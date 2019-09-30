Silicon Valley Is Slowing, Whether for a Quick Breather or Extended Time-Out, I Have No Idea (Guessing the Latter)

Strongest argument in favor of an air-walking economy is WeWork, Uber, Lyft, and other unicorns destined to never make a dime. Throwing billions of dollars at these losers is a recessionary harbinger.
By John E. McNellis, Principal at McNellis Partners, for The Registry:
It is a well-established law of cartoon physics that characters may walk on air as long they are unaware of doing so. Once Bugs Bunny realizes he’s airborne, however, gravity reasserts itself, and he plummets to earth. Is today’s economy Wile E. Coyote? Is it unconsciously aloft or, perhaps more interestingly, is it the reverse? Are we on stable ground that just feels like quicksand?
The strongest argument in favor of an air-walking economy is WeWork. Or Uber or Lyft or any of the other unicorns destined to never make a dime. Throwing billions of dollars at these losers is a recessionary harbinger, calling to mind Alan Greenspan’s “irrational exuberance” warning. (A warning the political Greenspan failed to heed himself). I decided I was finished trashing WeWork last year, but the Wall Street geniuses and the business press are at it again and once again wrong about the company.
Yes, Adam Neumann has a presidential sense of conflicts of interest. Ah hell, let’s face it, he’s an outright thief. #WeWorkOverInvestors. But today’s juicy narrative — ditch the tawdry Neumann and cut costs — misses the point: WeWork should never go public. It is a flawed concept. Jesus—or even Warren Buffet—could run the company, and it would still fail. For details, see my July 2015 essay, “WeWork until WeDon’t.”
Other recessionary indicators? The near universal belief that the economy is too good to last, that our expansion is already deep into extra-innings. The graybeards seeking the cloud in the silver lining see a bevy of black swans: the trade war with China, Russia’s antics, flare-ups with North Korea and Iran. And now Ukraine and impeachment. Toss these fears and anxieties together and, perhaps like life itself, you can spontaneously create a downturn. After all, paraphrasing that famous philosopher, Yogi Berra: “Ninety percent of a recession is half mental.”
Another? Wretched excess worthy of Marie Antoinette. Marie would feel right at home in the Bay Area. Selby’s, a new restaurant that skirts Silicon Valley, sells a burger for $50. Klatch Coffee in San Francisco sells a cup of coffee for $100. Yes, $100 for a cup of coffee.
Some would say if you can’t see the recession from here, you’re not looking hard enough.
The counter is: WTF? A recession? Are you crazy? Unemployment is near an all-time low, the stock market is flirting with an all-time high, job growth remains strong, wages are rising across all economic strata and try naming a major American city that isn’t beset by construction cranes.
The real estate industry holds these diametrically-opposed opinions. I attended the ULI’s annual fall meeting last week in Washington, D.C. When asked to rate its businesses on a 1-10 scale (1 being the Great Depression), a sampling of fifty-odd developers from across the country averaged a 7. What struck me about this informal poll, however, was how often the more seasoned developers undercut their 7’s by responding, “We’re a 7 on our way to a 4.” The downturn elephant was quietly grazing in the room.
There is no telling how the national real estate market is because…there is no national real estate market. Every state, city and town is different, each subject to its own challenges and opportunities.
For what it’s worth, here’s a loafers-on-the-ground glimpse of Silicon Valley: A gifted mortgage broker says the Valley’s for-sale housing market has seized up, its volume way off from what it was in the spring. Why? “The Chinese are gone, and the investors are sitting on their hands. They smell blood in the water, sure prices are coming way down. The only ones buying are people who actually need a house.”
Ruing a normal housing market is laughable, but it hasn’t been seen in Palo Alto since 2009.
Another high-end residential sales broker said, “The market just disappeared the last sixty days. We’re in a mini-recession.” He did think, however, it would return in the spring.
Two project managers of new large-scale apartment projects both admitted they are only achieving their pro-forma rents by giving away significant free rent on signing. And I can tell you first-hand that our office leasing market has cooled.
The great Valley is slowing, but whether for a quick breather or an extended time-out, I have no idea (guessing the latter). But truth be told, I shouldn’t be opining about a countrywide recession at all. Why? Because, when one is standing in the middle of a burning field, the whole world looks like it’s on fire.
My world—retail—has been in a recession since at least 2009, perhaps longer. Not a depression. Not an Armageddon. But a recession. A recession born, not of runaway fears and emotions, but of overbuilding, e-commerce and operating cost increases. That said, one can thrive in a recession — think mammals scurrying beneath choking dinosaurs: We’re under construction with three retail projects and buying a fourth. By John E. McNellis, for The Registry.
