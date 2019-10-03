Carmageddon for Tesla in Q3, GM Pulls Out All Stops, Ford Withers, Auto Sales at 1999-2000 Level

But consumers spent a record amount in Q3 on new vehicles due to record prices.
General Motors, Ford, and Fiat Chrysler reported third-quarter new-vehicle deliveries in the US on Wednesday, and Tesla followed with its global deliveries for the quarter on Wednesday evening. Because Tesla doesn’t report deliveries in the US, the industry is stuck with estimating them, and they have plunged in Q3 due to waning demand, and so Tesla is selling its Model 3 production overseas. Other auto makers are still on monthly reporting.
New-vehicle deliveries in the US — fleet and retail combined — were about flat, at 4.32 million vehicles in the third quarter. For the nine months, deliveries were down 1.6%. This puts new vehicle sales on track for about 17 million deliveries in 2019, the worst level since 2014, and below 2000 (17.35 million). This is the nature of a horribly mature market, whose two-decade stagnation was interrupted by the collapse during the Great Recession and the subsequent recovery:
The auto industry in the US is a zero-sum game, at best, where growth by one automaker comes at the expense of others, and where dollar-sales increases for the industry can only happen by raising prices and selling more expensive products, and that’s what has been happening.
The table below shows deliveries by automaker. These are sales by dealers to their customers and include leases (dealer sells the vehicle to a leasing company which leases it to the customer) and fleet sales either by dealers or by the automakers directly to their large fleet customers, such as rental car companies:
GM sales jump 6.3% in Q3.
GM [GM] has had a rough first half, with sales plunging 7% in Q1 and then dropping 1.5% in Q2. But in Q3, sales jumped 6.3% to 738,638 vehicles, leaving year-to-date sales down 0.8%.
Fleet sales – mostly to rental car companies — accounted for 19.5% of total deliveries, about in line with the normal range, and down a tad from last year.
Pickups is where it’s at, powered by redesigned models. Deliveries of the Chevy Silverado surged 18% to 119,641 trucks, and deliveries of Silverado heavy-duty models rose 7.1% to 34,212 trucks. On the GMC side, Sierra deliveries jumped 29% to 66,198 trucks. Combined, these pickups accounted for 30% of total GM deliveries.
Sales of compact SUVs (“crossovers”) skyrocketed 28.3%, powered by new models.
Total “truck” sales – pickups, SUVs, crossovers, and vans – rose 8.8% in the quarter.
But “car” sales plunged 38%. This has been going on for years. All automakers are facing consumers that have lost their appetite for cars – at least for new cars, though they have the hots for much more affordable used cars. For years, I have called this shift “Carmageddon.”
But the category of “cars” does not include “crossovers,” which are counted as “trucks” for marketing reasons, though they’re based on car chassis and car drivetrains. They just look a little different. The fact that crossovers are not included in “cars” though they’re essentially cars renders the classic industry classifications of “cars” versus “trucks” useless.
Ford wasn’t so lucky.
Ford [F] reported that deliveries fell 4.9% in the third quarter compared to Q3 last year, to 580,251 vehicles, knocking Ford into third place behind GM and Toyota. Year-to-date, deliveries, at 1.82 million vehicles, are down 3.5% from a year ago, but remain in second place.
Pickup sales rose only 5%, but reached 240,387, blowing away GM’s total. Ford is still king of pickups.
Van sales, including Ford’s Transit cargo van, soared 21% to 65,288 in the quarter, an all-time high, Ford says.
But disconcertingly, formerly hot SUV sales fell 10.5%, with Ford-branded SUV sales dropping 13.2% to 171,746 units. But Lincoln SUV sales jumped 19.2% to 21,354
Sales of “cars” plunged 29.5% to just 77,231 units. The share of cars is now down to just 13% of Ford’s total vehicle sales. The only Ford branded car line – other than the minuscule-volume hand-built GT – that showed a sales gain, and a huge sales gain at that, was the most affordable vehicle Ford sells, the Fiesta, whose base version stickers for less than $15,000: Sales soared by 32% to 14,717. Fusion sales declined 1.1% to 37,557, Mustang sales dropped 12%, and the other models are moribund or already dead.
