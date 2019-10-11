10-Year Yield Jumps, Yield Curve Steepens, on Fed’s Plan to Buy $60 Billion a Month, But Only Short-Term Treasury Bills

Ending the repo market blowout and un-inverting the yield curve.
Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s initial explanation of the Fed’s new plan, and with a big push this morning from the Fed’s announcement of the actual details of the plan, the 10-year Treasury yield has jumped 23 basis points, from 1.52% when he was speaking on Tuesday to 1.75% at the moment. And the yield curve has steepened and is getting close to un-inverting. Here is what happened.
The New York Fed released a statement this morning that formalizes and details what Jerome Powell had said on Tuesday and what the FOMC minutes, released on Wednesday, had indicated the Fed would do: Buy short-term Treasury bills with maturities of one year or less, of at a pace of “approximately $60 billion per month,” starting in mid-October and “at least into the second quarter of next year,” in order to replenish the “excess reserves,” whose dropping levels have been blamed for banks’ refusing to lend to the repo market, thus triggering the recent repo blowout.
Excess reserves came into being as a result of QE during the Financial Crisis. They represent the amount of cash the banks have on deposit at the Fed beyond the required reserves. They’re liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet, not assets, and the Fed pays the banks interest on those reserves currently at a rate of 1.8%. These excess reserves have fallen by half since their peak at the end of QE.
The new-new-new plan.
Banks would rationally lend these reserves to the repo market if rates make this profitable (if repo rates are higher than 1.8% currently). But that system broke down when repo rates spiked and banks weren’t lending, despite high repo rates that would have allowed banks to make a bigger profit.
Exactly why banks, or why one or two of the biggest banks, refused to lend to the repo market or lend to a few players in the repo market remains subject to speculation.
But the Fed’s new plan is supposed to resolve that problem. The Fed thinks these excess reserves dropped too much and went below the level where they’re sufficient to prevent repo market blowouts. In its announcement this morning, it said it would push up those reserves back to where they’re “at or above the level that prevailed in early September 2019.”
Leading up to the repo blowout, the excess reserves had dropped by $160 billion in four weeks, from $1.42 trillion in mid-August to a low point of $1.26 trillion in mid-September, when the repo market blew out. And the Fed thinks that this level was below where the system can function.
The Fed’s purchases for this purpose will be exclusively T-bills – Treasury securities with a maturity of less than one year. This will reduce the overall average maturity of the Fed’s balance sheet. The Fed will absorb T-bills and the market will have to absorb Treasury securities with longer maturities.
On top of the new-new plan.
And the Fed will continue “at least through January” with its new-new plan, first implemented in mid-September in response to the repo market blowout. These are its repo operations – overnight repos that unwind the next morning, and term repos that unwind when they mature, such as in 6 days or 14 days.
The Fed said today that the pace will remain the same, daily overnight repos of “at least $75 billion” and term repos about twice a week for “at least $35 billion” per operation.
These term repos were 14-day maturities at first but now vary and have shortened. For example, today’s term repo, instead of 14 days, was for 6 days (3 business days, as the bond market is closed on Columbus Day).
These operations have all been undersubscribed every day in October. On the Fed’s balance sheet yesterday, the total assets from its repo operations fell by $2.5 billion from the balance a weak earlier, to $178 billion.
I assume the T-bill purchases under the new-new-new plan to raise the excess reserves will take further pressure off the repo market, and that the Fed’s repo operations – the new-new plan – will be further undersubscribed.
Diving deeper into the ocean of assumptions about the Fed: I assume when there is very low demand or no demand for the Fed’s repo operations that the Fed figures excess reserves have risen enough, and that it will then end these new-new-new plan purchases of T-bills.
The Fed’s repo operations are set to continue “at least through January,” the Fed said in today’s announcement, which would get the repo market through the expected turmoil at year-end, which was quite a spectacle last year, and promised to be a much bigger spectacle this year.
On top of the new plan.
