Nick Corbishley, Editor, WOLF STREET

Nick Corbishley writes about financial, economic and political trends and developments in Europe and Latin America. He is a long-serving ghost writer and translator for a well-respected business and economics journal and has spoken at a number of public events about Brexit and other related matters, including at the finance faculty of the Universitat Pompeu Fabra, one of Spain’s most prestigious public universities.

He was born in South Wales and grew up in Worcestershire, England. Soon after graduating from Sheffield University, he moved to Barcelona, Spain, where he has spent most of his adult years. He is a frequent visitor to Mexico and has traveled widely in South America, in particular Argentina and Bolivia. He is fluent in Spanish and conversant in French.

Nick holds a B.A. in history and is a certified teacher who specializes in teaching English for business and finance to companies in Spain’s financial industry.

