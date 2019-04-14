What’ll Happen to Home Prices in Silicon Valley & San Francisco after the Mega-IPOs? Last Two Times, We Got a Housing Bust

Here’s how it works. Meanwhile, the media is busy publishing real-estate industry hype.
This is a shorter, less angry version of my podcast last Sunday (as many have found out, I’m freer when I talk than when I write).
It’s now a standard theme in San Francisco and Silicon Valley conversations, and it’s everywhere in the media: The wave of mega IPOs – including Lyft’s IPO last month and the forthcoming IPOs of Uber, AirBnb, Palantir, etc. – will cause the Bay Area to drown in millionaires that are all going to move out of their rinky-dink apartments and buy homes and cause the housing market that has been sinking since spring last year to make a violent U-turn and inflate a whole lot more. The entire real-estate industry is salivating and pushing this theme. But wait…
First, there’s history. The last two mega waves of IPOs were followed by, well, not further home price increases but housing busts.
The IPO boom in 1999 and early 2000 led to the same kinds of speculations that these newly minted millionaires in Silicon Valley and San Francisco would push up home prices. But then came the bust, and these startups cratered and people lost their jobs and couldn’t afford to live in the Bay Area without a job, and they packed up and left. Some dumped their homes. Others defaulted on the mortgage and walked away because they could: California is one of only 12 “non-recourse” states. Housing units began to empty out. Home prices, instead of being further inflated by this mega-wave of IPOs, fell.
Similar hype about IPO moola further inflating an already inflated housing market, with the entire real estate industry salivating, occurred in 2006. In 2007, the local housing market started to crash.
And there are reasons for this – as counter-intuitive as this may seem to folks who have never been through these boom-and-bust cycles.
Much of this hype is based on the assumption that these IPOs will suddenly generate billions of dollars of real wealth out of the hypothetical and unreal wealth of non-publicly traded shares, convertible notes, or stock options.
But that’s not how it works. This hypothetical money is not hypothetical. It’s real, it has been real for years, and it has grown over the years – in Uber’s case, in 10 years from a few million dollars to tens of billions of dollars. The equity of these companies has been worth many billions of dollars for years. People and entities that own this equity have gotten immensely wealthy by owning it.
The IPO, which is in essence a round of funding, might inflate the equity value a little further from the last round of funding and shift ownership a little. That’s about all it does.
If Uber’s IPO values the company at $90+ billion, as is being rumored, it doesn’t suddenly create $90 billion. At the last round of funding, Uber was already valued at $76 billion. And that has been real wealth – not hypothetical wealth. Here’s why:
One, during fund raising rounds, employees can often sell their shares or convertible notes to new investors. For example, in January 2018, a consortium led by Softbank bought $9.3 billion of Uber shares both from existing shareholders and from Uber itself. In this deal, former Uber CEO and co-founder Travis Kalanick reportedly sold $1.4 billion of his shares to Softbank. Other Uber employees sold too.
Two, some of these startup companies have programs in place where they buy back shares from employees to allow them to cash out some of their wealth.
Three, in tech centers such as San Francisco and Silicon Valley, some banks have departments dedicated to converting pre-IPO equity into cash by lending money to those people, with the equity being used as collateral.
Four, many employees have been able to sell their shares in the secondary market that exists for the shares of startup companies.
All these methods allow employees to cash out some of their wealth. And they went ahead and used this moola to buy expensive homes years ago.
This money has been circulating in San Francisco and Silicon Valley for years and was a big driver of the blistering housing bubble that peaked last year!
Are Uber billionaires somehow not billionaires just because the IPO hasn’t taken place yet? Nope. They have been billionaires for years. And their multi-millionaire underlings have been multi-millionaires for years as well. And they have already bought expensive homes based on their wealth.
But wait… that’s not all.
The biggest winners in an IPO are the institutional investors, such as venture capital funds; or for late-stage investments, private equity funds, pension funds, even mutual funds. Their money comes from around the globe. When they sell their Uber shares to the public during and after the IPO, they will make huge gains. But this is not San Francisco money. This is global money, and it goes back where it came from.
