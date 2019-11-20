The Fed Slaps Down Negative Interest Rates

A serious rejection in its first major discussion of negative interest rates recounted in the FOMC minutes.
The minutes for the FOMC meeting on October 29-30, released today, shed some light on the laundry list of discussions arising out of the Fed’s current review of monetary policy strategy, where it tries to figure out how to line up the tools to be used during the next crisis, and which tools to line up.
All kinds of tools are being kicked around in addition to the tools used during the last crisis – these potential new tools ranged from “rate caps” on long-term Treasury securities to various repo facilities and negative interest rates.
But one potential tool was rejected by “all participants”: negative interest rates.
And the Fed had a lot to say about negative interest rates and their drawbacks for the US. This is the first time that a detailed discussion of negative interest rates – with pros and cons – were referenced in the minutes – showing how controversial that topic has become among central banks globally. You can essentially see the Fed’s distaste for them in the US.
In the quote below from the minutes, the paragraph divisions and bullet points are mine to make the pathologically long paragraphs of the minutes, which are purposefully designed to not be read by humans, more readable for humans:
“The briefing also discussed negative interest rates, a policy option implemented by several foreign central banks. The staff noted that although the evidence so far suggested that this tool had provided accommodation in jurisdictions where it had been employed, there were also indications of possible adverse side effects.
“Moreover, differences between the U.S. financial system and the financial systems of those jurisdictions suggested that the foreign experience may not provide a useful guide in assessing whether negative rates would be effective in the United States.
“All participants judged that negative interest rates currently did not appear to be an attractive monetary policy tool in the United States.
“Participants commented
- That there was limited scope to bring the policy rate into negative territory,
- That the evidence on the beneficial effects of negative interest rates abroad was mixed,
- And that it was unclear what effects negative rates might have on the willingness of financial intermediaries to lend and on the spending plans of households and businesses.
“Participants noted that negative interest rates would entail risks of introducing significant complexity or distortions to the financial system.
“In particular, some participants cautioned that the financial system in the United States is considerably different from those in countries that implemented negative interest rate policies, and that negative rates could have more significant adverse effects on market functioning and financial stability here than abroad.”
And then of course there was the backdoor – starts with “notwithstanding” – that any noteworthy central bank always leaves open about anything:
“Notwithstanding these considerations, participants did not rule out the possibility that circumstances could arise in which it might be appropriate to reassess the potential role of negative interest rates as a policy tool.”
And the Fed may not see any need for negative interest rates in the first place. The Financial Crisis was the biggest financial event in my lifetime, and the Fed is fairly happy with how the tools it used at the time dealt with it, according to the minutes, which repeated what the Fed has been saying for years. And this self-back-patting was the conclusion of the negative interest rate discussion:
“Overall, participants generally agreed that the forward guidance and balance sheet policies followed by the Federal Reserve after the financial crisis had been effective in providing stimulus at the ELB.”
The ELB is the “effective lower bound” on nominal rates. In a Fed discussion paper this year, former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke and two other authors explain what “ELB” means for the United States (underscore mine):
“In a low-rate environment, the scope for monetary policy to respond to a slowing economy or unwanted disinflation may be constrained by the effective lower bound (ELB) on nominal rates, which (for the case of the United States, examined here) we take to be zero.”
So here you have it: The spreading distaste for negative interest rates at the Fed add to the spreading distaste for negative interest rates in Europe, where they’re coming under increasingly heavy criticism for the damage that they do, including to the banking system and pension funds, now that Draghi finally rode off into the sunset.
Waiting for “a material reassessment of the economic outlook.” Read… Fed Moves from “Mid-Cycle Adjustment” to Mid-Cycle Wait-and-See: My Fancy-Schmancy “Fed Hawk-o-Meter”
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
What exactly are the beneficial effects of negative interest rates?
The final destruction of savers?
Forcing pension funds into super risky investments?
Having retired folks go way out on limbs searching for yields?
Or just making it so easy for the common man to borrow so much?
“That the evidence on the beneficial effects of negative interest rates abroad was mixed,”
Trump Was badgering Powell a few days ago to discuss negative rates! Obviously, Powell politely rejected Trump’s demands! The sheer follies of the White House is duly noted!
The FED minutes and bobble head chatter is a smoke screen.
The FED also said they were going to keep increasing rates and subprime was contained.
