Why a US-Style Housing Bust & Mortgage Crisis Can Happen in Canada, Australia, and Other Bubble Markets

Despite persistent and false memes to the contrary.
When a housing downturn gets big enough, there will be a mortgage crisis, and it will hit banks, shadow banks, and mortgage insurers no matter what the mortgage laws are: that’s what the US mortgage crisis has demonstrated. Yet many industry organs and media outlets in Canada, Australia, and other places with acute housing bubbles are trying to hide behind a false meme about US mortgage laws. What happened there cannot happen here, they say.
So we’re going to debunk this meme.
“Jingle mail” was a phenomenon during the US mortgage crisis when homeowners and small-scale investors, unable or unwilling to make mortgage payments, abandoned the place, figuratively mailing the keys to the bank. This phenomenon took various forms, such as homeowners who stopped making payments but continued to live in the home, sometimes for years, because the foreclosure process was hopelessly bogged down.
All this became a problem only after home prices dropped substantially below the amount people owed on their mortgages, which made it impossible for them to sell the home and pay off the mortgage.
This is rarely a problem in a rising housing market. Default rates are minuscule because it’s easy to sell the home and pay off the mortgage. And during these times, lenders hide behind these low default rates. But these default rates are only low because home prices are rising.
But when home prices drop sharply, after years of low-down-payment requirements and thus little equity cushion, suddenly soaring defaults are a problem that “came out of nowhere.”
Over the years, the meme spread that the US mortgage crisis happened because people could legally just walk away from their mortgages because banks could not pursue homeowners beyond recovering the collateral. Much of the commentary on why a US-style mortgage crisis cannot happen in Canada or Australia is based on this. And this is wrong.
In the US, each state has its own mortgage laws. In terms of residential purchase mortgages – not counting refinance mortgages – states fall into two categories: “recourse states” and “non-recourse states.”
A recourse mortgage allows the lender to foreclose on the home (the collateral) and then pursue the homeowner in court for the difference between the proceeds from the sale of the home and the outstanding mortgage amount (plus interest, fees, etc.). Armed with a deficiency judgment, the bank can go after the former homeowner’s assets, garnish wages, and the like, until the homeowner pays off the deficiency, settles with the bank, or seeks protection in bankruptcy court.
A non-recourse mortgage limits the bank’s recovery to the collateral. Once it has foreclosed on the home, no matter how large the deficiency, the bank has to swallow the loss and move on. And the homeowner has gotten rid of a big debt.
There are only 12 “non-recourse” states.
These are the only states where homeowners can walk away from a residential purchase mortgage without fears of being hounded by a bank (in some of these states, lenders may have recourse with other types of mortgages, such as a refis).
- Alaska
- Arizona
- California
- Iowa
- Minnesota
- Montana
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Oregon
- Washington
- Wisconsin
- Nevada,
But 38 states and DC have “recourse” mortgages:
In the remaining 38 states and the District of Columbia, lenders are allowed to seek a “deficiency judgment” on residential purchase mortgages for the difference between what the property sold for and the outstanding mortgage debt, fees, interest, etc.
Hence, the vast majority of US states are recourse states. Of the big four states, New York, Texas, and Florida are recourse; only California is non-recourse.
There a numerous other differences between how states handle mortgage defaults. Florida has a “homestead exemption” that complicates matters for banks. Also, the property, especially an investment property, may be held by a dedicated LLC with no other assets, which limits recovery efforts by the bank.
States also vary in how much recourse the allow lenders. There are many nuances that blur the lines somewhat between “recourse” and “non-recourse” states. Note I’m just summarizing here. This is not legal advice. For legal advice, get a lawyer.
But what it boils down to is this: The mortgage crisis in the US was just as harsh in the 38 “recourse states,” including Florida, as it was in non-recourse states. Mortgage laws and the right to hound defaulted homeowners for their last dime have done nothing to slow down the housing crisis or the damage to the lenders and the mortgage insurers!
In Canada, mortgages are full-recourse except in two provinces that have non-recourse mortgages but with big limitations: Alberta and Saskatchewan. In Australia, the full-recourse mortgage is standard.
So Canada and Australia, with their majestic housing bubbles, face the same scenario that the US faced: when home prices drop sharply, some homeowners will abandon their mortgages because they’re unable or unwilling to make payments on an underwater mortgage or a money-losing investment property. This becomes a huge issue when people they lose their jobs.