Well, it appears that WeWork appears to have been a scam from the beginning, certainly isn’t a “tech firm”, and its failure sooner rather than later is a function of its owners hubris more than anything else. And I don’t see the tech in a lot of the “tech” firms. FaceTime and twitter are advertising companies, Dorsey and Zuckerberg are the modern equivalent of Darrin and Larry on the old Bewitched TV series. Amazon is an updated Sears, but the business plan is over 100 years old. And Google’s cloud business might label them as a tech company, but really they probably buy all the tech.
So the Intels, Apples, AMDs, router and chip manufacturers, the real “tech” companies how are they doing? My guess is not so good. And the future doesn’t look good. As the US restricts access to real US tech products to one of the largest populations on earth it is forcing China to prioritize developing Chinese second sources. The eventual competition for US mfrs doesn’t bode well for their bottom lines.
So I don’t know if a Silicon Valley recession is coming, but hard competitive times appear to be on the horizon.
No point in going to China now, all your secrets aren’t any longer:
https://www.chinalawblog.com/2019/09/chinas-new-cybersecurity-program-no-place-to-hide.html
Yellen bucks have found their place to die.
Billions and billions will be vaporized in WeWork Uber, Tesla, Chewy, etc.
Along with shacks next to a highway selling for $1.4 million.
Cheap and easy money always commits suicide.
I mostly agree with your comments but the true Elephant in the room is energy independence. That is a game changer. In the “modern” era, we have never been in this position before. With that said, I don’t invest in the unicorns. I like infrastructure which is very expensive or protected with nice margins.
I do believe it’s going to be longer term trouble in SV, but it will be different from the dot-bomb crash, and I suspect that the non-coastal areas won’t be hurt as much (like the Texas oil crash in the 1980’s or defense layoffs in the early 1990’s didn’t have wide national impact)
In 1999, just about everybody in SV was booming: internet, server (Sun et al), router (Cisco et al), optical (JDSU et al), storage, test equipment (Agilent), and more. This tech bubble seems restricted to a much smaller group of companies (cloud startups, social media companies, and money losing unicorns claiming to apply tech to non-tech areas, and AI/self-driving).
This We-IPO disaster seems like a defining moment. Take the current housing market, add a whole lot of new inventory coming soon, add a few major layoffs and bankruptcies, and a change in optimism and the result will be a big change in the real estate market.
Informative article vividly written.
$50 burgers and $100 cups of coffee.
Going into the peak in March 2000, the WSJ had a story about young brokers enjoying $1,000 bottles of bubbly.
The bull market that blew out in 1968 included a sensational “new issue” market as we called “IPOs” then.
At one incredible lunch, 3 of us went out run up a $1,000 tab. We needed the help of three others.
And then most of it goes away.
For what it’s worth, a few months ago an upscale furniture store in my area had its going out of business sale. A few weeks after the closing date, I actually saw the store closed and their windows covered. This past weekend I saw the store was open so I went in to ask what happened. The girl at the register told me they were able to renegotiate their lease.
This is a very nice store in a very nice mall that was dying. Obviously the management got a clue and figured out their asking rents were too high. It’s too bad they didn’t figure this out before a third of their nice stores closed. It’s not the internet that’s killing brick and mortar.
To your WTF counterpoint, people often throw around low unemployment as the evidence is that a recession is far off. But look at the FRED data. When unemployment does increase, it doesn’t show any warning signs. One day things are hunky dory, then the next day unemployment rates are going vertical. It happens over and over again. So, when it happens this time, why would it be different?
Nice article. I’ve been enjoying your contributions to WS
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/UNRATE
Good comment. Recessions (as opposed to financial depressions) are a change in sentiment. Prices, especially of real estate, start getting too high. Buying slows down. Banks see things slowing down and raise interest rates on small businesses, and start taking fewer chances with new businesses. Without bank lending, there’s less money in the economy and retail starts slowing. The media keeps hyping. But business owners start feeling a change. They slow hiring. Unemployment starts inching up. Then someone announces some significant cuts and everyone panics and cuts all at once. Suddenly, 2 million people are looking for jobs. Then the banks start calling in loans. the stock market dumps 30% and 5 million people are looking for jobs.
I watched Amazon.com grow in price. I did not see any earnings and decided not to invest. After years of revenue growth and no earnings, they started to produce earnings. By that time the stock seemed to be overpriced. I do not expect it to become a value stock anytime soon.
I own shares in an S&P 500 index fund, thus I own some Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway and other impressive name companies. That made me feel good on days when the market goes up. It pays a dividend higher than negative yielding Swiss bonds that are supposed to be “safe.”