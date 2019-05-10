House Flipper Zillow Lost $109K (37%) Per Flip, Net Loss Triples, Shares Soar

But this new & horrendous house flipping operation inflated revenues “more than expected.”
Zillow, which has generated an unbroken series of annual losses as a public company since its IPO in 2011, has figured out how to lose even more money, a lot more money, and at the same time boost revenues and get its shares to jump: house flipping.
In its quarterly earnings report Thursday evening, Zillow disclosed the dollars and cents of its newest enterprise, “Zillow Offers,” which buys and sells homes. The company describes this as “a new, hassle-free way to buy and sell homes directly through Zillow.”
The report splits out the business segments, including the “Homes” segment, which is its house flipping operation.
In terms of timing: The revenues, costs, and expenses associated with buying and selling the house are booked on the income statement in the quarter in which the sale of the house closes.
So let’s see how Zillow’s new thingy did in the quarter ended March 31:
- Sold 414 homes.
- Sales proceeds added $128.5 million to revenues, for an average selling price of $310,400 per home.
- The purchase cost of these homes added $122.4 million to cost of sales, for an average purchase price of $295,700 per home.
- This amounts to an average gross profit (selling price minus purchase cost) of a meager $14,700, or 4.9% per flip.
But it costs money to buy homes, get them ready to flip, market them, finance them until they’re sold, and deal with the transactions, in a corporate manner. So Zillow booked the following expenses associated with its home flipping operations:
- $20.8 million in sales and marketing expenses
- $12.3 million in technology and development expenses
- $14.4 million in general and administrative expenses
- $3.8 million in “segment interest” expenses.
So, revenues of $128.5 million from selling the homes, minus $173.7 million in costs and expenses associated with these home sales, for a loss on its home flipping operations of $45.2 million.
This loss of $45.2 million on 414 home flips means:
- Zillow lost $109,190 per flip on average.
- Zillow lost 37% on each flip on average.
So this is a horrendous business.
But it performed miracles because the sales of those houses – a business activity Zillow didn’t engage in a year ago – added $128.5 million to revenues. This constituted three-quarters of the total revenue increase of $154 million (or 51%) to $454 million in total revenues in the quarter.
And due to the loss at its home flipping business, Zillow’s total loss soared by 263%. In other words, a 51% increase in revenues caused its quarterly loss to soar by 263% to $67.5 million. This loss amounts to a stunning 15% of revenues.
Zillow isn’t a startup. It has over 4,000 employees. It has been a publicly traded company since 2011. And it has been on an acquisition binge, buying all kinds of other companies. And now it has figured out a way to lose a lot more money.
But Zillow is apparently not yet losing enough money, and so it is going to expand this ruinous home-flipping operation from the eight metropolitan areas at the end of March to more markets to boost its revenues and its losses. In home flipping, there are very few economies of scale; so we’re looking forward to seeing a beautiful cascade of losses.
Because revenues jumped like this – no matter that this caused Zillow’s losses to more than triple – shares soared 19% in evening trading on these “better than expected” revenues and the prospect that Zillow will expand its ruinous home flipping operation to many more markets and boost its losses further. Friday at about noon, some of the excitement of after-hours trading has tapered off and shares are up 8% and heading down.
When a stock market rewards companies that have always lost money, such as Zillow, for coming up with a way of losing even more money, it takes the incentive away for management to build a functional profitable business model. And it shows to what extent this market and the entire hype machine around it are twisted.
It’s a tough job, but someone’s doing it. Read… The State of the American Debt Slaves, Q1 2019
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I think the run up in Zillow is due to potential elimination of Realtors in the transaction. If Zillow can continue this business model until it eliminates Realtors altogether then it can raise rates in a monopolistic fashion a la Netflix. I think that is what investors are hoping for.
It may be the idea but I question, at least for the next 20 years, realtors will be necessary to handle the increasingly complicated home buying process. I used to be in car sales and there were always new programs and ides to eliminate the car salesman (and his 15-30% commission) from the process for higher dealership profits. People need a salesperson to explain the features and how to use them, especially on today’s complicated cars.
