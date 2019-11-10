THE WOLF STREET REPORT: How the Fed Boosts the 1%, as Told by the Fed

by  •  • 1 Comment • Email to a friend

Even the upper middle class loses share of household wealth to the 1%. The bottom half gets screwed.

Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:

Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.

 

  1 comment for “THE WOLF STREET REPORT: How the Fed Boosts the 1%, as Told by the Fed

  1. BobT
    Nov 11, 2019 at 12:43 am

    Quit being so honest or be prepared for a swat team smashing your door down very soon.

    Thank you for all your great work.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *