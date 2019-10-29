Tesla Discloses US Revenues Collapsed 39%. Americans Sour on its Cars, Pent-Up Demand Exhausted

This is a holy-cow moment.
This morning, Tesla filed its Form 10-Q quarterly earnings report with the SEC, a moment when no one was supposed to pay attention after the surprise quarterly profit that had caused such a hullabaloo last week. The 10-Q provides a pile of additional detail that Tesla is not required to disclose in its promo-laden earnings report that was primarily designed to downplay its first year-over-year revenue decline since the Financial Crisis.
But that revenue decline is a lot more nerve-wracking than what it looks like on the surface.
What Tesla disclosed last week:
Total revenues in the third quarter declined by 7.6% from Q3 last year, to $6.3 billion (earnings report), the first year-over-year decline since the Financial Crisis, composed of these elements:
- Automotive revenues plunged 12% to $5.4 billion.
- Energy and storage revenues ticked up less than 1% to $402 million.
- “Services and other” revenues jumped by 68% to $548 million.
This plunge in dollar-revenues from the vehicles it sells was caused by a 37% or 10,227-unit plunge in deliveries of its high-dollar Model S and Model X, to just 17,483 units; and a 42% or 23,638-units surge of its lower-dollar but still expensive Model 3.
Total deliveries of all models combined rose 16% year-over-year to 97,186 vehicles, but now heavily skewed toward the less expensive models, with the Model S and X looking at oblivion.
What Tesla disclosed today in its 10-Q:
When an automaker’s automotive revenues plunge 12% year-over-year, that’s catastrophic enough. But the details in today’s 10-Q filing of how that plunge was composed – or rather where it occurred – made it a lot more catastrophic: Revenues in the US, its largest market, collapsed.
I’m not using that word lightly. When revenues plunge 39%, it’s a collapse.
The collapse in revenues in the US was only partially offset by revenue growth in its other geographic markets. The list below shows revenues in Q3, all products and services combined, by geographic region, compared to Q3 2018:
- United States: -39% to $3.13 billion, from $5.13 billion
- China: +64% to $669 million, from $409 million
- Netherlands: +56% to $427 million, from $274 million
- Norway: +13% to $253 million, from $224 million
- “Other”: 133% to $1.83 billion, from $784 million
- Total Revenues: -8% to $6.30 billion, from $6.82 billion
For a company whose entire over-inflated stock-price story is based on hype about its endless massive growth, a revenue decline is the end of that story. But now we’re seeing a revenue collapse in its most important market, the US.
Why the heck this collapse in demand in the US?
There are plenty of new Tesla’s in the US. But demand has collapsed, and Tesla is now trying to offset this collapse in US demand by selling its cars elsewhere. But what has caused this collapse in US demand?
One, the Model S and X are withering away. They’re reaching the end of their life-cycle. Tesla has not redesigned them, or even just reskinned them. The Model X never took off as hoped for. Americans are now losing interest in these models. Sales are withering away. And Tesla does not appear to make any efforts at resuscitating them.
Two, pent-up demand for the Model 3 is exhausted in the US. For years before the much-delayed mass production actually started, Tesla hyped the Model 3 endlessly, with teaser-prices that were low enough to move it into the realm of a mass-market car. Tesla took deposits, and folks lined up to buy one for $35,000 or whatever. But when reality finally arrived, it was the expensive versions that were offered, and folks hoping to buy a sub-$40,000 version were strung out until this year.
By the end of last year, that pent-up demand in the US was largely exhausted. In January this year, Tesla started laying off part of its US delivery staff as deliveries were in free-fall.
Without that pent-up demand of the early fans in the US, Tesla is screwed, amid voluminous complaints about quality problems and a shortage of parts to get collision damage or warranty problems fixed that cause regular buyers to hesitate.
Three, the onslaught of EV competitors, manufactured properly by global automakers – from GM on one end to Porsche on the other – is now arriving. Tesla single-handedly made EVs cool and created the EV space; but now everyone is moving into it on a massive scale, and it’s dog-eat-dog, something Tesla has not experienced before.