It took Uber 10 years to become what it is today. During this time, its “value” as determined by investors has skyrocketed. Uber employees that have worked there for years, and that are multi-millionaires based on their stock compensation plans, have been multi-millionaires for years. And they generally don’t live in some dumpy apartment with three other roommates. They cashed out some of their wealth years ago and bought a nice place years ago.
This home-buying by wealthy startup employees has been in part responsible for the surge in home prices in San Francisco. They’re not going to do this in the future. They already did. And that’s one of the reasons home prices are already so high.
But even if they’re suddenly buying an even more expensive home, they’d have to sell the home they’re in now. They’re not creating new demand. First-time buyers or new arrivals create new demand. But people selling their home and buying another home don’t create new demand. They’re just churning the market.
Certainly, there are some recently hired employees whose shares or convertible notes are going to be worth $100,000 or $300,000 dollars, assuming that the post IPO-shares don’t crash. And some of them – after the lockup period expires and they can sell the shares – can use this money for a down-payment on a ludicrously overpriced home.
They’ll buy a median apartment that may run them over a million bucks. And they’ll make huge monthly mortgage payments, and they pay home-owner association fees, and they pay property taxes on that inflated home price. And they have a good chance of losing money on their home because this is precisely how it happened after the last two big IPO waves.
Both those times – in 1999/2000 and 2006/2007 – institutional investors cashed out, and the global money went to global investors, not to San Francisco. And founders and early employees had gotten rich years before the IPO and had bought homes before the IPO, which contributed to the inflation in the housing market long before the IPO wave. When the startup boom crashed, as it always does, home prices sank with it.
What these mega-IPO waves tell us is this: It’s the peak of the cycle, or past the peak of the cycle. It’s when global money – VCs, PE funds, and other institutional investors – are trying to cash out by selling their shares at hugely hyped-up valuations to the public.
Uber’s 330-page IPO filing disclosed all kinds of goodies, including huge losses from operations, big tax benefits, large gains from the sale of some operations, stagnating rideshare revenues, growing revenues from Uber Eats, and an enormous list of bone-chilling “Risk Factors.” Read… Uber Discloses 3-Yr $10-Billion Loss from Operations, Stalling Rideshare Revenue & 50 Pages of “Risk Factors” that Are Not for the Squeamish
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
It’s nice that everyone can now afford a personal driver. Everywhere, at all times, with one click. No bus for me thank you very much.
Not me, baby! I ain’t got dime one to spend on Uber. Good thing I have a bicycle.
OMG, you mean the people who are hyping the real estate market may not be telling the truth? It is a truly amazing concept that in a country so founded on honor and honesty such as America. Hard to imagine that in a land where personal honesty is such a huge determinate of a person’s status that a real estate professional might be saying something misleading to make money for themselves. I am shocked.
Real estate agents work for the seller.
On commission.
The higher the price, the more they make.
Nothing dishonest about it. What behavior would you expect? What behavior would you expect from a used car salesmen?
Call them used house salesmen. Because that’s what they really are.
The average slick Used Car Salesman may rip you off a few hundred dollars.
The expert Real Estate Agent could have you for several thousand; or even more if you believe his/her hype !
Thanks for the clear, logical read, Wolf. Makes perfect sense.
I second John’s comment: I appreciate the clarity of the explanation! But I expect that any SF RE “bust,” or “correction” would lead only to less-than-ludicrously-priced homes, still out of range of those of us who make “median” income in the city, but well within the range of speculators, who would snap everything up.
The problem with the bay area is a high concentration of jobs in a single industry. The sagging bay area real estate is mainly being caused by the slowdown of venture capital into so many firms that just lose money. Investors are starting to realize many of these money losing firms will never make money. The recent situation where investors pour money into money losing business ventures was fueled by central banks and may be a pattern not seen again for decades.
In Los Angeles, New York, and Boston, the economies are much more diversified. There is no single industry that dominates such a large percentage of the economy. Therefore real estate investments tend to be a better investment.
The problem with the bay area is a high concentration of jobs in a pit of money losing companies… Silicon Valley, where Pension Funds go to die!
I wonder once the Pension Crisis explodes, say 3-5 years… Will PF Manager’s be so willing to lose tax payer money in order to create themselves commission ? San Fran RE is gonna get hurt if Pension Funds are forced to make money on investments once debacle unfolds shortly
The link to Pension Funds could indeed become significant in a few years time.
