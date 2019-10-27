The Crisis in Catalonia & What I Saw in Our Neighborhood in Barcelona

As separatist region is rocked by violence, businesses sound alarm.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Two of Catalonia’s biggest business associations, Foment de Treball and Pimec, have called for calm and dialogue after ten days of non-stop political and civil unrest in the separatist region of Spain. At a gathering of almost 450 Catalan business people and executives on Wednesday, the two associations called for a political solution to what they described as “the grave conflict we are living through in Catalonia,” a region that is riven down the middle by the question of independence.
A key passage in the event’s joint manifesto hinted at why the crisis shows no sign of abating: “It is the responsibility of politicians, and not the justice system,” to find an “effective and decisive” solution to this conflict. Unfortunately, political dialogue and negotiation have been sorely lacking in relations between Barcelona and Madrid for a number of years. And there’s little sign of that changing.
As general elections approach, Spain’s main political parties, with the notable exception of the left-wing Podemos, are hardening their stance toward the Catalan separatists. For its part, the separatist government in Barcelona is doubling down on its calls for independence. If the elections on November 10 deliver enough votes for the triumvirate of Spain’s right-wing parties (the People’s Party, Cuidadanos and the far-right Vox, whose support appears to be growing) to form a coalition, they will crack down even harder on Catalan nationalism, which is likely to fuel even stronger pro-independence sentiment in the region.
A little more than two years have passed since more than two million people in Catalonia voted in a banned referendum to leave Spain. On that day, the separatists were given a harsh lesson in the raw power of state violence. Now, tensions are flaring once again, after Spain’s Supreme Court’s decision to sentence nine pro-independence politicians to up to 13 years in jail on charges of sedition and misuse of public funds sparked protests across the region. This time, the violence is coming from both sides:
On Monday, Oct. 14, the day the sentences were announced, thousands of protesters surrounded Barcelona airport, preventing many travelers from catching their flights and leading to over 100 flight cancellations. The police used tear gas and rubber bullets (whose use has been banned in Catalonia since 2013) to try to disperse the crowds.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct 15 and 16, pockets of protesters, mostly young, engaged in pitched street battles with riot units of local and national police forces in the Eixample district of Barcelona. Scores of dumpsters were burned and other forms of vandalism committed. There were also clashes between neo-fascists and pro-independence supporters.
Here is a short video I took from our balcony. Multiple fires are burning on Passeig Sant Joan, a busy thoroughfare in the Eixample, as protesters are hurling bar-chairs and bar-tables, stones, and bricks at passing police riot vans.
On Friday, Oct 18, a general strike was called, the main highway between Spain and France was blocked as well as many others, and hundreds of thousands of marching pro-independence supporters converged on Barcelona from the surrounding regions. More than half a million people gathered for a peaceful demonstration on Passeig de Gracia. Close by, on Via Laietana, riot units of Spain’s national police clashed with protesters, resulting in dozens of injuries. One police officer was hit in the head by a brick hurled from a balcony and is still in critical condition.
In my neighborhood (Eixample Dreta), rioters tried to burn the last remaining dumpster (out of six) on our block, but a handful of thirty- and forty-something local residents, all pro-independence, put their bodies between the rioters and the dumpster. A tense exchange ensued as the rioters tried, in vain, to convince the local residents to let them torch the dumpster, while above them residents on their balconies either egged them on or tried to dissuade them. It wasn’t long before the neighbors themselves were shouting at each other.
Then violence dissipated. But roads and train lines continue to be blocked and spontaneous protests continue to sprout up across the region on an almost hourly basis, all made possible by encrypted social networks such as Telegram.
Saturday afternoon, Oct 26, another mass demo was held by pro-independence organizations that, again, went off without incident despite being attended by almost half a million people. But in the evening violence did flare up once again in a few places, as pockets of protesters, clashed with riot police units.resulting in dozens of injuries. These are the scenes that played out in the media cycle this morning in the rest of Spain.
