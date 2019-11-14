Screwed Investors Still Stuck in Woodford’s Imploded Mutual Fund Get a Glimpse of Their Losses

After a “run on the fund,” triggered when people figured out it was loaded up with crappy illiquid assets.
By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET:
Hundreds of thousands of investors trapped in the imploded and shuttered Woodford Equity Income (WEI) fund, which is now down to £3.1 billion, could lose a third or more of their remaining investment by the time the fund is wound up, according to an analysis commissioned by the fund’s administrator Link Fund Solutions.
In a base case scenario modeled by private equity specialists PJT Park Hill last month, losses could reach 32.5% of total funds as the fund is liquidated. Under the worst-case scenario, the fund’s value would fall by 42.6%.
In other words, the fund’s investors could collectively lose between £1 billion and £1.3 billion of their remaining funds. This would be on top of the losses they already suffered in the years preceding the gating of the fund five months ago. Between 2015 and June 2019, when the fund was shuttered, the total amount under management at WEI shrank by almost two thirds, from £10.2 billion to £3.1 billion, as its portfolio has unwound dramatically.
As an “open-end” mutual fund, WEI had to sell some of its assets each time an investor asked to redeem their funds, which they could do at just about any time. This is not a problem when the assets in question are highly liquid, such as large-cap stocks. But when the assets are bonds, loans, real estate, large positions of thinly traded small-cap stocks, or unlisted shares that can take days, weeks or even months to sell, there is a mismatch in liquidity between what the fund offers to its investors (daily liquidity) and what the fund holds (largely illiquid assets). A “run on the fund” can be catastrophic for this type of fund, one of the oft-undisclosed risks of investing in open-end mutual funds.
In the case of Woodford, his specialty was small-cap stocks and holdings of unlisted start-ups in the tech or biotech sectors — assets that can take a long time to offload. When, at the beginning of June, Kent County Council, a longstanding backer of Woodford, requested the return of approximately £250 million, there was no way he could sell assets quickly enough to redeem the funds. Instead, he placed a ban on redemptions, meaning that investors who hadn’t already yanked out their money, including Kent County Council, were trapped. Now, they stand to lose as much as 42% of their money.
By EU law, equity funds like Woodford’s are allowed to hold a maximum of 10% of their portfolio in transferable securities that are not traded in an “eligible market” such as the FTSE 250. To circumvent this rule, Woodford bundled up his fund’s most illiquid unlisted assets and listed them on the minuscule Guernsey-headquartered International Stock Exchange, which despite its impressive-sounding name has barely any trading activity at all. This was enough to lend his most illiquid assets the appearance of liquidity.
Many of those bets went bad, resulting in huge losses, which in turn triggered a cascade of redemptions as the sharpest investors — those that keep a close eye on the markets and the asset classes that the open-end fund is invested in — began pulling out their money.
In October, Neil Woodford resigned as manager of Woodford Investment Management, just days after Link announced its decision to wind up his flagship fund, WEI. The task of overseeing the sale of the fund’s holdings was awarded to BlackRock, which will offload the lion’s share of the fund’s quoted stocks, and PJT Park Hill, which has been tasked with the much more difficult job of selling unquoted companies and listed but hard-to-trade small companies, before making a first pay out to investors in January.
Investors could end up receiving a lot less than they had hoped, according to PJT Park Hill. The NY-based investment bank based its analysis on the assumption that the only assets they or BlackRock will be able to sell at market price are the most liquid FTSE 100 stocks. For most of the remaining portfolio, they will have little choice but to accept a discounted price as they offload the fund’s stocks.
The sharpest discounts are expected to come from the sales of the fund’s “unquoted and listed, but hard-to-trade, technology stocks.” Even Woodford himself had been anticipating problems in this area of the portfolio. His worse-case scenario for the fund assumed that some of these unquoted stocks would be written down to zero.
Yet despite that, Woodford still expected the average discount on sales to be no more than 3%. But that was before taking into consideration the recent rout in the shares of a number of the fund’s key holdings, as investors priced in the manager’s exit. Many of the times Woodford tried to offload one of his more liquid assets, hedge funds would be one step ahead, mercilessly shorting the listed stock before it was sold. As WOLF STREET reported in August, many of WEI’s largest investments, from its holdings of cold fusion developer Industrial Heat to its shares in litigation funding specialist Burford Capital, had plunged by between 30% and 70% YTD.
Now, thanks to the leaked results of PJT Park Hill’s modeling, we know that 23% of Woodford Equity Income’s portfolio is still held in illiquid stocks, down from 32% at the time of suspension. Link estimates that these “assets” will take anywhere between 181 and 365 days or more to offload. In other words, it could take as long as a year for investors to receive their full payout.
