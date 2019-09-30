US Dollar Status as Global Reserve Currency Slides

Chinese Renminbi struggles forward in slow micro-steps.
If the US dollar loses its hegemony as a global reserve currency, it would be a sea change globally, and specifically for the US economy. Today, we got the next installment in that saga, via the IMF’s quarterly COFER data on foreign exchange reserves.
Total global foreign exchange reserves in all currencies ticked up 1.1% from the first quarter, to $11.7 trillion. US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves rose only 0.7% to $6.79 trillion, and their share of total global foreign exchange reserves fell to 61.63%, down from 61.86% in the prior quarter. And this has been going on for years in baby steps:
The US dollar’s share of global reserve currency declines when central banks other than the Fed proportionately reduce their dollar-denominated assets and add assets denominated in other currencies.
Compared to the mega-moves in the 1970s, the recent moves have been muted. Nevertheless, the current share of USD-denominated foreign exchange reserves of 61.63% is the lowest since the year-end in 2013. The bump in 2014, 2015, and 2016 has now been unwound:
These US-dollar-denominated exchange reserves are US Treasury securities, US corporate bonds, and other financial assets that central banks other than the Fed are holding in their foreign exchange reserves. The Fed’s own holdings of Treasury securities and Mortgage-Backed Securities are not included in “foreign exchange reserves.”
However, the Fed’s holdings of foreign-currency denominated assets are included in the other currencies. Unlike some other central banks, the Fed holds just a smidgen in foreign currency assets – currently $20.6 billion worth, compared to, for example, China’s $3.1 trillion in foreign exchange reserves.
Euro fails to dethrone dollar.
The euro has been replacing in phases the national currencies of EU member states, starting with five currencies, which included the Deutsche mark, a major reserve currency at its time, but way below the dollar. A huge amount of optimism was attached to the euro when it arrived. The predecessor currency assets converted into euro assets, but central banks then piled on additional euro assets. During the early phases, the dollar’s share dropped from 71.5% in 2001 to 66.5% in 2002.
Today, if the 19 member states in the Eurozone were one country, it would be the largest economy in the world. Combining these European currencies into one currency gave rise to the hope in the early days of ending the dollar hegemony. The goal was for the euro to achieve parity with the dollar. These hopes were brutally derailed by the euro sovereign debt crisis, and the euro got stuck at a share of around 20% — 20.3% in the second quarter 2019.
The Chinese renminbi grows but barely registers.
Since its inclusion in the IMF’s currency basket – the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) – in October 2016, the Chinese renminbi has been officially a global reserve currency. But the patience of folks who’re hoping that the renminbi would quickly knock the dollar off its perch continues to be severely tested: In the second quarter, the share of the renminbi ticked up a smidgen to a record but tiny share of 1.97%.
In the overall scheme of things
The chart below shows the dollar’s slowly declining but still hegemonic share of foreign exchange reserves, the euro’s essentially flat share, and the other reserve currencies’ comparatively tiny share. The renminbi (RMB) is the short red line near the very bottom:
To shed some light on the tangle of currencies at the bottom of the chart above, it’s useful to look at them without the US dollar and the euro overshadowing the neighborhood:
Three observations:
- The yen’s share rose from around 3.5% in 2015 to 5.4% currently, blowing past the pound sterling (GBP).
- The renminbi’s share rose from 1.07% in 2016 to 1.97% currently. While still a tiny share for the currency of the second largest economy in the world, it has nearly doubled in three years, surpassing the Australian dollar and the Canadian dollar.
- The share of “other currencies” plunged in 2016, with the arrival of the renminbi. Before the renminbi was an official reserve currency, it was already held as a reserve currency, but the IMF listed it among “other currencies.” Those two were split in 2016.
Not every central bank discloses to the IMF how its foreign exchange reserves are “allocated” among currencies. But the disclosures are growing. In 2014, only 59% of the foreign exchange reserves had been “allocated” to specific currencies. By Q2 2019, allocated reserves reached 94% of total reserves.
Reserve currency and trade deficits.
The US has the largest trade deficit in the world. And it has the dominant reserve currency. So there has been the theory that the US, in order to have “the” global reserve currency, “must have” a large trade deficit with the rest of the world. But this “must have” is disproven by the euro, the second largest reserve currency, and the yen, the third largest reserve currency: their economies have large trade surpluses with the rest of the world.
The relationship is the other way around: The US dollar being the largest reserve currency (and the largest international funding currency) permits the US to easily fund its trade deficits. The reserve currency status of the dollar has enabled policies by the US government and actions by Corporate America that ultimately have led to the huge trade deficits that took off three decades ago and have continued to balloon.
