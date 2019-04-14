THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The Biggest Risk for Stocks: The moment share buybacks get slashed.

A stock market that is so uniquely dependent on corporations buying back their own shares in record amounts is in a very fragile position because share buybacks have a history of suddenly getting slashed when times get tough. And then, who’ll be the buyers? (11 minutes)

