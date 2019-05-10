Veil Over Money Laundering in Real Estate Lifted in BC, Canada

“More than C$7 billion in dirty money was laundered in B.C. in 2018, hiking the cost of buying a home by about 5%, according to British Columbia’s Expert Panel on Money Laundering in Real Estate.”
By Stephen Punwasi, Better Dwelling:
Canadian real estate is a giant washing machine, confirms the British Columbia government. The province’s Attorney General office released a new report yesterday. The report estimates the amount of laundered cash in the real estate market to be in the billions last year. Considering last year was slower than usual, it represents a good chunk of all sales.It starts out this way:
More than C$7 billion in dirty money was laundered in B.C. in 2018, hiking the cost of buying a home by about 5%, according to British Columbia’s Expert Panel on Money Laundering in Real Estate.
An Estimate $7.4 Billion In Laundered Cash Hit BC In 2018
The estimated amount of money laundered cash to hit BC last year is jaw dropping. The paper estimates $7.4 billion flowed in B.C. in 2018, with $5.3 billion going to real estate. For context, this is the size of all transaction dollars for Toronto, this past March. The paper also mentions the model would underestimate if not all funds are included. Since it’s hard to measure illicit cash, this number is likely much higher. It only gets more shocking from here.
Laundered Cash Could Have Fueled 4.6% of BC Real Estate Purchases
The paper estimates if the cash were spread across BC, it could represent up to 1 in 20 real estate dollars. The $5.3 billion in cash last year, equals 4.6% of 2018’s total dollar volume. If the funds have the same distribution as sales last year, it would be 83% residential and 17% commercial. This breaks down into $4.6 billion in residential purchases, and $0.7 billion in commercial. If the funds were only used for residential real estate, it would represent 5.3% of the residential market.
The paper doesn’t make any estimates on how many homes that would represent. Using some basic averages though, it’s pretty f**ked up. Using the average sale price, it works out to 3,604 homes if distributed like all investment. If solely invested in residential, it would work out to 4,152 homes. Not an insignificant amount.
If Only In Lower Mainland, It Equals 7.4% of Purchases
The paper also gives an estimate if this money only hit Lower Mainland, a.k.a. Greater Vancouver and Fraser Valley. The $5.3 billion would represent 7.4% of Lower Mainland residential transactions last year. Since the panel used assessment data, the total transaction volume is higher than the MLS. You, I, and your neighbor would most likely buy a home through the MLS.
If all transactions involved Realtors, the ratio would actually be much higher. The paper doesn’t dive into this, but assessment transactions include non-market purchases. Consequently, the assessment transaction numbers are ~93.6% higher than MLS only volume. If the money exclusively went through Lower Mainland MLS systems, it would be ~14.2% of total dollar volume. Considering residential comps are based on the MLS, the biggest impact would be made here as well. If you were integrating your laundered cash, would you make non-market purchases? Probably not, but you never know.
Depending on how this money was funneled, the impact could be greater than even estimated. We’ve dived into how real estate prices are influenced by money laundering before. That was with just a few purchases. Now we’re talking about a lower estimate of 4.6% of transactions across BC, and up to 14.2% in Lower Mainland.
Greater Vancouver Real Estate Prices
The price of a “typical” home in Greater Vancouver, and Lower Mainland. British Columbia. The period of estimated money laundering is highlighted for context.
All of this is pretty impressive, when you consider we’re discussing a year where prices fell. In 2018, the price of a typical home in Lower Mainland B.C. fell 0.9% from the year before. In Greater Vancouver, the price of a typical home fell 2.7% from a year before. That’s with money laundered cash propping up dollar volumes.
More important to the average real estate buyer, is who provides the liquidity? The end goal of money laundering isn’t to purchase a home, but to layer transactions for clean cash. Right now we have an estimate of the amount of money that went in over a single year. However, we don’t have an estimate for how much of this cash has come out clean. Good thing real estate money laundering magically stops at the border of BC, otherwise Canada might have a problem. By Stephen Punwasi, Better Dwelling.
