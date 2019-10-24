SoftBank to Book Loss of up to $7 Billion on WeWork, Uber, Others, after Showering $1.7 Billion on Neumann and Hanging his Employees Out to Dry

However many billions of other people’s money your outfit burns, just make sure you walk away a billionaire.
SoftBank – the Japanese conglomerate that is the late-stage investor superstar behind imploded WeWork, bleeding Uber, and others – is planning to take a $5 billion to $7 billion write-down of its investments in these startups, sources told Bloomberg.
From the last round of funding in January this year, when SoftBank invested $2 billion in WeWork, until it imploded, WeWork was “valued” – by SoftBank in a deal decided behind closed doors – at $47 billion. This act inflated the price of all the shares that SoftBank and SoftBank’s Vision fund had acquired in prior rounds to the same level, creating instant paper profits for SoftBank and the Vision Fund.
Between the two, they have fed over $10 billion into this monster with the plan of selling it to the public at an even higher valuation.
Now SoftBank, as part of its throw-good-money-after-bad rescue effort, is buying $3 billion of the shares at a price that values WeWork at $8 billion, a smackdown of 83% from the last valuation – just months after wanting to sell this fiasco to the stupid public in a rip-off IPO for over $47 billion.
The sources told Bloomberg that the amount of the write-down has not been finalized yet and could change. SoftBank plans to announce the write-down on November 6 along with its quarterly earnings, according to the sources.
The primary factors in the write-down are SoftBank’s and the Vision Fund’s holdings of WeWork, of which SoftBank will own 80% after the bailout, and Uber, of which SoftBank owns 13%.
The rotten performance of the ride-share giants Uber and Lyft in the stock market – Uber is down about 25% from its already sharply lowered IPO price and Lyft is down 39% from its IPO price – “has influenced the way SoftBank is thinking about valuing its investments in the sector, the people said,” according to Bloomberg.
The value of SoftBank’s investment in Uber has plunged by about $3.5 billion between June 30 and September 30, according to Bloomberg. The Vision Fund’s investment in the rideshare sector, beyond Uber, include Didi Chuxing and Grab Holdings. Their paper valuations are now being reassessed as well.
SoftBank’s exit strategy with WeWork is to feed some more billions to this monster in the hope of putting some meat on it to allow it to hobble to the nearest IPO window. If the public isn’t stupid enough to go for this program, SoftBank will become the end user of its WeWork shares.
In terms of real estate investments, in addition to WeWork, SoftBank’s Vision Fund is also a big late-stage investor behind real estate brokerage Compass, whose unique business model is to buy other brokerages; and behind real estate non-brokerage Opendoor whose business model is to flip homes. Everyone is doing that now, including Zillow.
While SoftBank is engaged in some navel-gazing to figure out what happened to its billions, WeWork is laying off up to 4,000 of its 15,000 employees, and founder Adam Neumann, after blowing up the company, or rather after blowing up investors’ illusions and hype about the company, is walking away a billionaire.
This will teach all current and future startup founders a valuable lesson that will be taught over and over again in endless case studies in the best business schools around the world: Whatever the heck happens, and however many billions of dollars of other people’s money your outfit burns, just make sure you personally walk away a billionaire.
That’s the exit strategy. Create a cash-burn monster with zero chance of making it, blow it up at an opportune moment after you conspire to give it the maximum possible unicorn “valuation,” and walk away a billionaire, while others get to sort through the debris.
Neumann showed the world how to do it, how to leverage the CEO of a Japanese conglomerate who was blinded by reckless greed and a sense of infallibility after two enormously successful investments – Yahoo Japan and Alibaba – and who, based on this record, was trusted by equally blinded Saudi pension fund managers, and other investors. It’s not easy to pull this off so flawlessly.
Adam Neumann is my Hero!
No he should be in jail.
I agree, scammer everyone trust him.
Should probably avoid going to Saudi Arabia or any Saudi consulates, tho’.
If SoftBank continues this “success” We Work can sud-divide Soft bank corporate digs into to let spaces.Uber and Beyond Meat can circulate the cash one more cycle before the burn. Perpetual Motion may not apply to cash burners as it does mechanical systems.
Don’t forget Softbanks great investment in Sprint. They better hope the TMobile merger goes through.
Sprint has pretty much lost money every year. Softbank basically used all the Spectrum as collateral on loans to keep Sprint going.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son plans to create another subsidiary that will lend Sprint money by holding its spectrum as collateral, according to the Overland Park-based wireless company’s third-quarter earnings report. The new unit plans to accept the carrier’s wireless equipment and spectrum, similar to “borrowing against the tires to make car payments,” according to Bloomberg, which also reports that Sprint’s spectrum is worth more than $115 billion.
Sprint doesn’t plan to give up control of its airwaves, but it does hope to get $3 billion to $5 billion this year from the loans. CTO John Saw has referred to Sprint’s three-band spectrum in a blog as “a powerful weapon” in the company’s arsenal. Sprint has holdings in the 800 MHz, 1.9GHz and 2.5GHz bands, and owns the largest piece of the high-frequency 2.5GHz band.
