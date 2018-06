Here is my cheat-sheet for the long-term corporate credit ratings that the three major US rating agencies Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s, and Fitch use and how they fit into major categories. The red line divides “investment grade” (above the line) from what is often called “speculative,” “below investment grade,” “high yield,” or lovingly, “junk.” The scale goes from very low-risk AAA at the top to very high risk, and finally “default” at the bottom.