The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q2 2019

The bifurcation among consumers.
Consumer credit – auto loans, student loans, and revolving credit such as credit card balances and personal loans, but not housing-related debt such as mortgages and HELOCs – grew 5.4%, or by $208 billion, in the second quarter compared to a year ago, to a new record of $4.06 trillion (not seasonally adjusted), according to the Federal Reserve this afternoon.
This 5.4% year-over-year gain was the strongest such gain in two years. The quarterly gain from Q1 to Q2 of $60 billion was the strongest such gain since Q2 2016. In other words, American consumers are not slackers. They are doing their collective job, propping up the US economy, and by extension the global economy, with money they don’t have:
Every dime of that additional $60 billion that consumers borrowed in Q2 – and of the additional $208 billion they borrowed over the past 12 months – was spent and became part of the $14.5 trillion in annualized consumer spending, nudging it up by about 1.4%. Consumer spending accounts for nearly 70% of the economy, as measured by GDP. Everyone and everything depend on these consumers to consume, which is their function. That’s why they’re called “consumers,” and not “people.”
In the chart above, note the sharp and relentless increase since the bottom of the Financial Crisis. Since 2010, consumer credit balances have surged 60%. And since the peak before the Financial crisis in 2008, they have surged 54%. So how did this happen and what does this mean for the American debt slaves?
Revolving credit
Outstanding balances on credit cards and other revolving credit, such as personal lines of credit, rose 4.8% in Q2 compared to Q2 last year, to $1.03 trillion (not seasonally adjusted). This was a record for a second quarter, and was below only the holiday shop-and-borrow season, Q4 2018:
As laudatory as these efforts may seem on first sight, consumers have actually been fairly lackadaisical with their credit cards. Since the prior peak just before the Financial Crisis in Q2 2008, so in 11 years, credit card balances have edged up only 5%.
Over the same period, the Consumer Price Index rose 17% and the US population rose about 8%. So adjusted for inflation and per-capita, American consumers have shed credit card debt.
In terms of GDP, in 2008, credit card balances amounted to 6.6% of nominal GDP. In Q2 2019, credit card balances amounted to 4.8% of nominal GDP. So clearly, in terms of credit cards, consumers have learned their lessons. Or so it seems.
In reality, there is a bifurcation.
Many consumers pay off their credit cards on a monthly basis without sweat and use them only as a payment device and to gain loyalty awards. They don’t carry balances on their credit cards, and they don’t pay credit card interest. Their credit-card activities are not reflected here.
Then there the tapped-out consumers with multiple maxed-out credit cards, or with credit cards with large balances, and consumers with personal loans, payday loans, etc. And they’re paying a fortune in interest at double-digit rates because they don’t have the money to pay off those loans. They can barely make the minimum payments and get to the next paycheck.
These are the folks who owe that $1.03 trillion. And this is why credit card debt curdles so quickly during a downturn. People with credit card debt have little wiggle room.
Auto loans and leases
Total auto loans and leases outstanding for new and used vehicles in Q2 rose by 4.0% from a year ago, or by $45.6 billion, to a record of $1.17 trillion, despite new-vehicle sales that declined by 1.5% in the same quarter, and despite lackluster used-vehicles sales. This 4.0% increase in auto loans is the consequence of higher transaction prices of new and used vehicles, an average loan-to-value ratio that continues to tick up, and the lengthening average duration of loans:
Since 2008, auto loan balances have surged 47%, compared to the increase in the Consumer Price Index of 17% and population growth of 8%. So, on an inflation-adjusted per-capita basis, the burden of these loans has increased. But in terms of the size of the overall economy, auto-loan balances have remained at about 5.5% of GDP.
The bifurcation of consumers is not so straightforward with auto loans. Auto loans here include leases. Many people, including wealthy people, lease a vehicle not because they lack the moolah to pay cash for it but because leasing brings real and perceived advantages. Even buying a new vehicle with a subsidized loan can be an advantage for people with cash to burn.