This new strategy is similar to the phone leasing company, Mobility Leasing Solutions LLC, the Japanese telecommunications company created in November that financed Sprint with $1.2 billion in cash.
Sprint laid out the plan in its third-quarter earnings report:
• Sprint continues to use its assets to help fund the business and fuel future growth.
• Together with SoftBank and its partners, the company is establishing a network-related financing entity that could provide $3 billion to $5 billion of incremental funding in fiscal 2016.
I wonder what could go wrong with this story. Did you essentially say that the company leases/buys a frequency spectrum from the PUBLIC then turns around and rents them to other companies?
All this thanks to the sleeping at the wheel SEC ! How do you pass those atrocious prospectuses?!
How does the Three big rating agencies purport to have credibility when they don’t award such scams a well earned -c rating?!
When are you going to wake up Mr and Mrs citizens?
Hopefully we’ll follow up this with an article on JPM and my Favorite one “GS”.
Adam Neumann said their mission was to “elevate the world’s consciousness”. What word can be used when hubristic is insufficient?
Matt Levine has an interesting tongue-in-cheek take on Adam: The guy deserves credit for figuring out how to short the unicorn bubble. He saw the crazy valuations, created a bunch of “unicorn” shares out of thin air, and sold them for big bucks.
David Stockman I think in the end will be proven exactly correct. He said Fed easy money was just going to lead to speculation aka gambling instead of real economic investment. You just can’t have a hurdle rate of near zero and expect smart things to be done.
Some are saying it even contributed to the Boeing disaster. Instead of designing a new plane from scratch they bought back stock and ended up killing a lot of people
Wash, Rinse, and Repeat! Even chocolate Easter bunnies are hollow!
From the Guardian website:
[Employee (n) People who work for a tech company and are eligible for health insurance and retirement benefits. Importantly, this does not necessarily include the vast majority of people who perform work for the company and create its value, such as the people who drive for transportation companies, the people who deliver for delivery companies, and the cooks, cleaners, security guards and parking attendants on tech campuses. Less than 50% of Google’s global workforce. See Uber,sharing economy, disruption, scale.]
[IPO (n) Initial public offering – when a company begins allowing regular people to buy shares. A way for everyone, not just venture capital firms, to lose money, as in Uber’s recent disappointing IPO.]
[Sharing economy (ph) A system in which working does not mean being employed. See employees.]
[Unicorn (n) – A startup valued at at least $1bn. At one point, rare. Increasingly, not even that exciting.]
[Venture capital (ph) A system by which wealthy individuals can invest in startups before they go public. A legal and surprisingly respectable form of gambling. An alternate retirement plan for fortysomething multimillionaires who never developed hobbies.]
Just one word here “OPM”, Other Peoples Money.
Some of the biggest cash money I ever got was ‘walk away’ money, in startup’s its quite often that a seed-guy doesn’t like your team, so early majority holders are paid huge sum’s to go-away, does the team-member care? Hell no, I didn’t care.
The thing is like start-ups, and this case, nobody is using their money to make Neumann go away, he’s toxic and disliked, so they’re using OPM to send him, and he’s smart enough, not to fight and take the money, and then do his own gig ‘solo’ and then become a 100% owner is his next deal.
Neumann is/was the fall-guy here, he took that roll, and what’s his face at softbank has a scape-goat, and can say ahh-shucks about one of his investment-pools. Remember folks, only OPM was lost here.
If I were Neumann, I would walk/run and never look back. Although he may need some money for the lawsuits.
I am still not clear as to why SB paid the founder such a massive amount of cash.
Surely they could have played brinkmanship and offered a token number and told him to take it or leave it otherwise the shares go to zero.
But then I suppose that is a reflection on Softbank’s management i.e. they are clueless fraudsters.
Their business model is to pump up the valuations of their own book by feeding cash into dumpsters at higher and higher valuations.
But then isn’t this the business model of a huge swathe of listed companies including Apple?
Buy back your shares with tens of billions of dollars to push your share price higher.
The entire market is a %$$#$%$ joke.
Carrying on from there. I believe that much of the $700M that Neuman extracted from the company before this fiasco is in the form of a loan from JPM against his shares in the company.
If SB says to Adam sorry mate, if you don’t take what we are offering the shares go to zero and JPM will be seizing all those awesome homes you and the wife have been purchasing.
Clawbacks?
Surely SoftBank is familiar with this concept, otherwise WeWork was just a wealth transfer, sold with new age speak.
I hear the Saudis are trying to get Neumann on board to float Aramco. ;-)
Behold! innovation and research is supplanted by central bank fiat, then eliminated in real time. Thanks, FED.
I suppose we are interested to find out how deep, if any, the contagion is. Sure the laid off employees will suffer, that’s a given. But what will happen to Softbanks’s creditors, and the building owners that probably won’t get paid. Are some fund investors gonna blow up? How about lenders? How deep is the entanglement?