The new plan from earlier this year remains in effect, the Fed said today. Under this plan, the Fed ended the reduction in the balance sheet assets, by reinvesting the balance of MBS that rolls off with Treasury securities with a mix of maturities, including short-term T-bills; and to reinvest all Treasury securities that mature with Treasury securities of all maturities, including short-term T-bills.
Effect on the yield curve.
From the end of Operation Twist until a few months ago, the Fed has not held any meaningful amounts of T-bills on its balance sheet, having instead focused on long-term securities and MBS to push down long-term interest rates, such as mortgage rates, as a stimulus measure.
But these new plans have a special effect on the Fed’s balance sheet: They will reduce the amount of long-dated securities and MBS the Fed holds; and they will proportionately and in absolute terms increase the amounts of T-bills the Fed holds. In other words, the market will have to absorb more longer-dated securities and more MBS, meaning upward pressure on long-dated yields, and the Fed absorbs more T-bills.
Since Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s initial explanation on Tuesday of the new-new-new plan of only buying T-bills, the 10-year Treasury yield has risen from 1.52% when he was speaking to 1.75% at the moment. And the yield curve has steepened. The Fed hasn’t said this, but clearly, this system is designed also to un-invert the yield curve, and it has taken a step into that direction already.
The repo blow-out — whoever instigated it — comes in real handy. Read… How the Crybabies on Wall Street Try to Force the Fed into QE-4
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
In simplistic terms isn’t this another arrow to suggest we are closing in on a recession and downturn in stocks? I heard Jeff Gundlach rightly pointing this out when he said the yield curve inverting isn’t the issue: it’s when it uninverts that tends to be followed by a recession. What do you think Wolf?
Dear Readers and Commenters,
The beer mug for a relaxing moment away from the chaos of this world has arrived. “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight line,” it says on one side, with a funny wolf doing the talking on the other side of the wrap-around design. Have a laugh at my expense, and enjoy.
The art is by artist and long-time commenter Kitten Lopez in San Francisco. Long-time reader and commenter “Ripp” and the company he works for in Arizona are doing the heavy lifting of getting the mugs to you.
The mug with free shipping in the US will set you back $25, *beer not included. You can order them from our store:
https://www.wolfstreetstore.com/
Thanks, Wolf!
My HeckenStein/WolfenStein just arrived and has a splash of a certain Belgian Ale remaining.
I could have used it reading through the Sticker Shock comments:)
Thanks for the explanation on today’s FED statement. Still many questions…
How much if shipped to Canada, very closed to the US border?
Em,
The store should give you a postal rate to Canada once you put your address in at checkout. If you prefer, you can send an email to info@wolfstreetstore.com with your address and I can get you a rate.
When is QE not QE? When Jerome says so, damn you!
—Mainstream Media
Also, the beatings will continue until infinite growth occurs. Thank you.
—The Management
/sighs
“I assume the T-bill purchases under the new-new-new plan to raise the excess reserves will take further pressure off the repo market, and that the Fed’s repo operations – the new-new plan – will be further undersubscribed.”
Can someone explain to me what is undersubscribed or oversubcribed? What does subscribe mean in this context? Thanks
qt,
When the Fed offers to buy $75 billion in securities, for $75 billion in cash, and sellers only sell $35 billion to the Fed to get $35 billion in cash, it means the operation was “undersubscribed” — meaning there was less demand for the Fed’s cash than the Fed offered.
Oversubscribed means that there was more demand for the Fed’s cash than the Fed offered. This has not happened so far this month, but it happened in September.
