies exporting to the US. But they impact profit margins on sales, rather than taxable income.
If in the future foreign and US companies are finally able to raise prices on durable goods – tariffs or no tariffs – and make them stick, it might finally cause the Fed to get off its “low inflation” bandwagon and declare that long-sought-after “victory” of having met or exceeded its target. Meanwhile, these tariffs bring in big revenues to the US government, having doubled from prior years to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of over $70 billion, and the government sure needs that moolah:
The tariffs are an additional “sales tax” on goods paid by consumers and Corporate America to the Government. It is paid either by Corporation or the Consumers. For now, Corporations are bearing the brunt. Soon they will pass it onto Consumers in the form of increased prices leading to more inflation. The Federal Government is the winner which has found a new source of revenue and a new way to increase tax without calling it a tax. The losers will be middle class and poor Americans.
Or corporations will import stuff from another nation without tariffs.
Or, maybe, decide to move some production back to the states.
or corporations will decide its better to accept a lower profit margin on a per item basis than to reduce overall profitability by increasing prices and lowering sales
I think that’s wolf’s point. I wish the WSJ would give him the front cover on this one.
Three economists, Aaron Flaanen (Federal Reserve Board), Ali Hortaçsu (University of Chicago), and Felix Tintelnot (University of Chicago) just published a working paper on the effects of these tariffs: (April 2019)
We find that in response to the 2018 tariffs … , the price of washers rose by nearly 12 percent; the price of dryers—a complementary good not subject to tariffs—increased by an equivalent amount.’
As of April 2019 the increased cost to consumers was about 1.4 billion.
Note that the tariffs gave ‘cover’ to the increase in dryers, even though they weren’t subject to them
The tariffs on US Consumers was the 10 % to be enacted in Sep, but Mr T folded like a cheap suit and pretty much cancelled them if you look at list of things removed, by November the 10 percent will be cancelled entirely cause trade talks are ” going good ”
Democracies will increasingly have to choose between raising wages and redistributing income or maintaining free trade and capital flows. Because they are likely to choose the former, the world may face a long-term reversal of globalization… The next US president going down that road, Europe also.
Excellent Article btw… What a roller coaster two weeks in markets, thrilla in Manila!
In England wages surged in the past year, while there was negative GDP growth in Q2.
There have been times of low economic growth and inflation called “stagflation.” The run away inflation of the US 1970’s and early 80’s resulted in higher interest rates. Venezuela is an extreme example of a nation unable to balance its budget.
As I commented a few days ago, there is no US apparel industry to protect and China’s competitors like Vietnam, India. Sri Lanka etc, can’t fill the gap in time for the winter season. This is especially true of footwear (ex. flip flops) which are more demanding than dresses, T- shirts etc.
So someone got through to the decider- in -chief and the tariffs on apparel and phones (also no US manufacturing) are not happening as planned. So Lo! the market is up 400 at this point.
The absurdity of this is obvious but here is a question. All insider trading
prosecuted so far involved individual stocks. But now we have someone who can move the entire market on a whim and a word, in a way that is unpredictable. So how many people knew about this latest mood swing before it went public?
Even if companies figure out a way to pass on tariffs to consumers, it will only affect those who buy new durable goods.
Most car sales are used. The now-mature cell phone market could migrate to mostly refurbished soon. Laptops & tablets too.
If this ends up being true, tariffs will mostly affect vanity purchases. And what’s wrong with that?
Legerdemain: companies eat their profits. PBOC floats the yuan, dollar rises, consumers lose spending power. Rinse and repeat.
Cause the US Dollar is so strong along with much higher wages then other exporting nations, US can’t compete in exports… A strong US Dollar is very bullish for the Consumer due to US importing a lot more then locally manufacturing, if the Dollar were to weaken substantially, then Americans will feel high Inflation.
PBOC doesn’t float CNH, it just stopped defending it, having trouble rolling over swaps in that corner of the world, they are pretty much broke, net debt well into the trillions on Foreign Reserves
In my view, the cost of living (inflation isn’t the same thing) has been soaring for years. Rent and health insurance are the biggest culprits.
