Another Chinese Mega-Construction Project in California Is Halted, this one in San Francisco. List of Troubled or Scuttled Chinese Projects in California Grows

How China’s crackdown on debt and capital flight pulls the rug out from under mega-real-estate projects.
After months of rumors and speculation amid apparently failed efforts to secure a short-term loan and find an equity investor, property developer Oceanwide, a division of Chinese conglomerate Oceanwide Holdings Co. Ltd., said that it has stopped construction indefinitely on a 54-story 605-foot tower across from the Salesforce Tower and across from the infamously leaning Millennium Tower (thankfully built by US developers) in San Francisco’s Transbay district.
The tower – which was planned to include 156 high-end condos and a Waldorf Astoria hotel – is the shorter of two towers in the same project.
Construction of the taller tower – at 910 feet (when or if completed), the second tallest tower in San Francisco – is further advanced and will continue, the company said; two years behind schedule, it’s currently expected to open in 2023. The whole project, the Oceanwide Center, is one of the largest construction projects in San Francisco.
“In light of local market changes and economic uncertainties, Oceanwide has determined that a realignment of the work scope on the Oceanwide Center project is necessary to keep the project sustainable,” the company told the San Francisco Chronicle.
In 2014, Oceanwide Holdings’ Tohigh Investment Co. acquired the development site from TMG Partners for $296 million. Groundbreaking took place in December 2016. Oceanwide has tried to develop this project on its own and does not have a US partner.
And with impeccable timing: By about the time of groundbreaking, Chinese authorities started cracking down on capital flight from China. By 2017, they started particularly targeting money flows by Chinese companies to overseas real estate investments. And they have since tightened the noose on money flows to overseas real estate projects.
Oceanwide has not disclosed the project’s ballooning budget – amid ballooning construction costs in San Francisco – or how much money it has already sunk into it, but estimates of the budget are now at $1.6 billion.
San Francisco’s Oceanwide Center is the second mega-project by Oceanwide that has run into out-of-money problems and where construction was halted.
The first project is Oceanwide Plaza in Los Angeles, an even larger three-tower condo, hotel, and retail development, one of the largest in downtown Los Angeles. But in late January, Oceanwide ran out of funds and abruptly and without notice halted construction.
Later, Oceanwide said in a statement that construction was “temporarily” halted “while we restructure capital for the project.”
Construction would resume in mid-February, it said. But other than some sporadic minor work here and there, construction has reportedly not resumed as of yet. Funding appears to be hard to come by these days for Chinese conglomerates with foreign real estate ambitions.
Among other Chinese developers that have run out of money for their mega-projects in California recently is Z&L Properties, a US entity that was privately funded by Zhang Li, co-founder of R&F Properties in Guangzhou, China. Z&L Properties had gone on a California buying binge in 2014 and 2015, as they all had done, acquiring 12 properties for a planned 3,400 high-end condos in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.
“Destined to become California’s premier condominium developer,” it still says on Z&L Properties’ website:
The projects:
- Four sites in San Francisco, in the Transbay area, Hayes Valley, Mid-Market, and South of Market.
- Five projects in Silicon Valley and San Jose, including the human-trafficking-tainted 643-unit project formerly known as Silvery Towers at 188 West St. James St. in San Jose; and two towers in San Jose that the developer has since been kicked off for violating its development contract, and that it has removed from its website.
- One more site in the Bay Area’s Marin County (just north of the Golden Gate Bridge).
- Two sites in Los Angeles.
None of the projects have been completed. One project was halted because it was deemed to be not economically feasible, according to the SF Chronicle. Construction on another project, which had started in late 2017, was suddenly shut down after the excavation work. Several have been tangled up by building code violations, lawsuits, cost overruns, allegations of using substandard materials, disputes with contractors.
And there was the US Department of Labor’s human-trafficking investigation at 188 West St. James St. in San Jose (Silvery Towers), which found that, under a contractor, workers were “forced to work without pay” and “lived in captivity in squalid conditions in a warehouse.” The case was settled in July 2018. In June this year, a jury convicted the contractor to eight years in the hoosegow and to pay the workers back-wages of nearly $1 million. The construction project is now at least two years behind schedule.
The City of San Jose booted Z&L Properties from two other stalled projects – the 305-unit North San Pedro Towers and the 221-unit Park View Towers – because Z&L Properties had broken the terms of its development agreement. City officials are now trying to line up other developers to take over the projects.
And bills aren’t getting paid: The Park View Towers’ architectural and design firm DLR Group Kwan Henmi has filed a mechanic’s lien against the property over $847,000 in unpaid invoices. And Civil Engineering Associates has filed a mechanic’s lien against the property of $4,900.
The tsunami of Chinese money that washed ashore on the West Coast, and particularly in real estate in California, between 2014 and 2016, and that has done so much to inflate the commercial real estate bubble and the housing bubble, has now receded. And what is left to do is to sort through it all and figure out how to go on from here.
