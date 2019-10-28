“Run on the Fund”: The Big Risk of Bond Mutual Funds. What to Look For and What to Do

“First-Mover Advantage” in a “Liquidity Mismatch”: How slow-poke investors in conservative-sounding mutual funds can get their faces ripped off.
When it comes to conservative-sounding open-end mutual funds, particularly those invested in bonds, loans, thinly traded stocks, real estate, and the like, “first-mover advantage” means: When there are signs of trouble, get out early. Because if you don’t, you can get your face ripped off.
“First Mover Advantage” is known, which is part of the problem.
Astute fund investors know about the first-mover advantage. So they keep an eye on the markets, and when they see stress in the asset class that the open-end mutual fund is invested in, they pay close attention. And when the first warning signs appear in the fund itself, they get out of the fund. “Open-end” mutual funds are those where investors can on a daily basis buy shares from, or sell shares to the fund sponsor to get into or out of the fund.
“The liquidity mismatch.”
But when investors sell shares back to the fund, the fund has to sell some of its assets to meet those redemptions. This is not a problem when these assets are very liquid, such as large-cap stocks. But when these assets are bonds, loans, or real estate, that cannot be easily sold within hours – it may take days or weeks for some of them – then there is a mismatch in liquidity between what the mutual fund offers to its investors (daily liquidity) and what the fund holds (largely illiquid assets that are difficult to sell quickly without a punitive discount).
This “liquidity mismatch” is also what makes banks risky, and why bank deposits are insured. But mutual funds are not insured.
“A run on the fund.”
When enough investors worry about the fund getting in trouble and are trying to use the first-mover advantage by yanking their money out before all heck breaks loose, the open-end mutual fund faces a “run on the fund” and is forced to sell large amounts of illiquid assets to meet redemptions. But the only way to sell them quickly is to sell them at ever lower prices, and the longer investors stay in the fund, the more they lose.
How this played out in reality.
Many open-end bond mutual funds collapsed and were shuttered, with slow-poke investors getting their faces ripped off. Here is a big example of just how bad this can get.
Before the Financial Crisis, Schwab marketed a family of bond mutual funds – Schwab YieldPlus Select (SWYSX) and Schwab Yield Plus (SWYPX) – as conservative alternatives to money market funds, with just a tad higher yield. In 2005, the yield was about 5.5%, when the 10-year Treasury yield was between 4% and 5%. At the time, the fund had about $14 billion in assets, which was a lot of money back then.
The top 10 holdings, which is what investors could see listed, was the usual mix of Treasury securities and investment-grade corporate bonds, and some highly rated corporate paper. Beneath the skin, 45% of the funds’ holdings were mortgage backed securities (MBS), including many backed by subprime mortgages. Most of them were highly rated as well.
But smart investors in Schwab’s conservative-sounding open-end bond mutual fund kept their eyes on the markets. And when the tide turned in the housing market, they started paying attention, and then they saw that people were defaulting on mortgages, as home prices were dropping.
This was the first warning sign. These astute investors sold their shares of the fund back to Schwab and got their money out, after having earned the juicy yields for years. They had the “first-mover advantage” because what came after them turned into a nightmare for slow-poke investors.
The fund had to sell assets to meet these redemptions. It sold its most liquid assets first because it could sell them without losing money: Treasury securities. That was the fund’s cushion, and the fund burned through it.
When the redemptions continued, assets in the fund began to drop rapidly. This was the second warning sign.
It confirmed to investors that the fund was forced to sell assets because first-mover investors were cashing out. Seeing this, more investors got nervous and yanked their money out. Now the fund had to sell less-liquid assets, such as its best corporate bonds. But under pressure to sell, Schwab’s fund and other funds in a similar position drove down the price of those bonds, and as prices dropped, the Net Asset Value (NAV) of the fund began to drop sharply.
This was the third warning sign. And more investors figured out that this fund was stressed, and that they had better get out now. They sold their shares back to Schwab, which now had to sell even less-liquid assets and there were fewer buyers for them, as the whole market was beginning to get stressed. By that time, Schwab was experiencing a full-blown “run on the fund.”
And then something weird happened: As the Treasuries and other high-quality bonds had been sold, the MBS holdings began dominating the list of the top 10 holdings.
By that time, the mortgage crisis was in the media. The fund’s NAV was dropping every day. Folks who still held shares of this fund and looked at the top 10 holdings and knew what they were looking at got scared and sold their shares back to Schwab, and Schwab was finally forced to sell these MBS when the bottom was falling out of MBS market.
