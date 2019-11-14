Is SoftBank’s Bailout of WeWork Already in Trouble?

Tender Offer Didn’t Happen. Bonds Plunge to Record Low. This comes after WeWork reported a $1.25 billion loss in Q3. Second thoughts about throwing so many good billions after bad?
You’d think that by throwing billions of dollars at it, SoftBank would somehow manage to clean up this fiasco and make WeWork disappear from the headlines for a day or two, but no.
After WeWork’s IPO dream collapsed, and with the cash-burn machine operating so efficiently that it would run out of cash and face bankruptcy this year, SoftBank stepped in with a $9.5 billion bailout – a heroic effort to bail out its own prior $10 billion investment in the company by throwing good money after bad. In the process, WeWork’s valuation plunged from $47 billion to $8 billion, as decided by SoftBank.
The bailout included a $5 billion loan facility, a $1.5 billion cash investment, and a $3 billion tender offer to buy out some early investors and shareholders. This tender offer should have happened by November 6, but hasn’t happened yet, it was revealed today.
According to a letter sent to WeWork shareholders and obtained by The Raw Deal, SoftBank was supposed to launch the tender offer “within five business days of the completion” of the $1.5 billion investment. WeWork made this $1.5 billion payment on October 30. So the deadline for commencing the tender offer would have been November 6.
But no tender offer was made, sources told The Raw Deal:
A person close to SoftBank said the tender “is going to happen soon,” but would not provide a timeframe.
“It’s just taking a little more time than expected due to the time needed to get all the technicalities in order,” the individual said, without providing specifics.
These “technicalities” could be tricky. The Raw Deal said that “the completion of the tender of is contingent on ‘the receipt of required regulatory approvals’ and the absence of litigation, bankruptcy proceedings and defaults on any debt owed, according to the letter.”
This comes a day after WeWork had reported to its debt holders a record quarterly loss of $1.25 billion for the third quarter. This loss exceeded its revenues of $934 million.
For the first three quarters of 2019, its loss ballooned to $2.16 billion, on $2.47 billion in revenues:
A double-whammy for its bonds, whereupon they hit a new record low. WeWork’s $702 million unsecured 7.875% bonds, issued in April last year and due in May 2025 – its only publicly traded securities – dropped to 74.44 cents on the dollar, down 29% from 105 in mid-August before the death spiral began. At the current price, these bonds yield 14.9%, assuming the coupon payments will be made and that the bond will be paid off — which clearly the bond holders have more and more doubts about:
Fitch rates the company CCC+ with Negative Outlook, which is in deep junk and considered “substantial risk.” Standard & Poor’s rate it one step higher, B-. Moody’s withdrew its credit rating of WeWork last year because it had “insufficient or otherwise inadequate information to support maintenance of the ratings,” and was done with it (my cheat sheet for the credit rating categories by Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch).
The original bet that investors took by buying these bonds was that WeWork’s IPO would raise so much money that it could easily keep burning cash and keep raising more cash to burn as its stock price would continue to soar and allow rich follow-on offerings so that it would have no trouble making coupon payments and eventually paying off the bonds at maturity, while continuing to burn cash.
Instead, they got the saga of the WeWork fiasco. And the prospect of those easy billions to be raised in an IPO and a series of follow-on offerings has now been replaced with the prospect of having to deal with SoftBank, which has its own problems, including massive WeWork-related losses at SoftBank and at its Vision Fund, and very nervous Saudi investors breathing down its neck.
WeWork is a scam, but so are all Unicorns born in CALI
What we have here is an orchestrated effort to get Softbank to relinquish control of ARM, who makes all mobile phone CPU’s
This is another way for the HEGEMON to control Huawei
This is not about the WeWork scam, as everything is a scam.
Son-san is very sorry not to be able to follow through on losing more money. He is serious. He is not sure why improvement in revenue leads to ever larger losses, it is like the world has somehow gone mad. His other investments before Vision didn’t turn out this way.
