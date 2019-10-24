Despite Ultra-Low Mortgage Rates, New House Prices Drop to Multi-Year Low

Last time prices fell like this was during the Financial Crisis. But now, there is no crisis.
The median price of new single-family houses in September fell 8.8% from a year ago to $299,400 – down 12.8% from the peak in November and December 2017 and back where the median price had first been in November 2014, according to the Commerce Department this morning:
“Median price” means half of the houses sold for more, and half sold for less. The decline in the median price does not include incentives that are thrown in by homebuilders to close deals, such as free granite counter tops.
The longer-term trend via the 12-month moving average.
This median-price data – produced jointly by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development – is “volatile” on a month-to-month basis. To show the longer-term trend, I added the 12-month moving average, which eliminates the monthly ups and downs. The September data point, being the average of the past 12 months, lags months behind of today’s market, but it allows for longer-term trends to become clearer.
The lag of the 12-month moving average (red line) shows up in how, on the way up, median prices were mostly above the red line, and now on the way down, median prices are mostly below it:
So the market has significantly changed, and homebuilders are responding to this changed market with lower prices – which is interesting given where mortgage rates are.
Mortgage rates tick up but remain near record lows.
The average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage interest rate rose to 3.75% for the week , according to Freddie Mac this morning. While up a tad from the near-record lows in August, it is still down over a full percentage point from 4.9% a year ago and remains close to record lows, which puts the decline of new house prices into a peculiar light as it was assumed that such a sharp drop in mortgage rates, as we’ve seen since last November, would boost house prices:
The Long View.
During Housing Bust 1, the median price of new houses dropped 22% from the peak in March 2007 to the bottom in March 2009. Then, from 2011 and 2012 through the peak in November 2017, it surged by about 55% to top out 31% above the peak of Housing Bubble 1. But at the end of 2017, it hit a ceiling and has since then dropped nearly 13%.
Lower prices beget sales.
Homebuilders – unlike homeowners who want to sell – cannot “outwait the market.” They have to move their speculative inventory, and to stay in business, they have to build and sell houses. The lower prices are stimulating volume. In September, homebuilders sold new houses at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 701,000 houses, the fourth highest since the Housing Bust, and up 15.5% from September last year:
The relationship between prices and sales volume – how they behaved before 2018, and how they changed over the past couple of years – becomes clearer with a comparison of the three-month moving averages of median price and sales (median price = red line, right scale; sales volume = blue columns, left scale). The sharp drop in sales that started in early 2018 was eventually stopped and then reversed by significantly lower prices:
Plenty of Supply.
Inventory of new houses for sale ticked down to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 321,000 houses. This is still high. But due to the increase in sales, home builders are now sitting on 5.6 months’ supply at the current rate of sales, down from the range between 6 and 7 months late last year and earlier this year. Four months’ supply would be more than enough:
Homebuilders are the pros in the housing market. They have no illusions – unlike homeowners. They have to adjust to the market so that they can continue to build and sell houses at a profit. They cannot build speculative houses and sit on that inventory for long. They have to do what it takes to move it. And they’re doing it.
The median price is impacted by cutting prices and by a change of mix. If homebuilders sell a larger number of lower-priced homes, the median price declines – because builders chose to build houses at lower price points to begin with to meet the market; and because they cut prices of houses they’d intended to sell at higher price points. One way or the other, it shows that on average, as an industry, builders have run into price resistance in enough areas to push down the national median price, despite the ultra-low mortgage rates.
In the San Francisco Bay Area, house prices dropped 16% from the peak in May 2018. Ironically, they dropped the most in Silicon Valley. Read... Housing Bubble in Silicon Valley & San Francisco Bay Area Turns to Bust Despite Low Mortgage Rates & Startup Millionaires
It feels as though we are in the “Twilight Zone” of monetary theory…
I was going to guess “The Outer Limits”, but you might not be quite there yet. You know how famished financiers like to push the envelope.
Wolf, been trying to ask you something about central bankers sponsoring assets.
Until these Banking Monkeys get slaughtered and get scared, they would never allow asset bubbles to pop. Next up — Fed gonna start OWNING stock market and junk bonds, just like BoJ and ECB. After that, they would start owning bubbly RE in USA/Canada/Europe , and then give you FREE monthly stipend through Negative Interest Rate NIR.
Renters and their kids, grand kids, would be renting for rest of their life. These Banking Monkeys are not afraid to keep screwing you and future generation, because they face no consequence, and receive only praises from main-stream media and existing bubble owners.