Today, Sunday, Barcelona hosted yet another mass demonstration, this time by Spanish unionists, many of whom were bused in from other parts of Spain, including Valencia, Madrid and Zaragosa. Even so, the march was much smaller than the pro-independence one a day earlier. Given that attendees include government ministers and the leaders of the right-wing Popular Party and Cuidadanos party, security is incredibly tight right now. As of writing (2.30 p.m. on Sunday) a tense calm reins in the city. But with some of the more radical factions of the separatist movement holding counter demonstrations just streets away, there is a risk that violence could break out between the two opposing sides.
As each day goes by, the risk of damage to Catalonia’s economy rises. One sector that’s already being affected is the tourism industry, which generates more money than any other regional sector in Spain. The governments of the UK, France and the U.S. — three countries that account for roughly 40% of all foreign visitors to Catalonia in an average month — have already warned their citizens about the risks of visiting the region.
The sector was only just beginning to recover from the fallout of the last crisis. In 2018, the number of overnight stays at hotels in Catalonia fell for the first time since 2008. Now, it faces a brand new crisis.
As a whole, Catalonia’s economy has, until now, weathered the political storms better than many had thought. This is a region that has seen more than 5,000 of its biggest brand names move their headquarters to other parts of Spain in the last two years, albeit only on paper. At the height of the last crisis, its two main banks, Caixabank and Banco Sabadell, suffered a deposit run that ran into the tens of billions of euros, much of it fomented by the central government in Madrid.
Yet the economy is still growing, albeit more slowly than before. Between 2014 and 2017, Catalonia’s GDP grew at an average annual rate of 3.2%, two decimal points higher than Madrid’s. In contrast, last year Catalonia’s economy grew by 2.6%, while Madrid’s, hands down the biggest beneficiary of the mass exodus of Catalan companies and bank deposits, grew by 3.7%. This year, Catalonia’s GDP is on target to grow by just 1.9%, one decimal point less than Spain’s economy as a whole.
For now, the ratings agencies see little cause for concern in this latest flash point. As long as the unrest does not become chronic, the threat to the economy is minimal, they say. But for it not to become chronic, a negotiated solution, or at least some form of dialogue between the two sides, is needed. And the chances of that happening grow slimmer by the day. As for the European Parliament, it refused to even discuss the matter when it was tabled for debate by the Green Party this past week.
On the ground, businesses and the associations that represent them are sounding the alarm. They fear that the longer this conflict drags on, the more entrenched and radicalized both sides will become. Eventually, investors, particularly from overseas, will begin to get cold feet. As action begets reaction and repression fuels further polarization and radicalization, it’s only a matter of time before local businesses begin to feel the effects, if they aren’t already. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
In Barcelona, when will it hit the Ramblas or the cruise ship areas? Local shop owners in key cities where there are mobile demos must be nervous. Not a good time to be a tourist.
I guess a apartment on the Ramblas will be cheap once again after they lose the next civil war. Interesting the fracturing alliances of right and left in this debacle.
Of course, rioting is one way to solve the over tourism issues, except those pesky soccer rioters might just start showing up for the fun.
So much anger over the courses of capitalism these days, one should just wait until it begins to boil at home.
Not winnable by either side. Hard to fathom out if its a political war or an economic one – work that out and you have the basis for negotiation.
True. It’s often BOTH! A carve out for puigdemont and money to go with it.
This separatist movement has been going on for over 200 years. I do not know all of its history, but its root is ethnic.
Catalans have a separate culture and speak a different language. So–it is unlikely to disappear any time soon, certainly not in my lifetime.
Around 10% of the population in Catalonia is from Africa and South America, another big percentage has roots in many other regions of Spain. Reason for independence is simpler than that, they just want to be richer. There is plenty of manipulation and corruption too. But you are right is not going to disappear, it is just going to make the life of 90% of the people much harder, on both sides.
