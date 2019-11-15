US Freight Shipments Skid Below 2014 Level, Hit by the Slowdown in Industrial, Manufacturing & Construction

Efforts to frontrun tariffs was part of it. But now, there’s more to it.
Freight shipments have declined on a year-over-year basis all year. Until today, the declines were from the extraordinary shipment boom that started in late 2017 and lasted into late 2018. It had been stimulated by efforts to frontrun the tariffs, where companies over-ordered to get the merchandise and equipment before the tariffs would hit. With today’s data, this image has changed for the worse. Freight shipment volume fell not only below the October 2018 level, but also below the October 2017 and October 2014 levels, which predate the tariff-frontrun era.
Freight shipment volume in the US by truck, rail, air, and barge fell 5.9% in October 2019, compared to October last year, according to the Cass Freight Index for Shipments. It was the 11th month in a row of year-over-year declines, and the third month out of those 11 when year-over-year declines were around 6%. This chart shows the percentage change per month, compared to the same month a year earlier – and it also shows infamous cyclicality, the boom-and-bust cycles, of the business:
The Cass Freight Index is a measure of the goods-based economy. It tracks shipment volume of consumer goods and industrial goods such as construction materials; products, equipment, and components being shipped to or by manufacturers; and supplies and equipment for oil & gas drilling. But it does not track bulk commodities, such as grains.
The decline in shipments in October was so steep that the index fell below the level where it had been not only in October 2018 but also in October 2017 and October 2014.
In addition to being infamously cyclical, the business is also very seasonal. The stacked chart below, for the years going back to 2012, shows this seasonality. Note how the index for 2019 (red line) in October dropped more sharply than normal seasonal patterns, and fell below 2017 (purple line) and 2014 (yellow line). Now shipment volume has not only fallen below some record outlier boom figure but below two other years:
Where does this slowdown in transportation come from?
Not the consumer. Retail spending in October, while not red-hot, grew 2.9% from October last year, propped up by the boom in ecommerce, according to the Commerce Department this morning. These goods have to be shipped.
Yes, from the industrial economy. Industrial production surged in late 2017 and 2018 as companies were frontrunning the tariffs, with year-over-year growth rates peaking at 5.5%, the fastest growth since the recovery from the Great Recession. From the peak in December 2018, industrial production has fallen 1.8% as of October 2019, according to Federal Reserve data this morning; and it was down 1.1% year-over-year, the steepest such decline since 2016. Industrial production includes manufacturing, oil & gas drilling, mining activities, and utilities. Transportation plays a big role in that sector.
Yes, from construction. Construction spending all categories combined – residential, non-residential, private and government – in September fell 2% from a year ago and is down 3.1% from the peak in February 2018, according to the Commerce Department two weeks ago. And construction requires a lot of materials and equipment that need to be transported.
Maybe from the agricultural sector. This shipment data here does not include agricultural commodities. So the big dynamics in the ag business – including floods, droughts, or the “trade war” – impact this shipment data only in terms of non-commodity items, such as equipment.
Consequently, freight expenditures decline.
Given the decline in demand for transportation services, freight rates have started to decline, and overall the amount that shippers, such as retailers, wholesalers, and industrial companies, spent on freight, including fuel surcharges, has declined 4.1% in October, according to the Cass Freight Index for Expenditures. It was the fourth month in a row, and the fifth month out of six of year-over-year declines.
The stacked chart below shows the soaring shipping expenditures in 2018 (top black line) that were totally out of whack with prior years, with double-digit year-over-year increases from October 2017 through December 2018. Then the decline in shipments took the pressure off and now truckers and railroads are facing excess capacity, downward pressure on rates, and lower volume. But spending remains high compared to all prior years except 2018. Note how in late 2017 (purple line) freight expenditures began to soar against seasonal trends:
The transportation sector is notoriously cyclical and linked tightly to the goods-based economy. Services, such as finance, insurance, and health care, dominate the US economy. The goods-based sector is small by comparison. But transportation is also a service, and like some other services, it depends on the goods-based sector, and reflects its weakness. And it’s one of the ways in which weakness in the goods-based sector creeps into the services sector.
It’s even worse than it looks. And this time, there is no jobs crisis. This time, it’s the result of greed by subprime lenders. Read… The Holy-Cow Moment for Subprime Auto Loans; Serious Delinquencies Blow Out.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
May I posit some questions?
1. No mention of pipelines. Gas ( and renewables?) replaces coal for power generation and oil, that once moved by rail and truck ( or even barge?), now moves via pipeline.
2. No major natural disasters ( in terms of population centers). If you lose everything you need everything. Yes, Paradise, California was destroyed as was Mexico Beach, Florida but we aren’t talking Houston, SF Bay Area or Miami. Not even Joplin, Mo. or Moore, OK.