All the mathematics equations, equality, capitalism all gone out the window once Fed, ECB started printing unlimited Reserve currency. Your All Bubble Bursting scenarios have not occurred in last 10 years, and what makes you think it will ever burst? A few times it came close bursting, then CB started printing and printing … and even now Powell is printing again. Even recession does not matter anymore.
You can’t print forever. Eventually, you’ll get a liquidity crunch that you can’t print yourself out of and it’ll be bad.
” Eventually, you’ll get a liquidity crunch that you can’t print yourself out ..”
Really? Where have you been in last 10 years? Everytime there is a slow down in economy in USA or Europe,
1) Bernanke Monkey did QE2, QE3, … until SPX stop going down. Print Unlimited Reserve Currency across many years
2) Powell, started printing last month to resolve REPO rate issue. And this is the guy who thump chest just end 2018 saying would continue to raise rate and QT through 2020. Fxck DUMB!
3) Draghi print Unlimited Euro to buy Junk corporate bonds and pretend no default to maturity. Negative Interest rate of -0.5%.
4) BoJ is the largest shareholder of Nikkei 225 companies.
Where have you been? Until these monkeys get slaughtered and fear the people, they will just gonna continue to print unlimited to screw you and the poors.
Sean, with all due respect, it is NOT the central bankers. If you, Sean sit in Bernanky’s chair, you will become a monkey too. So will I. Power corrupts people, nobody is immune. The founder of USA understood this so well that they diffused the power through multiple branches to balance.
For me, I want to hang some central bankers too. But make the bankers fear the people won’t prevent future bankers to emerge to make the people fear the bankers. The more effective way is just do what the founders did, eliminate that central bank printer. Neuter the power, and people stop being corrupted.
So who ever goes to the screen and says “elect me, give me power and I will save you”, I will just go watch some porns. If anybody goes to screen and says “ elect me and I promise you I will do nothing other than eat and shit in the white house”, that is the one I will listen to.
Even recession does not matter anymore.
Not to the Financial Industrial Complex. The real economy can still get a recession, but with the new bailout policies the FIC can’t because they’ll just pass the costs and the risk of implosion along to everybody else.
It’s always a recession for somebody, somewhere, but unless the FIC gets a recession they’ll never call it that.
I don’t see why the Central Banks can’t just keep printing and buy all the assets?
I also can see the governments paying out more and more state benefits to citizens as there are less and less jobs available due to automation, robots, databases, AI and the old continuing to work.
I believe that is the only way to prevent a civil unrest in the long term and when that gets close, create a world war for a reset.
If printing money can solve all economic society problems, Zimbabwe would have been Switzerland.
There is a limit.
Well I told my best friend to refinance his mortgage.
He made it just in time for the 3.25% rate. Yahoo.
Just like anything else in life, there are winners and losers.
Just curious: how long was your friend paying the old mortgage?
First he had a variable rate, with option to expire last year.
then he refinanced AGAIN last week.
So we did twice in a year apart. Difference was about 1%.
When you take into account closing costs, refinancing is only worth it if you plan on staying for a while. I looked into refinancing my self, closing costs would have been about $3500 in order to save $80/mo. That’s 4+ years payback. Who knows if I’ll even be in this house in 4 years? Maybe, maybe not.
When rates are as low as they are today, and have been for years, it’s a diminishing rate of return to refinance.
Although what many people do is roll over the closing costs. Which is is a dumbness level of 11. But most Americans are clueless when it comes to math or finance. So there we are.
You should have advised him to sell before the economy falls apart and the dollar loses reserve status He could buy two or three with his gain from buying gold with the proceeds of the sale
Most normal people can no longer afford houses in this country. Moreover, even if one can stretch into a house, who wants to buy at the top and be stuck in it or possibly lose it and your rainy day fund/nest egg you blew to try to make the down payment when you lose your job in the next recession? Thanks Fed! Morons.
…go to Canada, esp. Ontario and British Columbia and see, what’s going on there! 800K – just “regular price” both for the regular house and tiny condo.
Look at the months of supply, we are nowhere near 2009.
Six months and below of inventory are signs of a normal market, wake me up when this changes.
With the Fed issuing papers in favor of negative interest rates, the housing market is getting ready for the next leg up. Nothing goes to heaven in a straight line.
Someone sounds nervous. Home prices are falling. Get over it and get on with your life
Someone tell the idiots at the Fed you don’t solve one bubble bursting by blowing another even bigger one!
Thanks for the news. Not a good time for me to make speculative purchases in real estate. Flips may flop. Marble countertops and hardwood floors will not pay the bills. The inflation adjusted price of a home is below the last peak, but above the long term average.