When rent is crazy high there is a lot less room to purchase durable goods – both physically and financially.
Sounds about where we’re headed.
I don’t follow how a rising dollar causes consumers to lose spending power (assuming they keep their jobs).
Strong dollar will impact US exports and tourist arrivals. —equals job losses.
Aha! The truth come out and the big boys don’t like it one bit. Seems they might be getting their comeuppance after not helping the American worker keep their jobs and going after cheap profits. Thanks Wolf, for keeping a truthful eye and keeping us informed.
An article in another blog contends from their data a basket of goods at Walmart has increased by 5.2% between this June and last June, and Target almost as much. Home insurance and deductibles went up almost 10% this year, and that was true for 3 other people I talked to, with similarly valued homes. It has climbed over 30 in the last five years. Supplemental medical and drug insurance went up only about 3% since about 60% of the cost is paid by my former employer. Auto insurance was up 8% this years, depending on whose data you read. So, to the Bureau of Labor Statistics: phooey.
The CPI is best described by the phrase; “lies, damned lies, and statistics”. It is designed for the sole purpose of minimizing the governments cost increases for entitlement programs and does not reflect the actual inflation seen by even the Average consumer, let alone any individual consumer. And while it may move up and down in sync with actual consumer price data, it has been manipulated to represent a fraction of the real number.
Since 1960, real per capita (average, not median) PCE expenditures for shelter are up 200%. For healthcare services, up 900%. For higher education, up 750%. Meanwhile, in that same period, real wages for the 70% of employed Americans classified as production and nonsupervisory, wages are up 15%. (These are all US government figures.)
I think that CPI doesn’t measure what we want it to measure. We want it to measure how much the price of a product / service increases, and instead it tries to measure the price of that product / service as it evolves over time, i.e., with changing criteria. So for example we are told there is no inflation in new vehicles, but we can easily prove that there is plenty of price inflation but (we are told) that price inflation is fully offset by the various improvements in quality, safety, reliability.
Dale,
Inflation is the loss of the purchasing power of the dollar. That is all CPI measures.
But if you’re buying an improved product, such as a new car with improved performance and safety features, there are two elements:
1. the purchasing power of the dollar;
2. the cost of improvements.
CPI only tracks #1.
Cost of living (and your bank account) tracks #1 plus #2.
Thanks Wolf, and appreciation for the good work you do.
Dale,
I agree with what you’re saying in the your first paragraph, but you’re comparing the wrong sets of numbers. You have to compare “real” to “real” and “nominal” to “nominal.”
“Real” wages are already adjusted for inflation. But the prices you compare them to you quote as “nominal” (not adjusted for inflation). So you get distorted results. You need to compare real wages to real home prices and real healthcare costs. Or you need to compare nominal wages to nominal home price costs and nominal healthcare costs.
I agree with you. Anyone who or tell me insurance – health, auto etc, and housing are going up at the rates mentioned in this article needs to get mite. I don’t believe it.
Old Engineer,
Please read the article.
Also 1: Most of what consumers buy is NOT sold at Walmart (services, cars, etc.).
Also 2: I, like many other people, hardly ever buy anything at Walmart, and if I buy, it’s only online if it’s the cheapest. Some guy’s basket of goods he bought at Walmart is not an indicator of the US inflation rate, which doesn’t just cover goods that Walmart sells. That kind of stuff is cute and makes good click-bait headlines, but you cannot extrapolate anything from it.
Here is some anecdotal stuff from our household: Our health insurance rose 1.8%. Our housing costs didn’t go up. The prices of the laptop we bought fell, though it’s a lot more powerful than any prior laptop we bought. The price of our clothes we bought fell. Our shoes got cheaper. Years ago, I canceled cable TV because I don’t need it anymore with broadband, so I don’t care what cable TV prices do. Our broadband bandwidth more than quadrupled a month ago for the same price (I called and asked, and they increased it even while I was on the phone). Our cellphone service costs fell though we got a bigger data plan. Our car insurance went up, but I reduced coverage, so I pay about the same. Gasoline is cheaper than it was 11 years ago.