Can someone say Japan wannabe like in the 80s?
The South China Morning Post (Hong Kong) reported: “China’s housing market showing signs of bubble similar to that seen in Japan in 1980s…” May 2019.
There has been an increase in China’s non-performing loans and rumors of small banks nearing insolvency. They may have failed to notice a San Francisco real estate bubble forming.
Add this to all the empty cities in China and the empty South China Mall (apparently an enormous place from what I’ve seen on videos) … so, does this mean the chickens are starting to come home to roost? Expansions can’t go on forever and, I just get the feeling that this particular expansion has been artificially pushed along. Gird your loins on this one!
And add in the massive bubble in CRE in general and the “WeWorK” debacle – seems like a yuuuuge CRE implosion coming.
China’s population has PEAKED. It will sustain its 1.4 B people for 20years because of advances in healthcare alone. It’s birth rate is in terminal decline despite lowered restrictions on babymaking. By 2040 the population will decline by 25million people a Year! AND will be dramatically older with over half the population over 50! This is not a consumer nation in the making, it is a nation that will be barely able to keep the lights on as social costs spiral out of control with no workers to support the crumbling empire.
So you see.. China’s rise is about to hit a brick wall… and their government already sees this coming. By cutting down on capital flight the Chinese are hoping to lock their people into their declining asset bubble to prevent less worse collapse.
India and Africa are the new China. Place your bets accordingly.
The trend in all developed countries, although with China’s experiments with the ‘one child’ plan their graph is different.
‘Hamilton and group found that the total number of births in 2018, at 3,788,235, was down 2 percent from 2017. The general fertility rate for 2018 was 59.0 births per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44, another record low for the U.S.May 14, 2019’
Do they ever sell these projects in midconstruction? Wonder how much dollar worries drive the business decisions, not capital controls. The event in NO brings up issues as well, civil engineers casting aspersions, throwing cold water on the high rise construction industry. Bob Prechter did a study on high rise buildings and a correlation with major market tops. Twin Towers opened in 1973.
Prechter is probably right. The first notable one was the Empire State Bldg announced in August 1929. After the ’29 market crash, they started construction in early 1930 and finished it in just over a year, an achievement that would be impossible in the US today.
Prechter’s stories are a real pleasure to read. As long as you don’t use it to time the market :) He published At the Crest of the Tidal Wave in 1997 and the 1st edition of “Conquer the Crash” in 2002.
Wonder how much Billions of ‘Money laundering’ is involved underneath in all these projects! Isn’t potential ‘loss’ already figured in these RE dealings?
The middle men are snarled in for lack of payments while the top elites consider these losses as ‘part of doing business’ with nothing actually at risk! Going on all over the World!
NOLA, San Fran, Sydney, London — quality control is nonexistent in the building trades now. There’s a video out of the support columns visibly bending in the NOLA hotel collapse. I wouldn’t be buying any new high rise construction now.
A company that buys land to build a skyscraper in an earthquake zone during a tech bubble… is called Tohigh Investment Co.
This is a satirical novel.
For those who live there, what happens to the building sites? Are they just fenced off and the rebar left to rust away? Are there completion deposits held in trust? In BC, when the mineral markets collapse and miners try and abandon their mines they forfeit a large cleanup deposit for shut down and remediation. Lawsuits don’t work as well because there are too many loopholes to hide behind. Money in trust is just confiscated and spent as needed. Thanks in advance.
For a few decades, I rented from a commercial building in a good district in Queens, NYC. For location purposes, Anthony Weiner was our Congressman and he and his famous wife lived in the same street we rented.
The original owners were from Hong Kong. Yes this was around 1990’s to 2000s. The building was maintained very well. Later when the business investment soured, and they sold to a Russian who has different ideas about service.
Everything went downhill. My employees had many stuck elevator and overflowing bathroom issues. So with today’s building investment issues, be wary of upcoming poor services.
*** OFF TOPIC *** More on Repo.
Dr Jekyll meets Mr Hyde.
The NY Fed desk did $20.1b in Reverse Repo O/N RRP today.
They also did $56.65b in OVERNIGHT (till Monday) Repos.
Did you notice there was not the usual Friday Term Repo today?
The last times this year they did more than $20b RRP were on 6/28, 6/19 thru 6/21.
If you noticed, Reverse Repos are one of the factors in – Total factors, other than reserve balances, absorbing reserve funds.
(Reverse Repo soaks cash from the banks)
On the other hand, Repo is a factor in – Total factors supplying reserve funds.
(Repos provide cash or reserves to the banks)
If you are very concerned about Liquidity or Increasing the Reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks; you’d wonder why the Fed bothers to do offsetting things. Maybe things are getting more normal again.
yesterday the Repo rate was again higher than the upper limit of the Fed target rate.