Meals on Broken Wheels: Uber Eats, GrubHub, DoorDash & Postmates

The fatal flaw of meal-delivery unicorns.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for The Registry:
What do DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates and Uber Eats have in common with Lassie? Nothing. They’re dogs; Lassie’s a superstar. What do they have in common with each other? Everything. They take the world’s second oldest profession — Babylonia had delivery boys — sprinkle it with tech dust, click their ruby slippers, chant “There’s no place like Silicon Valley” and hope to become unicorns. (By the way, since unicorns are entirely mythical, wouldn’t the Valley be wise to pick another moniker for its wannabe superstars?)
There’s no secret to success in tech. But like hitting a 98 mph fastball, it’s easy to describe, nearly impossible to do: Create a great product that can scale. Even better if you can build a patent moat around it. If, after five hard years of R&D, you create killer software at a cost of $100 million, then the first product you ship for $1,000 comes at a loss of $99.99 million. But by the time you’ve sold your millionth unit at almost no additional cost, you’ve grossed a billion. That’s scale.
Here’s the rub: You can scale intellectual property, you can’t scale labor. Your millionth pizza costs as much to deliver as your first.
Yet the meal-delivery guys claim they will scale when they create a critical mass. They will have the density they need to become profitable (none are yet) if they can somehow bag a huge market share. The density argument goes like this: if we can deliver enough meals in a given trade area, we can be like the post office in terms of efficiency (yes, the post office, I’m not being ironic). Nice idea, but it doesn’t wash.
The post office is a route business—your mail carrier hits the same couple hundred houses on the identical route every day. That beats 200 homeowners making 200 trips to the post office.
Meal delivery is a discrete business. No one else in your zip code is ordering spaghetti Bolognese from Trattoria Pastaria at 6:30 on a Tuesday evening. Whether the Uber Eats guy drives to the restaurant or you do, it’s the same (except the food is hotter if you do it yourself). There is no way to string that discrete delivery into an efficient, cost-effective route. To that point, old-school pizza joints average about 2 deliveries an hour and their drivers start at the restaurant. Can a free-floating DoorDasher do more than two an hour?
In short, Mount Everest is scalable, meal-delivery companies are not.
This claim of eventual profitability calls to mind the very old joke about the jeweler who sold his diamonds below cost, losing a little on each sale. “I make it up in volume,” he said. He didn’t and neither will the meal-delivery companies.
Let’s get specific. DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats all deliver for McDonald’s. According to that most reliable of all sources, the internet, they charge about $5 to deliver your burger and fries. And it takes about 30 minutes from the time you order to delivery. This means that, like pizza, the driver can do about two trips an hour. This is a truly great service for the consumer too stoned to get his own milkshake at midnight.
But there is no way, no way, in the world this can be profitable for the meal-delivery companies (or the restaurants if they do it themselves). Ten bucks an hour won’t even pay for the driver’s gas and minimum wage, let alone his incidental car costs. What’s left for DoorDash on ten bucks an hour? Nothing.
Consistent with this column’s reputation for highly thorough investigative journalism, I figured what the hell and ordered home delivery from a local restaurant Saturday night. DoorDash delivered the correct order hot within 30 minutes of ordering at a cost to me of 99 cents. Yes. 99 cents. As a consumer, I couldn’t have been more pleased. If I were a DoorDash investor, maybe not so much; somebody’s losing big here.
The driver told me he does ok thanks to tips. He added that he did better as a straight-up Uber driver (which, by the way, ain’t that great), but he couldn’t stand the drama: people throwing up in his car, the fighting, drinking and taking drugs while he was driving.
But sooner or later, Wall Street and the VCs will tire of handing over free money to these guys. They will insist they turn a profit, that they charge a fair price to make that spaghetti run.
