Why Banks Didn’t Lend to the Repo Market When Rates Blew Out: JPMorgan CEO Dimon

“Does that mean that we have bad markets?”
This still doesn’t show who or what triggered the fire in the repo market in mid-September when overnight lending rates more than quadrupled and briefly hit 10%, but it confirms who sat there and watched the fire and fanned it though they could have extinguished it.
During the earnings call today, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told analysts that the bank had $120 billion in cash on deposit at the Fed in the morning of those days, and that during the day, those deposits would fall to $60 billion as JPM would draw money out of that account for its daily business purposes, and that by the evening that cash balance would go back to $120 billion. “We have a checking account at the Fed with a certain amount of cash in it,” is how Dimon explained this.
Banks earn interest on cash they deposit at the Fed. When the repo rates blew out in mid-September, the interest on excess reserves (IOER) was 2.1%. At the end of the FOMC meeting on September 18, the IOER was lowered to 1.8%. JPM could have made more money lending to the repo market at 5% or more.
While this amount – fluctuating between $120 billion and $60 billion – was “still huge,” it wasn’t enough from a regulatory point of view to lend into the repo market, Dimon said.
At the end of 2018, a similar thing happened. Repo rates spiked to 6% while banks dressed up their balance sheets for regulatory purposes, and rather than lending to the repo market, kept their cash at the Fed. But JPMorgan withdrew cash it had on deposit at the Fed and lent it massively into the repo market to make some extra money. And this calmed the market down.
But at the end of 2018, JPMorgan “had more cash than we needed for regulatory requirements,” Dimon told analysts today (transcript of the earnings call via Seeking Alpha). So as “repo rates went up,” JPMorgan withdrew cash from “the checking account which paid IOER” and lent it to the repo market. “Obviously makes sense, you make more money.”
But this year in mid-September, JPMorgan’s cash account at the Fed fluctuated between $120 billion and $60 billion “during the course of the day,” he said and added:
“That cash, we believe, is required under resolution and recovery and liquidity stress testing. And therefore, we could not redeploy it into the repo market, which we would’ve been happy to do. And I think it’s up to the regulators to decide if they want to recalibrate the kind of liquidity they expect us to keep in that account.”
He is blaming the regulators. But it shows that JPMorgan’s cash on deposit at the Fed had been drawn down to the range of $120 billion to $50 billion, when a year ago it was much higher.
“There are a lot of reasons why those balances dropped to where they were. I think a lot of banks are in the same position, by the way,” he said.
Banks are free to offer higher interest rates to attract fresh cash that would then give them leeway to lend to the repo market. There is still some competition for deposits in the industry, Dimon also said, but it’s way down from what it was last year. And so, because banks such as JPMorgan, aren’t trying hard enough to pull in fresh cash by offering higher interest rates, their reserves are running a little low.
“But I think the real issue, when you think about it, is: Does that mean that we have bad markets, because that’s kind of hitting a red line in that checking account,” he said.
“You’re also going to hit a red line in LCR, like HQLA, which cannot be redeployed either,” he said.
LCR means Liquidity Coverage Ratio. HQLA are High Quality Liquid Assets, at the top of which are the excess reserves (cash) that banks keep on deposit at the Fed. LCR is defined as HQLA divided by total net cash flow.
These regulatory requirements that Dimon is moaning and groaning about were put in place to prevent a rerun of the drama that occurred when the US banking system was in the process of collapsing during the Financial Crisis.
“So to me, that will be the issue when the time comes,” he said. The bank could sit on cash that is parked at the Fed, and “when the time comes” cannot deploy it into the repo market or into other areas that might be blowing out, because the Liquidity Coverage Ratio and the amount of High Quality Liquid Assets (such as excess reserves) might fall below the regulatory minimum.
“It’s about how the regulators want to manage the system, and who they want to intermediate when the time comes,” he said.
In other words, the Fed needs to decide if it wants the big banks to lend when “the time comes” – such as when the time came in mid-September – or if it wants the banks to keep their cash on deposit at the Fed, and have the New York Fed’s trading desk step in and sort out the market.
However, if JPMorgan had raised its interest rates on CDs and savings accounts earlier this year, instead of lowering them, it would have attracted plenty of cash that it could have lent to the repo market when time came in September. But offering higher interest rates is anathema to banks – and they only do it under duress of competition. And if the Fed promises rate cuts, the whole industry backs off competing for deposits, and some banks, such as JPMorgan, ended up drawing down their reserve balances.
The Fed has a new strategy to end the repo market blowout and un-invert the yield curve.
They did it because they want to force regulation change?
