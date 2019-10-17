There Are a Couple of Things Not Coming Together Here

I Get it: Stock-Market Shorts Sit on Sideline, Fearing Rally. Investors Deleverage, Fearing Sell-Off. VIX Falls Asleep, Fearing Nothing.
Of the total shares outstanding of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, only 2.6% were out on loan to short sellers this week, the lowest since early October 2018, and down from 7% during the summer, according to IHS Markit data cited by Bloomberg. Meaning that short-sellers who want to short the entire market, and not specific companies, are worried that the market will break out, powered by a Brexit deal or a miraculous US-China trade deal as per presidential tweet, or whatever, and rip their faces off if they’re short the market.
There are many forms of shorting the stock market. Short interest in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF serves as sentiment indicator about short bets more generally.
When short-sellers are not interested in shorting the market because they fear a potentially ruinous rally – that is a sign of stock-market optimism.
The last time short interest in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was this low was in early October 2018, just when everyone was preparing for lift-off and the Santa rally and what not, and short-sellers didn’t want to be caught on the wrong side of the trade. But instead, all heck broke loose.
It turned into the worst October anyone could remember, and a near-20% sell-off of the S&P 500 Index by Christmas.
Short sellers borrow shares to sell them high, hoping for prices to drop so that they can buy them back later at a lower price, return them to their owners, and pocket the profit. They have to buy back those shares at market price in order to close the trade. When short interest is very high, this means that short-sellers who want to take profits after shares have plunged end up buying shares massively as shares are plunging, and they put a floor under the market.
But when there is little short interest, because short sellers are afraid that shares could surge and rip their faces off, that floor does not exist. And this is what happened last October. The market started dropping on little short-interest, and short-sellers weren’t around to buy back their shares to take profits.
Instead, short-sellers piled into the market to short the falling market as the month went on, and continued to do so through December before short-interest began to decline in early 2019.
Conversely, when short interest is low, as it is now, there isn’t going to be much support from short-sellers when shares do rise. Shorts would lose money on a rising market, and they have to buy shares to get out from under their trades, and this can trigger very sharp short-covering rallies. But with short-interest low, this isn’t going to happen on a large scale.
But it’s not that simple. Short-sellers are speculators that take big asymmetrical risks. There is another class of speculators, but they fear a sell-off and they’re deleveraging:
In September, margin debt – the amount individuals and institutions borrow from their brokers against their portfolios to increase leverage – fell by $9 billion from August to $556 billion, according to FINRA today, after having already dropped $37 billion in August, which puts the margin-debt level back where it had been at the end of December 2018, after the historic plunge in margin debt during the October-December stock-market rout.
At the end of last month, margin debt was down by $92 billion, or 14%, from a year ago, and down by 17% from the peak of $669 billion in May 2018. These investors are deleveraging.
Over the long term, the patterns emerge. Obviously, with a chart spanning decades, such as the chart below, the absolute dollar amounts are less relevant since the purchasing power of the dollar has dropped over the period. What is important are the movements, and how they relate to stock market events, which I indicated in white.
Margin debt is now back where it had first been in April 2015:
There are many forms of stock market leverage, but margin debt is the only form that is reported on a monthly basis. So it serves as a sentiment indicator of stock-market leverage.
This leaves us with conflicted sentiments in the market:
- On one hand, short-sellers fear a rally – market optimism – and so they don’t short the market, though they might short individual stocks for company-specific reasons.
- On the other hand, investors are deleveraging because they fear a sell-off and don’t want to get hung out to dry.
This raises a question. Why is one group of risk-takers fearing a rally, while the other group of risk-takers is fearing a sell-off?
In this market that has been coddled for so long, and where fundamental considerations have long gone out the window because they’ve become irrelevant, maybe it’s the fear of the next surprise that can go in either direction, whether it’s a tweet or a Chinese announcement or something spreading from a tangled-up repo market, or whatever.
But even “fear” may not be the right word because the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is bouncing along at very low levels, below 14 at the moment, where “complacency” rules, and almost as low as early October last year, just before all heck broke loose.
“Does that mean that we have bad markets? Read… ”Why Banks Didn’t Lend to the Repo Market When Rates Blew Out: JPMorgan CEO Dimon
I’ll take a shot at this: Fed is pumping liquidity into the market to control overnight rates, shorts don’t like Fed’s liquidity, hence lack of short positions. Meanwhile, IPO market is stone cold, hence leveraged positions on margin are pulling back.
Do I win a beer mug?
The stone cold IPA, I mean IPO market means less money to invest from the deleveragers and pump the market.
Prosit
Math tells us more QE is inevitable. No surprise here…
Nothing in the real world can rise exponentially over more than a short time period.
It always hits a wall.
Nothing in the physical world can rise exponentially for long, I agree. In math things can rise forever (up to a limit haha.) Money supply is not bound by the physical realm. It is whatever it needs to be to transact what the political will demands right now. The rest is adjustments.
The real problem is how wanton money and debt creation pulls forward demand by forcing transactions and speculation that both cause resource extraction at an accelerated rate to feed mindless consumption.