When Ford talks to Wall Street, it brags about raising prices and selling more expensive vehicles, even as overall sales are skidding, and as it is losing market share. It reported that its average transaction price (ATP) – the price customers pay after rebates and discounts – jumped by $2,200, or 6.2%, to $37,900 per vehicle at the end of September. But selling fewer and ever more expensive vehicles in a stagnating market and losing market share can eventually turn into an existential fiasco.
Toyota.
For the quarter, deliveries fell 1.2% to 627,195, which put Toyota in second place, ahead of Ford. For the first nine months, deliveries fell 2.5% to 1.78 million units.
On the positive side, hybrid sales in the quarter soared 51%, powered by hybrid versions of the Corolla, RAV4, and Highlander. But sales of the Prius, once a hot-selling car and the most successful hybrid ever, plunged 27.1% year-to-date, to 50,258.
Sales of Toyota-branded cars fell 5.1% year-to-date and sales of Lexus cars fell 10.5%. But unlike Ford, GM, and Fiat Chrysler, sales of Toyota’s pickups – the Tundra and Tacoma – also fell (-0.9% for the year so far).
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
FCA [FCAU] switched from monthly reporting to quarterly reporting this quarter, following in the footsteps of GM and Ford. The brands include Chrysler, Dodge, Ram, Jeep, Fiat, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo. Total deliveries in the quarter were about flat compared to a year ago, at 567,809 vehicles. Year-to-date, sales fell 1.1% to 1.67 million units.
Two of its niche brands are in serious trouble: Year-to-date, Fiat sales collapsed 38% to 7,463 units; and Alpha Romeo sales collapsed 27% to 13,347 units. Maserati hung on, with sales down only 1% to 8,325 year-to-date.
What’s hot at FCA are its Ram pickups: Deliveries surged 15% in the quarter to 179,200 trucks, a record, and were up 23% year-to-date. It its press release, FCA credited the “refinements” that it “transplanted” from its Ram 1500 to its Ram 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks:
“Heavy-duty customers, including farmers, ranchers, construction workers and small business operators, have responded enthusiastically to the ability to do more work from their front seat during the day and take their families and clients to dinner in the same well-appointed truck in the evening,” it said.
This phenomenon – luxurious heavy-duty pickups, particularly crew cabs – is playing out at Ford and GM as well. These trucks are hot sellers, and very expensive, with speculation circling around which automaker would be the first to actually sell a crew cab for over $100,000.
Carmageddon for Tesla: Plunging US sales.
Tesla [TSLA] reported global deliveries of 97,000 units. Its sales efforts of the Model 3 are now focused on Europe. After pent-up demand in the US was met, Tesla laid off part of its US delivery team earlier this year. Tesla doesn’t report US sales, so the industry is guessing. Based on estimates by Automotive News, US sales of all models combined plunged 41% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, to just 36,000 vehicles, and fell 11% year-to-date to 93,000 vehicles.
Hopes Tesla would beat BMW or Mercedes, or come even close, have been rudely disrupted. In Q3, both sold about 150% more vehicles than Tesla. In addition to whatever other demand problems Tesla might face in the US — including an onslaught of reports of terrible service and unavailability of parts — it is also grappling with, like all automakers, the lack of appetite among Americans for “cars.”
Record incentives needed to get rid of 2019 models
In order to achieve flat unit sales in the quarter, automakers piled on the highest incentives for any third quarter, with the average incentive spending rising 6% from a year ago to $4,159 per unit sold, according to estimates by J.D. Power.
Dealers were sitting on large inventories of 2019 models, even as the 2020 models were piling up, and automakers used those record incentives to move those 2019 iron. J.D. Power estimates that 90% of all vehicles sold in the third quarter were 2019 models, making it the slowest, most dragged-out sell-down on record.
Nevertheless, prices and consumer spending hit record.
Despite the incentives, the Average Transaction Price in Q3 Industry-wide, reached a record $33,321, up 4% or $1,229 compared to Q3 last year, according to estimates by J.D. Power. The ATP for cars rose 4% to $26,736. The ATP for trucks and SUVs — about 72% of total new vehicle sales — rose 3% to $35,725. Which means that much higher sticker prices were only partially reduced by incentives.
Flat volume and higher ATPs mean consumers forked over more moolah, which is what matters the most to the horribly mature industry where unit sales have been flat for two decades. J.D. Power estimates that consumers spend $121 billion on new vehicles in the third quarter, an all-time record. So it’s not like consumers stopped spending.