The car sales is through “dealers”. The house sales is through “brokers”. Zillow is transforming house buying from brokering into dealing. For the same house, would you want a broker to introduce you to the seller you don’t know and let him/her handle the process or do you want to buy from zillow that has clean titles, no under table dealings between buyer/seller agents, you bid houses like you bid items on ebay knowing zillow makes money in the tight 4.5% bid/ask spread?
I long for the day I can short houses like I short stocks. It is still far from that day but Zillow can get me one step closer. When that day comes, when house prices go into bubble territory, those house hoarders can NO longer control the supply to keep them out of market and keep price high. People will short the shit out of them and bubble solved.
JZ,
Just some add-on thought: new-car dealers still exist because state franchise laws outlawed auto manufacturers selling direct to customers. This is one of Tesla’s problems — it has to get those state franchise laws waved. Tesla still cannot sell cars in all states for that reason. If franchise laws that protect auto dealers from automakers are entirely rescinded in all states, in fairly short order, you would have manufacturers selling direct to customers everywhere, just like Tesla is doing, and cutting out the dealer entirely. With today’s technologies, you really don’t need the layer of “dealer” in the market.
Why would there suddenly be need for a “dealer” in the housing market? So if there is little need for something, it means that it’s unlikely to ever turn into a profitable business.
Sellers have the right to sell “By Owner”, with web sites dedicated to FSBO listings, yet 99+% elect to hire a Broker. You are delusional if you think Zillow, with all its faults and inaccuracies, will dethrone Realtors. Based on this article, Zillow is more likely to go bankrupt than it is to displace Realtors.
I remember a Taxi license in NYC used to cost 710K.
Yet Uber came and everybody become a Taxi driver without 710K license.
I don’t know what will happen to the way houses are sold, but what I do know is that I hate the existing house buying process. I can fantasize about a company that clean up the title, and do transparent bidding without conflict of interest between buyer/seller and their broker agents. Crypto can track everything on the internet about who owns what and I think house buying in the future can be as easy as buying/selling stocks. Yes, the NAR will block any attempt to undermine their businessss through lobbying. Still I can fantasize them being taken out by technologies that serve the mass like the electronic trading of stocks killed commission down to cents. It is friday, I can drink and dream.
Gian, FSBO hires broker because they can NOT sell to a dealer like Zillow. There is so much fraud and shit to deal with if you go sell to a buyer which you don’t know any background. Imagine you have a dealer do all the paper work and you know they only make the market with 5% bid ask spread. Nobody hires broker any more. All sells to Zillow.
No one needs a car salesmen, hence the laws in many states requiring that buyers pay for them.
Same with thieving politicians.
Buying a car is a heck of a lot more transparent than what one faces going into a productive manufacturing business.
Greg, what about a strategy of Zillow acquiring startup companies in the flat-fee agenting space, such as Clever.com and Upnest.com? Doesn’t it make more sense to “flip as a transaction platform” rather than as a buyer of properties?
I would think there would be at least some economy of scale in home flipping, but only if you did it right. Doing it right would mean creating and training your own teams of workers, of carpenters, plumbers, roofers, etc. Some economy of scale, especially as you got these people trained to good standards, and started to build a brand name in a market where it means a Zillow house was rebuilt right. Add in a fleet operation for the trucks to save a bit over contractors with their own trucks. Add in buying in bulk building supplies and keeping a warehouse/yard, but letting you be the most powerful purchaser in the market and getting special deals from Home Depot or Lowes. Throw in your own building inspectors too. Seems like there is some economy of scale over hordes of independent sub-contractors. But it involves actually investing in people and building a business on a good, stable group of good people, and that is totally un-America these days.
“Realtor” is a copyrighted trade name for a house broker. I don’t get why used car salesmen have not come up with such a distinguished title for their racket, At least it is far more legitimate than the “Health Insurance” racket.
I guess this is how all bubbles (or whatever they are being called) go. Nobody cares about debt, etc.- the intangible book-keeping- that ends up being the “only thing” that’s important in valuing a business in the long run.
The mis-allocation of resources (i.e. economic benefits) is very real; every day, all the time. It’s just that there is a mis-match in time of realization.
Good luck to all.
Funny how the people who end up from digging out from under the rubble from the crash always have a ‘stick-to-the-basics’ approach, and shun bankers and leverage and debt.