If there are just a few cases, the banks may do what they can to get deficiency judgments. Even then, as in the US, people can seek protection by filing for personal bankruptcy. Usually, there is nothing left for the bank to recover. For banks and mortgage insurers, these are costly processes with minimal or no payoff at the end. So they often decide they’re better off not throwing good money after bad.
But under a tsunami of mortgage defaults, as in the US, lenders and mortgage insurers are totally overwhelmed and are even less likely to pursue defaulted homeowners for deficiency judgments.
In terms of a deterrent to commit jingle mail, so to speak, recourse mortgages are nearly worthless, as the mortgage crisis in the 38 recourse states has shown.
The Spanish fiasco.
For an even more drastic example on how draconian mortgage laws fail to deter defaults and thus fail in halting a mortgage crisis, look at the Spanish housing collapse, starting in late 2007, that eventually caused the Spanish banking system to implode, with numerous lenders going under, and with others getting bailed out.
Spanish homeowners borrowed under a draconian law where the banks, after the eviction, saddle ex-homeowners with the debts for life that continue to grow with fees and sky-high default interest that can eventually exceed the amount of the original mortgage. These people could not ever shed this debt. This draconian law was designed to protect the banks by being a brutal deterrent to potential mortgage defaulters. But this is precisely what it failed to do.
Clauses in this mortgage law have since been ruled “abusive” by the European Court of Justice, and Spain has changed the law.
So we know: even draconian deterrence doesn’t deter homeowners and investors from defaulting on their mortgages. A mortgage crisis happens because people at the margin – the most vulnerable 10% — along with people who’ve gotten in over their heads during periods of irrational exuberance, and investors throw in the towel, regardless of any theoretical rights that banks have in chasing after them. And this is why a US-style or Spanish-style housing bust and mortgage crisis can happen in Canada, in Australia, and other over-inflated markets.
As banks pull back from mortgage lending amid inflated prices and rising rates, “shadow banks” have become very aggressive. Read… Next Mortgage Default Tsunami Isn’t Going to Drown Big Banks but “Shadow Banks”
I don’t think a Aus or Canadian bust would be as bad as the US housing bust in 2008.
1. Aus/Can lenders never got anywhere close the wild west nutty-ness of USA lending from 2002-2007 (no income documentation, horrible credit, zero down, crooked appraisals). Most people still put a decent down payment down. Maybe there was some low down payments, but NOTHING like the USA where at one point 70% of all buyers were zero down AND no income doc! 70%!
2. Inventory – from what I understand Can/Aus just do not have a lot of housing inventory and I imagine its difficult to add more fast. Inventory is key in housing busts. Need supply.
But that is only my opinion. I think they could have healthy downturns, but not like the USA in 2008. They would need some serious widespread unemployment to get there.
Also, foreign Chinese and other foreigners have probably become “permanent” buyers in the Aus/Canada housing markets. So it’s not just a Aus/Can market for locals anyore, its also China’s “local market”
Here we go again… What happened in the US cannot happen in Canada. It’s like the national anthem or something — supported by all kinds of wild, often cited, but false claims about the US (history) and Canada (now). Amazing :-]
Wolf, I’m not saying their can’t be a decent downturn. I just think it won’t be as severe as the USA bust do mostly to lending. And prices could be more “sticky” on the downside Aus/Can. But just my opinion, you could be right. I am humble and I have been wrong often:)
The USA mtg lending leading up to the bust was really a “once in 100 years” type of caaaraaazy IMO. They were giving $600k zero down loans to janitors and waitresses with “no income doc” and bad credit. And those same people were also buying 10 rentals in Vegas. And they we doing it A LOT.
Yes, there was some of that. But a major part of mortgage defaults were investment properties (investors walking away from multiple properties). And we have been reporting on all kinds of stuff happening in Canada, from a surge in subprime loans to mortgage fraud… along with borrowed down-payments and the like. All the stuff we saw here, we’re seeing there. It’s still a little harder to see at the moment because it hasn’t collapsed yet, and the US misdeeds mostly came out during and after the collapse. But we’ve already seen a lot of this stuff in Canada, and we’ve been reporting on it over the years.
One thing is certainly true: the scale of Canada’s housing market is about 1/10 of the US housing market. So globally, the consequences will be much smaller, and there is a lot less to worry about in terms of a global meltdown triggered by Canada. When the US catches a cold, the world catches pneumonia. That’s not the case with Canada, thankfully.