As mark-to-market fails, slow-pokes eat the losses of First Movers.
Bank-issued MBS in a stressed market were difficult to price on a daily basis because for some of the issues there were no trades in days or weeks. These holdings may not have been marked to market properly – and when the fund was forced to sell them at whatever it could get for them, namely cents on the dollar after Lehman had collapsed, there was a huge plunge from book value to the sold price.
But the first movers were paid based on the possibly pristine value at which these MBS were carried on the books of the fund at the time. The slow pokes were paid on the price the fund actually received from selling them. In other words, the first movers should have taken some of the loss of those MBS, but didn’t, and what should have been their losses ended up falling on the slow-pokes.
The fund size plunges.
From its $14 billion in assets in 2005, the fund dropped to $13 billion in May 2007, to $6.5 billion in January 2008, to $2.5 billion in March 2008, to $500 million in July 2008, to about $210 million in October 2009, by which time the fund had been shuttered.
Net Asset Value plunges, and there is no recovery.
First movers got all their money out. Investors that hung in there long enough lost between 40% and 50% of their principal that they had invested in this conservative sounding bond mutual fund.
Unlike the prices of stocks or bonds that investors hold outright, bond mutual funds that experience a run cannot recover because the fund is forced to sell the assets, and they’re gone, and when prices of those assets recover, someone else owns them and takes the gain. A run on the fund is a one-way event that is permanent loss to fund holders.
Lawyers get rich.
Over the following years, lawyers got rich in the ensuing waves of litigation. Schwab ended up settling countless individual investor lawsuits and class action lawsuits mostly for cents on the dollar. Actual payouts to aggrieved investors, after the lawyers got their cut, were minuscule.
Hedge funds et al. get rich.
Hedge funds and others that bought those distressed MBS for cents on the dollar from the Schwab fund when it was forced to sell them made a killing by selling them at face value to the Fed.
Other open-end mutual funds that did not experience a run on the fund survived the period more or less intact.
The risk is never priced into open-end bond or loan mutual funds.
The risk that an open-end fund with illiquid assets can collapse when it experiences a run is never priced in. This risk is a one-way catastrophic loss. But investors are not paid for taking this risk. Most fund investors shoulder this risk, thinking it doesn’t exist.
All major central banks have been warning about the risks posed by this type of liquidity mismatch, including the Fed, due to implications for financial stability. A run on the fund — if it is a broader occurrence as it was during the Financial Crisis, where funds were forced to sell large amounts of illiquid assets — can destroy prices of those bonds and loans. This explodes yields to where companies can no longer afford to borrow and as a result will have to default on their existing loans and bonds and then cannot meet payroll…
What smart investors do.
There are reasons to own open-end bond funds or loan funds. But smart investors that hold these funds don’t relax. They know they’re not being compensated for the risk of a run on the fund. They keep an eye on the market, and when the market for the assets in the fund gets shaky, they start paying close attention to the fund, and when they see the first feeble warning signs that a run on the fund might be happening, they grab the first-mover advantage while they still can and get the hell out.
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
I have generally reduced the complexity of my investments over time. Robert Shiller introduced me to a two class model in some of his writings. Basically a risk-on class such as SP500 index and risk-off class such as short term treasury fund. (SP500 expense 0.05% and bond fund 0.1%.) Both funds are going to be very liquid.
You can blend the two to get any risk level you want. You can estimate the duration of the stock index by dividing by the dividend yield which would give you around 50 years at current level. If your time horizon is 25 years you wouldn’t go too far wrong by blending the two to 50% risk on and 50% risk off to roughly give you a duration match of around 25 years.
Of course I don’t always practice what I preach. Right now I don’t want to loose money and am nearly all risk off.
Old-school,
The irony is that people who invested int the Schwab funds thought they were investing in a risk-off instrument – and lost half of their principal, unless they got out early.
Yep. There is a saying that more money has been lost reaching for yield than anything else. I recently looked up returns for t-bills, stocks, bonds, gold, inflation for last hundred years. For a 20 year run sometimes gold does better, sometimes stocks, sometimes bonds, but if you want to be sure you are going to have about the same amount of buying power in a year or two t-bills is the ticket. Well that is unless you live in a place where real estate is going up many times faster than inflation.