Fed places bonds (or bills) in bank reserves and the banks go to Repo and turn them into cash, which is borrowed, and the collateral is borrowed, nobody owns anything. When reserves disappear there is no cash. The cash equivalent spread between short term Treasuries and cash is much closer than say 10 year bonds and cash. With rates rising the cash value of the bond goes down, (and nobody trusts the collateral value not even for overnight) so if you want rates to rise in the middle of the curve you do the opposite, you put short term bills in reserve, these are more liquid and it takes pressure off the middle, which pegged those bonds to cash value, so it can rise as well. Now it all begs the question why put T bills in reserve, why not hand the cash to banks, and skip this arcane sideshow. Yields could rise on mortgages, and longer Treasuries may reset higher, the dollar is off the charts, foreign buyers continue to buy our worthless paper, with one eye on the currency exchange exit, the cost of derivatives to insure the transaction goes down, and the Chinese don’t have to drop the Yuan. So everybody is happy.
Strangely appropriate, I think. In any case, I ordered one. I’ll raise a toast to the insanity of today’s “markets” with everyone else here…
Darnit, that was supposed to go under the picture of the mug. I blame my fingers.
I am glad that was fixed . It’s All good .
What a difference a day makes. Long Term Yields spiked violently today causing prices to fall. The volatility in bond prices are not good for Repo borrowers, Expect margin calls on Monday. Today’s a real crazy day.
Dow up by more than 450, it’s only normal for the yield to go up a bit, I don’t buy Wolfs theory that because Fed is buying the short term of the curve the long term yields will go up. Fed is the market right now in the bond market and will do whatever it likes, but given the amount of QE in the pipeline, I expect the yields to go lower and Dow to hit 30k before the election.
Yes, but it dropped 200 points in the final 20 minutes of trading.
Monday will be interesting
He said, She said, They said…… an economy/market based on assumptions, remarks, and innuendoes. Hot air, the perfect fuel for a balloon economy!
\\\
…remarks, innuendos, he said, she said…sound like a great plot for a Telenovela
“Lo Dinero del Pueblo”,
staring in lead Roles,
The Banks as evil dude with all the money and the mustache,
The government as the old sick corrupt landowner,
The FED as the manipulative, charming and misterious business man,
The young people as Juanita, the girl that needs to pay back her sick father’s debt,
The elder people as the sick father who kind of messed up things but is aware of his mistakes and it’s too late to do anything about it,
The MainstreamMedia as manipulative twin sister who is in love with the business man and seccretly works for the man with the mustache,
The readers of Wolfstreet, that masked hero who is trying to save Juanita.
Tune in next week for another series of … “Lo Dinero del Pueblo”.
\\\
I’ll put on my tin foil hat for a moment. the Fed will do all it can to get long rates up, up,up until it busts the wheels off asset prices so it’s buddies in private equity can buy for 10 to 40 cents on the dollar just like before. Ain’t it Wonderfull!! Love my Wolf Street mug by the way!
Something Stinks with the Repo.
The latest H.4.1 Statistical Release (in millions) for Oct 9, 2019 indicates:
Repurchase agreements – 178,650
There are two kinds of repo ops:
Overnight – which ends the next business day
Term – which ends about 14 days (or whenever) later
For October 9th only 3 repos should still be active:
1) Overnight started 10/9 for 30.8b
2) Term started 9/26 to end 10/10 for 60.0b
3) Term started 9/27 to end 10/11 for 49.0b
Together, all three total only $139.8b
But the balance sheet says repo was still $178.65 billion
That means that about $38.85b for PREVIOUS OLDER repo operations have NOT been repurchased (or paid).
The borrowers cannot even buy back (repurchase) all their collateral. That bad. No wonder the Fed is very concerned.
Good analysis, sometimes it’s not that simple to turn questionable paper into cash.
His analysis was wrong. See below. He forgot one $60 billion term repo that matured one day after the close of the balance sheet, and he then came to a hasty conclusion that “something stinks.”
Iamafan, it looks to me as though you missed the Term Repo that opened on 10/8 and closes on 10/22. No cause for panic here.
https://www.newyorkfed.org/markets/opolicy/operating_policy_191004
Yes, you are right. Thank you for correcting me.