Well, yeah.
And cheap and easy money, ZIRP, bailout after bailout, destruction of 100 years of contract law, government guarantees on nearly all debt, not one banker in jail, etc.
“this market that has been coddled for so long, and where fundamental considerations have long gone out the window because they’ve become irrelevant,…”
Reminds me of the French Assignats days. And we all know how that turned out (or you can duckduckgo it).
You sound right on to me Banana man!
The amount of money invested in stocks …if ever there was a panic
all Heck would be let loose! I don’t know, but it seems like the leaves have already turned colors now.
The dollar is falling.
Some initial earnings reports have been positive.
While China and India slowed, they have been reporting strong GDP growth. If poodle grooming counts towards GDP, some growth is vanity.
Some countries, such as Italy and Britain, include hookers and blow in GDP calculations.
Makes sense. Why not?
Thank God America is above that. Because we the U.S. include payment to health insurance corporations as additions to GDP even as our life expectancy falls because of it. And so, that means if America enacts the world wide recognized Gold Standard of health care – Socialized Medicine, MedicareForAll, Universal Single Payer health, free healthcare, care whatever you call it – our life expectancy would sore as would our economic output, yet Fed statistics would report decline in GDP. Go figure.
Many folks believe that money spent, except for hookers and blow, is all wasted.
Health care needs to move to the other side of the ledger.
The public health should be a national resource, not a liability. We are perverse to accept the latter.
The resource of the public health should be well guarded.
Many people believe that government money spent on benefiting people like healthcare causes deficits and is socialist, but money spent on optional illegal wars of aggression doesn’t.
Germany has installed meters in Hamburg’s (legal) Red Light district, to ensure the government gets its cut.
Leaving China aside, I have long been tempted to write a piece about Air India to show how much people should trust the government of that country with economic data.
But honestly what’s the point? The Indian government outright lied about Air India so many times it would get monotonous very fast. In spite of all the tricks and mystifications employed by the government Air India has a debt of $850 million as of this week, is being cut off by the India Oil Corporation (State-owned oil company) over a mountain of unpaid bills and crews are bailing out daily as even pay has started to arrive late.
But our intrepid Western media are still uncritically reporting anything the politicians and bureaucrats in New Delhi are coming up with. Old-fashioned laziness or something more?
I’ll let you decide.
Historically, in past decades, when the (famous) US bond yield-curves first invert (Mar / Apr 2019), it averages 21 months until a US GDP recession bites.
Based on that metric, you’re looking at Q1 2021 when the US finally falls into GDP recession.
So… if there is a US GDP recession in Q1 2021, you should see the Dow start to peak around summer 2020, several months before, in anticipation of the Q1 2021 slowdown.
* Q1 2019 = US bond-curves invert
* Q3 2020 = US Dow peaks
* Q1 2021 = US GDP recession starts
Let’s see if the bond market gets it right :-)
The republican administration is setting everything up to tank in 2021. If democrats win, they will claim the drop is because of the democrats irresponsible fiscal policy. If republics win, they will claim it was inevitable and that they need to be kept in office as the only party able to cure the economy.
I like days like today – add a few more Q’s P -15to25% or so, you’ll have to guess the expirations :), as Nasdaq goes up
OK Pils in the mug.
Interesting information Mr. Richter. I remember watching the VIX drop into the low nines at the beginning of 2018. I was tempted to take a position but didn’t. The VIX did top out at around $30 the week on December 19 the same year. On December 29 it dropped to around $23 five days after the Christmas Eve market blow out. You would have had to really be nimble to catch the top on that one. The VIX peaked five days BEFORE Christmas Eve.
Massive liquidity from central banks all over the world has been pumped into the world economy for decades. Additionally, oil has gone down in price, which should cause deflationary pressure. This leaves excess cash in the world market looking for someplace to go in search of returns.
The Chinese economy is 2/3 of what their numbers claim, at best. Europe remains non-competitive, so there is excess money looking for a home. The US stocks are over valued, but US stock markets in general are better off than everywhere else.
This pushes more investment capital into the US, across all sectors. But investors don’t see value. And short sellers don’t see an end to the irrational bidding up of US stocks. Shorts are fundamentally value investors looking at value of stocks, but they understand that markets can stay irrational longer than shorts can stay solvent.
Shouldn’t you plot margin debt as a percentage of GDP?
Print dollars, buy gold, jack up the gold price to back dollars (while we still can).
I’ve noted in the last several weeks that both long calls and longs puts are losing value (good if you sold them!). The SPY options are particularly hard hit and implied vols are withering below historic volatility.
Earnings season is typically a volatility surpressor, but this is something different. My guess is that the market is pricing in the upcoming rate cut (Option Rho is hit), coupled with the monthly $vix futures front month roll-over.
This kind of ‘volatility meltdown’ happens all the time, and you may have been misled into believing low $vix is a buy signal for stocks.
The below link goes into the monthly $vix opex expiration. Seems the $vix cannot be relied upon as a consistent measure of market fear. I’ve switched to using gold as a fear-gauge.