Also you need to understand — as explained in the article — the difference between inflation (dollar loses purchasing power) and higher prices due to higher-quality products, and the phenomenon that a lot of goods prices are LOWER despite higher quality (consumer electronics, for example).
I’m guessing the massive amount of fiscal spending for defense and medicare makes us the cleanest dirty shirt.
Defense budget: $700B.
Healthcare spending (government and non-government): $3500B.
There is plenty of waste in the defense budget. But imho far more in healthcare.
Every $1 spent in Medicare saves $2 in alternative healthcare. Expanding Medicare to all who don’t have would cost half what they/we are spending under their current plans and would save state, local and Federal Govt mucho $trillions$ over 10 yrs time. It’s a bargain. That’s why it’s so strongly opposed by corporations and the politicians who take their money.
Preach
Exactly. The health care I’ve gotten recently has all been things that could be taken care of in a village clinic in India with a working X-ray machine. But because it’s the US and I’m not in the top 10%, it’s been the most expensive and inefficient way possible. It’s even been expensive for me, out of pocket costs approaching $750 now and counting, and this is with my grossing $300/week.
And the top 10% are going to scratch their heads and come up with all kinds of weird theories when the pitch forks come out…
Technological advancements made goods cheaper, next step is to make services cheaper by replacing humans with robots.
Already happening in many areas, including lawyering, where much of the grunt-work that newly hired lawyers used to do in all-nighters, such as searching through thousands of pages of documents, is now done by machines in seconds.
That doesn’t mean that the retail costs of hiring a lawyer went down. It just means that a law firm’s costs went down :-]
1) Energy :
Canadian oil is suppressed to to a lack of pipelines.
Many refineries all over the world love Iranian oil, but due to US embargo Iran cannot get paid.
Iran is forced to sell its oil to Turkey, at a discount and from there, with other sources of oil, all over the world. Refineries have difficulties with high sulfur Saudi oil, even with a discount.
2) Medical care at 3.3% is trending down, since 2008, from 6%.
3) Shelter :
After jumping sharply from 2010 to 2012, momentum have stalled to trading range, to a lower high, since 2016 at 3.5%.
The next move is probably down.
Services : a similar chart like shelter, but to a lower high, at 2.8%.
4) the CPI in a trading range, of about 2%, since 2000, with a bubble
up to 2007 // and an inverse bubble in 2010, well above the front
end of US yield curve.
US collect few dimes from tariff on China, which devalued USDRMB > 7.0, but collected : $20T x 10Y x 0.015(1.5%) = $3T from UST investors.
China is the largest UST holder benefited from a huge capital gains, in the last 25Y.
Then robotics should be the equalizer in world manufacturing for the US. It’s not like corporations can’t be spending their cash on modern manufacturing in the US instead of stock buy-backs to get a jump. If the government had vision instead of greed for themselves and supporters, Tax Cuts should have had incentives to modernize and bring home manufacturing if we’re heading for a robotic/AI future.
Excellent breakdown.
“Corporate America just received a large income-tax cut. And companies didn’t pass those tax cuts on to consumers.”. Are you deducing that based on the durable goods CPI or are there any other metrics?
A corporation is just a set of contracts. Human factors of a corporation are investor/owners, consumers, employees (and perhaps suppliers).
Any time there are windfalls (tax cuts, low energy prices) or headwinds (tariffs, new regulations) they get divvied up (unevenly) by those groups. Are there reliable ways to measure who shared what share of burden (or profit)?
The powers that be are always shaping the narrative. They like the focus on GDP growth be a use it serves the interest of the 1%. A much more appropriate yardstick of economic success would be real wage growth of the 99%. By that measure we’ve been in recession for a long time.
Why does the general population and media fall for this deception?