For the GM/UAW strike.
Probably the worst timing of a strike in the last 50 years.
It’s the “greed gene”, human nature, the more your make the more you want.
As ex-GM bondholder who got close to wiped out – UAW and Government Motors deserve each other’s company and soon miseries.
Obama’s GM bailout was really about bailing out DNC’s union card-carrying base as the GM bondholders got the raw deal with the Feds and UAW AHEAD of bondholders and eviscerated equity shareholders.
The elephant in the room is the GM strike. Personally I think workers made a big mistake voting for it because GM will fire them all and cite rising labor costs as the excuse. I just read an article about a steel products company that did just that, approved a 10% over three years raise, then declared bankruptcy right afterwards. The 300+ workers are shocked, said they didn’t see it coming. Welcome to the gig economy.
Petunia, “…a steel products company that did just that, approved a 10% over three years raise, then declared bankruptcy right afterwards…” That happened here in the city where a very old steel producer did just that about 15-years ago. The employees were all excited and smiling that the company met their demands, and within about six months, the company declared insolvency, bankruptcy, etc., the executives got their rich severances, the CEO a very generous golden payoff and pension, and the employees got bupkis!
Be careful what you wish for nowadays :-)
The company I cited went bust just this week.
So since the GFC GM workers gave huge concessions to the company. In the past 8 years they have got nothing, but GM has done 15B in stock byubacks. How would you feel?
The UAW, being big contributors to obama, got to break 100 years of contract law and cut in front of all bond holders in the GM bankruptcy.
A “bankruptcy” that cost the US taxpayers $17 billion in the end.
The UAW kept thier insane pensions and amazing health care benefits (obamacare is for you and not for them).
And they got 10% of the new GM stock with options for 15% more at a discount price.
How would I feel? I would keep my mouth shut and thank my corrupt lucky stars.
Well said and definitely about “forgotten” facts here. Thanks!!
Indeed! As ex-GM bondolder (Class B and C) I got hosed. I can see how the Feds were #1 since bailed out Government Motors but how in the HELL did UAW get ahead of the bond holders with sweetheart deals???
First of all I’ll state openly that I don’t like unions. I grew up in a union family, maritime, and the maritime unions killed the industry in this country. I got to see that up close.
It is my understanding that the auto unions are now big stockholders in the big 3 as a result of past negotiations. As big stockholders, the union’s interests are naturally aligned with management, not labor. If the workers haven’t figured this out in the past 8 years that is too bad for them.
GM didn’t do 15B of buybacks in the dead of night, it was out in the open, and the union’s stock went up as a result. If workers don’t understand the union and management are now one, I have little sympathy for them.
My prediction is that the unions want to go to Mexico and organize there where labor is cheaper and less demanding and their stock will become more valuable.
For God’s sake, Petunia…and a few others. Maritime unions didn’t kill the industry but contracting out and offshoring sure had an effect. You can’t compete against indentured and desperate labour.
If an industry can’t pay their employees a decent liveable wage and provide acceptable working conditions, then they shouldn’t exist.
The problem with GM and ilk is having to compete with overseas labour rates for a comparable product. It can’t be done. Some industries think they’re immune from it, but with cheap overseas transport even food products are now processed overseas. Given time, we’ll be back to sharecropping. Like said above, welcome to the gig economy. And with the ‘gigs’ will come dislocation, more addictions, family dedline, reduced education opportunities, and an even more entrenched class society.
In that race for the bottom, I guess when we all arrive the only ones left floating will be the rich. I remember reading about the International longshoreman’s Union in BC because I wanted to understand why they were so reactionary and corrupt. When I found out how longshoreman were treated loading the old time sailing and steam ships it began to make more sense. The same for coal miners.
I’ve worked equally union and non-union over my lifetime. Teamsters local 213 (pilot), IWA (sawmill worker), Carpenters Union, and BCTF (teachers union). Some of my best jobs were non-union or gig (contract) because they had to compete with union employment in order to attract. Take away the unions the boss doesn’t negotiate your labour conditions, he dictates and only the suck-ups remain. I always liked that good old 40 hour week and overtime pay for above and beyond. Take away unions and you lose it all, one chip at a time. You don’t have to look very far to see it happening.