To quote Battlestar Gallactica, “All of this has happened before, and it will happen again.”
It’s déjà vu all over again.
>>This amounts to an average gross profit (selling price minus purchase cost) of a meager $14,700, or 4.9% per flip.
So the business model for Zillow Offers is basically to pay itself from the “saved commission”? While losing money on interest expenses and miscellaneous operational costs? This will work even less well in a falling market, but maybe it can save buyer some money …. ?
In a falling market, this doesn’t just work less-well (not being argumentative… just extending your point). It will be a total disaster because they will be forced to book losses on home sales independent of their operational expenses. If you have a huge portfolio of products, then maybe you can tolerate temporary losses on one or a few products. But with one big product, this is suicide. They’ll lose all of their talent during a housing bust.
Well if the talent is losing $45 million a quarter, losing them may not be all together a bad thing.
Just issue convertible bonz and all will be well.
With the added problem that real estate commissions are also under attack from other directions. So, I can see why those 6% total commissions that were almost standard might seem like a nice target, but when they fall you are left without a profit source in the equation. It seems like not only you but others are all hacking away and the only limb supporting this venture.
Tesla, Amazon, Netflix, Zillow etc. are about gaining rapid market share.
They grow, they lose more money. So what. They are top of mind brand leaders.
I remember reading over 20 years ago that Starbucks lost money with every cup of coffee they sold during it’s early rapid expansion phase. So what.
Short sellers and value oriented Hedge Funds miss this fundamental reality over and over again. Therefore they get carried out on stretchers.
Genentech was very unprofitable for well over a decade in the late 1980’s and 1990’s. It’s stock went up more than 20 fold before it was sold to Roche holdings. Ditto Gilead Sciences. Up, up and more up.
People called Amazon a Not For Profit since the mid 1990’s. They totally missed the point. Again, market share gains of a rapidly growing addressable market is everything. History proves it.
Market share growth and top of mind brand awareness counts for everything. Losses can be supported for well over a decade.
History proves this over and over again.
What you describing is in complete violation of our anti-trust laws.
Funniest thing I’ve read all day!
I’m old, with a grey beard to prove it, so I can still remember back when America had anti-trust laws.
Market share growth with no profit requires an endless inflow of greater and greater investment dollars. Does that seem likely? Sure, it’s been going on for 20 years now, goosed by ever easier monetary policies. But can it continue indefinitely? I’m not predicting the punch bowl will be taken away. Just saying it can be.
A ginormous market share does not preclude a credit crunch. Rolling over debt in the face of escalating losses might become impossible under some circumstances, regardless of market share. Can you at least imagine such a scenario? Again, I’m not predicting it, but there could come a time when easy credit isn’t quite so available, and investors might demand a more immediate return.
You are talking about the survivors.
Note also, that I believe Amazon’s integrated profit from retail sales remains about zero. They got lucky with another business (as often happens when you are in the right place at the right time- which, more power to them, they are/were).
I don’t agree about Starbucks- they lost money during their growth due to taking on lots of expenses/capital. There was a credible path to profits.
Genentech is in my field- very different animal. They had early phase biomedical research and weren’t in a simplistic transactional business.
Anyway, room for discussion.
I think this round (Tech 3.0? or whatever) is going to look very different at the end. Probably some part of Tesla survives as a takeover. Maybe Amazon spins some things. Uber and Lyft? If they get some kind of regulatory change, they will make it- which could happen.
These are cult/story stocks. Like lottery tickets. You might win.
Again, good luck.
Agreed. But you are suffering from selection bias. You’ve picked a few winners and said “look how dumb everyone is for missing this”. But in reality there are many more examples of failed companies that you are ignoring. Based on past experience, it’s far more likely that this will fail. But if it doesn’t, some people will make out big time.
You can lose money in the coffee business (ads, leases etc,) but the loss can’t come from the price of a coffee minus the cost to produce. Coffee is every restaurants most profitable item. The barrier and overhead for SB was introducing Americans to the Italian coffee house concept (the founder’s inspiration) where the main product is coffee.
As for Genentech and similar bio-techs employing scientists to develop new molecules and testing for years before possible approval, it is hard to see a comparison to real estate flipping.
This could also be a commentary on trying to flip houses this late in the real estate cycle as opposed to Zillow’s money losing business model. Many flippers make most of their money not from their genius at picking and fixing up houses but in getting the appreciation during the time they own the home during a period of rapidly rising real estate prices. Once the market crests and heads down the other side Flipping becomes a money loser for everyone. Zillow just puts the accounting out there for everyone to see as opposed to the flippers who put 500 hours of their own labor in to a house and gain $5000 on the trade after all materials and commissions are accounted for and think they are making out.
Good points, to flip successfully you do have to buy at the right time and at the right price.
You make your money when you buy.
However you also have to control your costs carefully ( Including your labor) and do a decent or better job of upgrading the property.
Get sloppy and you will learn a valuable lesson.
I think, in Zillow’s defence, they are probably planning on making up the loss with volume.
Sounds like they have the Uber/Lyft business model – they lose money on every transaction, but they’re going to make up for it in volume.
Their P/E is listed at 20 on Yahoo finance. If they’re losing money, how do they have profit? I don’t get it. Sorry if it’s a dumb question, but you were forewarned by my monicker.
I’m referring to Uber’s IPO and listed P/E, to clarify.
Zero Brain,
Your brain is just fine, Yahoo is wrong. But you’re also very observant.
The listed P/E ratio should be blank.
Just google: share price uber
This will pull up Google’s chart and share data for Uber, including P/E. You will see that the P/E data is blank — and correctly so.
MarketWatch shows Uber’s PE ratio as 69, which is incorrect, and should also be blank.
With these IPOs, that kind of data is often unreliably displayed and is best ignored.
So what do you do after you have overpaid for outdated inventory. My guess is you slice and dice the paper and sell it to investors.
No, what you do is sell it to the national bank, who holds it because to sell at market price would destroy the economy (see Spain, Italy, et al.)
Or, check out Wolf’s regular and excellent updates on how much Mortgage Backed Securities the Fed still owns this long after the last crash.
The Fed renewable energy.
The Niagara Falls potential energy converted into 4.9 millions Kilowatts.
The FedRate waterfall is converted into assets bubbles !!
It started in 1980 @ 20%. From there a dive all the way to the selling climax @ 3% in the 1990’s.
1) The response was sharp & fast.
In 1995 the FedRate hit 6%.
The FedRate osc for 5Y, in a trading range, between 1995 to March 2000.
The “event” of middle 1998 created the backbone of the SPX for the next 14 years, until 2013 and the NDX bubble all the way to March 2000.
In 1998, the FedRate was cut sharply, creating a spring board, that enabled the jump of the dotcom bubble.
2) From the upthrust of 2000 @ 6.5%, the FedRate lurch lower all the way to 1%, in 2003/04. After a while up again to 2007 lower high.
A new bubble was born, the RE bubble of 2006/07.
3) From 5% in 2007 the FedRate fell to zero, hugging the zero line until mid 2015.
Zero interest rate created easy debt, that gave birth to the multi assets bubble :
American have reached a high plateau never seen before, in 2019.
“American have reached a high plateau never seen before, in 2019.”
Funny, but isn’t that what is always heard right before a crash? That’s at least on ticked box. Seems like another is when people start saying they’ve reinvented a new economics and the old rules don’t apply.
Before the crash I watched all of the home repair, redesign, renovation, house flipping shows on TV. After the crash the sight of these shows made me sick. I thought all the flippers had leaned an expensive lesson but I was wrong.
This is hilarious.
“How to buy a flipped house” by Zillow.
…
“Be on the lookout for telltale signs of rushed worked”
“Do your due diligence”
“Learn all you can about the flipper”
https://www.zillow.com/blog/how-to-buy-a-flipped-house-157539/
It could be worse
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2019-05-09/young-real-estate-flippers-get-their-first-taste-of-losing
If Zillow moves to a hybrid (part free and part subscription) model then it could become profitable very quickly.
I subscribe to Morningstar. That company has a $5.7B Market Capitalisation versus $7.0B for Zillow.
As a brand, Zillow is a lot more valuable than Morningstar in my opinion.
Why would you pay to subscribe to Zillow?
Zillow is a joke.
When a home is placed on the market, Zillow automatically increases it estimated fair value to the asking price– completely eliminating any value to its estimation algorithm.