EU president Juncker told us clearly how to interpret these ramblings “when things become serious you have to lie.”
If only the Fed would start tweeting. We would surely take them at their words!
the Fed doth not “tweet” dear sir! They frown on such plebian mores.
Losing on inflation with low interest rates is one thing. How would the ‘average Joe’ take having to ‘pay the bank’ for holding his money?
Of course, Negative rates = bye bye to the banking sector! And the US always wants a “strong dollar”.
But one point that goes unsaid:
Sure, Europe has kept rates negative, in favor of keeping the yield curve (rates vs time) properly upward sloping! Whereas the US yield curve is ~flat.
I Wonder what the economic tradeoff is between absolute rates vs slope of yield curve.
The Fed does pretty much the opposite everything they discuss, remember QT on “autopilot”? Remember when stepping into the Repo markets was just a temporary measure to get the banks through quarterly taxes?
They are a pack of liars. Coming soon to the U.S. negative interest rates – 100% guaranteed. After all savers must be made to pay for government spending and financial system profits (just ask Christine Legard).
Negative rates mean that citizens subject to a financial system are paying for the right to transact in a country or currency.
This lays bare the fact that in a modern monetary system there is only transactional value and no store of value to a currency.
As much as I abhor the notion I can see a justification for pay to play within any currency. Should this become overt policy there are a wide range of intermediate distortions resultant from mispricing of risk in the traditional sense.
But whose to say after that it can’t work long term with the fed adding or removing “game credits” from the system as thier main policy mechanism.
Eventually supply, demand, and other factors like incomes and debt levels might come back into the fore as pricing mechsnisms even with everyone paying to play.
This is counter to everything I learned in school and I don’t like it but it could happen here.
This lays bare the fact that in a modern monetary system there is only transactional value and no store of value to a currency.
beautiful. its the way it should and will be.
in our current system where people are saving and borrowing in the same medium, tension develops between the savers who want rates to go up and debtors who want rates to go down. our politics hinge on it. we hang on every insinuation from central banks. we make fed-hawk-o-meters (no offense). impossible to please or balance both sides, the center cannot hold.
store of value function for money is in the crosshairs. so, in the big picture its goodbye foreign currency as reserves.
because basically its either stop saving in money or go back to a gold standard. we’re not going back to a gold standard so just use money for transactions, period. this incidentally, will stop “the 1 per cent” from earning income just for having lots of money. it will be much more fair. in the future it will be obvious, but in the mean time the trick is to not save in money. no one is going to get a real yield without some real risk.
Excellent. We were told that money should serve as a medium of exchange, unit of account and store of value. But our modern money doesn’t seem to be a good store of value anymore.
Where does value of modern money come from now days?
What is the difference between money debt?
If money IS debt, can the Fed really print it out of thin air?
Here is some food for thought.
It is the month of August; a resort town sits next to the shores of a lake. It is raining, and the little town looks totally deserted. It is tough times, everybody is in debt, and everybody lives on credit.
Suddenly, a rich tourist comes to town. He enters the only hotel, lays a 100 dollar bill on the reception counter, and goes to inspect the rooms upstairs in order to pick one.
The hotel proprietor takes the 100 dollar bill and runs to pay his debt to the butcher. The Butcher takes the 100 dollar bill and runs to pay his debt to the pig raiser. The pig raiser takes the 100 dollar bill and runs to pay his debt to the supplier of his feed and fuel. The supplier of feed and fuel takes the 100 dollar bill and runs to pay his debt to the town’s prostitute that, in these hard times, gave her “services” on credit. The hooker runs to the hotel, and pays off her debt with the 100 dollar bill to the hotel proprietor to pay for the rooms that she rented when she brought her clients there.
The hotel proprietor then lays the 100 dollar bill back on the counter so that the rich tourist will not suspect anything. At that moment, the rich tourist comes down after inspecting the rooms, and takes his 100 dollar bill, after saying he did not like any of the rooms, and leaves town.
No one earned anything. However, the whole town is now without debt, and looks to the future with a lot of optimism.
When everything is ‘data dependent’ and not based on any understood economic theory then you are making it up as you go. That seems to be the operative methodology of Central Banks.
They don’t know what they are doing or what they are trying to achieve ( other than keep asset prices high ) so when nonconforming ‘data’ arrives they will do ‘whatever it takes’ to preserve their authority.