Paulo,
I am very pro labor, but being pro labor and pro union are not the same thing. I learned to distinguish from the corruption I heard about and saw destroy the shipping industry in the US. My father got his jaw broken forming the maritime union and lived to see it destroy the industry. Yes, it also involved the dock workers, they killed their jobs as well.
Please explain how maritime unions killed the industry?
I saw an interesting documentary movie called American Facotry on Netflix about Chinese auto glass company taking over the shell of closed GM assembly plant in Dayton OH and invest close to half a billion dollars.
Talk about crash of cultures and misunderstandings… Anyway UAW try to unionize the shop but was BEATEN with only 1/3 pro-union votes which surprised me since OH is in the smack middle of UAW country.
Lance
you say: “…In the past 8 years they have got nothing,…”.
I strongly disagree. GM workers get GM profit sharing checks (I don’t have the time or the interest to research earlier profit sharing checks):
– 2018 @ 10,750
– 2017 @ $11,750
That’s not exactly “nothing”.
I’ve never heard a union leader talk about the value proposition for the customer, you know, they guy who buys the company’s product.
The cold hard economic reality is there is too much auto manufacturing capacity.
By ‘fire them all’ I assume you mean by closing the plant and laying them off.
If you mean ‘fire them all’ literally, you don’t want to be the guys trying to replace them or driving in parts.
No one’s tried that since Ford in the 30’s and no one is going to try it now.
This strike is already hurting all the supporting businesses around the plants and nobody is doing anything. Even Canadian plants have closed and not a peep.
What do you mean, nary a peep? The layoffs and shut plants have been announced in our press and the affected workers are laid off or expecting a lay off, very soon. Are they happy about it? Of course not, but it is just the way it is for a workingman. It is also the way it is for support business in an industry town. The restaurants and car dealerships love the well paid workers in the good times, and when there is a strike they know anything descretionary will be a distant memory. Smart workers, who have been through it before, always have a few bucks set aside to see them through. I used to go up north and worked three month contracts…10-12 hour days for 100 days straight. Made huge money but obviously never stayed. Sometimes, you just have to go on strike. Does anyone ever win a strike? Not really, but there is a point where you are forced into it or have to quit and move on.
Unless you’ve worked in a plant or factory where you are treated like a number and liability, it is impossible to understand. My Father-in-Law worked for Pacific Press when it was owned by Conrad Black. They went on strike every contract, often for months at a time. Conrad Black is still trying to steal back their pension funds; a robber baron, political friend, knighted, and jailbird crook. A real bastard to work for, obviously.
Good companies never have strikes to worry about in my experience.
The latest numbers are that the average loan term length is at 69 months, while a full third of all trade-ins now have negative equity at trade-in (which is rolled into the balance of the replacement vehicle loan), double the percentage in 2009.
Basically, it’s all about credit or in other words, the low rates courtesy of central banks have been a huge bail-out program for the car companies.
Yes heard the stealers make more on 7 or 8 yr financing than selling cars. The sheeples want new trucks/SUVs and dumb enough to give #s when sales leeches ask how much can you afford to pay monthly leading the sheeples to 8 yr loans on the asset that depreciates 15% once drive off the lot.
Dealerships nowadays make A LOT more of their profit on every sale in the F&I backroom (from things loan fees and kickbacks from lenders, extended warranties, ding warranties, prepaid service plans, etc.) than they do from the sales guys in the showroom.
I am amazed new car sales have climbed this high. I would expect this will not be a growth industry in the foreseeable future. With most states having raised the full driving age to 18 driving is no longer a right of passage. And liability insurance for under 25s is “freaking” astronomical. And most young people who can afford new cars are probably working in larger cities with public transport. Uber has helped them give up car ownership as well. Most of the young people in my family and my wife’s in the 18 to 24 age group have yet to get a driver’s license.
Perhaps once the true Uber costs are passed on to the riders, things may change, but the youth population concentration in the cities doesn’t seem to be slowing down at all.
Old Engineer.
So true. My son does not own a car and my daughter never learned to drive. They live in big cities. When my son comes to visit, he is diugsted that the freeway is now 8 lanes in either direction. It would not surprise me if he never buys another car.
$4000 for a 10 year old pickup body plus $3000 for a new engine sure beats new prices. I could buy 7 recycled pickups for the cost of one new one.
