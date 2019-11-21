Chinese Stock Collapses 98% in Hours After MSCI Flip-Flops: How Index Providers Saddle US Pension Funds with Stock Scams

Despite my assurances that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line,” a Chinese stock just did.
I’m infamous for saying that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line.” This piece of immortal wisdom even made it onto our official beer and iced-tea mugs. But today, I was proven wrong. A Chinese stock just went to heck in a straight line.
ArtGo Holdings, a Chinese company that mainly quarries marble and processes it into blocks and polished slab and that has recently been trying to expand into Chinese real estate with funds raised by issuing more shares, is now infamous because its shares, traded in Hong Kong since 2013, became this year one of the best-performing stocks in the world, with a 3,800% surge, from 0.38 Hong Kong dollars on January 2, 2019, to HK$14.8 at the close on Wednesday, giving it a market capitalization of HK$45 billion ($5.6 billion). And today the stock collapsed by 98% (red line to heck) to HK$0.30 before trading was halted a tad too late:
The surge of the stock from near nothing to $5.6 billion came as two top index providers – FTSE Russell and MSCI – decided to include the stock in their indices. And the collapse came when MSCI backtracked last night.
On November 7, MSCI announced that it would include ArgGo into its benchmark indices affective November 27. Yesterday evening, MSCI U-turned and announced these crushing words:
Following further analysis and feedback from market participants on investability, contrary to what was announced on November 7, 2019, MSCI will not add ArtGo Holdings to the MSCI Indexes as part of the November 2019 Semi-Annual Index Review.
MSCI will continue monitoring ArtGo Holdings. The security will not be added to the MSCI Indexes until further notice.
Even rumors of an inclusion into the benchmark indices by MSCI or other index providers can drive up share prices, particularly of these types of tiny Chinese stocks because funds that track these indices – including funds in the US Federal Employees Retirement System and other public and private US pension funds – end up having to buy the shares in order to track the benchmark indices.
Speculators front-run the inclusion of stocks into benchmark indices. This front-running drives up the share price and market capitalization. When the index provider then makes the announcement of a coming inclusion, funds that track that index start buying. Many indices use market capitalization as a criterion for inclusion, and the more this market cap gets driven up, the more indices include the shares, which drives up market cap even further. It creates a stock built on vapor.
These frontrunning speculators and funds that tried to get in early got wiped out today with their ArtGo bet.
Even as shares skyrocketed 3,800% this year, the company’s revenues were already in a steep death spiral. In 2017, annual revenues were 1.27 billion Chinese yuan. In 2018, annual revenues plunged 58% to CNY 537 million. In the quarter through June, revenues collapsed by 94% from the same quarter two years earlier.
By the time revenues had collapsed in June, shares began to skyrocket, doubling from HK$1.00 on June 2, to HK$ 2.2 on June 28 and to HK$4.00 by August 12. By September 13, they hit HD$9.48. And then collapsed.
That big first spike in share price from June through mid-September occurred in the run-up to ArtGo being included in the FTSE Global Equity Index Series China Index by FTSE Russell, effective September 20.
Rumors of this inclusion caused the large-scale buying by front-running speculators and funds. As the inclusion date approached, and funds that were tracking the index had added the stock and stopped buying, front-running speculators dumped the shares, and the price plunged from HK$9.48 to HK$2.55.
This shows just how much of a scam the inclusion of a tiny stock like this by China-befuddled indices can be.
Alas, on October 3, the shares began to skyrocket again, this time on rumors that MSCI would include them in its indices. The confirmation from MSCI came on November 7. From October 3 through November 20, the shares skyrocketed 480%. And today, well, they went to heck in a straight line.