The problem with historic returns is that the recent (10-30 year) runup has been anything but historic, in my country especially for real estate where the stellar returns totally contradict the previous 400 year history. Does this mean RE is a good investment now? Many small investors seem to think so …
For t-bills in EU you are sure to loose money if you hold them to maturity (sometimes even without taking inflation into account) and the only way to win is to sell to a greater fool – which exists in the form of the ECB, but you never know if they keep buying everything. Many EU stock markets are still below their tops from 2000, with current low dividend yields (way below inflation) that means most stock investors lost money over the last 20 years. Common sense no longer works :(
My time horizon is less than 20 years so I like gold, but given the 5-6x gain over the last 15 years even that looks risky if you purchase now, in the sense that it could easily go down 50% if the tidal way of credit recedes.
People are playing roulette with other passengers in an airplane that went out of fuel.
Nobody has any idea on what is coming as descent is gradual. Everybody is smiling and winning.
The pilot does not care, he sees the mountain in front of him. But he has a parachute. He jumps… while hearing the laughter from the back.
Why do intelligent people do this?
Because the Fed will save everyone. lol
Given the horrors taking place in the repo market anything with counter party risk is a potential major problem in my view. Given the right catalyst the financial markets could be turned upside down in 24 hours meaning only the pros and very nimble footed have a chance to take the excellent advice from Wolf.
You always have to remember when investing that you most likely will be hit with a pearl harbor, 9 -11, severe natural calamity from time to time. Always have to be able to weather a 50% stock market hit. Got to be able to meet your needs without borrowing because banks take away the umbrella when it starts raining.
In general terms who are the guys who bought MBS at pennies on the dollar and collected face-value bailout money? Is there a way to get a piece of that action?
Sounds a little like the Auction Rate Securities. I was sold these by WF and was told they were liquid and safe. When they collapsed WF gave me my money back over time. Buyer beware!
Every once in a while I do the work to try to figure what Berkshire B shares are worth. There are several methods the easiest is to just multiply book times 1.3 realizing in a recession it will probably get marketed down 1.0 book and book will be somewhat less maybe 10% – 20%. Anyway 1.3 book gives you just over $200 per share.
Better method is to figure out what Buffet calls look through earnings and I found where someone had already done the work and I guess it looks total earnings is $31 billion, then divide by number of shares, convert to B shares and I think earnings to use was roughly $12.60 X PE of say 15 and you get about $190. Anyway that’s probably going to be where I start buying if it gets that low. Right now $210. It’s so large now you probably have to get it at a good price to hope to get 10% annual return over a business cycle. There are rolling 10 year returns on internet. If you had bought at in peak year your 10 year return would have been 4%, the last two years 10 year returns have been 10%. That’s pretty good considering he has been sitting on a pile of cash. Anyway hope I saved someone some time.
I noticed a strong increase in TV advertising in Netherlands for funds that invest in rental property in Germany lately, apparently mostly rental homes plus some commercial/office space, and suggesting easy 7-10% yearly returns. This is interesting as until recently Germany was the only EU country without a housing bubble (there are some local RE hotspots though like Frankfurt (ECB) and cities like Stuttgart (car manufacturing).
If these funds are advertising on TV it means they are expecting to draw in many small investors (it helps that rates on savings accounts are zero and the threat of negative rates is hovering over the market, or already real for those with significant savings). Will be interesting to see what happens with these funds when the RE market finally comes to its senses. I also read about RE investment funds from the US and Scandinavia that invest in rental properties (in the “free sector”, not social housing) in Netherlands, primarily because they can easily jack up the rents every year thanks to evil government policy. But I think this is more hedgefund or large investor money.
In my area many vacation homes have been build (you are not allowed to live there, officially) and sold mostly to foreign investors. The regional government cheered that the average price of a vacation home has now increased to 700.000 euro, that’s double the average home price which is already very high compared to income. Many recent vacation properties even cost 1.2- 1.5 million and sit empty all year, or they are used maybe 2 weeks in summer and that’s it. What’s the value, tax heaven, black money laundering, hiding from ECB confiscation??
The small coastal villages are swamped by big German SUV’s that seem to come their mainly to shop for more investment property ;( This cannot end well, although at some time in the far future I guess homes might become very cheap over here thanks to a flood of abandoned RE.
You are looking at one of the suckers who looked into German real estate. Real life yields were around 4.5% on good yielding properties ( such as healthcare oriented CRE) during Q2 2019, and you still had to pay taxes and fees. Yields right now are likely lower as prices have increased even further, and new construction is flooding the market as we speak.
Mind this direct ownership (through a German based company you own 100% of), not a fund.
Germany is going through the first widespread real estate bubble of her recent history. Some cities and their metropolitan areas, such as Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Munich, are completely nuts. Funny thing is that super-rich Augusburg is just as expensive as ever, no real change there.
Do these types of funds use the repo for their short term liquidity needs?