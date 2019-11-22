Negative Interest Rates Bite: Bundesbank Warns of Risks to Financial Stability, Moody’s Downgrades Outlook for German Banks

Yield-starved banks expanded lending to “relatively high-risk businesses” and to the property sector, as the Bundesbank considers house prices in many cities overvalued by 15% to 30%.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
The “risks to financial stability have continued to build up in Germany,” the Bundesbank warns in its Financial Stability Report, published this week. One major risk highlighted by the central bank is that Germany’s current economic slowdown — the result largely of “unfavourable external economic developments” — could turn into an “unexpected economic downturn”.
The country’s export-led economy has barely grown in the last five quarters as global trade has slowed. If the situation gets much worse, it could trigger a “deterioration in the debt sustainability of enterprises and households,” which in turn could lead to cascading loan defaults and credit write-downs.
Many yield-starved banks have significantly expanded their lending to “relatively high-risk businesses” while simultaneously reducing their provisions against losses on lending. As the Bundesbank puts it, “there are signs that banks’ lending portfolios now include a higher share of enterprises whose credit ratings could deteriorate the most in the event of an economic downturn.”
The banks are also heavily exposed to the fast-growing domestic real estate market, one of the few in Europe to have avoided a slump in the wake of the 2008 crisis. Since then, prices have surged as investors, domestic and foreign, have poured funds into real estate, and banks have shifted their focus toward property transactions.
Last year alone, house prices in Germany grew at an average rate of 8%. The Bundesbank estimates that property prices in German towns and cities are overvalued by between 15% and 30%. According to the 2019 Global Real Estate Bubble Index, housing in Munich is now the most overpriced in the world.
If the economy’s slowdown turns into a downturn, as the Bundesbank fears, Germany’s property boom could turn to bust, leaving investors, banks and developers shouldering large losses. Yet for now, surveys suggest that both households and lenders expect prices to continue rising long into the future. As the central bank notes, even as Germany’s macroeconomic situation deteriorates, the persistently low interest rates not only help to mask that reality, they provide ideal conditions for the financial vulnerabilities to grow further.
Moody’s picked up the cue and has downgraded its outlook for German lenders from “stable” to “negative” as profitability and creditworthiness deteriorate in a negative interest rate environment. Its report, published on Thursday, warned that the already weak profitability of German banks will decline further over the next 12 to 18 months.
“Banks’ weak profitability will decline further as net interest income falls,” the report said. German banks have been dogged by low levels of profitability. As of 2018, banks in the country had an average return on equity (ROE) of just 2.4%, the second lowest level in the EU after Greece and sharply lower than the EU average (6.1%).
There are two main things that set Germany’s banking system apart from the rest of the EU:
Its two biggest banks are struggling. Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest bank, has notched up multiple quarters of heavy losses, has lost over 90% of its market value since 2007, and has faced numerous criminal investigations. Germany’s second largest lender, Commerzbank, was bailed out in the last crisis, is still partly state owned, and has seen its shares plunge in value by over 98% since 2007.
Germany is teeming with over a thousand unlisted savings banks and cooperative banks, which collectively account for over half of the banking system. These banks tend to be small, local and normally lend for productive purposes. Thanks to their prevalence, competition in Germany’s banking sector is more intense than in most other large developed economies, which translates into lower margins and profits. Many of these smaller lenders have borne the brunt of the ECB’s negative interest rate policy, which is as unpopular among the banks as it is among the country’s savers.
Even as the ECB pushed its deposit rate below zero, and as many bond yields have turned negative, customer deposits in Germany have continued to grow as most investors continue to shun equity investments. This has heaped yet further pressure on the banks’ already slender interest margins.
“Traditional commercial banks and in particular deposit-funded institutions will struggle to out-earn their costs in the continuing low interest rate environment, even though loan-loss provisions are unsustainably low,” Moody’s said. Even the ECB warned this week that falling bank profitability resulting from negative interest rates, which it itself is responsible for, poses one of the biggest threats to economic growth and financial stability in the region.
While many of Germany’s larger banks have passed on the cost of negative interest rates to their corporate clients, small banks, long accustomed to making money on the spread between the interest rate they pay on deposits and other funding sources, and the interest rate they charge on loans, realize that most of their retail customers won’t accept negative interest rates on their deposits. Rather than paying for depositing their funds or savings, those customers will yank their money out and put it elsewhere.
One tiny cooperative bank near Munich, Volksbank Furstenfeldbruck, took the leap this past week and became the first German lender to pass on the cost of negative interest rates to new retail customers with small deposits.
Meanwhile, the German government, in a bid to placate the country’s legions of long-suffering and increasingly irate savers, has even threatened to outlaw negative deposit rates altogether. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
The losses are now becoming clearer after a “run on the fund,” triggered when people figured out it was loaded up with crappy illiquid assets. Read… Screwed Investors Still Stuck in Woodford’s Imploded Mutual Fund Get a Glimpse of Their Losses
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate. I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer and iced-tea mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
Seems that the ECB answer to the Eurozone crisis has been essentially to create a housing bubble in Germany. Germans did not, I think, have a housing bubble the last 40 years, until now.
Very unfortunate.
Germany was indeed about the only eurozone country without a housing bubble before 2008; that has been corrected now, mission accomplished :)
But of course the German bubble is a joke compared to the much larger bubbles in some neighbor countries like Netherlands. Just across the border in Germany the price of a similar house is often 50% lower than in Netherlands, travel 20-40 km further and the prices are even lower. The whole Netherlands is housingbubble central now (maybe except the extreme NorthEast that suffers from frequent earthquakes due to gas drilling). In Germany the bubbles are mainly around a few hotspots like the financial and industrial centers, in the rest of the country the price increases were mild compared to most other EU countries.