Some friends have had their house on the market for over 2 years. Zillow obligingly increased its estimated value to their asking price, and then obligingly trailed the asking price down by nearly 20% since then.
All of this in an area that Zillow insists is a ‘seller’s market’.
The evidence leads me to believe that Zillow *may* be subsidized by certain elements to try to prop up housing prices. Because otherwise — other than providing a useful way to access MLS plus historical sales information — they are completely useless.
Dale, I don’t think Zillow deliberately inflates values.
They are simply using an algorithm that is not suitable, it treats all homes in a certain area as though they were similar.
This works pretty well in a subdivision that’s less than 5 years old and that has sufficient transactions.
After 5 years or so even in a subdivision with 3 styles of home you start to see wide variations in the quality of the landscaping, the maintenance and the additions or upgrades.
In an area like Western Sonoma County the “Zestimate” isn’t even wrong.
Everyone thinks it is so easy after watching all those programs on tv, unfortunately they don’t get to see the “other” problems with flipping houses. One of my customers in 2008 had three houses that he was trying to sell when the crash happened, he lost all three houses, lost the millions of dollars that he had made the prior 5 years, lost his marriage and the dog died. Be very cautious when entering this line of work. If you can buy everything with cash, the bank can’t take it back when the next crash happens or when the Democrats take the white house again. GOOD LUCK
Obama became President in 2009, but of course he is responsible for the crash of 2008 due to his time machine.
He didn’t have the right banker.
Calif has a 3.3% real estate transfer tax if you have owned the house for less then 2 years and the tax is on the sales price of the home. I have seen dozens of flip houses in Sac were the flipper purchased in Feb and put it up for sale in April or May. Overall flipping is already at the end of the RE lifecycle.
That two year rule only applies to your primary residence. If it is a rental or flip, it does not apply and CA will take their 3.3 pound of flesh. Additionally, the Feds will extract their share of your capital gain.
Thank you for that very interesting info.
Well, I guess shedding billions of dollars in losses and ransoming the reputations of bullish Wall Street analysts and venture capitalists is one kind of ‘moat.’
Isn’t Zillow playing both sides? Zillow gives an estimate on homes. So who is to say it did not quote a high number on a home it was selling (i.e. shilling for their own goods)? If they did this, may be it is time to regulate Zillow — they are the only place that comes to mind to check on data about homes (and they have been buying out competition).
How long will it be before the buyers lose trust in information offered on any home? Fake prices, anybody?
Your Realtor has the same information, and its on other places online as well.
I did read a very interesting article about how money laundering and the way the real estate industry finds a few ‘similar’ homes to base a price on, and how that appears to be very easily able to get out of control. Vancouver was the market they were looking at.
Who would have thought that selling $10 bills for $8 would be a viable business? And yet, all those people who get paid based on share prices are coining it in
I know some people who have been flipping successfully for many years, and even survived the housing bust. But they all spend a lot of time and money on rehabbing the houses. They buy run-down places that have potential. They spend time and money turning this potential into reality. And then they sell for a price that covers all their costs plus some to make a fairly good profit.
There is real “value added” in these flips – and they also involve know-how about rehabbing a house cost-effectively and for maximum effect.
But Zillow is more like a merchant that just buys and sells. There appears to be fairly little value added. So why would a home buyer buy the house from Zillow and pay more so that Zillow could make a profit, when it’s just as easy to buy the house directly from the seller?
In other words, Zillow tries to be another layer between buyer and seller. And I’m not sure where the profit margin is going to come from.
I flip houses in central Massachusetts. I don’t know how an algorithm can properly assess a homes current value, the repairs cost and timeline, and finally the selling price. While there is a lot of due diligence we can do online to make a bid, when we have an accepted offer it still takes a person to physically walk the property to make an accurate assessment of the scope of work and timeline. There are still surprises when you open up walls that add time and money to remedy. This report shows that Zillow and other Ibuyers have not figured it out either. Zellman and associates has done some research work on this as well, worth reading.
That two year rule only applies to your primary residence. If it is a rental or flip, it does not apply and CA will take their 3.3 pound of flesh. Additionally, the Feds will extract their share of your capital gain.