Barcelona today where else tomorrow? 2020/21 will see a Worldwide rising of the people as we head into a Sovereign Debt Crisis starting very soon as governments go bankrupt and I guess the banks also.
Instability is spreading around the world, Spain, Chile, Ecuador, Hong Kong, Paris. And Grand Inquisitor Shifty will bring it to America with his secret inquisition. Get ready because we are getting closer to 1929-1932.
Mark Twain might not have said this but it does seem approriate; “History doesn’t repeat itself but it often rhymes.” A repeat of the 1930’s is bad enough but what that era begat ought to scare all of us..
Good, fair report.
Sadly, compromise is not really in the Iberian character, and both sides are going up the ‘Action-Reaction-Action’ escalator, for their own narrow purposes.
The refusal of Sanchez to even speak to the Catalan regional leader on the phone was disgraceful electioneering, and puerile. And for him to visit the region and not meet, quite unbelievable.
Add to that most young people still facing very poor prospects even when employed – high rents, dreadful salaries and insecurity – and it’s explosive.
On the bright side, it might cure the AirBnB problem in Barcelona, or alleviate it somewhat.
For non-Spaniards, the ‘neo-fascists’ mentioned are in fact just plain old Francoists, who never went away.
I find “the far right” never really goes away. Look at the US: Reincarnation of so many far right memes, evergreen! These types are always carried along by each other.
I visited Franco’s grave in the 80’s and there were Spaniards there weeping, real tears. I could hear them comment on how much they missed him.
There are always individual losers with significant change. I worked with central/eastern Europeans who said that the communists did some things “better”. For sure, the elderly had better pensions under the communists.
Does that mean that communism was better than the what they got after the fall of the USSR? The vast majority would say “no”.
It’s too bad that people can’t see the big picture. Also, it’s too bad that governments/politicians/the body politic, still can’t find (“productive/fair”) ways to subsidize damaged minorities during times of transition.
Most of the poor and middle classes, everywhere on the globe, now have cellphones and an international internet. From a social standpoint this time IS different. Social movement information is no longer limited by slow newspapers and broadcasting stations, it’s peer-to-peer. I hope for the best, but I do not think this will turn out well.
One of, if not the fundamental principle of the United Nations is the right of a people to self-determination.
That right of the Catalans has been crushed by a troika of darkness.
Guterres the coward. Tusk the zealot. Sanchez the dictator.
Nick thanks for the great report and watch out for flying bricks!
I lived in Barcelona shortly after Franco died. The prosperity that surged in the mid 70s and practically didn’t end until the 2008 crisis masked the Catalan reality: the wounds of the civil war never healed. Winners and losers from the civil war are still fighting. The winners want to continue enjoying the spoils of war. The losers are fighting to put a stop to the abuse.
While those two groups continue fighting, the economy is falling relative to France and Northern Europe. Unemployment is still sky high, especially for the youth. There won’t be any relief for the youth in the next 10 years as the country’s prosperity was mortgaged in the 90s, 00s and 10s. The only way Spain can compete is by turning labor into slavery. If I were 20 years old and I was told that I have to pay a debt that I didn’t sign on to, I too would be mad as hell.
“as the country’s prosperity was mortgaged in the 90s, 00s and 10s.”
Did you mean the U.S.?
Wolf: What happened to Don? Has he gone away? This used to be his beat.
Popular uprisings seem to spreading and, if we are fortunate, could be part of another great reformation.
The last great experiment in authoritarian government run through the 1500s, corrupting the Church into a murderous and costly police state.
It took until the early 1600s to ruin the economy. Too much in-your-face and in-your-wallet government prompted popular uprisings, that eventually bypassed or reformed institutional brutality.
It evolved most successfully in England.
Another way of looking at it is as a movement towards individual freedom and away from centralization. Which also involves regionalism.
Both could be happening in Catalonia.
Not to overlook what’s going on in North America, with the governing classes both scorning and taxing the “Fly-over” citizens.