Who’s going to pay for it? Everyone has a different number for the last-mile cost, but let’s say it’s twenty bucks if you throw in a reasonable profit. The 99 percent aren’t going to pay $20 extra for a $15 pizza or even a $50 fettuccine Alfredo. The lazy 1 percent would, but oops — bad business model — they’re only 1 percent of the population.
So, stick the restaurants with the delivery cost? Good luck, they’re already on life support. Being in the retail business means that — just like your children — you hear from your tenants whenever they have problems. And we’re hearing from our restaurants. They’re fighting to adapt to minimum wage hikes and cost increases in a highly competitive environment. Our restaurant tenants are scattered throughout Northern California’s more affluent towns; if they’re struggling — and they are — everyone is struggling.
Virtually free meal-delivery is yet another concept out of Silicon Valley that is: a) great for consumers (as are WeWork, Uber and Lyft); b) guaranteed to never make a profit (as are WeWork, Uber and Lyft); and c) proof that the smartest guys in the room are no smarter than the rest of us. By John E. McNellis, for The Registry.
Same flaw as WeWork …. in an economic downturn, these businesses get clobbered. First, those expensive meals from restaurants are the first thing to go when the family starts to worry about its monthly budget. And, even if they stay, the tips and fees paid to these delivery services can go in exchange for driving yourself to go pick up the food and get it home quicker and hotter.
As we watch the goods-based economy start to turn down, now is definitely not the time to invest in businesses that will be clobbered by any weakening in the economy.
Good article, as it happens, the intrepid Ken Loach came out of retirement at the ripe age of 83 and made ‘Sorry We Missed You’: “Hoping that self-employment through gig economy can solve their financial woes, a hard-up UK delivery driver and his wife struggling to raise a family end up trapped in the vicious circle of this modern-day form of labour exploitation.”
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt8359816/
A biting indictment on what is essentially modern day slavery. Caught it at a film festival a few months ago, but it’s now it wide release, Highly recommend.
As bad as it is in the UK it’s even worse in the US because of the difficulty independent contractors have getting and/or affording health insurance.
Mr. McNellis, I fully agree. Doordash & Grubhub will never make any money for the reasons you’ve outlined.
But I wonder about grocery delivery? Companies like Peapod have been around for at least a decade and are still alive. I like to use them when the weather is bad so I don’t have to schlep groceries in the snow. Grocery stores are offering their own delivery service as well. I’m happy to pay the $5.00 delivery fee and a nice tip for the driver, but I’m wondering how they are doing it in a notoriously low margin business.
Another problem emerging…
If you want to sell your junk through an auction, they are now being much more specific to extremely fine high end products due to the volume of people with stuff to sell.
Internet is packed full of people trying to get rid of stuff.
And their international investors who are also invested in their overseas equivalents will tell you that “labor is cheap, so it makes sense to charge $3.5 for something that costs $7 in store, pay the drivers $1.05 for the trip”.
But its ok, I’m sure these companies can create some patents and use them as collateral to take out loans from JPM to offload to some other yield seeking investor in the EU or japan who figures 0% coupon junk tranche in the eurobond clo they’re financing is much better than the -0.x% coupon “safe” asset they’re holding.
No quibbles about the article.
I would just note that the restaurant food delivery business isn’t just about delivering food.
It also encompasses advertising for restaurants (search order in the 10 or less spots visible on the first page of the order app), plus data collection on the users.
Basic economics are absolutely crap, agreed.
What’s really ironic is that so-called financial journalists seemed to be utterly hoodwinked: they’re still saying Uber Eats is additive to Uber’s people transport, because they both involve driving.
Ugh.
Pack a Barbecue in the trunk and sell hotdogs hot to your door…
Any other meat, you might get mugged.
Traditionally in my country certain food delivery services always were about more than just food delivery, pizza delivery comes to mind but there are others.