UK market regulators, once again, were found wanting, reacting to events once they’d happened rather than anticipating them or taking action to preempt them. They couldn’t, or chose not to, prevent Woodford from raking in more than £8 million in management fees from the investors stuck in his toxic fund.
By the time the dust has finally settled from the Woodford scandal, hundreds of thousands of those clients, many of them retail investors, will have lost a large chunk of their savings. The reverberations are already being felt across the industry, as investors begin asking themselves just how safe it is to entrust their savings with active fund managers that may have similar liquidity mismatches to Woodford’s. By Nick Corbishley, for WOLF STREET.
Russian billionaire rues the day he bought it. “We should have been more cautious and done our due diligence better.” Read… Months After Takeover, European Supermarket Giant Dia Discloses Huge Losses, Plunging Revenues, Soaring Debt
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
By the time the dust has finally settled from the Woodford scandal, hundreds of thousands of those clients, many of them retail investors, will have lost a large chunk of their savings.
The good news is, these bilked retail investor muppets might be red-pilled enough to see what a fraud and scam western financial systems have become, and might be motivated to start fighting back against a corrupt, captured system.
optimism, good for you
Jon Corzine laughs at these amateurs.
“Guernsey-headquartered International Stock Exchange, which despite its impressive-sounding name has barely any trading activity at all. This was enough to lend his most illiquid assets the appearance of liquidity.”
Great series Nick – thanks
I wonder is there regulation there related to where/how/amounts Councils (municipalities) can invest/park their money? Seems to me a Council has fiduciary duty related to public funds and foreseeable risk.
Given the “eligible market” requirement it looks like more due diligence is required by these public entities, and others, as this experience, and, your and Wolf’s articles make clear.
On a personal note, I understand the “liquidity mismatch” situation. Years ago I found and purchased options only to see the next day my trade was the total open interest for the strike and duration, which continued until expiry – never made that mistake again. The algo always responded with a bid 50% of my limit sell :)
UK government waste (locally and nationally) is at epidemic levels and nobody cares about the odd quarter-billion “here or there”. A crappy railway line is being built from London to Manchester, not due until 2026, and it is already at least $50b over budget.
County and city authorities in the UK are into all kinds of unsafe practices these days, including real estate speculation, owning shopping malls, etc, having been starved of funds by central government.
Here one of the UK’s so-called ‘growth hubs’) the city is building a luxury hotel on a former car park!
Just like unsafe sex, it all has the potential to unravel most unpleasantly…….
Such desperation for pension funds to find any gains, I wonder how many are now broke, busted, illiquid, sinking to see the titanic…
Due to buying into some of these Equity funds
There is a similar thing that happens in 401Ks. Often you are given a choice of funds to pick from. One of them may underperform for 2-3 years because the investing style is out of favor. Administrator decides its a bad fund. You will get a notice that your funds are going to be moved to a new fund as the old fund is being dropped. It can be a forced sell at the bottom. Happened to me once on a small cap fund that was way down. It really hurt.
It really hurt.
It happens so regularly you have to wonder if it’s by design, although the ‘regulators’ seem fine with it. But then, they’re fine with everything, so regularly you have to wonder if that, too, is by design.
Probably you’re aware that the 401k thing was a scam designed to screw employees (by the millions) by transferring pension funding to Wall St. It’s what started the US equity markets on their upwards trajectory, and it’s only gotten worse for wage slaves ever since.
I think there is truth in what you are saying. I heard a financial radio person say that since 2000 stock market return has been 5.6%, but average for people managing their own money was 1.9%. That spread went mostly into wall street and hedge funds pockets.
UK market regulators, once again, were found wanting
Where were they found? In a bunker on the 14th hole? And what exactly is it they want, since they were ‘found wanting’?
We got out of the financial markets completely when it became all too obvious that securities fraud had been legalised.
Am I being retro about this, or paleo? The definitions seem a bit nebulous.
look at this Ken Fisher guy also in the news…….~$70bn in pension assets, perennially under-performed. Perennially! And buy more than 1%. He’d attend those pseudo intellectual investment conferences and wax poetic, that’s how big his head had gotten. The rub was, notable names like “Goldman” would carry his funds too! Recommending him! The buy side corruption is out of this world, and nasty. Who knows what really was going on, perhaps ken fisher was playing “muppet” so that his other members of the eco system (like Goldman) could profit. Who is to say? Not the SEC, for sure.
Fisher does ok, if you study the hedge funds in their entirety, he’s way better than most, and has a track record.
Of course Jim Simon is #1, study him, Dalio is also down, but so what? Overall Dalio has beat that system 25+ years just like Simon. Fisher has done nearly as well as Simon, the Einstein of the stock-market.
There are some real losers out there, but Fisher is not one of them.