But there too is a bifurcation of consumers – the subprime end.
Subprime auto loans account for about 21% of total auto-loan originations this year. Delinquencies started ballooning in 2015. By 2018, subprime auto-loan delinquencies — as measured by Fitch Ratings, which tracks subprime-auto-loan-backed securities — were exceeding the levels during the peak of the Financial Crisis and were back where they’d been in the mid-1990s during the subprime auto-loan bust. Some smaller lenders specializing in subprime auto loans collapsed last year. Lenders have started to tighten up their standards. And delinquency rates have stabilized over the past year at very high levels:
The University-Corporate-Financial Complex
Student loans rose by 4.9% in Q2 compared to Q2 last year, or by $75 billion, to a new horrifying record of $1.605 trillion (not seasonally adjusted), having skyrocketed by 125% in the 10 years since Q2 2009.
But that surge in student loan balances is not because there are more students enrolled. On the contrary: According to the latest data available from the National Center for Education Statistics, enrollment fell by 7% between 2010 and 2017, from 18.1 million students to 16.8 million students.
So who got this $1.6 trillion that students now owe and that the taxpayer guarantees? Students are just the conduit for this money. Who ends up with it? Universities; Apple and other companies, such as textbook publishers, that focus on selling their goods and services to students; other participants in the economy such as grocery stores and concert venues; and importantly, investors in a booming asset class called “student housing.” They are the recipients of these taxpayer guaranteed funds. And every dime of this debt contributes to the economy as measured by GDP – on the time-honored principle of Apocalypse not now.
Wolf,
I think you mean propping up China’s economy. Cause most of our trade goods come from China. :)
pure tongue and cheek here. I know in reality, we’re all consuming a lot more Starbucks and Netflix, and it’s a service oriented economy that is winning out.
Doh, hit send too fast, we shouldn’t call them consumers… that’s not reflective of what they are. But I have a new phrase, let’s call them what they are. (By they, I include me too). Con-Shee-ple.
Hey, that’s a good one, let me trademark that phrase. But I’m happy to assign Wolfstreet that particular trademark. Con-Shee-ple… or just plain old consheeple.
I wonder if we can get that into the dictionary with a picture of your typical American consumer in it.
By their insistence on maintaining a lifestyle they cannot afford, the consheeple enthusiastically pad the profits of everybody else.
But Wolf’s description is even more apt imho: debt serfs, selling out their future. And in doing so, competing in the marketplace with money they don’t have, they drive up the prices on everything (houses, rents, vehicles, …).
I think the Fed should start referring to them as debt serfs, the saviors of our economy (and particularly the rentiers also beloved of the Fed).
Denny’s bull run of debt, but investors love DENN.
Went to Denny’s restaurant today.
DENN was in a 3Y slump, between Oct 2000 to Aug 2003,
but on Feb 2004 DENN made a jump.
In 2009 it fell on top of 2000 the highs. Since then DENN enjoy a nonstop bull run.
Denny’s lead the stock market higher & higher, on a sugar high.
Its relative strength vs the SPX is up.
DENN is even stronger than the restaurants & bars sector and stronger than consumer staples sector XLP.
DENN bull run fueled with debt.
Total current liabilities 98.73 is higher than total current assets of 57.42.
Total liabilities 581.31 is higher than total assets of 438.74.
Equities = (-) 142.57
Retained earnings = (-) 257.08.
Many Denny’s customers are hooked to a walker.
Shocking. I mean usually when a company takes on excessive debt, degrades its products and services, and jacks up its prices (all things I have observed with Denny’s), private equity is involved.
So I looked it up. Yes, private equity.
Who could have guessed?
In my town, Denny’s does well because everything else closes at 9. There’s Denny’s and IHOP and it took well over a year to get the IHOP open again when it closed.
But in the end, hookers and drug dealers and their clientele gotta eat!