3. The data or models aren’t accurate.
Trade war, tariffs! Where is the inflation? If EVERYTHING comes from China and Trump has put HUGE tariffs on their exports why doesn’t it show up in PPI and CPI?
There were major floods in the farm states a few months ago. Crop volume has to be down. Also heard from a guy who works at a lumber mill, in the northwest, they are closing down all over the place. Those are two industries who ship and are way down.
unit472,
Your question #1 — pipelines?!?! — is totally off topic. Been smoking this new stuff everyone’s talking about? This shipment data in the article EXCLUDES commodities. These are consumer and industrial goods shipped by truck, rail, air, or barge, as explained in the article. Would be helpful if you had actually read the article.
Your question #2: In the US, there are nearly always natural disasters somewhere, they’re part of life and the economy: hurricanes, tornadoes, blizzards, fires, floods, droughts, earthquakes, you name it, we have it… BTW, the huge hurricanes that devastated so much of the Gulf coast (Harvey and Irma) were in 2017 not 2018, so check the shipment data to see if you can find their impact at the national level.
Your item #3: this data is NOT a model but actual shipment data by Cass, based on $28 billion a year in actual shipment transactions that it processes for its clients, which gives it a good and huge sample of the US freight market.
In terms of your questions about the tariffs not showing up in CPI, read this:
https://wolfstreet.com/2019/08/13/inflation-data-shows-tariffs-are-not-a-tax-on-consumers-but-on-foreign-us-corporations/
This is really funny.
Wolf do you ever consider that these are AI-Bots that are driven by key-words, you know most of the questions were out of context, but you go ahead and address the questions.
I tip my hat for your patience, I should say Infinite-Patience to infinity, like our Fiat.
…
I think it should pointed out by your inquisitor that most of the “CRAP” from China is brought in last-mile. From port they have private means of bringing the junk to the regional post offices, and from there the stuff can be delivered by uncle-scam ‘last mile’, that’s why you can ship something from China, for less than say NY to CA.
Lastly, on the Tariff’s. I live in ASIA and since Trumps Tariff’s went into effect I see complete breakdown of the internet-shopping system, I’m seeing +50% shipping of returns, I’m seeing credit card companys refusing to honor charge-backs. The system is breaking down over here.
On the USA side of the pond, I suspect that the shit will hit the fan and soon.
I will say this, over here folks are about ready to back to shopping ‘locally’ cuz the online scam ain’t working.
Thus it could be in the USA, that ma&pa local hw stores return, and certainly Walmart shelves go empty.
Because not “everything” comes from China. We trade almost as much with Canada as with China. And we trade more with Mexico and Japan combined than with China.
1 China – $636 billion
2 Canada – $582.4 billion
3 Mexico – $557 billion
4 Japan – $204.2 billion
5 Germany – $171.2 billion
6 South Korea – $119.4 billion
7 United Kingdom – $109.4 billion
8 France – $82.5 billion
9 India – $74.3 billion
10 Italy – 68.3 billion
Just Some Random Guy:
The “trade” figures you cite are imports plus exports combined, added together, which is a brainwash-number. Imports subtract from GDP, exports add to GDP. They should never be added together.
The US has a balanced trade relationship with Canada, with imports and exports roughly the same. But the trade relationship with China is totally one-sided, with the US having a huge trade deficit with all three of them. These are the figures for the full year 2018:
Despite the continued twitching of the SPX, I think it’s now pretty clear to any rational observer that any “deal” with China going forward is going to be inconsequential. Living in Canada, it’s easier to keep in mind that China will make no substantial concessions while Meng Wanzhou is wearing an ankle bracelet in Vancouver. It’s difficult to imagine the goods-based economy recovering under the present circumstances. Perhaps the everything bubble is also not that far away from its best-before date. Thanks for your continuing high quality work, Wolf!
I would also add:
“Yes , from Auto Manufacturers”
Mirrors our ebb & flows this year.
Nov. has been a strong month so far.
Real retail sales, even after the huge spurt in the spring/summer is not actually awesome y/y https://fred.stlouisfed.org/graph/?g=pwDN
“US Freight Shipments Skid Below 2014 Level, Hit by the Slowdown in Industrial, Manufacturing & Construction” ……. And yet notice Wall Street couldn’t care less aside for this being good news for low rates & QE? Asset bubbles are peculating and assets holders couldn’t care less what’s happening in the real economy except to hope for more bad news because the only reason the real economy exists is to be a useful tool and flog for the Fed to make up excuses to blow asset bubbles to benefit the assets owners and ruling class.
They care but its like our ruling political, teachers, cop, and firemen.
When your getting a huge guaranteed check every month, with all the benefits like 100% paid premium health-care then ‘life is good’
The problem is we have say 20% that has it nice, and then the people who fill content for MSM and internet have good story’s, and pretty much censor the bad story’s.