In most of America’s cities the choicest land for housing has already been built on. In some places the only way to build new housing is to bulldoze the existing house and build a new one on the lot. This creates an odd looking community with new McMansions sitting next to 1950’s tract homes.
Since most new home builders ( and buyers) prefer a more homogeneous community with modern amenities some form of ‘urban renewal’ should be made available where delapidated existing homes can be condemned and made available for new housing with the sale of the land used to build low cost housing in cheaper areas for those displaced.
There is no shortage of places to build houses in this country.
There is if you want to live near the CBD. The post war push into suburbia got the land closest to the CBD. Most of those houses are now obsolete. You can drive out from the CBD in most cities and tell the age of the homes based on their architecture. The further out you go the more recent the construction.
The real key is not interest rates, its income. We had strong housing markets when the rates were 2X and 3X the current rates. The medium income has fallen dramatically adjusted for inflation. Yes, at the very bottom and top end of the income band, there has been some very nice percentage increases. For example, a person is making $10/hr and get bumped to $15/hour. A nice 50% increase, but still not enough to have even a comfortable middle class life style. Likewise, with the top .01 percent of income earners. Problem there is that there just not that many of them and they will not be buying middle income homes.
I am in IT, and outside of a few major markets, IT rates/wages have fallen considerably, mostly based on offshoring and H1B visas. In the end, if the middle class income does not rise significantly for the middle and upper middle pay bands, we will not have a robust economy. Financial Asset prices may rise, but that will not confer prosperity on the middle class.
Exactly true and with the middle class continuing to be decimated and boomers downsizing it sure doesn’t portend well for the housing markets in many areas of the western world
“The real key is not interest rates, its income”
Oh really? Do a quick amortization on a 30 year fixed at 3.5% vs 6% and tell me interest rates don’t matter.
And can we please stop with the myth that the middle class is getting squeezed or decimated or whatever? Median household income is at the highest level ever, adjusted for inflation. Yes, you read that right…highest ever. Stop regurgitating nonsense you read on ZeroHedge and look at actual data.
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MEHOINUSA672N
“I am in IT, and outside of a few major markets, IT rates/wages have fallen considerably”
Is that so??
“San Jose and San Francisco still remain the top spots on the site’s list of best-paying cities for techies in 2019, according to the business research organization. But the study reveals smaller metro areas — cities like Provo, Utah, and Omaha — are becoming mini tech hubs where tech workers can find salaries that are double, sometimes triple, the average salary of the state.”
https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2019/07/23/ever-wonder-how-much-tech-workers-get-paid-your-town-this-map-might-have-answer/
QUESTION: Does the Fed accepts re-used (rehypothecated) collateral in the repo ops.
As per Morningstar :
D R Horton’s (America’s Home Builder) 5 year revenue growth was 20.75% annually & net income growth was 25.84% annually.
It seems that everything has been firing on all cylinders for quite a number of years now. I hope nobody missed the boat.
akiddy111,
You’re posting industry propaganda again, for the clueless to swallow lock, stock, and barrel. Horton’s revenue this year is up 8.6% because of acquisitions. During the first quarter this year, Horton acquired Westport Homes, Classic Builders, and Terramor Homes.
The biggest homebuilders are now in acquisition mode to increase revenues, because the market is getting very tough to grow organically, but they’re paying dearly and borrowing a lot to acquire other homebuilders.
Horton is also keeping a lid on prices to keep volume up. Their numbers are okay, but nothing to get excited about. Virtually all of the builders would have been screaming at this point had mortgage rates stayed near 5 percent. That huge drop in rates this year saved their proverbial backsides, at least temporarily.
Here in DFW the 12-month moving average of median home prices peaked out in November 2017, then dropped to about $325,000 in April 2018. Median prices in America’s largest new home market have been virtually flat for the last year and half.
https://aaronlayman.com/2019/10/new-home-sales-still-riding-wave-of-lower-interest-rates/
What’s your call regarding long term interest rates? How will lower or continued low interest rates and negative interest rates affect home prices?
“Feddie Mac”, that is one nice Freudian typo !!
Nothing predicts a recession like falling new house prices,
FRED data…
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/MSPUS
Lumber is going down a bit on the retail level, but every time I turn around some other material has been jacked up. Any reason for electrical metal conduit to be jacked up 30% in the last few years? I don’t think so.
Anecdotal I know, but looking around in my area, seems like every house just went to pending this past week. Like literally last week there were maybe 30 houses for sale within a mile of me, today 20+ of those 30 are pending.
I don’t know what happened, but all of a sudden, houses are selling like they did in early summer.
This is in the $350-500K range, suburban setting, mid sized city.