My boss and I used to go to Denny’s then tried the IHOP once, and I dunno, just haven’t been going to either any more. It’s just too expensive.
I think the good news is that the Non-Housing Consumer Debt chart still looks (just eyeballing the chart) linear. That is, the rate of growth doesn’t appear to have increased perceptibly. I worry most about an increase in the rate of growth that gives an exponential chart. But I guess flattening out isn’t great, and a negative rate of growth isn’t good either. But the last two cases mean consumers are handling their debt load, the first one means a lot of people are heading down the tubes faster, and a crisis is in store.
it’s a new plateau. ya just gotta believe!
In regard to credit card debt it should be noted that cash is being used less and debit and/or credit cards are growing both individually and corporately.
We live in an E world!
Credit card balances (debt) in this article are only amounts that have become interest generating for the lender — so not amounts that people run through their cards just to make payments and pay off every month.
And a debit card by definition is not credit (and not debt) but a way to draw your own existing money out of your bank account directly, sort of like an instant check.
When I am putting around the house I like.to listen to Dave Ramsey on radio. He has turned the debt lemon into lemonade. It’s funny that he works so hard to get people out of debt while central bankers work so hard to make sure debt expands. Anyway he has turned debt reduction into an enterprise that I am pretty sure is worth more than $100,000,000. Maybe several times that.
Listening to people call in you can see that the typical person has substantial college debt, a big car payment, a house and then they have the wake up moment that if they don’t take drastic action they are going to be debt slaves the rest of their lives.
One thing that I have noticed is that a lot of females have fallen in the trap of getting multiple degrees in a poor paying field and have college debt multiples of their income sometimes as high as 5X. Very sad.
Dave Ramsey also tells people that they can rely on 12% annual return from stocks. Maybe he is right, as the Fed has proven incontrovertibly over the last 30 years that they work for Mr Market and not for the United States.
No one, especially the parents nowadays, ever asks little Suzee what she plans to do for a job after receiving her underwater basket weaving degree. The parents just keep writing the checks so Suzee stays happy and doesnt end up selling herself at truck stops.
Funny thing is, I remember a big hollywood producer (boyfriend of girlfriends’ Mom) ask me what the hell I was going to do with my life by learning computer programming in college back ~1991. Parents didnt feel I was going down a good path either (No joke, my Mom thought I should focus on writing since I was good at that as well, lol), but I could see the future in that everything engineering related (I started out studying applied math) would be done on computers and that I better get good at using them.
Of course there was no easy money for starving students back then so I ran out of money (recession sucked in the early 90s, tuition tripled in a few years) but had enough credits to get the sheepskin. Started working, dot com boom hit and the rest as they say is history.
I think that someone should offer a “Stupidity Hot Line”, a place where profoundly stupid people can call-in for advice on how to not be as stupid as they currently are.
But I also think that some stupid people should be excluded from any call-in help. Graduates from Trump University… well, I just wouldn’t hold out much hope for any of them, for example.
if only we could promote more rhodes scholars to positions of power and influence. that would fix the stupid in short order. smh
Almost unique to the US, the insane inflation in higher education and healthcare. On in American can someone go bankrupt for getting a degree or going to the doctor. There will be a reckoning.
In some ways it’s sad that mortgage debt has decreased in the last 10 years and consumer debt has increased. You could make the case you should never borrow for consumption even education. If you are going to borrow for anything it should probably be for housing because it is a long lived, generally appreciating asset that is an inflation hedge and the government basically ensures the mortgage rate is cheap compared to other loans.
Bifurcation is right. The CPI adjusted wage of the 70% of emplyed Americans classified as production / nonsupervisory has been flat for 60 years. Yet real PCE expenditures per capita have quadrupled.
Bi FUC ated, again.
investors in a booming asset class called “student housing.”
Purely anecdotal, but lots of friends and colleagues are taking their high school kids on the college tours and they informed me most colleges they look at insist students must live on campus for their freshman year. Even if the school has traditionally been a commuter school like Marquette Univ in Milwaukee.