..
https://hedgefollow.com/funds/Fisher+Asset+Management
Fisher is top 5% of all the hedge-funds he’s one of the few that stay’s on top of all the dogs
The guys genius like JP-Tudor, why do people post misinformation on Wolfs site?
There’s this idea, and the EU is very hot about it, that increasing regulation will allow to do away with accountability.
Every year brings new modules to fill even for something as mundane as company car insurance but, intriguingly enough, this doesn’t result into increased coverage, faster damage repayment or lower premiums. Just more wasted time, more dead trees (aren’t we supposed to be eco-friendly or something?) and I am sure nobody is going to read those modules.
Personally I believe that existing laws are perfectly adequate: just use them instead of just teaching them in law school and then forgetting about them. If WEI customers believe the fund managers have cheated them and not fulfilled their contractual obligations, let them go to court.
IF WEI fund managers are found guilty apply the existing penalties (nobody likes going to jail or having his beachside villa confiscated), but if WEI customers blindly signed the dotted line without reading the contract (or having their solicitors do so) it’s buyer beware, sorry.
A lot of regulation gives us a false sense of security. I read that in less regulated times stocks had a higher dividend payout than corporate bonds because they were recognized as being riskier. Now the dividend on sp500 is less than 10 year treasury.
It was so much easier when ‘savings’ was a batch of dried meat in a corner of the cave…..
This Woodford guy is a high level criminal,no doubt. His Pre-meditated crime of engineering the liquidity mismatch and evading EU liqudity rules is on par with 2008 “Big Short” worthy shenanigans played with designing CDOs to fail. There must be other shenanigans as well, but who will uncover them? That’s why they want Brexit.
It’s more complicated that that.
Once upon a time Woodford probably did ok, back when the market was a ‘market’, now with negative rates (ZIRP, and NIRP) its a ponzi.
A few people like Dalio or Simon understand the game, cuz they don’t care about emotion, they use computers to minimize loss and maximize gain. Guys like Woodford were still doing the old Buffet, stock picking, you know valuation, and stuff. Like BUY&HOLD, nothing works anymore in the QE fiat2infinity ponzi scam.
…
CDO’s weren’t designed to FAIL, everybody thought it was an IMPOSSIBILITY to fail, and if you watch the movie, you’ll see that all the insurers refused to payout on the claims when it did fail. Everybody was selling insurance and pocketing the cash, when it did fail and a few ‘wise kids’ tried to collect their lotto-win, the big investment banks told them to get-lost. So they went public (Vegas MTG-CPA meeting), and finally got a little chump ‘walk-away money’ for their investment.
Woodford is your classic case of “executive hubris”. Arrogant old man who felt invincible. He was lauded for years by the UK and US press as a financial god at Fid*lity. So, he quit, set up on his own, and thought everything he touched would turn to instant gold… But it didn’t… He then panicked and started all kinds of wacky schemes in micro-firms (like Guernsey), hoping they would multiply like wildfire from a low base… But they didn’t… And his “fund” (effectively) went bust.
Totally agree, he should see his day in court… But he won’t… He will avoid prosecution and retire a multimillionaire, while investors lose almost everything. UK financial authorities don’t care and they encourage reckless gambling, because they know it brings in the big bucks from abroad for London.
So much financialization is riding on the economy that there are a high percentage of scams out there. I can’t even bring myself to place funds in an sp500 index anymore because I feel like I am just propagating the status quo of people at the top and boards making too much money. There are good CEO’s and boards out there but I have become much pickier about just giving my money to the financial system expecting the managers to put my needs first.
In a way the whole system is constructed the wrong way. A retirement plan should be about providing you an income stream for life. Since an individual doesn’t know how long he is going to live he has to use a conservative planning number like 95 or 100.
In the old days it was realized that you could pool money for a group and the life expectancy for the group was predictable. You could then guarantee an income by matching treasuries to the group’s life expectancy. This is pretty much all dead now as modern fiat money planning and NIRP has crushed those kind of plans. Pensions are now promising incomes based on stock market returns which might be OK if they were basing it only on dividend income, but not on price appreciation.
You have to turn the situation upside down and try to make sure you are not in a district, city or state that is obligated to pay for over promised, underfunded pension. I think the next ten years are when these are going to start blowing as I can’t see anyway pension returns are going to average 7% from here.
And prepare for lots of long-term and aggressive industrial action by unions when public sector pensions cannot be paid, or are drastically cut -another reason not to live in a major city.
The writing is very much on the wall for a generalised pensions collapse.
It’s actually very important who is in charge at the Federal level when the crisis comes, because a crisis will not go to waste. Just read yesterday an obvious thing I hadn’t thought of exactly: ‘Every government action results in winners and losers.’