The drugs industry must love the countless delivery drivers that are on the road all day delivering small packages to private customers; drivers who love to make some extra money because they are underpaid. And the customers probably like it too, just like in those pizza days – no need to get out on the street for your daily dosage. Probably only a matter of time until you can officially order your cannabis, XTC pills etc. together with the fast food thanks to the latest high tech innovations (are these companies already investing in cannabis stocks etc.?).
“Throwing billions of dollars at these losers is a recessionary harbinger.”
Even more of a harbinger of things to come is that these businesses are apparently the best we can come up with in our ‘post-industrial’ society – companies losing money delivering [mostly] unhealthy food to people already too fat and/or lazy to collect or – heaven forbid – prepare it for themselves…
I watched a video recently about bitcoin. Presenter suggests that bitcoin type apps will replace services like Uber. That the bitcoin app will eliminate the middle man because it will allow consumers to search for providers (drivers) directly. Interesting to see if it plays out.
There’s a reason all these big tech companies like FB, GOOG, AAPL are trying to get into fintech.
Hurry up food Drones! Cars and workers soon to be obsolete but, still can’t top the world’s oldest profession.
I don’t know about that…I foresee a whole legion of robots dominating the sex-working field.
\\\
During the Nurnberg trials, the questionn was asked can a man justify his actions by stating that “it was his assigned duty and job”. The answer was “no”, and that every man carries individual responsability for his actions. You ask what this has to do with Uber…Well, when the pension funds take over the stocks, and they obliterate the savings and pensions of millions – willingly and knowingly selling them junk, they will all say “Everyne did it!” and “It was our job.” and “We knew it was bad, but not that bad.” etc. Because don’t forget, somebody needs to pay the tab, and barman is about to make the last call.
\\\
The worst part is that the ones who lead are percieved as the smartest and brightest the US has. Ivy league, topnotch managers and engineers, classy knowitall guru visionaries that always have an answer at hand…All of them a joke, with a few exceptions.
\\\
“…wouldn’t the Valley be wise to pick another moniker for its wannabe superstars?”
I suggest the American turkey would be the most appropriate. California “vulture” capitalists (VCs) might disagree.
I’m not familiar with the US food delivery services, but what I hear from similar services in my country makes me think they are a racket, an attempt at monopolizing the food market and an environmental disaster that should be outlawed ASAP.
First of all get Millennials, younger customers and too busy parents hooked on easy ordering of all their food/snacks from their phone, using billions of free money (thank you FED, ECB and countless government “tech innovation subsidies”) and while you are loosing money make sure that many small businesses producing fast food etc. sign up with initially a very small fee for participating (after all, the more money you loose the better your business looks). Then increase the fee every year while the customer base is growing so that after five years or so these companies spend 1/3 of their turnover (not their profit!) on platform fees but cannot afford not to participate out of fear that their turnover will go into freefall. It’s an extremely unpleasant business model, like most that comes out of Silly Con Valley. Oh yes, while some people and even some politicians think we should do something about the addiction to fast junk food these companies make it even easier to eat junk all day and get addicted – it never was easier!!
Apart from that, these services are an environmental disaster. In my area, traffic movements due to food delivery have increased tremendously in just a few years. Streets that were quiet all day (except for early morning and late afternoon) are now crowded much of the day with careless and clueless delivery drivers, if only because often the customers are not (yet) at home to take delivery so they have to try again later.
It’s also an environmental disaster because of the packaging. In the local parks the amount of fast food litter has exploded in a few years with sometimes over 90% of it originating from Dutch delivery services like Thuisbezorgd.nl, HelloFresh etc. Apparently the young generation (you know, those people who protest against climate change and other environmental problems) love ordering their fast food online, take it to the park and then throw away the record amount of packaging all them even if there are garbage cans one meter away. At the same time some of the marketing people from these companies are screaming in the media how great their company is for the planet because e.g. they are going to replace plastic straws with paper ones (and ignore the other 99% of the garbage they are producing).
Thanks again for helping destroy the planet, Silly Con Valley :(