Maybe I missed some news coverage, but isn’t there an inherent conflict of interest here? Zillow’s primary service is offering a supposedly objective and accurate evaluation of property worth through the use of extensive data collection and proprietary algorithms. If they are now going to be trading in the very same market for which they provide assssments, there’s a huge motivation to tweak the valuations in their favor.
can’t be any worse than banking’s conflict of interest. let’s they provide “independent” investment advice, actively invest for their clients, and trade for themselves?
but it’s ok. there’s like a chinese wall or something.
LOL. I swear I have the worst market timing. I’m thinking of selling a service where I post what I buy and sell and my subscribers do the opposite. But I think the execs at Zillow have me beat. What bad timing to try to jump into real estate flipping now!
Wah, imagine what uBer’s market cap would be with these financials?
Thinking about the Uber IPO today, and other IPO’s like Lyft, and years ago, Facebook. It seems to me that we have to start looking at companies from a different perspective. Not that I agree with it, or think it is anything but an oncoming disaster, but the world is what it is, whether I like it or not.
I have been wondering why stocks go up even when companies consistently lose money. So, for Zillow I was thinking why people only look at Revenues, rather than the full financial picture (Balance Sheet, Cash Flow, and Income Statement). If you are losing money your Balance Sheet is obviously being “drawn down” to finance your loses. Even if you show a profit, you could be eating away at your core financial strength by eating away at your assets. So the question I keep wondering is how this new revenue focused model of companies constantly losing money but their stock value keeps rising can continue. I think I have a possible answer.
I think that you have to create companies in order to have stock. Like you need colleges in order to have college sports teams. The company is the “brand” and the stock is the “product”. So, the wealthy class creates companies and funds their losses pre-IPO with their wealth. Eventually the company does an IPO. The wealthy get the bulk of the position in the IPO, or like Uber today, they drive the initial price down to drive out the suckers, then buy in and pump up the stock price. So, they create the company to have a brand for the stock. The company continues to lose money; lots of money. We wonder how they can continue in business as normally if you lose money long term, you go out of business. So, either you have to show profits to fund the business, or you need additional capital provided by external investors. My theory is they don’t care if they lose money because they make far more money off of the stock price increases. For example, lets say a company loses a billion dollars. If the wealthy investor(s) make five billion in profits on the stock, they are fine funding the one billion dollar loss the company experiences. So the real business for Zillow isn’t real estate, it is the printing of money through stock price increases. Part of the stock price increases are used to fund the continued losses. This model can go on ad infinitum, or until the stock price either stops increasing, or isn’t enough to fund the company’s losses. The only way to continually fund losing companies with stock price increases is for their to be winners and losers in the stock market. Or, there have to be suckers on the other side of the transaction. As long as there are suckers (individuals, 401’k’s, Institutional investors such as pension funds) the game continues. If the suckers disappear – game over. What the wealthy aren’t taking into account is that even though the company’s are”fake” and the stock is just paper, there are real world implications to the activities behind the company’s. Uber/Lyft impact taxi cabs and drivers, Zillow impacts Realtors, etc. The impacts of the predatory losing company’ will be what ultimately causes the “crash”.
If anyone read this far I would be interested in whether you agree that the product is now the stock, and the stock needs a brand (company identity), and the game is printing money through stock market manipulation. This to me is why nobody cares anymore about whether a company makes money or not.
Boulder Mike,
You make some good points. Also keep in mind that Zillow can go to the market for an equity offering to continue to fund brand growth, revenue growth and market share growth. Tesla did this last week.
Zillow would make a good acquisitiion target. IBM would buy anything and pay any amount to cover up it’s gradual decline. That’s how this market works.
Basically, it’s the crypto, stamps, or beachfront property. You’re buying it today, not really because of “intrinsic value”, but because you think someone else will pay more for it tomorrow.
Here I am thinking my business running at 5% in the positive is horrible. I just need to make my numbers bigger and put them in the negative and I could run out for an IPO.
Boulder mike
Yes I agree , the product is the stock. I do remember back in 1999 to 2002 and many many stock(products)went poof. Can happen again Although the fed money printing environment is different this time
I have faith that one day the fear will over ride the greed. THe elephants just need to suck in as many muppets as they can to be the bag holders. Again …