Four, federal EV incentives for Tesla’s cars are being phased out. It was long assumed that Tesla buyers, a special group of people, would buy regardless of incentives or no incentives. But that appears to have been an assumption that failed.
Now Tesla’s strategy is to exhaust any pent-up demand globally. China is the largest EV market in the world, but there are hundreds of EV makers in China, including all global automakers, that are offering a slew of EV models.
Auto sales in China have hit the skids in mid-2018. Since the phase-out of the EV incentives, even EV sales, which had been booming until recently, have started to skid, just as Tesla is launching production at its factory in Shanghai. So China is going to be tough too after Tesla’s pent-up demand, to whatever extent it might exist, has been exhausted there.
If Tesla ever becomes profitable, where should its shares be?
Given that automakers operate in a no-growth, saturated, highly competitive market, their shares trade at PE ratios in the single-digits to low double-digits. If Tesla ever makes enough money to where it has positive earnings on an annual basis, something it has never gotten even close to, it will face the same issue: What are Tesla shares worth with a PE ratio of 12, for example, if it makes a huge annual profit of $1 billion? I just did the math: $67 a share, assuming that it will ever get this gloriously profitable.
This is like watching a mule being dragged to death by a slow moving train. I think I’ll find something else to watch.
Thanks for digging up the details, but not unexpected …
Just wait until governments worldwide start cutting back on EV subsidies or tax exemptions – because they run out of money, or finally have to admit this is a very inefficient way to fight climate change. EV’s offer very little bang for the buck compared to many alternatives to lower CO2 emissions. Within the car industry stimulating the use of very small/light/efficient petrol cars would be a better interim solution until we can transition to CO2-neutral biofuels or fuel cells; unfortunately the current tax structure seems to encourage buying of heavy/dirty SUV’s.
Tesla as an EV-only company is more vulnerable to significant changes in EV subsidy/taxes.
Netherlands revenue +56%… I should remind everyone that this is from Tulip Bubble country. Even our government is getting worried about the surging cost of EV’s compared to the very minor benefit for the climate given that almost no one charges their Tesla with their own solar panels. EV-only road taxes have already been suggested in some EU countries.
I guess the small increase in Norway means that now every 1%-er in that country has two Tesla’s in the driveway, if they haven’t already sold them to someone else ;(
And don’t forget how much of a carbon footprint is created to manufacture these new cars. How long is the break-even on EV ownership before it becomes truly carbon neutral? Decades?
Norway – like EVERY other market that EVs are selling well in, heavily tilts the market in EVs favor.
Once you take away the massive incentives, EVs make absolutely no economic sense.
“Buyers do not pay import tax and VAT on plug-in cars, shaving thousands of pounds off the upfront cost. Running costs are lower because electricity is cheaper than petrol and diesel, while road tax is reduced – and will drop to zero next year.”
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/dec/25/norway-leads-way-electric-cars-green-taxation-shift
Lots of assertions and low on facts.
The Netherlands number has a lot to do with the very compact geography: about 4000 square kilometers or a third the size of Los Angeles County. Range issues are not much of a factor. However this applies to all EVs so Tesla is in for a battle with among others, Renault and VW.
Using the military to keep the oil flowing is very expensive for the US.
What a joke…..true worth…..right now……this second…….I’d pay $20.00 if I was drunk. Of course for value investors you can always scarf up some Netflix. The company that is just terrific at raising new capital so they can blow it on overpriced horrible programming which they cannot sell at a profit…..
For those that grave safety……try some GE…..the leading stock in the market for years……the best managed company in the US…….that is essentially bankrupt.
and they call social security a ponzi scheme.
Take goodwill away from most of these balance sheets and its a whose who of incompetence run by politically correct morons who can’t count…..except when their to the moon bonuses are payed out for doing a lousy job.
No cost control. No idea of how to count pencils. Just waiting for the fed to bail them out the next time.
This will not end well.
I think you’re missing the point on this one Wolf. Last year, Tesla was only selling Model 3 in the US and now they’re selling to Europe and Asia. They are actually prioritizing shipments to RoW and delivery dates for the US have been pushed out to December. Tesla is selling every Model 3 they can make.