This makes me wonder how much of his earlier success was due to him or someone working for him. Or perhaps, he outsourced his money making efforts to underlings, and they are failing him.
But it takes vision to lose billions, and even more vision to lose someone else’s billions. And while Son is not too bad at this, he is just a man, nothing like a system like the US government… but I’m sorry, the US debt is actually considered someone else’s assets. :)
Son-san should never, ever walk into the Saudi embassy alone.
Perhaps, SoftBank can partnership with the Saudi after their Aramco IPO! The IPO galore boom showing real cracks in their foundation! Soon the cash burners and IPO bubble is going to miss their bond payments and who will lend to them!
It feels like musical chairs coming soon!!
Saudi sovereign wealth fund buys a bunch of SoftBank shares, Vision fund buys a bunch of Aramco, infallible genius Jamie Dimon provides leverage to both…
Hopefully the employees of SoftBank’s companies can find a way to liquidate their holdings as well, if not, maybe they can create some patents, and put them up as collateral for a loan from JPM!
All aboard Softbank Fire Sale Express!
So… to try to get back ten billion… they lost almost ten billion more? Do these guys even know how to do simple math? Congrats! Now you lost 19.5 billions instead of just ten billions!
As Kenny Rogers said, ‘you’ve gotta know when to hold’ em, know when to fold’ em, and know when to walk away’.
It’s time for SoftBank to walk away.
Softbank executives have already stated multiple times they are “perfectly comfortable” with their debt levels and highly leveraged positions and I see no reason to doubt their assertion.
They just don’t care. At all.
They also know that they are going recoup a large chunk of that investment. But how is that even possible considering WeWork’s catastrophic accounting is all over the financial news?
Very simple: just look at the Saudi Aramco IPO.
It’s plastered all over the news, and I don’t mean the financial news: everybody is talking about it. Of course, if you read Bloomberg and other financial media they are full of cautious seasoned analysts questioning both Saudi Aramco’s real world valuation and the Kingdom’s growing budget holest, but people don’t read that stuff.
They absorb the glitzy propaganda concocted by Wall Street spin doctors and paid for by Mohammed Bin Salman about this once in a lifetime opportunity. They don’t care that even the London Stock Exchange has turned down the Aramco IPO (with its juicy fees) because the Saudi government is asking too much of a preferential treatment or that even the ruthless tycoons controlling the Hong Kong Stock Exchange have balked at the miles-long list of privileges the Saudi demand.
Softbank just needs a few months of such propaganda to wash away the bad news and people will be lining at their door for the WeWork IPO like nothing happened. Then in a month, or perhaps even a week, they’ll realize they have bought a cash burning machine with no unique technology and a terrible business model but at that point it won’t be Softbank’s problem anymore.
In Softbank corporate culture an extra $9.5 billion wasted to bring WeWork to a “successful” IPO (their metrics may be different from mine) are less than peanuts.
may as well, wont be able to sit for a while.
– Was Adam Neumann forced to pay back his 1.7 billion “bonus” by e.g. Softbank ?
The cyclical shift to private equity in the US is coming to an end. The “irrational exuberance” of WeWork is a classic sign of peak-bubble. For a decade, companies have shifted away from public scrutiny (like Wall Street), in favour of private deals with exaggerated valuations. Expect a shift back toward public deals (like Wall Street) in the 2020s. Investors will want more scrutiny and certainty.
Masayoshi Son, an ethnic Korean raised and living in Japan, having been discriminated by the Japanese for all his life has one thing in mind to prove himself superior to the Japanese, by achieving tremendous wealth for him.
This is the background for his concocting worldwide investment scam.
The whole business model is faulty. Even with bubble real estate prices and rents, they lose money. When a correction comes, commercial vacancies will skyrocket as they always do. Losses will snowball. Cue the sound of the anvil falling off the cliff onto Wiley Coyote’s head.