I am driving a 17 year old GMC Sierra 1/2 ton in absolutely new condition. Showroom condition. It has 80 thousand original miles on it. New tires, lumber rack, headache rack alone are worth $2500. I paid 4K cdn for it…$3 k US dollars. New? 40K, minimum. Just the new tires are worth $1000.
Done for me…reached post limit. :-) regards
I drive a 2016 Prius C which I purchased new for 16k in 2017 as the dealers were clearing their prior yr inventory. It gets 60 mpg. I’ve measured it myself repeatedly. I love it.
Always paid cash for my new vehicles including a Jeep J10 pickup in 1978 , a 1992 BMW 525i and a 2000 Porsche Boxter among others just paid cash for a 2016 VW SUV Sleep better at night this way It’s true that millennials are less car oriented than we were My son didn’t mind having no car during his 4 years at Georgetown
That’s a poor financial strategy if you can take advantage of low or zero interest rate loans and invest your money instead of tying it up in a depreciating asset.
Just saying.
“Investing”money always has some risk. Paying cash and avoiding interest is a 100% guaranteed sure thing. Also, it’s refreshing to avoid the Vaseline-lined snakepit of debt. To me, it’s a virtue, not measurable in dollars. I haven’t owed a penny in 15 years.
With headlines saying consumers paying more for financing than cars (correct or not it’s headed that way), looks like another industry is being gobbled up by the Financialization Cookie Monster.
Real estate wasn’t enough for the Financialization Cookie Monster. So it moved onto Education (student loans) and conquered that. Then cars, and it’s working hard on healthcare.
Ain’t it great in America? You get sick, you see the Financialization Cookie Monster and bye bye goes your life.
Only in America.
What’s going on with Mazda? Their product gets good reviews. Not enough advertising?
I was looking at new cars recently. I did look at Mazdas because they did get great reviews.
The dealership would barely negotiate on price and were pretty arrogant – like they were the only game in town. I found a much better deal on another quality brand of car and purchased it.
The Mazda dealer called me about a week later. Could not believe I purchased another brand.
So based on this one single data point – Mazda better get off their “high horse” and start dealing.
I’m guessing Dan was looking for educated opinion or citation of industry fact rather than a single anecdotal story that doesn’t mean anything either way. Just guessing though.
Mazda is late in the trucks/SUV game. Their brand reputation in that segment is virtually non-existent next to Honda, Toyota and Subaru.
Well in all reality the last 10 years sure have been just one debt fueled BENDER of car buying(borrowing) for most…and with a recession on the horizon and the average payment around $600/ mo? What do you think is going to happen ??
I bought an 1800 sq ft house in Florida in a nice neighborhood in 1994. Monthly payments were $584.00.
Buy the dog : F.
I’m thinking GM is extending this strike cause it’s
not costing them anything.Lots of inventory to sell and
no labor to pay.
The cost of driving in the only Anerican produced vehicle that you can drive on the beach and look cool is too damn high!!!!
+++++++++
Jeep Dealer’s $50,000 Sticker Shock Captures Auto Sales Stress
Finance.yahoo.com | October 2, 2019
But just as investors doubt the U.S. car market can sustain near-record results for much longer, the Georgia retailer is apprehensive about a key issue: sticker shock.
“Prices are crazy on cars nowadays — all of them,” said Loehr, who sells Jeeps, Rams and other Fiat Chrysler models from a showroom northwest of Atlanta and has been in the business for 35 years. “They’re crazy to me, and I do it every single day, all day long.”
New Jeep Gladiators — the truck version of the rugged Wrangler model — can easily fetch $50,000 and are emblematic of a trend toward eye-popping prices carmakers are commanding for the pickups and sport utility vehicles making up an ever-greater share of their sales. Even as manufacturers and lenders increasingly stretch out auto loan terms to more than seven years and subsidize interest rates with incentives, average monthly payments keep climbing.
Affordability could become more of a risk if the mounting concern that the American economy is headed for recession ends up panning out. Those fears drove the benchmark S&P 500 down more than 2% on Wednesday, to the lowest since August. General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. shares slumped by even more.
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/gm-ford-t-shake-anguish-145336365.html
Why be so unfair with Tesla ? Is all your other data as wrong as those ?
Are you so afraid of them ?
Tesla delivered 97 000 cars in Q3 worldwide (not 36 000).
