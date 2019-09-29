THE WOLF STREET REPORT: IPOs Crash & Burn, Debris Hits Housing, Office Markets

Signs are now all over Silicon Valley and San Francisco (14 minutes).
Feels and looks similar to Dot Com crash with millions of small investors that lost most of their investments and forced to sell their homes to pay off their debts. Year 2000 passed and most of the cobalt programmers were out of jobs within a year or so..
Intuition tells me the IPOs will be a similar story but how fast will the air bubble pop?
This time though it will be the big funds and ultra HNW investors who will take the hit on losses, alongside employees of these start ups. Most retail investors did not get access to these Pre-IPO investment “opportunities”. But there will be layoffs and if there are more than new jobs created, people will be migrating out from high rent markets or taking in roommates.
If you mean the venerable computer programming language COBOL (not ‘cobalt’), it’s demise has been greatly exaggerated:
I see a lot of couples pushing their strollers around cow hollow and the marina. Way more than I ever saw when I was growing up around here. Probably only sticking around for the big score on their employee stock options. If that looks unlikely to materialize, think the high rents and psycho vagrants will tempt them to stay?
FinePrintGuy,
Millennials starting families. It’s the largest generation ever. And they’re starting families, even in San Francisco.
There are lots of big immediate problems surfacing for stock and RE markets. S&P profits are in their 3rd quarter of decline. IPOs are fizzling out. We’re heading into October with record high valuations and huge divergences. Exploding federal deficit.
All kinds of investors buy unicorn & other IPOs. Some have to (funds that follow certain industries & indices), but I suspect a large component of the retail investors are millennials: inexperienced, not wealthy & (like most but not all retail investors) not exactly financially savvy.
The dot.com/unicorn play has always struck me as grossly inexperienced, crowd-following, true believers trying to beat the venture capitalists. Perhaps this crowd is either running out of money or running out of belief.
An $80B valuation for a normal profit making taxi company would be beyond crazy; I don’t even have words for UBER, an $80B money-burning taxi company (people pay UBER for rides, not technology) that loses almost as much as it takes in as revenue. WeWork is running essentially the same con: it’s a real estate company that gives away craft beer, not a technology company.
Chalk me up as a never-was-a-believer.
Thank you Wolf for the excellent reporting. My YouTube and Google recommendations have been really bad lately. very glad to be here.
I said to one of my developer customers last week, “what’s the matter, markets still not red hot?” Developer said, “the building [brand new condos] is half empty. Days of hot selling are long gone” then after a pause added, “this citys a $#!thole”
Property management companies are gonna start folding soon. Developers are gonna run away from lawsuits. Underwater buyers are gonna be at city hall lobbying for re-zoning. As. per. usual.
But this last building boom was giNORmous. Its a different city than it was ten years ago. What are we going to do with these awful structures? Just tear them down? Poorly built, impossible to maintain, unrealistic, overpriced. The condo / apartment makers are desperate to finish these things and sell them asap. Too bad the last one i was in, was just about finished except the closets weren’t wide enough to fit a standard coat hanger. Literally! An agent was showing me and i was about to burst out laughing but the look on her face was not one of mirth. She was actually about to cry. Another one i was in smelled, no REEKED of garbage because an on-the-fly change of plans put the garbage area for 50 or 60 units right off the foyer. Another ones floorplan has so many firecode conflicts that essentially the doors have to be left unlocked while they sue the architect. I could go on and on. There is a lot of anxiety. New buildings aren’t supposed to have these types of systemic problems. I guess my point is that tech and finance and chinese money built this junk and when those sources of funding dry up some of this real estate may fall pretty far. Because really, whos looking for a good deal on garbage?
To afford a median price house in SF required an income of $ 350,000 .
The Palo Alto market disappeared in the last 60 days? I guess this 3-bedroom on 8,000sq/ft lot isn’t going to get the $5 million asking price… http://deleonrealty.com/property/650-santa-rita-avenue-palo-alto/ I’ll believe there is a slowdown when houses like this sit for a while and go for much lower than asking.
Zillow sez that this house at the peak in June 2018 was worth $6.1 million. And now it’s listed for $5 million. There is a chart of this house’s Zestimate history (scroll down)
https://www.zillow.com/homes/650-Santa-Rita-Avenue,-Palo-Alto_rb/19496365_zpid/
The idea being that if you price it low enough compared to where it was last year, it will sell.