Housing Bubble in Silicon Valley & San Francisco Bay Area Turns to Bust Despite Low Mortgage Rates & Startup Millionaires

Ironically, house prices dropped the most in Silicon Valley.
In the nine-county San Francisco Bay Area, house prices – as measured by the median price where half of the houses sold for more and half sold for less – dropped 5.4% in September compared to September last year, to $880,000, according to the final data by the California Association of Realtors (C.A.R.) released today. It was the eighth month in a row of year-over-year declines. The median price in September was down 16.2% from the peak in May 2018 and has now fallen below April 2017.
The 12-month moving average (red line to the chart below), by definition, lags behind but shows longer-term trends more clearly. After double-digit year-over-year gains in 2018, the 12-month moving average began to taper in early 2019, approached zero growth in June and July, turned negative on a year-over-year basis in August (-0.8%) for the first time since July 2012 when the Bay Area was emerging from Housing Bust 1, and fell 2.3% in September compared to September last year:
In California overall, the market has split: Single family house prices are still rising: The median price at $605,680 in September, was up 4.7% from September last year; but condo prices have been falling for months, with the median price down 2.1% year-over-year.
But the state-wide median prices were dragged down by the San Francisco Bay Area. In all other major regions, median prices of single-family houses (SFH) and condos rose in September compared to a year ago. The Bay Area sticks out like sore thumb:
- Los Angeles metro: SFH +4.8% ($545,000). Condo +2.1% ($438,000)
- Central Coast: SFH +2.4% ($695,000). Condo +5.4% ($575,000)
- Central Valley: SFH +4.7% ($340,250). Condo +11.1% ($220,000)
- Inland Empire: SFH +4.6% ($385,000). Condo +5.9% ($303,000)
- F. Bay Area: SFH -5.4% ($880,000). Condo -1.9% ($705,000)
So here we go county by county for the San Francisco Bay Area.
The Bay Area is vast: Nine counties spread around a series of bays, of which the “San Francisco Bay” is only one. There are only a handful of bridges across the bays. In addition, there are mountains. “Commutes can be hellish” is an understatement. The more arduous the commute to San Francisco and Silicon Valley, the less ludicrously expensive the housing market.
In San Mateo County, the northern part of Silicon Valley, the median house price in September fell 8.1% year-over-year, to $1.47 million. This is down 16.9% from the peak in April 2018 and just below where it had first been in April 2017.
The 12-month moving average (12-MMA) of the median house price fell in September on a year-over-year basis for the first time since June 2012, after double-digit year-over-year gains through November last year:
In Santa Clara County, the southern part of Silicon Valley and the most populous county in the Bay Area, the median house price dropped 2.0% year-over-year, to $1.22 million, which is down 15.8% from the peak in April 2018 and just below where it had first been in October 2017.
The 12-MMA dropped 5.6% year-over-year, the fifth month in a row of ever larger year-over-year declines. The county includes San Jose, and ranges from Palo Alto in the north to Gilroy in the south. In mid-2018, the 12-MMA had still surged at rates of over 20%:
In San Francisco, the median house price has been extremely volatile over the past two years, even by San Francisco standards, dropping in January to $1.376 million and then spiking 28% in six months to $1.76 million in June. And now it’s in the process of giving up those gains again. In September, the median house price fell to $1.54 million, down 12.6% from June, but still up 2.2% from a year ago, though it’s below where it had been in October two years ago. So yes, whiplash. The 12-MMA dipped into the negative for the first time since June 2012:
The thing is, house prices were supposed to explode in Silicon Valley and San Francisco, ignited by the lowest mortgage rates in about three years and by the hordes of IPO millionaires from Uber, Lyft, and all the other companies that would all of a sudden get house-hunting fever, though they’ve been millionaires for years, and had access to this money long before the IPO. This time-honored real-estate hype about IPO millionaires was proven wrong during the last two tech-bubble peaks. Those episodes were both followed by housing busts. And a similar scenario is starting to build up on the horizon.
In Contra Costa County, the median house price ticked up 0.9% in September compared to a year ago, to $656,000 but was down 6.6% from the peak in June 2018 and is now back where it had first been in May 2017. The 12-MMA has been flat for eight months in a row:
In Alameda County, where Oakland and Berkeley are, the median house price has also been exceptionally volatile over the past two years. In September, it was up 1.1% from a year ago, but was down 11.2% from the peak in May 2018 and is back where it had first been in June 2017. The 12-MMA fell for the third month in a row (-1.8%), something not seen since mid-2012:
In Sonoma County, which forms part of Wine Country, something funny happened in August: The median price suddenly spiked out of nowhere, and folks thought the boom was back, but in September that spike collapsed back into nowhere. This left the median price flat year-over-year and down 7.0% from the peak in June 2018 and back where it had first been in November 2017. The 12-MMA fell 3.3% from a year ago, its sixth month in a row of year-over-year declines:
In Napa County, the median house price in September did what it had done in Sonoma County in August: It spiked hugely, up 12.6% in just one month, which left it up 14.9% from a year ago, and it will certainly get unwound over the next few months:
Marin County, connected to San Francisco via the Golden Gate Bridge and ferry service, is among the most expensive places in the Bay Area. It has not been spared the house price declines. The median house price fell 2.5% in September from a year ago, to $1.36 million and is down 6.2% from the peak in October 2018:
Solano County, extending east and north from the city of Vallejo – which filed for bankruptcy in 2008 – is the least expensive county in the Bay Area. The median home price at $455,000, is about flat with May 2018 and is up only about 1.5% since July 2017, despite the dip and rise in between:
It is great to see county-by-county median data, but cannot help but think that some of the crazy price spikes like in Napa was due to some unusual quantity of high-end properties being sold (weary owners wanting to get out before the next fore, perhaps)
I really wish the Case-Shiller index would have a county-by-county breakdown for the SF Bay Area. Not a complaint, awesome work by Wolf.