Iamafan,
You forgot to add a term repo that matured on Oct 10 of $60 billion:
Balance sheet as of afternoon Oct 9 included:
$30.8 billion overnight, Oct 9, matured Oct 10.
$38.85 billion term 14 days, Oct 8, matures Oct 22
$49.00 billion term 14 days, Sep 27, matures Oct 11
$60.00 billion term 14 days, Sep 26, matured Oct 10 (Thursday, day after balance sheet close)
Ok I’ll check it. Dates are hard to match. Sorry if I caused alarm.
Ok, found it. I added it to the next week. Shucks. Sorry. My mistake
Total for Oct 9 should be 178.650b
Nope I forgot to add the 38.850b. I moved it to the next week by mistake.
I seem to be way behind — I put some comments at the end of the previous thread that have quite a bit to do with the subject matter of this new thread.
Jeffrey Snider in Today’s Real Clear Markets makes a persuasive case that increasing bank reserves has nothing to do with the issue.
https://www.realclearmarkets.com/articles/2019/10/11/chairman_powell_is_absolutely_right_that_this_sure_isnt_stimulus_103944.html
He points out that buying up T-bills in excnange for cash reduces the collateral available in the repo market and that its counterparty risk that is clogging the repo system.
I’ve never understood Snider and this article is no different.
(1) If a shortage of T-bills was really the problem with the repo markets, why did the Fed’s overnight and term repo operations fix the problem? The Fed wasn’t supplying T-bills, it was absorbing them.
(2) Why is there suddenly a shortage of T-bills? The monthly Treasury accounting shows that the most recent low point for T-bills outstanding was in July, and there were $171B more T-bills outstanding on September 30 than July 31. But there were also more T-bills outstanding in March than in September.
Why was there no repo panic in June or July, when there were fewer T-bills available? Or, if the problem is a glut of T-bills, why no panic in March?
The purported “shortage” of t-bills will not be a shortage of t-bills for those who actually OWN t-bills and want to repo them (or sell them to the Fed). It will be a shortage only for those that want to *borrow* t-bills for a “collateral quality transformation” scheme (described in Snider’s article). I have to admit, breaking the market for “collateral quality transformation” sounds like a GOOD thing to me, not a bad thing. The scheme of “collateral quality transformation” *is* the cause and reason for elevated counterparty risk in the private repo market.
Stock market: Is it up today because of Trump Trade Tweets, rather than because the Fed actions today are “good for stocks”? Also notable is that stock prices took a steep dive just because closing today, but still up overall. Will Monday be a big down day for stocks?
In my book, Fed’s choice of actions today signal that Fed is NOT going to support another bout of asset inflation? Am I right or wrong?
I have a slightly different view of why banks quit lending in repo.
Banks lend bonds to raise cash in repo. If the interest rate spikes, the expected cash raised is less, and the buyback is expensive and requires additional funds which need to be raised in repo putting more bonds on the market.
Once additional risk is perceived by other banks, the repo rate has a tendency to rise ahead of itself creating a panic to be the first out the door if there is an overhang of near future cash needs. It is the same sort of mentality in a bank run, and in the fright raised by a bank going the Fed discount window.
For example, if a bank goes out to repo and the last repo went for 1.5%, and bank B goes to repo and gets only 3%, the perception is that there is big risk and that bank B is desperate thereby rapidly raising their next repo costs, or if bank C perceives the need to raise cash and is looking for a better deal, bank C will rush to get the next bite of the repo apple driving rates up, fast, and so on. This is especially so if the other banks perceive themselves riskier than the last repo bond lender or they perceive rates rising.
Repo is a fundamentally unstable market and requires the Fed to cap rates. It is a phantom discount window.
Stock market is closed on Monday
I can see stock trading sideways for few days and now the new earning season is there..
it may go up a bit till the mini trade deal euphoria wears off
Fed would do everything and anything to keep the asset bubble inflated.
A year back they were increasing rates but now for the last 6 months, they have decreased rates 2 more time.
F