Tesla delivered 145 725 cars in last 9 month in the US only.
And they also sell everywhere in the world. (not 93 000 for the world)
Nomad Tom
Learn how to read before commenting. The deliveries here are in the USA, not global. In Q3, Tesla delivered 97k globally and 36k in the US. Get over it.
5000 forkers bought Ferraris so far in 2019! Five Thousand! And sales in that segment are up 20%! Mother&^%$#@!
Probably the same kinda folks who could afford a $16 million beach front vacation home in Martha’s Vineyard.
kiers,
I think you’re looking at the combined US sales of Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lotus, and McLaren.
Still… Same “demon”graphic
The lemmings mesmerized by 1 of the biggest con Elon Musk is a sure sign of bubble about to pop. Trashla was NEVER GAAP profitable and managed to lose $400 mil in Q2 shipping about 95k cars and Jonas from Morgan Stanley think they will lose $600 mil in Q3 for shipping 97k cars. It’s like more they sell more they lose and share trades at $230…
My only beef in all of this was the massive “bailout” and the phony claims that it was all paid back. Pure fallacy. If they want strike, let them. If GM has to raise prices and sell less cars, so be it. But if it implodes, do not bail them out to “save all of those jobs”. Let the freakin market work and stay out of the way…………………..
I was listening to NPR radio. The GM strike is affecting companies supplying GM. There might be layoffs and pink slips.
There already are.
I’m 30 minutes from the brand-new Volvo and Sprinter facilities in South Carolina. No strike, but many of the suppliers have already been furloughing and laying off workers. Bosch, Cummins, etc etc
The strike is going on 18 days with no signs of a breakthrough.
The “UAW strike fund” is $250 per week.
At three weeks – $250 x 40,000 x 3 = $30 million.
That is mucho democrat contributions that won’t be made in 2020.
That is assuming that all of the fund would have gone to democrat contributions. Why waste our time with an obviously fallacious statement?
I think a lot of aspirational types are resigned to never affording the McMansion and are buying trucks and high end SUV’s to status signal.
Interesting observation…
This last Saturday afternoon I was at the local Mercedes Dealer to pick up oil filters and air filters for my 93 E class diesel ( the last car I ever plan to own). As is the current style the parts counter is in the center of the showroom and shares the waiting area with the service department.It took them a while to find my stuff back in the dark reaches of the parts inventory so I had time to observe. The place was really dead and the only customers in sight was a rich old guy buying a convertible for his 30 something “Niece.” Two years ago I was in the same place, at the same time buying the same thing and the store was hopping. Lots of Rich Chinese folk picking up AMG rides and G wagons, plus multiple C class coupes and sedans going off the lot to middle class looking folk. Huge difference, not looking good.
I have a Lexus and it always amazes me how often many of the customers in the waiting area happen to be clergy.
The following might be a controversial view, but isn’t it usually only in communism where unprofitable businesses (Tesla, Uber, Lyft come to mind) are being kept alive indefinitely? Furthermore, the funny thing is, that only after Tesla turns a profit, it would be valued on the same basis as its competitors.
Agreed in full.
The other thing that used to be only associated with communism is “not actually owning your stuff.” But now:
Pelington – the exersize bike that requires a subscription service … so you don’t actually really own it.
Apple products that are very precisely designed for rather rapid planed obsolescence – so sure you still technically own it, but it becomes a useless (expensive) brick so to maintain a “functional” apple product in your life, effectively you are just renting as you jump from (indirectly) mandated upgrade to upgrade
Education expensive enough that the student loans make sure that many are just renting their education for life.
Condos with monthly fees over 1K – so effectively you are just renting even after you buy it.
etc…
Tesla is collapsing in the US because of the end of generous free government subsidies for electric cars!
Demand for electric is nowhere near as strong as greenies think. High price + low-range anxiety = no good.
“Pickups is where it’s at, powered by redesigned models.” Must be that new 6-fold tailgate, dropping jaws nationwide. /s It will be interesting to see how useful people find that to be, and how well it will wear (seems like a lot of moving parts that can break). I just can’t imagine paying $40-$60k for a truck. That’s a down payment on a house, or in my area, the full price of a small house! And the beds are so small anymore…I think 5.5′ is the norm now? You just can’t haul stuff like you used to. I couldn’t even move my couch in most of these new trucks.