Silicon Valley sucks because their money losing business if sponsored by central banks? LOL, let me know any economy that is NOT sponsored by central banks? All everybody do is to borrow money and speculate where to front run other people that will receive more ventral bank money or dare to borrow more central bank money. If I borrow 2 million and I will have to make decision to front run other IPO folks in Silicon Valley or other traders in NY or film makers in LA, I do NOT know how to judge where is he “best” in terms of value rise or rent collect. What I do know is all are propped by Central Bank. Bubble’s definition is “sustainability”. If Central Bank printing is “sustainable” for ever, then there is in deed no bubble. Companies can lose money for ever and interest can be negative for ever.
The difference between SF and LA is that one has a higher burn rate, while the other has a higher rate of burn !
I’m confident they can make money providing services to each other for at least a few more weeks.
But but we saw in 2008 2009 the home prices bursted 40 percent or more in these areas
During economic downturn no area is safe
It’s like these investors were born yesterday. Were none of them around for the tech bust of 2000? Or are they just paid to pretend it never happened?
The housing market here just does not make sense.
Rent in Silicon Valley is 1/2-1/3 the price of buying a house. This cannot be sustainable.
To buy a 1200 sq ft house in a good school district is Minimum 1.6 million. With 20% down at current interest rates that is 8k a month not including maintaince. Add in interest on your down payment and even after mortgage interest. Your probably still looking at 100k a year in house expense post-tax.
You have to be out of your mind to pay this month. Or have no financial sense, who is buying I have no idea. How they can sustain this in a recession, again no idea. Or over 30 years.
People I know with double income at 400K to 600K per household working for the usual suspects are buying.
Some of these people are coming in with a significant amount of cash, either from their personal savings or from Mom and Dad. The actual mortgage they’re taking on may be reasonable, even with a downturn. I guess you could say it’s part of the great transfer of wealth between the older generations to the younger ones.
I can tell you who can afford 1.5 M$ houses: Firemen and police. That is what is moving into those neighborhoods. They are recession proof and their pensions are worth millions. $13M for a 38 year old fireman retiring.
The last one that I saw move in, tore out the freshly landscape lawn and new kitchen. Nice to have that kind of walking around money.
Firemen do get pretty good pensions, but I’d bet $13M (translates into about $550,000/year) is pretty rare.
In the 80’s I used to live in San Jose and commute to work to Cupertino. A pleasant 10 minute ride to a company run by people focused on creating customer value. Today, the same ride may take 90 minutes and the companies most people work for are pressure cookers ran by people focused on creating “shareholder value”. The burnout from all that stress, aggravated by outlandish mortgage payments (those lucky enough to own a place) can only end in tears.
I don’t understand why your clear and well put information is no where else to be found. Your logic is perfect.
Gorbachev
“…I don’t understand…”
It’s not like this has never happened before, or will never happen again.
20-something year-old “reporters” (we’ll pretend to call them that) with flimsy educations, rooms full of participation medals, and little real-world experience are, to put it mildly, disinclined to listen to their more experience elders (eg: guys like Wolf).
Does that help explain?
And to compound the issue even further , in the not so distant future there will be a surge of high rise development aimed at providing tiny studio/1bedroom units for around $2-3k/month aimed at the 20-30 year old crowd making less than $150k/year. This will put a lot of downward pressure on home prices if the younger crowd has alternative and affordable living options.
Then add in the fact that lots of tech companies are realizing that most of their physical operations (servers, data centers, networking) can be outsourced to other cheaper locations as telecommuting and telepresence technology improves. H1-Bs are likely to be redirected to lower cost cities where basic tasks such as server and Datacenter maintenance and QA can be delivered easily over-the-internet. And in fact the need for H1Bs stateside might vanish entirely with the rise of cloud computing since most of the redundant and time consuming tasks are going away due to automation and total elimination of company owned infrastructure. H1Bs will likely prefer to stay in their home countries as their tech pay will yield a much better lifestyle at home.
Economics 101 busy at work!
In Asia, the production equipment is run by youngsters living in corporate dormitories.