What a racket.
Been seeing a lot of ads on TV of late for web sites that promise to boost your credit score. I guess this must be an all out effort to keep the debt serfs spending at a slightly higher rate.
As for me I pay off the credit card each month. Both cars and the house are paid for. It’s nice not being a debt serf.
I have always tried not to borrow anything that I could not pay cash for if necessary. I will admit it took me 31/2 yrs. to pay for my home. It 08 i bought a new pickup and carried a balance on in order to get a 1500. allowance from FMCC. I paid it off in 6 mos. Yes, I have credit card debt. If I hit a special interest rate and know where I can turn it into more income than outgo. I am in. I always have enough Gold, Silver, or cash to take care of it if necessary.
It’s almost to the point where having kids is a curse financially.
Brant, you nailed it. Millennials have opted for the ‘dog’ option to children. It’s a shame and in the long run I believe a serious mistake for many reasons.
Kipling saw it coming. This quote from The Gods if the Copy Book Heading:
* Till our women had no more children and the men lost reason and faith,
* And the Gods of the Copybook Headings said: “The Wages of Sin is Death.”
I don’t know where my husband and I sit on this? We are 60 and 62, he has a pension and is collecting SS so $30,000 a year no debt and recently sold our house we had for 20 years. And someone paid us a shit ton of money for our house and I’m in Boise. I’m still working making 65,000 and my employer pays 17% into my 401k. I was getting a lot of money a month in my 401K until last week.
I’m thinking of buying an RV and traveling?
The way I see it, most ordinary people (the 99%) are getting into more debt to survive or get a life. This used to be called the American Dream. Talking to my kids today, I don’t hear much enthusiasm. They definitely know there’s a problem but they don’t know what the fix is.
Debt-free since 1971,
I haven’t had a penny of debt since 2005. Money in the bank fixes almost all of life’s problems. In fact, it keeps them away.
Roddy nailed it. Don’t buy anything if you don’t have the money…… unless it is absoutely necessary.
Debt bad. Life good. Be the ant, not the grasshopper.
I did buy that truck today. Cash…4K cdn/or 3K US dollar. My neighbours thought I bought a new truck off the lot. Hilarious…it’s a 2002.
Debt doesn’t matter and obviously trump deficits don’t matter (just like back in 2009, when people realized The Great Recession was no big deal). It also doesn’t matter that trump is yelling at The Fed to lower rates — while pushing Treasury to head the other direction. Classic strategy from Bankruptcy Man, pitting two entities against each other while he plays rabid barking rabies dog in the middle.
See: The large increase in debt issuance has the potential to partially offset the monetary easing just announced by the Fed. As the Treasury floods the market with new debt to rebuild its cash reserves, the new supply could have the effect of driving down prices and driving up yields of Treasurys and other market-determined interest rates.
Also see old read from 2009 about velocity of money, debt and deficits:
“We will explore all the deflation-fighting options and what the results might be in future letters, but remember that there will come a time when the Fed will have to “take back” some of the liquidity they are going to provide. That means we could be in for a multi-year period of slow growth after we pull out of this recession. And this recession
could easily last through 2009.”
https://ritholtz.com/2008/12/the-velocity-factor/
The Debt Slaves can’t be trusted and nether can the Debt Masters. Check out this snip from 6 months ago, we’ve gone from debt doesn’t matter much, to a full blown ZIRP Panic. It’s somewhat amusing and alarming that nobody has a clue and in the big picture, I think this chaos and instability will result in fewer investors playing games in casinos that are filled with smoke and mirrors.
International Monetary Fund director Olivier Blanchard has recently said that higher debt levels might not cost us as much as we thought. And the Federal Reserve has admitted that the trade-off between lower unemployment and higher inflation is so small right now that it can afford to raise rates at a much more measured pace than it had assumed.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/business/2019/01/25/everything-you-need-know-about-theory-that-deficits-dont-matter/?noredirect=on