They did it because they want to force out QE4 and steepen the curve?
They did it because the collaterals in repo are bad?
Nobody knows.
One thing I know for sure, they did/are/will F everybody up.
Bankers, Land lords, Medical Insurance, Expensive schools that load students with debts are the 4 rent seekers that are eating societies alive. My suggestion to put life into this Zombified society?
1. End FED, let banks die when they F up, no bailouts.
2. No exam for doctors. Patient can go to who ever they trust. If they get mistreated, be responsible for themselves.
3. Ban Fannie and Freddie. Ban 30 year mortgages. Maximum 7 years.
4. Ban student loans. If parents can NOT pay, NO school. Learn from youtube, debt free.
Who is “they”? JPM? Can’t blame them if they really just had $60B cushion.
“But offering higher interest rates is anathema to banks” – obviously, banks are in business to maximize profits not run charity. Banks did offer multi year CDs at rates higher than treasury counterparts. Competition is a beautiful thing.
Totally agree on getting rid of unethical Fed safety net for the banks.
Hey JZ – you’re a bit of a radical!
Pretty soon you’ll be a paid-up member of that rat-bag collection of nuts that demand minimum gubermint (end career politicians & all their slimy associations), personal responsibility – and no handouts, ever…
Then, G** forbid, you’ll latch onto the absurd proposition of ending the Fed and the printing of fiat money and restoring gold/silver to their proper place in the big scheme of things.
Get help soon… please..
Easy to see why Dimon hates regulators and regulations. JPM is a 3 time felon with a fourth charge pending. Under Dimon, JPM collected two felony convictions for facilitating Madoff’s ponzi scheme. JPM got another felony conviction for rigging the LIPOR market. And the fourth charge is a pending RICO case about rigging in the metals markets.
Yep, easy to see why Dimon hates those regulators.
Dimon has an opinion on everything except his compensation ($31m + bonuses) and how to help his own employees.
In April, during a confrontations with Congresswoman Katie Porter, JD was unable to offer any financial advice to a teller who works at his bank and is unable to make ends meet.
I don’t know if inequality has ever been as extreme as today but we sure live in a Gilded Age.
There are very few financial instruments that banks would get overextended on to the point where they bumped into their liquidity ratios. I would bet $100 that every single investment bank was leveraged long treasuries going into September. If you shrunk the liquidity ratios, they would have just been more leveraged. They would have happily taken that 6% repo money if they could have unwound their positions. They couldn’t. That’s exactly why the liquidity ratios exist.
Either way, plenty of money for everybody.
Reuters has a report out today that tells the other part of the repo squeeze story that JP Morgan was being quiet about:
JP Morgan and other big banks bought into GSE MBS in a big way in 2019-Q1/Q2 and so far have racked up 1B$ in profits. Part of the crybaby/QE4 bank propaganda can bee seen as a push for even higher profits on this trade. Likewise, one big reason that JP Morgan is reportedly down about 150B$ in reserves, which is part of the reason for the Sep 2019 repo squeeze, is that big banks used their reserves to go big on RMBS purchases. It’s all starting to make sense.
But Fed so far is holding back and refusing to buy long term bonds of any kind, not just RMBS. Will there be snap-back and a spike in mortgage rates?
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-banking-trading/banks-reap-1-billion-from-u-s-mortgage-bond-trading-boom-idUSKBN1WU1VG
The Fed parks reserves on account for the banks, so it’s a matter of how they use them. Sort of like you dad buying your car insurance so you have more money for the girls. There are only two explanations that carry water, one the rate was too low, and the other that the collateral was no good. Makes no sense that the same collateral was suddenly impaired, but it does work that way, and that makes more sense than saying rates were too low but today they are just fine? Interest rates are just the symptom, a credit downgrade is out there somewhere. Imagine if you will trade wars give way to credit downgrade wars?
They did not lend because the interest rates need to rise to attract cash and they are not permitted to rise lest the inventory of loans held by dealer banks be devastated. Basically the whole of bank assets of loans, bonds and debt instruments would collapse due to price discovery.
It is equivalent to a bank run triggered when depositors find out all their deposits have been lent to Argentina.
Our money is a liability to the fed . Debt is their asset and product. Don’t over analyze , apply the Yogi B. Rule . If you don’t think too good don’t do much of it.
…wait I thought that 50 to 120 billion was “excess reserves” and that JPM can do whatever it wants with them from its “checking account” at the FED. I thought the regulatory mandated amount of money to have on hand was covered entirely by the mandetory reserves and that all of the excess reserves were, well, in excess of that mandate.