One wonders whether a BitCoin-type reserve currency would be possible. With adequate security, it would seem a neutral solution – where no one country could so easily use its leverage as the Reserve Currency to gin advantages.
RepubAnon,
But wait… there are now over 2,300 different cryptocurrencies, and new ones are being added every day. In a few years, there will be 10,000 of cryptocurrencies. Why limit yourself to just one? Why not just create millions of cryptocurrencies to be held by central banks as foreign exchange reserves? Imagine what my charts above would look like with millions of cryptocurrencies on them. It would be nirvana!
BINGO,
2300 crypto’s and 99.99% are mirror copy’s of the mother bitcoin, meaning that once bitcoin can be cracked by poor child in India, then the entire crypto universe comes down.
I for long have wanted to see various crypto’s use various algos, but there has always been a guided hand keeping all these ‘clones’ corralled, the only one that is slightly different is MONERO, and that is said to have known NSA fingerprints, and questionable security because of the picks used in selecting the elliptic-curves.
I think crypto is brilliant idea, but it needs to come from the real anarchist community, or some trusted party that’s not GOV, and not INTEL, and NOT army, …
Today some +90% of bitcoin and clones is harvested by the Chinese, they own the mining, and they sell the mining hardware, much of the crypto is held by BABA&co in names like ant, Jack Ma just got appointed chairman of Tech for CP ( communist party ) making him second most powerful person in China, but also in control of most of the NSA crypto, then again most already understand that the origins of the original bitcoin 1997 white-paper came from BIS, and published by NSA.
It would be quite cute indeed on the big picture if BITCOIN is adopted, yet owned by Chinese, yet engineered by BIS ( who work closely with China since 1940’s ).
This would answer the rhetorical question here of Wolf, how doe China become reserve??
Well if crypto did become reserve, then China would hold +90%.
The funny thing is China would HOLD monopoly, but the NSA-BIS would hold the leash, so then you question what is real ownership?
Sort of like all of US holding US-Dollars what are we really holding? Nothing
Wolf, regarding the possible plethora of cryptos in chart form ..
I think you’ve just described a Jackson Pollock painting !
Good one on evaluating JP as an “artist”.
There was a late 50s or early 60s James Garner movie with Chill Wills that sent up the junk modern art rackets.
My faith in crytocurrencies is the same as the coins that I collect in video games, absolutely worthless.
Will not get suckered into the if it isn’t solid, it doesn’t exist.
An extended power failure, EM pulse or hacking…
They say it is impossible but anything on a computer can be hacked or manipulated if you know how.
Kyle Bass had two interesting recent interviews on China. His thesis is that they desperately need dollars to purchase the raw inputs to their economy, but these dollars are increasingly difficult to procure as their balance of trade falls due to the post-2015 rebound in energy prices, massive increase in energy use (+45% in 4 years), and now tariffs cutting into the surplus. Meanwhile, no one wants their RMB – so the dollars are a must-have and thus Kyle expects them to devalue further. Presumably this devaluation would further reduce its desirability as a reserve currency.
This all comes with the asterisk that he’s changed his mind on the widowmaker trade after years of being wrong.
The simple fact which is endlessly avoided in the MSM is that for the dollar to remain the world reserve currency, either the US has to run massive trade deficits or it has to invest massively overseas. There is no other way for huge amounts of dollars and dollar-denominated assets to circulate as widely as they do so they can be held in reserve by other nations and foreign institutions. The real question is, who benefits from this system, and how widely is that benefit distributed in American society? I think that the answer is complex and confusing, so it is basically ignored.
why is the answer confusing? if there are net financial inflows to the US, all Americans benefit if those assets are invested productively (in new capital assets that generate a return higher than the original investment, because the economy grows and there are more jobs and tax revenues to the government, etc), and if they are invested unproductively in asset price bubbles (ie stock and housing markets), then the winners are the previous holders of assets, and the losers are the foreign buyers who end up overpaying as well as all Americans who are affected from the fallout when bubble bursts (see: 2008). yes people do avoid talking about this, but it’s not complicated. the only question is to what extent is foreign capital invested productively, and I think it’s clear the answer is, mostly it isnt, because it’s money seeking a relatively safe haven, not money noticing a genuine investment opportunity
The name “Foreign Exchange Reserves” is the common name, but it is such a confusing misnomer. It really means “Central bank reserve balances that are owned by foreign banks and governments”.