But you never know, RE funds are advertising on Dutch TV that you too can profit from the RE boom in Germany, and squeeze a few German renters out of their homes with outrageous rent increases – worked like a charm in Netherlands, rinse and repeat with the blessing of count Draghila and friends ;(
And if you think the runup in home prices is bad, just look how the elite is suffering ;) In my area a modest vacation home used to cost 200-300K some fifteen years ago (the starter price for a home that can be used as residence is around 300K; you are not allowed to live in a vacation home). But prices have increased hugely after 2008 and ever bigger and more investor properties are being build all over the province, destroying the last bits of nature. Prices now start around 450K and the AVERAGE price of a “vacation” (speculator) home went past 700K euro last year. Several of the developments that are being built now have homes starting at 1.1, 1.2 or even 1.5 million euro and some of those millionaire homes have just 100 m2 living space. In some of the small villages near the coast everyone is converting their garden shed to a vacation home that sells or rents (usually on Airbnb) for outrageous prices; while a few people (primarily politicians I guess) make huge amounts of money, young people can no longer afford a home an leave, the social fabric is destroyed and all services disappear because almost nobody lives there. Great, thanks ECB :)
Exact. Well, hello and welcome to the financialised world of cannibal capitalism!
I admit I am not the sharpest tool in the shed on world financials, but I am not understanding how savers suffer in an NIRP environment. A dollar stuffed in the mattress vs paying 2cents on the dollar to keep your $$ in the bank seems like savers win ??
Thank you for the insights.
I assume the EU sets the negative rates, and the pushback is from these small German banks, who have retail depositors (big banks and corporate clients go along. The cost of doing business?) I have felt for sometime that the US banking system must be near revolt. If they could set deposit rates and lending rates they could probably do a decent business. One good reason to get the Fed out of setting interest rates and the banking system, and let them play hide the salami with the Treasury department all they want.
BTW, I don’t think Dutch zero-down mortgages and other crazy ideas like government-sponsored mortgage insurance (you can never lose money when selling your home) and full mortgage tax deduction (taxpayers pay about half the mortgage) exist in Germany. If there is a downturn, the German property owners – and not the banks – will bear the first losses. In Netherlands in practice it will be savers with over 100K and taxpayers that will be on the hook for a housing downturn, and not the countless speculators. I guess you need a quite serious downturn before the banks get in trouble from underwater mortgages; by that time the whole Netherlands would already be bankrupt, assuming a similar price decline.
I guess you need a quite serious downturn before the banks get in trouble from underwater mortgages; by that time the whole Netherlands would already be bankrupt
Even without a housing downturn, a lot of the Netherlands is already underwater, or at least below sea level.
The life of a big-time banker must be a thankless one. Every few years you go broke again and need yet another gigantic bailout. Everybody thinks you’re a crook, when all you’re really trying to do is help people. It’s a wonder anybody bothers. I just don’t see the attraction.
Just how do bankers initiate a residential real estate bubble anyway, when you don’t have wealthy Chinese buyers to blame?
Wolf,
Since we all are in the same boat leaking…
Here is an interesting article on how Airbnb has effected this housing bubble.
https://www.howestreet.com/2019/11/shared-stupidity/
It is a worldwide company helping generate a worldwide problem.
Thank you, Nick, for this extraordinary report! Bottom line: it’s really frightening. Sounds like the negative-rate experiment is a failure and may bring the whole system down.
Are german politicians still calling for millions of more “refugees” to works jobs that the native germans can’t fill?
“If the economy’s slowdown turns into a downturn, as the Bundesbank fears…”
Probably they are calling for “refugees” that will fill the homes that the Germans cannot afford (paid by the taxpayer, of course) just like in Netherlands. Which helps to drive up RE prices even further, which is great :)
As to those jobs, I think on last count 96% of “refugees” where still without a real job one year after getting official status (plus a home etc.). In my country most of them don’t even bother to learn the language, let alone look for a job and Germany is probably similar. Sad really that the German economy is ignoring all these top level engineers, pilots and heart surgeons ;(
I feel badly for refugees. Through no fault of their own they’re driven out of their homes and may never be able to return. They don’t speak the language, they don’t understand the culture, it’s hard for them to get jobs, they have little opportunity to improve their lot, and it seems like everybody hates them. Meanwhile their children are missing, or their parents, or their siblings, or their elderly, and nobody can tell them where they are. In some places their children are taken away from them by the thousands and put in cages to be sold off to the gypsies, or worse, evangelicals.
They’re traumatised, and many of the children will be traumatised for life. Wouldn’t you be?
The world’s more full of weeping than you can understand.
German workers and savers are being monetarily abused. I’d say it’s no wonder at all that German private purchasers are net buyers of gold to the tune of almost 200 tons per year.
I recently heard someone commenting on the German banks having sold large amounts of bail-in-able bonds. I think they might be Coco Bonds. If this is the case, they can call them in anytime and they go to zero, so no need to go negative, depending on how many are out there and how desperate they get.
The Banks appear to misread the psychology of savers in trying to force them to spend by lowering interest rates. I believe all it does is make them bunker down. If savers were being given reasonable interest returns on their savings it may well make them feel wealthier and in a less shaky position and more likely to spend.