There’s a recent article on this site that addresses this: there’s a difference between a subprime borrower and a subprime loan. But both are subprime. See https://wolfstreet.com/2018/06/15/canada-has-a-subprime-real-estate-problem-you-just-dont-know-it/
At least in southern California there has been many boom and bust for different reasons
2009 was not the only one
Greetings from Oz! You might want to check out the Royal Commission on Banking, etc. Yes, the Banks down here in the “Lucky Country” did go absolutely as crazy as the banks in the US, along with all the fraud, corruption, collusion, forgery, etc. Fully 1/3 of all mortgages have a DTI >6x (58% have >4.5x), and those incomes are almost to a mortgage fraudulently inflated, at one bank less than 3% of the applicants income was verified, “NINJA” ring a bell? In some areas of Sydney and Melbourne these DTIs are >8-10x…on fake income! And those 20% deposits you speak of, the great majority of them are backed by the equity of some other property (namely the Bank of Mom and Dad). Oz’s “Minsky Moment” is here and now!
LOL…….I went right to the comments cause I wanted to see how far down I’d have to go before I got to the “it’s different here” comment……turns out to be the very first one.
It’s always different until it’s not.
This Canadian agrees wholeheartedly with the article, with one additional POV as an add on. You can’t get blood from a stone. In a mortgage crisis there will be Canadian jingle mail. That’s a given. However, there will also be a growing public outcry against the ‘big bad ugly banks’ and the ‘system’. Look for a population raised on participation awards and expectations of granite counter tops in starter homes to mobilize, and do so loud and clear. There is full recourse in most provinces, however, look for accomodation and forgiveness for homeowners, somehow and some way.
Perhaps this is what should have happened in the US 10 years ago? In hindsight, (at least for non-speculators) QE for consumers would have worked out far better for the economy than bubble blowing free money for the shady banking industry and the 1%.
Remember, Canada is a country with single-payer health care and Govt funded elections with strict campaign spending limits. They won’t put people out on the streets unless they are beyond foolish. The landing will be cushioned. We tend to look after people here as well as corporations. Placing corporations and banks in the front of the line won’t fly, regaradless of what pension plans own, or what the 1% feel they are entitled to.
Just one opinion, and maybe other Canadians will disagree. :-) Have at it with gusto!!
regards
What you are saying DID happen in the USA after the first wave of foreclosures in 2008 Fed gov’t and states put in new laws making it more difficult to foreclose. And banks let homeowners sit in their houses for years and years not paying ANYTHING (no property taxes, no mtg, no inst). So the banks would not have to recognize the loss on their books. This strategy of keeping inventory off the market worked, and helped push prices back up. My guess is the lenders will learn from this next bust in USA.
Also, there were a TON of loan note modifications in the USA where borrowers were allowed to stay in their house with a lower payment and possible principle reduction. Can/Aus lenders will probably modify loans and try not to foreclose because they will lose more $$$ if the over all market prices plummet and they have to take the homes back and sell as bank owned inventory.
Household indebtedness in Canada is around 170% according to this:
https://www.bankofcanada.ca/2018/05/canada-economy-household-debt-how-big-the-problem/
Let’s say that interest rates were to continue to increase. There’s going to be a point in time when your income = interest payment. At that point, for some people will find that it makes far more sense to sell your house to relieve yourself especially given the high housing prices. If all that selling were to happen at the same time, it does not take a recession to cause an avalanche.
“Perhaps this is what should have happened in the US 10 years ago?”
It did, on a massive scale. I personally know a couple that lived mortgage free for 48 months while the bank paid the property taxes. This story played out a lot and some of the people with half a brain banked all that cash. Once the property was finally foreclosed they had a big fat down payment (not the morons I knew who are now divorced BTW) and were able to go buy another home (how they could do that with a foreclosure on their record is another question)….they even had a name for these people. boomerang buyers.
It sure make me feel stupid for playing by the rules.
I would also suggest what happened in 2008 can happen again in the US. Unfortunately some people have short memories and believe in fairy tales.
No it can’t. Murica is especial ;)
2008 is so passe. Next time it happens, it will truly take down the economy. So in that sense, it’s not going to be 2008, it’s going to be worse. We’ll have a TRUE credit crisis then.
My true definition of a credit crisis: you have a perfect Fico score and your interest rate is 25%. Everyone else, just die already.
