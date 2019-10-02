Low & Negative Interest Rates Get Broadsided by the BIS

They undermine banks. To dodge the fallout, banks chase yield, buying stuff like CLOs, instead of lending. When loans go bad, banks may “evergreen” them.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Prolonged low interest rates are having significant negative effects on banks’ core business and role in the economy, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) warned in a new paper, just weeks after the ECB reduced its policy rate deeper into the negative after a tumultuous meeting where ECB president Mario Draghi steamrollered a veritable palace revolt.
According to the BIS paper, which is based on a sample of all major international banks over a 22-year period from 1994 to 2015, if the benchmark interest rate falls from 3% to 0%, the average net interest margin declines from 1.42% to 1.31% of total exposure. That’s in the short term. The long-term effect is many times larger owing to the high auto-correlation of the net interest margin. Banks’ average interest income falls from around 60% of total income to around 40%.
This is just one of the problems highlighted by the BIS study. Another major concern is that many banks, in their desperate quest for profits, opt to shift their focus away from lending to their customers toward trading activities, which can generate higher yields and fee-based income. It also tends to boost stock, bond and real estate markets, as well as stimulate demand for professional portfolio management services.
In the short term, trading in stocks, bonds, derivatives and other financial instruments may allow banks to offset their declining profits on their interest spread. If the benchmark interest rate decreases from 3 to 0%, trading profits as a proportion of total income increase from 2.5% to 3.2%. But it also opens them up to greater risk, especially if they chase yields offered by more speculative financial products such as Collateralized Loan Obligations (CLOs) backed by corporate junk-rated leveraged loans.
The one thing many banks are not doing is precisely what the central banks want them to do: lend more to businesses. This “credit intermediation” is the essential role commercial banks perform in the economy by taking short-term deposits from business and retail customers and lending the cash out long-term. Put simply, they “intermediate” between people who have money to lend and people who want to borrow money. A bank puts its depositors’ cash to work in the economy by making loans to finance the construction of, say, a factory or an office building or the purchase of a house. But it is this function that low and negative interest rates are making less and less profitable, while decimating savers along the way.
Banks, long accustomed to making money on the spread between the interest rate they pay on deposits and other funding sources, and the interest rate they charge, realize that most retail customers won’t accept negative interest rates on their deposits. Rather than paying for depositing their funds or savings, they’ll take their money out. The German government, in a bid to placate the country’s legions of long-suffering and increasingly irate savers, has even threatened to outlaw negative deposit rates altogether.
The result is that banks cannot lower the rates they pay on deposits any further, which puts a floor under the cost of funding for banks. But at the same time, the banks face growing competitive pressures to lower the interest rates they charge on loans, such as mortgages, and the spread further contracts, making it harder and harder for banks to extract profit, particularly in the retail segment.
Capital-challenged banks are particularly liable to cut lending when interest rates fall, perhaps in order to restore — or at least try to restore — their regulatory capital ratios by shifting their exposure from loans with high risk weights to investments that carry a lower risk weight such as sovereign bonds. Some studies have suggested that corporate loans are more sensitive to the interest rate environment than mortgages and consumer loans.
Another way banks are offsetting their shrinking interest rate margins is by ramping up fees on the basic services they offer, including lending to businesses and households, with the result that actual borrowing costs in the economy remain relatively high even as the benchmark rates fall, negating one of the ostensible aims of the central banks’ low or negative rate policies: to boost lending. According to the BIS report, if a benchmark interest rate decreases from 3% to 0%, average fee income increases in the short term from 14.2% to 15.2% of total income.
But ramping up fees is a short-term solution that can’t mitigate the banks’ gradual loss of their core business model: their credit intermediation role. As this model is further eroded away by the central banks’ low and negative interest rates, many banks get weaker. Ominously, the report warns, provisions against losses on lending have fallen, which may indicate that potential problem loans are being repeatedly rolled over (referred to as “evergreening”) as a means of obscuring the rising risk on their balance sheet.
The sample period of this BIS study ran to 2015, meaning that the problems identified in the study are likely to be even worse today, especially as interest rates have plumbed new lows in some jurisdictions. In its conclusion, the BIS report suggests that national central bankers should be alert to the risk of evergreening, but even as lenders in Europe and Japan scream for an end of the negative-interest-rate policy, the report fall short of cautioning those same central banks against cutting interest rates any lower. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
If ZIRP and NIRP are causing banks to stop taking deposits and lending them out to borrowers they no longer are operating as banks. Who then is going to take their place? The government? This craziness has to end. But does anyone know how?