So it comes down to the point of the 80% are not pitied, but their ignored.
Well they’re ignored until they snap like the spoiled-brats in HK, and then the lone-wolves come out and burn it all down ala “The Joker”
Happy Holidays.
It will be interesting if the DOW transport index diverges differently from the roaring stock market.
Services, such as finance, insurance, and health care, dominate the US economy.
Profound.
Dow crossed 28K today. Doesn’t look like Wall St cares too much about freight. As they say in NOLA,Laissez les bons temps rouler.
The DOW doesn’t care about anything. At this point, you could have a depression, with companies going bankrupt left and right, and the DOW would hit new highs.
Summer of 2018, I couldn’t get a heavy-hauler for any price.
Unavailable.
By Spring of 2019 things were back to normal, then Trump’s Tariff’s went into action.
Since fall of 2019 shipments plummeted.
Now we come into 2019 xmas, merry christmas truckers.
I don’t feel for these guys sorry Wolf in summer of 2018 they were quoting $50/mile, and now $5/mile and they want my pity? Sorry, the industry are just highway robbers, and that’s largely the reason for the boom&bust cycles shown in your graph. When the can rob shippers they do, until they kill the golden goose. Then the cycle repeats. I suspect this goes back to the old wagon-train days where haulers would dump stuff out in the desert 1/2 way, unless the settlers ponied up more money. Nothing new under the sun here.
Perhaps they should remove Trump from DC and have him drive flatbeds around Fresno?
The political class is out of touch with the working class, in fact much of the working class can’t find a job.
People here like to argue “When will there be a recession?”
When over 50% of the people worry about paying their bills,, you ought to know we’re in a depression.
If you go to the mall, the best department stores have light traffic and not much buying. T J Max still busy but everything else is slow.
Consumers are not buying anything except the staples like Costco, Walmart for basic needs!
Everything seems dead with no traffic and the FED are lying about shipping and retails.
New homes are still too expensive and young people are not buying so no wonder all the lumber mills are shutting down. Housing supplies shipments dropping like a stone. Shale oil drilling’s dropping off a Clift.
The FEDs are about confidence. Nothing else. When they tell you things are great you should be like a squirrel hording nuts.
Year on year comparisons for rail shipments of coal, grain, chemicals but not intermodal are down from the last three years. We see it in the ag sector.
https://www.aar.org/data-center/rail-traffic-data/
Nothing matters to the market……it is no longer an economic predictor…….multiple expansion is well underway based on fed printing.
or…….. It could be an indication of severe inflation coming…..which would cause nominal earnings to rise substantially while real earnings stay static.
Inflation based on a reduction in the US trade deficit coming from the Trump negotiations with lots of nations, dollar drop based on dollar denial by oil countries and boomers needing lots of service while producing nothing in retirement.
I wonder…….opinions welcome.
With $9 Trillion in US Government debt yielding less than the CPI rate, perhaps wholesalers are hording receivables, knowing there is no place to hide their cash in a negative rate environment. Now would that not be poetic?
As far as the consumer being strong via consumption as of now, why is the consumer increasing their savings rate since the end of the last recession, instead of the savings rate dropping from recession to recession, as has been the case since the 1970s?
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/PSAVERT
U.S. consumers are saving more and more each year due to the negative rate environment regime, the high “real” inflation rates for healthcare, college, housing, etc, and all the uncertainties due to the tariff wars. And we are not alone as Europe now has a nearly 13% savings rate, a five year high. The last time Americans hit a 13% savings rate was in 1975. Euro NIRP is failing in real time, and Japan NIRP provides a history of failure. Why does the US want to follow failed policies, as the NIRP experiement been failing in the past, and present, for a very, very, very long time.
Low (CPI negative) rates have failed, and Americans are now in hoarde savings mode. How can the Fed look at their own savings chart, and not be in panic mode (remember the Fed/politician “Savings Glut” comments not long ago)? Perhaps the Fed thinks the best way to crush those silly savers in more QE/Zirp? Will it work? That is literally the trillion dollar question that nobody knows…
Consumers are changing their habits due to environmental concerns. We’re seeing this with food now (less milk consumption, more plant based meats and such). Just thinking out loud but what if this starts to bleed over into general retail? Imagine what that would do to manufacturing and shipping.
You can buy almost anything you need second hand and these stores are thriving — less going to the landfill, costs much less and benefits people living in your local community (unlike buying online).
Have you shopped second hand stores? The second hand stores today are nothing like what was around when I was younger. We fully furnished my daughters apartment for $200 by shopping at thrifts — bed, desk, side table and bookcase all solid wood and in perfection condition. Of course the mattress we bought new ;)