And yet, I just read that Trump yelled at the Fed to LOWER ITS RATES A LOT
at their next meeting. WTF. I thought Powell was gonna run the Fed, not
Trump. Does Trump care more about getting re-elected than he does getting us back to normal rates, or is that a dumb question? He didn’t get us in this mess, but I’d like to see 5% for savers again in my lifetime and that’s lookin dimmer and dimmer. It could be worse, rates could go negative and then what will old duffers like me do?
But now, there is no crisis.
Sure there is. It’s just that they decided to skip the detonation this time and instead go for a conflagration that grinds down the population with a lot less drama. The Financial Industrial Complex is bailed out continuously now, so for the FIC there may be no crisis which is instead handed off to the victim class.
Doing it this way avoids all the usual noise about torches and pitchforks, reregulating the banksters, that sort of thing.
“Where’s the kaboom? There was supposed to be an Earth-shattering kaboom!”
The Fed made $16T available last time to bailout financial institutions. It would have cost far less to bailout households.
Now we have the repo bailouts. Which will transition to more QE (already announced, though it is forbidden to call it QE). Every penny constitutes financial sector bailout.
I’m guessing the political winds are a-changing. Which will turn us just as disastrously to the opposite direction: MMT.
I was looking at Zillow and noticed house prices dropped by 8 to 10 % in San Mateo and Santa Clara, SF Bay area counties. So the people who bought in the last year are now underwater. But I guess if you can buy a crap shack for 2 million dollars with all cash (all bitcoin) you really don’t give a darn. Or maybe all the failed IPOs this year had something to do with this.
Home and stock prices have left rationality. People are purchasing both in the hope that they will rise to the moon.
Unfortunately, many buyers have now realized that will not happen. Investments in both will not yield returns and will likely result in real losses of principal, because if their inflated values due to “Federal” Reserve manipulation.
We are where regular, constant manipulation by the “Federal” Reserve bankster cartel and corruption have taken us. It is curious to see the similar effects of and the corruption of the US banksters and of the Chinese communists “commies.”
Similarities:
1. Both give ultra-low interest rate loans to their cronies’ entities, many of which are insolvent: the U.S. bankster’s gigantic banks and the commies entities, including state owned.
2. Both give special treatment to their cronies, who are above the law: e.g., the banksters were not prosecuted for banking fraud and the commies protect their “princelings” who are children of communist party members or people who are themselves communist party members.
3. Both sets of crooks are in deep trouble: the banksters’ banks apparently cannot get rid of overvalued real estate, which reportedly they have held since 2008 in many cases on which borrowers have defaulted; the commies have all of these state owned and commie owned entities that are over leveraged and unable to pay their loans, which cannot be dissolved due to the connections of their owners.
4. Both banksters and commies are essentially parasites who profit by frauds on regular citizens of their countries.
5. Both banksters and commies are terrified that the next collapse may see them deprived of power.
6. Both manipulate the media and attempt to censor and do their best to take it over. (Post a message critical of the banksters in certain media outlets and it will be taken down rapidly. I need not go into commie censorship here, which would take hours.)
7. Both are connected to organized crime organizations: the commies to the Chinese triads and reportedly, the banksters to the secret, successor organization to what Meyer Lansky reportedly ran. See https://themobmuseum.org/notable_names/meyer-lansky/ and see https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Meyer_Lansky. See https://www.nytimes.com/2012/08/26/opinion/sunday/where-the-mob-keeps-its-money.html. See also https://www.bankinfosecurity.com/interviews/how-organized-crime-uses-banks-i-1408 and https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/the-scam-wall-street-learned-from-the-mafia-190232/. See https://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/mar/21/deutsche-bank-that-lent-300m-to-trump-linked-to-russian-money-laundering-scam.
8. Both control politicians (and thereby regulators/law enforcment authorities) in their respective country to their personal profit. See Simon Johnson’s article in the Atlantic magazine called “The Quiet Coup,” which is based on his knowledge of US affairs from his IMF experience. The IMF monitors corruption, because it has severe economic effects on countries, hurting them, of course. As to the commies too many articles exist to cite here.
9. Both have connections to the US and EU.
10 Both resort to threats or violence against persons that mention this arrangement or their corruption, while claiming that others are corrupt.
11. Reportedly, they are allied, so the banksters enabled the unrestricted commie tactic of taking over American (and EU) manufacturing by preventing U.S. action against companies moving and/or setting up factories, etc., to ship goods to the US and other countries.
Small town NC. Been watching new construction near me. Small 1500 sq ft 3BR, 2Bath, 2 car garage vinyl siding, nicely finished inside about $220K in small 30 unit development. In city, taxes $3000.