This shows the impact that these index providers have on stock market bubbles, and specific stock bubbles, no matter how idiotic. They promote this idiocy based on the principle that market cap begets more market cap — even if revenues collapse, as they did in ArtGo’s case. And when it all blows up, it’s the beleaguered pension funds and their beneficiaries that eat dust. It’s a good thing that MSCI U-turned on its decision. But it’s not a good thing that these index providers keep getting bamboozled by the lure of ridiculously inflated market cap.
A pump-‘n-dump scheme.
It’s too bad. The SEC already has its hands full lining up a putt on the 4th green for another double bogey.
Front-running speculators…
Front-running is not speculation when the front-runner is the announces [or is privy to] the “news” that precedes the event.
Insider trading is only illegal if you are caught
Doesn’t the Russell and MSCI have auditable standards and fundamentals for a company to be included in their indexes?
Or would that be racist?
With all the negative news – no more tread deal in 2019, unlikely further rate cuts this year (may be next year) and all the mega economic indicators flashing red, the indexes have never GO DEEP RED, atleast at the of the day!
It looks like being propped by vested interests including PPT! How long this game of intervention will go on, by whatever, is any one’s guess! Mkts are waiting another jawboning by ‘turnaround’ in the trade deal, by a tweet from Trump!
IIRC, wasn’t Snap trying to do something similar (have a big enough IPO that it would be included in the index funds)?
I’m hoping Snap and similar We-scams go out of business.
Marble slabs make terrible kitchen counter tops. You have to seal the slabs every 3 months and it stains very easily!
Granite countertops are much better and hardy!
Marble is soft and easy to carve the stones probably with 3-D technology the Chinese trying to automate everything with robots!
The entire stock market is rigged by the 1% for the 1%.
I’ve had both marble and granite. Natural stone of all types are porous and prone to unremovable stains from red wine, coffee, etc. I love the look of marble, but it is also prone to cracking along its natural veins. Granite is stronger, but always comes in speckled or maze like patterns – makes it challenging to find small things on a countertop.
The solution? Engineered quartz! Not the cheap cultured marble, but really good stuff that looks very much like natural stone and terrifically durable. I have Caesarstone
Having all three types, I’m using quartz at my espresso station. I love it!
Which one causes the most deaths?
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2018-10-10/stone-cutting-for-kitchen-benchtops-sparks-silicosis-crisis/10357342
@Auld Kodjer
Definitely a revealing article. The proper work place environment of all products should be taken into consideration. Maybe all products should have a human cost rating applied to them? What are the odds of that happening?
I’m glad you brought this up. I have had doubts about all index funds for a long time for these reasons and others. They seem simple, but there are many places for greedy fingers in the pie. Since losing on them in the FC, I have gone to all CD (for local money and to prevent nickel and diming) and T Direct (always hold to maturity, since they no longer “Sell Direct”).
Yeah, it’s hard to build a decent yielding ladder, but I try to minimize loss, and offset by downsizing lifestyle. Most all of my “bucket list” was completed by mid 30’s, anyway, now it all is.
I never see I-bonds mentioned here, but for us very low level “investors” they seem like a good deal so I have several of them, all money I figure I can pass on to nieces, nephews, who are facing a much nastier world than I ever did. I am fortunate that I can play keep what I have, rather than try to get more.
I’m 72, but I totally get “OK Boomer” (or maybe am among those who will admit it, and the rest of my cohort are an total embarrassment to me…total planetary pigs).
I have been contributing anually to I-Bonds for years, but my ex-financial advisor was always trying to steer me away from them. You rarely hear about them on investment websites or Morningstar where they are always pushing bond funds with high fees.
Wolf
Your phrase about going to Heck is worth repeating upon the right circumstances.
One from the old Vancouver Stock Exchange is worth passing on:
So long as the stock is going up, the public will believe even the most absurd story.
Looks like a classic pump n dump.
The slow rise after the first plunge is from insiders who knew about MSCI planning to include the stock in the index. 11-7 is the bottom of the sharp rise. Then, at the top, there’s the dip where the insiders who know what’s coming get out and take their profit. Others bid the stock higher, seeing the big rise and still seeing the now old news that its going to be in an index. Then, the bottom drops out when the public gets to know what the insiders already knew.