To clarify: The US Fed holds USD-denominated reserves owned by domestic banks and the US Treasury. It also holds USD-denominated reserves owned by foreign banks and foreign governments. Central banks of other countries operate in the same manner.
Additionally, some substantial amount of currency (“paper money”, dollar bills, euro bills, what have you) is in foreign hands. This is especially true for USD, and the amount of such foreign-held USD currency has increased rapidly, especially in the last 10 years. Part of the reason is all the unjust economic sanctions that the US Government imposes, starting with refusing many countries the ability to settle trades in USD, a settlement that always depends on said country being able to hold reserves at the NY Fed. As a result of the sanctions, many countries must settle their USD trades in alternative manners. The settlement often takes the form of transferring claims on parts of bales of USD $100 bills held in foreign vaults. Or outright transfer of stacks of dollar bills. The USG is also not beyond outright confiscation of foreign-owned reserve balances as has happened to Venezuela.
Back to the main topic: One of the main reasons the rest of the world wants to get away from the USD as the main reserve (payment) currency is that they do not want their ability to trade to be controlled by the US government.
NARmageddon,
It seems you’re throwing assets and liabilities all into one pot. For example, US paper dollars are a liability on the Fed’s balance sheet (“currency in circulation”). But if the Fed held paper euros (I doubt it), it would be an asset on the Fed’s balance sheet.
The reserves from the banks that the Fed holds are liabilities on the Fed’s balance sheet (cash that it owes the banks). But they’re assets on the banks’ books.
Foreign exchange reserves are assets, not liabilities, on the central bank balance sheets.
>>Foreign exchange reserves are assets, not liabilities, on the central bank balance sheets.
Aha, I think I understand what the sticky point is. You think of the foreign exchange reserves of country X with respect to country Y as being held as an asset at the Central Bank of country X. I say they exist as a foreign-owned reserve balance at the Central Bank of country Y.
In some philosophical sense you might be able to argue both ways. BUT, in practice, country Y will not let country X settle payments in currency X with third country Z without clearing it through the country Y central bank. Moreover, country Z would be foolish to accept any other arrangement, as it would exposing itself to possible fraud. Therefore I think it is more sensible to think of foreign reserves of X in Y as residing in foreign country Y(*).
So I think we are probably in agreement.
(*) Case in point, as relates to Gold reserves, Germany has been repatriating physical gold reserves from the US in recent years. If the gold already was in Germany, no repatriation (shipment) of gold would be necessary. Debt-based foreign exchange reserves should work the same way: The reserve balance is held in the country of issue for the specific foreign currency in question.
Last time I was in Europe I was paying about $1.25 for a Euro. I’m going to Europe next month, I should be paying $1.10.
Dollar seems plenty to strong to me. But what do I know?
RepubAnon,
the new reserve is the same as the old reserve. Its gold.
As for the article, im still not convinced the yen and the euro are proof positive. Maybe its emphasis on the world reserve currency that demands a trade deficit? If everytime you print money, some foreigner is willing to give you stuff so they can hoard your money…. Well what do you thinks gonna happen? Imblances thats what.
The yen, even at #3 is still pretty minor and the euro is a unique currency in that it isnt tied to a nation and doesn’t have any employment mandate. So it can drag greece along without changing course politically. It seems impossible (to me at least) not to have a conflict between foreign and domestic monetary policy when the whole world saves in your debt. The rest of the world sends you stuff, you give that to your people to buy support. Why make your people pay those debts through work when you can print? The politics are too strong.
When the dollar finally breaks the world won’t allow such a lopsided system to happen again.
Oil ….Oil ….Oil , denominated in treasuries is the key stone. Also there is this silly notion that a “basket” of currencies collectively could be a substitute for the de-throned King Dollar in the future. This would be a nightmare. A gold back fractional trade note for international settlements is the only stable workable alternative. I believe this is why the CB’s of the world are increasing their gold reserves. Domestically buying a quality repairable product will be in our future and landfills for waste will not fill up as quick. We will have to re-industrialize to some degree. We will be a better country for it ,including the environment. King Dollar could hang around longer if our government would quit using it as a weapon. George Kennedy described Luke in the movie Cool Hand Luke as a “natural born earth shaker”. It will take a natural born earth shaker President to guide our country thru this change. Donald J Trump is what change looks like. Change IS A BITCH.
I wonder how much of the downward trend in USD usage relates to the fall in oil prices from 2014? With Oil exchanged or traded in USD’s, the fall in oil prices since 2014 and therefore subsequent reduction of USD’s needed to trade that commodity may explain some of this downward trend?