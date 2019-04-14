THE WOLF STREET REPORT

The Biggest Risk for Stocks: The moment share buybacks get slashed.
A stock market that is so uniquely dependent on corporations buying back their own shares in record amounts is in a very fragile position because share buybacks have a history of suddenly getting slashed when times get tough. And then, who’ll be the buyers? (11 minutes)
Performance bonuses must be met.
If I recall, weren’t share buybacks a cause of the 1929 market crash?! Shares purchased before the 1929 crash – assuming they were held by that buyer- did not recover until 1954; again, if memory serves me correctly. This is so short sited with potentially very devastating consequences. It will threaten the retirement of boomers, and wipe out younger generations. Finally, this type of crash could be a national security problem. Other than that, they are wonderful (sarc) !
“The stock prices have reached what looks like a permanently high plateau.”
Irving Fisher, October 21,1929
“Security values in most instances are not inflated.”
Irving Fisher, October 23,1929
The Great Depression started in late 1929 and lasted between 10 and 20 years, depending on where one was and his line of work.
If the way the 1929 crash happened can be blamed on a single man, that man was
George Leslie Harrison. He can’t be blamed by the crash itself because it was due to happen but he was definitely responsible on how it happened.
He wanted to end the rampant speculation that led inter alia to the stock market boom of the late 1920s.
And he got his chance when he got appointed as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in 1928.
Yet he is rarely mentioned about when the 1929 crash comes about.
That said it it wasn’t him, it would have been someone else.
thank you for the Harrison reference. I had never heard of him. Looked him up briefly, will have to do more digging as not much pops up readily. I did note that he was a law school graduate….generally not good to put lawyers in charge of financial and economic matters.
CEOs often sell their stock holdings from bonus at stock buybacks!
Meaning CEOs prefer to sell their corporate stocks at inflated stock prices ignoring what is the best for their companies, employees and share holders.
The game of money chasing for CEOs will doom the future of companies in the stock market!
The solution is obvious: Negative Interest Rates (NIRP). Does anyone seriously believe Super Ultra Dove Deluxe Powell won’t reach for that his his “tool box”?
Yes.
Please name any country with negative interest and a substantial trade deficit
If share buybacks end, the rich will have to get a job…
Poor babies…
No more living off daddy’s trust fund…
timbers,
The banks HATE NIRP. And the Fed works for the banks. So draw your own conclusion.
In terms of stocks, NIRP has done very little. Look at EU stocks. Most indices in NIRP countries are still well below their peaks from years ago. Japan’s Nikkei is still down 45% or so from 1989. Look at European bank stocks. Crushed, crushed, crushed. US bank stocks would crash if the Fed imposed NIRP.
The ECB imposed NIRP to bail out southern Eurozone sovereign debt (Italy and Spain mostly), not corporate debt or banks. Southern Eurozone sovereign debt is an entirely different story than corporate debt and stocks in the US. And bailing out southern Eurozone sovereign debt is the only thing NIRP has accomplished.
Not being sarcastic: After the fiasco with the Fed over a mere 20% correction and with this ultra-pro corporate Administration who cares nothing about the actual economy, but only what the economy can do for the stock market, won’t the Administration just continue to badger the weak Fed until it slashes rates to zero. This would free up the debt constraint issue as it applies to funding buybacks and enable a whole new round of buybacks.
The Administration appears to have absolutely no concern about devaluing the dollar…..
After the fiasco in December, it seems that there is absolutely no limit to the level of monetary corruption when it comes to enabling the financial asset bubbles to continue into perpetuity…..
Thank you for that Wolf, very informative as always. I think you said that when a company buys back its own shares, those shares essentially disappear (I’m paraphrasing). Can’t that company re-issue shares in the future should the need arise to raise capital?
Yes, but that’s a complicated process that requires prior announcement (secondary offer) and often causes shares to fall. Once the share price is already low, this option dilutes existing shareholders so much that shares plunge, and usually this is not an option. Other companies (e.g. Tesla) or fairly recent IPOs with skyhigh stock prices can do this, and often do this (follow-on offering), but they also do not buy back their own shares.
Personally, I think stagflation will eventually appear and kill the market. People will face rising prices without wage increases … they will have less money to spend on discretionary items after paying for basics. Just a matter of time.