What you have is a market driven by mostly share buy-backs supported by the Fed’s cheap money. So you get a market that staggers forward like Frankenstein, with no real conviction. When the market drops, it’s only to get more fools to short it. Note how the pull-backs in the S&P have become more shallow as the year progressed.
The tape looks weak, like even the bulls are having trouble believing next years S&P profits will be increasing by 10%. I suppose that if the market does actually drop, there will be no shorts to support it this time.
https://northmantrader.com/2019/10/15/vix-crush-2/
Its really simple. Most folks get it backwards and that’s why 90% of market participants lose money over the long-term.
Shortists now are all waiting for the spike UP, before they plough in.
I’m willing to make a daring prediction here.
Just screenshot this and see if I’m right on this, or laugh at my prediction. Lets see who has the last laugh ;)
There are 2 ways this market now will move:
a) SPY, QQQ (which are both highly correlated… forget the Dow which is non-representative given that its price-weighted) and other broad market indices both in the US, Canada and core EU countries will plod along HIGHER and higher.
This is to make the pain more pronounced for the vast majority who lost out to inflationary effects and were not invested for the past decade or so.
These folks will watch the markets RISE ever so slowly with increasingly pained expressions on their faces.
b) The market will then SPIKE Upwards at at unpredictable time.
If all the current BAD news and trade wars cannot bring down this market, just imagine what happens when all these bad news eventually run its course and fade out.
Now, when the vast majority watch with horror on the SPIKE Upwards in the markets, they will feel so much pain then, they will then invest all their chips or a big portion of their money into the markets….and then, this is the time when the market will CRASH big time and wipe out these mom-&-pop investors.
The timing is uncertain but this will always happen because a big enough pile of cash always attracts predators.
The vultures of Wall Street are watching with their AI-assisted computer algos to extract their pound of flesh whenever they see a big enough pile of money building up.
c) Thats when the shorts will enter when the big crash comes, NOT before.
However, a word of warning for those reading this: It does not mean you will make any profits if you short the market on its downside, because you have to have lots of capital and the stomach to weather the huge volatility of short-term whipsaws and margin calls, which will most certainly wipe out many of these shorts too.
d) When all the shorts have lost most of their money, then and only then the market will naturally settle down since most market participants would have lost everything on the markets and hence there will be very little liquidity left.
Then, these Shorts will watch in horror as the broad market indices really do crash and prove them right BUT at a WRONG timing, since by then, they have little left in their accounts to capitalize on it.
In short (pun-intended), fence-sitters will lose, most shorts will lose too, and for the majority, its damned if you do invest ’cause you may get burned just when you invested, and damned if you stay by the sidelines cause the market will move slowly higher and higher until its so painful you do actually invest a material sum. lol
Kevin, that sounds about right to me. And as you say, mostly Wall St gets to profit from the crash. Being short as a individual investor with no insider knowledge and no insider real-time data is very dangerous.
What if your then is happening now?
1 hour ago I was describing exactly same to my wife saying.. it feels like half the market is anticipating massive crash and the other half massive rally. I have no idea which way will go as it all depends what news comes out but one can smell the fear and anticipation at same time.
Glad it is not only me thinking along these lines. You backed this with data too so thank you.
1) Margin of debt : $550B x 8% = $44B plus between few brokers.
2) SDS, QID are x2 bears used by most traders to short the large cap. If u short a stock your profit is limited up to 100% and u pay 8% on 70% of position value.
3) SDS, QID are at bargain prices when the market at peak. If the market plunge, next Mon, SDS is a great value, but its risky,
A sharp rally can destroy your investment.
4) $VIX decay in rallies and thrive in a plunge. Volatility is there almost every day.
Tranquility candle above a gap higher at the open, or little red candle below a gap lower hide volatility
There is no market. No efficient market hypothesis. No rational expectations theory. No Peter Lynch American Dream 60-40 buy hold till you eat cat food.
I’m gambling scalping longs and buying long dated puts with the proceeds while puts are going down in price. The low volume is ominous. Practically every trade is is a day trade.
Why did I go to business school when all I needed to trade was a ruler.
This article is very timely for me. I only have 1 individual stock holding ‘PETS’. I bought because it had no debt and paid good 5% – 7% dividend. It had been $50 but fell to $15. I bought a lot between $15 and $20. At the low it’s short interest was around 70% and days to cover close to 20.
The last 2 weeks have seen the stock spike on no company news as I guess shorts are trying to cover before earnings coming out Monday. Yesterday stock was up 5%. This is for a boring no debt dividend payer. Value wise it is just about at fair value now.
It’s been a wild ride as the stock has been really dominated by shorts and if you are value investor it makes no sense, but you have to have the courage to say long term they are going to be wrong. I am really looking forward to see if a true short squeeze will develop as that is when things can get interesting real quick.
Other interesting factor is one of the big algo hedge funds has 6 – 7% stake in the company so I guess they are trying to scalp pennies off the shorts and longs. Who knew investing could be so entertaining?