Money laundering in Canadian real estate is a widely accepted fact of life these days, but the impact isn’t. Read... How a Little Money Laundering Can Have a Big Impact on Real Estate Prices
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
And, yet, if an average American or Canadian citizen was caught with a few hundreds dollars on their person, they would automatically be accused of being a drug dealer and be forced to prove the money was legit.
I read the estimates, and I’m sure there was some impact, but without further description, it’s hard to accept the numbers as presented.
I think the $7.4B (Canadian?) in “dirty money” is relatively easy to accept (if they can measure it, why can’t they stop it?) than the claim of “hiking the cost of buying a home by about 5%,”. What analysis supports that claim?
Where’s the beef?
JC,
It is like the averages Wolf often cites on WS. If you spread it across the entire spectrum of BC it is less visible. But it has affected all of BC in the way that folks selling out in Vancouver then relocate somewhere else and live on their booty. That must be where the 5% comes in, but to actually quantify that number is impossible so you are totally right in asking, where is the beef? I heard this 5% number the other day and had the same reaction. They want the situation to look bad, but not that bad. I would say on the Island the number is more like 20%, and obviously almost zilch in the boonies. Vancouver? 40%? if you call Chinese money in flight, criminal. Maybe.
The laundering has also gone into buying luxury cars, boats, even musical instruments. Close to where I live (50 minutes drive) a Hells Angels member from Vancouver has bought 3 bars. One was refurbished with ‘cash’ over 2-3 years. It is now pretty swank and is a peeler bar with hotties. His wife has the agency that books the strippers, and this same biker owns all the peeler bars in the Province. (No, I don’t go there). Another bar was bought to just shut down to control the local business. (The owner was made an offer he couldn’t refuse). And now an Aklands warehouse has been refurbished over the last 2 years, and will replace a local old time country bar that mysteriously burned down. In every case the renos have been done with cash, under the table. The renos take years to complete and obviously washes thousands+? per year for just this one gang member. He also owns millions in RE down in Vancouver.
These bikers are everywhere across the entire World. They don’t advertise their criminality, but they are in your face, and dangerous. In Vancouver, the largest port in Canada and one of the largest in North America, the Hells Angels control the docks. They run the docks. Only a small percentage of containers are searched by customs (anywhere), and the bikers control the flow of containers. As a result they have millions to launder and even the poorest 2nd tier puppet club members are often millionaires on paper and in RE. That is just 1 gang type. There are still Mafia remnants, Triads, other oriental gangs, local gangs, and SE Asian gangs. They all have money that needs laundering. A great deal of the drugs that flow across Canada and down into the States through the Quebec Mohawk Indian reserves first arrived in Vancouver Port. (The reserves straddle the US/Canada border).
BC will start shutting the laundering taps down. It has started. However, it will just shift elsewhere. The same sh$! is going on in every city in the World. The drugs will still flow through Vancouver, but the money will be washed elsewhere, just like the Columbians wash money in the USA.
As an aside, Canada just released its last month employment/jobs reports. 108,000 jobs were created last month in Canada. Extrapolated to the US economy scale this would be a US figure of approx 1,080,000 jobs. Maybe it’s all that cleaned up money? Must be more efficient than the MIC. :-)
regards
“typical” home………= $1,000,000
Why is the BC attorney general quantifying the amount of laundered RE money? Will this determine how much salary reduction he should take? As top law enforcement agency, the attorney general should have been on top of this much earlier. Money laundering has been taking place there for many years according to newspaper investigations.
He is a new Attorney General in a new Govt that replaced the old ’17 years in power govt’ which was a right wing pro business Govt. The mandate of this new Govt is to clean up Dodge, so to speak. He is quantifying the amount so people know how bad the state of affairs has become.
When the next US Govt is sworn in and states there is now 30T in debt will he/she be at fault?
It started in the 90s, and has only got worse this past 20 years.