Outside of (ugly) Toronto, (beautiful) Vancouver and (wouldn’t-go-there) Montreal, there really hasn’t been much of a bubble (okay, maybe Calgary had one, and Edmonton, too). Look at the house prices in Windsor, Ontario (that I’m familiar with) and you just don’t see bubble prices: https://www.kijiji.ca/b-house-for-sale/windsor-area-on/house/k0c35l1700220?ad=offering&price=10000__175000
I know that there are people who THINK that their homes are worth high-six figures because somebody else paid for one similar in (ugly) Toronto, et al, but that’s it–they like to dream of winning the R.E. lottery.
In Windsor prices were flat until a few years ago. For 150,000 cad one cold buy a well kept house from the fifies or sixties in an average neighborhood with a goid sized yard. Those deals are gone now. Halfway decent priced hoses sell in less then two weeks now; something that was unheared of not long ago. Compared to Toronto prices are cheap but rising significantly.
Gunther, yes that’s true, but prices are still affordable until one of the auto plants close. Then who knows what’ll happen. I used to live there and never saw the prices escalate there, the way they’ve around the metro areas.
Also, a lot of Cdns have made good money on the stock markets and/or capitalized on their primary residence (tax-free gains) are feeling pretty cocky and so are looking for something smaller.
maybe the problem with Windsor is that is just across the river from Detroit?
Lol the us market is higher than ever with foreign money/Fed buying- no common hard working couple can really make it. The young are being harvested thanks to our socialist utopia.
Unless you go on the system then your fine…
A free market would prove devastating to a world market hence why there isn’t one anymore.
Imagine free market interest rates on bonds, the rate would sky rocket
If it’s anything like the U.S. in Canada and Australia, leveraged speculation is the principal cause of the bubble and their defaults will be the principal cause of a banking crisis. They have little skin in the game, so when prices fall they will rush the exits leaving banks holding the bag.
Any banker who writes a loan on a non-owner occupied residence should have his head examined.
From down here in Oz again…don’t know if most people know this but ~60% of all AUS mortgages are “investor” mortgages. And a large amount of these are “interest only” (gee, that sounds familiar, ARM anyone?) that are now re-setting to “interest and principle” and increasing the monthly payment by ~40%. These rollovers are just starting now and will increase over the next 2 years. And don’t get me started on the whole “negative gearing” tax scheme, basically the legalization of a nationwide systemic Ponzi scheme. All it is going to take, and it is happening now, is for the rate of mortgage debt to decelerate and the whole thing blows sky high. Oh, and don’t forget, the Big 4 Banks have ~80% market share: if one goes, they all go. They are already tightening, they can see the storm on the horizon, their costs of overseas funding is going up, customers getting pinched by slow wages, etc. Don’t think “She’ll be right” this time…
The next two years in Australia will be fascinating. It’s the weirdest market I’ve ever seen, where there’s near consensus its overvalued but the disagreement seems to be the outcome; stagnation or crash. 2019/2020 are the years to really watch as you say with all mortgages rolling over think one bank has nearly 120 bill just in 2020.
It boggles the mind the growth in the condo market, even in my little city of Ottawa. I suspect this will be the centre of the mortgage bust, Some would be difficult to sell given the high monthly condo fees.
what impact will this have on the RE industry in CA?
https://globalnews.ca/news/4068194/vancouver-empty-homes-tax/
There are just under 8,500 empty or under-utilized homes in Vancouver, according to the city’s Empty Homes Tax.
The figure amounts to just under one-third the 25,495 unoccupied or non-resident occupied homes the city identified in a report to council last summer, using census data.
As Wolf said in the article…. this isn’t legal advice, but I wanted to add something I read about Washington foreclosures. The vast majority are non-judicial and thus non-recourse. However, Washington does allow the option of a judicial foreclosure
https://app.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?cite=60.11.070
If folks in WA are trying to play the game of buying an overpriced house with massive leverage while still having significant assets in other places, they might be surprised to find the lenders can go after them! They usually do not, however. Not worth the risk in my opinion.
Interesting read. I assume another housing crisis in the US would once again tank the world economy, but do you think there are other housing markets that could do something similar?
As you indicated, the Canadian and Australian markets might not be big enough. I wonder what shape a crisis in China might take. I would assume comrade Xi would do everything in his power to avert something like this, but that’s one place where a bubble might actually tank the world as well. It would likely throw China into utter chaos.