We all know digging a deep hole leads ‘straight’ to China!
I demand an updated mug design.
Should say:
“Nothing goes to Heck in a straight line except Chinese stocks.”
The exception should be in an extra small font at the bottom, after an asterisk (*).
There are no Chinese restaurants in Heck, but the Hightae Inn makes an outstanding Indian Spiced Lamb Shoulder!
Old Chinese proverb might apply to investors who’ve gone the journey in ArtGo:
“He who returns from a journey is not the same as he who left.”
Good one.
The Chinese are pretty new at this crony capitalist thing. It might take them a while to calibrate the B.S. meters.
How many of today’s modern investors have ever imagined a different way of investing than Long only index funds? “It’s just what u do.”
This is a great coal
Mine canary to The dangers of mindlessly buying and holding.
The system / industry has slowly but surely and “rightfully” (as the profits have rolled in) built
itself aRound this mindset. Fostered this mindset.
Perhaps the bigger And older it has gotteN, the more the cockroaches have multiplied?
Despite my assurances that “Nothing Goes to Heck in a Straight Line,” a Chinese stock just did.
You’re not getting the mug back.
Unrelated but just as important is there is now an Emergency Crisis in Quebec, Canada due to political stupidity in the big, bad fossil fuels.
The CN Rail just went on strike and in doing so, has cut off the Propane supply that Quebec receives. Fighting pipelines for decades now has made them vulnerable to a massive Propane shortage. They currently have just a 4 day supply. Our politicians have been pushing that Climate Crisis crap and is failing to inform the public where we use it and how many products rely on it.
Nothing like a whole winter night or two spent at ambient temperatures in Quebec to get your priorities straight. Fascinating philosophical battle set to play out there it sounds like.
Joe:. No problem! Quebec will just steal electricity from Newfoundland/Labrador!
No propane? Let them “eat” electricity!
Good comment, Joe. Time for the pipeline, however, I’m sure Quebec will figure out a way to blame Alberta or the oil companies.
Wolf,
Excellent post, as usual.
ETFs and index investing have done a lot of good, but I there are a lot of poorly examined corners of the industry (methodology of index inclusion/exclusion, aggregate PE calculation – ck out Russell 2000 insanity of excluding 35 pct of index members making losses!, Why there are essentially no ETFs that short the clearly riskier segments of mkt – high pe microcaps, non-billion dollar biotechs, etc.
Again, indexing has been a tremendous boon – but the real world detailed mechanics have been poorly examined – lagging far behind soaring AUMs.
Hi Cas127,
FWIW, follow the Russell 3000 (IWV) for that reason. You may consider Puts, just watch open interest numbers (thin trading) and consider NTM or ATM not OoTM. 2008 event R3K was down 38% mol. You are on your own, this is not investment advice.
Before Artgo detonated there was already concern about including Chinese companies in the MSCI because of that automatic capital transfer from pension and other funds into those companies.
In the past that didn’t matter too much because everyone was on the same team playing by the same rules. Ford and VW were just auto companies. Today that benign situation does not exist. Geopolitical rivalry even differences in ‘climate’ policy are creating new blocs with different objectives and rules. Doesn’t matter if Ford develops a ICE with zero carbon emissions that goes 100 mpg the EU has mandated cars must be powered by electricity in the next 20 years. On an even grimmer note the status of Huawei is a major question over “Free Trade”.
The idea that a CEO or CIO in London, Tokyo or New York is free to mouse click vast sums of money to wherever or whomever he wants is going to end and soon. If your money is in China when that happens good luck getting it back.
It must be traded on the HK exchange cause i dont see any ticker for an adr .
I would load up on it …its a dead cat winner!
Some Chinese speculators were looking for fun and excitement. I hope they are satisfied.