Interesting about the condo v. SFR prices, in my past life as an appraiser falling condo prices were the canary in the coalmine- the weakest link breaking first and winnowing the pool of move up buyers, ultimately showing up in SFR figures. Also rising HOA fees adversely affect value, as my late mother learned the hard way.
This is GREAT NEWS for socaljim. Expect another leg up, prices to double in 5 years.
Buy now or be priced out forever!
Ok, but it’s like the 8th “bust” in 5 years.
No. It’s the first bust since the last one that ended in early 2012.
It’s interesting how there are still so many local markets in US. I have been researching beach property in southern N. Carolina. It’s a vacation home market.
You could basically buy a home in 2016 for same price as in 2006. Home prices have increased in the last 3 years and seem to have really escalated in the last year.
Unless sales *volume* data is also included, pricing data can be seriously misleading – usually on the pro bubble side.
It is the same problem as with market cap – the marginal moron/manipulator gets his valuation opinion inappropriately scaled up.
One buyer at a bazillion dollars, does *not* make everyone’s home worth a bazillion – there are not enough bazillion sure buyers out there.
Ditto for median sales prices in a month with three sales…
Not in all Eastern NC markets There are some areas that are still stuck at 2008 prices and dropping Depends on the demographics interested in buying in the particular town Oceanfront areas may be better as out of Towners with deep pockets are buying
An economy based selling ever increasing housing shacks to each other and working for “high tech” firms that will never make a profit.
How do you think it will end?
Slowly at first…then all at once.
I understand the Fed wanting to do everything possible to try to keep the expansion going, but it’s pretty clear damage is being done. Most of Americans don’t have the time to be financial experts. What are the lessons the Fed has tried to teach the last 10 years?
1) You are stupid to hold cash
2. You are stupid if you don’t leverage up on real estate
3. You are stupid if you don’t own stocks and long term bonds
4. You are stupid if you don’t buy tech stocks and dump value stocks
5. You are stupid to not go out on the risk curve with bonds
6. You are stupid if you don’t index
Treasury makes a lot more net new money in Notes then Bonds rather than T bills. While they issue a lot of Bills, most of the Bills are used to pay maturing Bills. So it’s like a big fast rat wheel.
So anything that kicks the can down the road several years (average about 69 months) is their strategy. That’s longer than one term in office.
Reserves is the new cash.
And that will all be turned on it’s head shortly just like in 2008 due to the unsustainable debt levels worldwide Got Gold?
Spikes in Sonoma and Napa counties probably due in part to the insurance money (rent allowance) running out, so those whose house burned down finally had to buy. Some tech money getting out at the peak and retiring in wine country also in the mix. It sure wasn’t due to an explosion in new business and net in-migration. The north bay has some interesting dynamics.
Exactly. Buy 10-30 acres of vineyard – but it’s a “home.”
I was living in San Rafael in 1989 when the Loma Prieta earthquake hit. We were a long way (75-80 miies) from the epicenter so there wasn’t a lot of damage but the shaking was severe. A line Yamaha motorcycles out front of the dealers store fell over like a row of dominoes. Few people have earthquake insurance ( its expensive and deductibles are high) but the ‘scientists’ say the Hayward fault ( quiet since 1860) has a 50% or greater chance of generating a 7+ earthquake in the next 30 years. San Andreas can deliver an even bigger one.
I live on Sarasota Bay today and I’m on the waters edge if 4 floors up. Still you have to have flood insurance if you live in a flood zone. Thing is a hurricane storm surge is a localized thing. Maybe 40=50 miles of coast is affected and it will extend inland maybe a mile at most.
An earthquake is a different sort of animal. A big one in SF or LA will do a lot more damage than a Category 5 hurricane in Tampa or Miami. Its probably uninsurable as the property losses would be too high. Its said that after the 1906 SF earthquake many property owners set fire to their houses and businesses in hopes their fire insurance would cover the pile of rubble that had been their home!
I’ve been considering buying some “prospective” new beachfront property just east of the San Andreas. Long term investment.
All those graphs are still in an upward channel. Though, the reading is at the bottom of the range. If SF Bay Area goes into the upper 700’s then people should get worried. Target would be the 300’s if that happened. Ouch!