There’s this thing called shadow banking. Also, there’s Vito Corleone’s family. They will be happy to lend you money at 12%. 11% if you make good spaghetti alle vongole.
The above article states (5th para)…
“This “credit intermediation” is the essential role commercial banks perform in the economy by taking short-term deposits from business and retail customers and lending the cash out long-term. Put simply, they “intermediate” between people who have money to lend and people who want to borrow money.”
But if you DuckDuckGo “money creation in the modern economy – Bank of England” you should get, in the first few hits, a link to “Money creation in the modern economy – bankofengland.co.uk”, which is a publication by the Bank of Endgland. On the first page in its overview it states (in bold type)…
“Whenever a bank makes a loan, it simultaneously creates a matching deposit in the borrower’s bank account, thereby creating new money.”
…and a few lines down it has a bullet point…
“• Rather than banks receiving deposits when households save and then lending them out, bank lending creates deposits”
So, it would seem it’s not quite as simple as the article says. Indeed, it is argued by some that all[1] money (in the real economy) is created by banks by making loans. That is, it’s loans create deposits, not deposits create loans. If this is correct then it’s easy to see where money in the real economy comes from, it’s all loaned into existence by private banks[2]. If it’s not correct then where does the money in the real economy from? Who issues it and how (who gets it first)?
[1] Bar cash, which is less than 5% of money in the real economy.
[2] The money is destroyed as those loans are repaid (bar interest, which is the bank’s profit and which is spent back into the economy in the form of wages etc)
Thanks for taking the time to post. More people should understand this, but I find that most people instinctively recoil and say “No way!”.
Sure….raise taxes on the rich and spend it by distributing it to the poor and buying infrastructure. Demand goes sky high, rates go up, inflation goes up and the deficits go down. The key would be hit the rich where it does not hurt. Estate taxes should be brought up substantially. Sales tax/VAT on luxury goods could follow. A 1% wealth tax on assets over 100 million could be considered. Apply the payroll tax on incomes over 130m. Keep corporate and income taxes relatively low.
The trick would be to have all the taxes expire when the baby boom has fully retired.
Get rid of stepped-up basis. There really is no purpose other than to maintain generational wealth.
That sounds like a perfect recipe to scare away high net worth individuals from US shores. ….and of course, you’re conveniently forgetting the US is already one of the preeminent offshore safe havens in the world. Wealth taxes are toxic, and usually fail.
Taxes that expire?
Oh, beautiful dream!
Taxes hang around like syphilis…….
But if banks only create the principal amount of the loan into existence, where is the money required to pay the interest coming from?
Think the answer is other loans, i.e. ‘growth’. In this way our monetary system for ever expands or collapses if there is no growth.
No, it’s a common myth loans have to keep increasing and so lead to eventual collapse. As said in [2]. Interest is the bank’s profit, which it spends back into the economy in the form of wages etc.
So for instance, in a toy economy with only one bank that’s loaned out £1000 at 5% interest: There’d be £1000 in circulation. The bank would receive £50 a year in interest which it’d use to pay wages etc. So the £50 ends up back in the economy. Such a system can go on forever with no need to increase loans.
How is that possible if the toy economy only has a total of 1,000 how can the borrower repay 1,000 + 50 in interest?
the BIS study ran to 2015 there is nothing like being up to date {sar}
Hmm, covering their backsides for when it all goes down: ‘We did warn you’?
Hardly needed so long to divine what the results of these rates would be.
We really get so little from our Wise Men, bring back the shamans……
“But at the same time, the banks face growing competitive pressures to lower the interest rates they charge on loans, such as mortgages, and the spread further contracts, making it harder and harder for banks to extract profit, particularly in the retail segment.”
This is the interesting question to me. Why don’t “competitive pressures” ALWAYS cause spread compression regardless of whether rates are high or low? It seems something else is going on here.
Wells Fargo has been caught a few times creating accounts and fined…
This is an absolute joke as the fine could be created in a new account and sent out as a forgivable loan or stay on the books as an interest free loan.