DM,
1. Globally, Tesla’s automotive sales plunged 12%, as explained, due to the switch to lower-priced models and the plunge in sales of its high-priced models.
2. In the US, Tesla’s total sales plunged 39%, as explained. There is no shortage of new Teslas in the US. There are plenty. But demand has collapsed in the US, given the four reasons as explained. You might have missed the point.
3. Tesla is now trying to offset the collapsed demand in the US by selling its models elsewhere. But that’s tough because the US market is so big.
4. It’s trying to muscle into the Chinese market by producing vehicles there. This may or may not work. The Chinese EV market is hyper-competitive and in decline. So this is going to be tough.
Wolf,
Revenues have plummeted, units have increased as ASPs decline. But margins and profits increased so there is actually a decent margin on the Model 3 as volume ramps up. Fremont is at 7000 a week and China will be at 3000 a week. I don’t think the US demand has collapsed but moving to a normal run rate for this type of vehicle. Again, look at their website, US orders have gone from 2 weeks to 9 weeks delivery.
Instead of looking at Tesla’s website, you should look at what it discloses in its 10-Q filing with the SEC. It’s linked in the first paragraph.
Wait until a few Sonoma County Tesla buyers run out of juice in their Elon Chariots because the power was turned off for days, then the fire approaches their dwelling but they can’t escape because their EV was dead and they have to evacuate on foot. That will boost sales for sure.
I see some trucker with a small diesel spill and their is a hazmat team on site, and all kinds of spill confinement stuff.
God forbid, but what happens if a bunch of Tesla’s, dead in their garages, are consumed by a wild fire. Will these become hazmat sites along with all of their downstream remnants? Who prevents what chemicals from leaching into the soils and water supplies?
Just asking.
Are the gas stations in California required to have alternate power to keep the pumps flowing during the black out?
Most people are looking at Tesla as a car company when it is also a data company. They have more miles-driven data then all their competitors combined.
One day that data will be 100x the value of their car making side business. None of their competitors have anything remotely close.
Bound to happen. Tesla’s fan base includes only the intersection of the set of people who place a high value on ecological sustainability and/or coolness with the set of people who have the desire to drop $45k on a car. That is a small subset of all American auto buyers. That set of buyers is probably larger in both Europe and China, so they can run on for a bit.
If Tesla can figure out how to manufacture and sell a car for $20k, they’ll rule the world. Otherwise they’ll just be swamped by all the other manufacturers.
And who want a commuter car that will not be used in winter…
Even at $20k a pop – it is still a small customer base.
“Tesla’s fan base includes only the intersection of the set of people who place a high value on ecological sustainability and/or coolness with the set of people who have the desire to drop $45k”
I could make garbage cans and recycling bins cool and create a “garbage space” if given billions in investor investments, government hand outs and government tax credits that I would never have to pay back or even make a profit.
“Tesla single-handedly made EVs cool and created the EV space”
I will give it to them. They made EVs happen. They pushed the self-driving thing farther faster than anyone could have predicted. They’re even pushing the limits again with the hail feature.
A friend got in an accident with his S, and the replacement parts weren’t available. He had just gotten the car (used.) Ended up buying another one after saying he wasn’t.
I’ll admit it, the cars are still pretty cool but the company seems mismanaged. I have friends with 3, X and S and all of them like the cars a lot. Sure there are faults but perhaps with a couple new designs they could keep things moving. A light pickup would be interesting.
I think we will know what happens to Tesla owners after SEVERAL years.
I bought my first Subaru in 1983. I bought 6 more afterwards in between several Volvos, Chevy, Chrysler and a 2006 Toyota Prius we still have. I just bought another Subaru today. I think we need time to tell if customers are really loyal and happy. You need time to let the problems come out.
The short sellers got squeezed that’s all that matters. Nobody reads past the headlines, esp the algorithms. The point about PE seems right at first, when the stock price appreciates, split a few times, the PE will come back down. This stock is not a pension fund, mom and pop investor stock. They just need to get over that hurdle. The recession was cancelled due to lack of interest. All the monetary cannons are firing. I still feel the bonds are a better deal, if the Fed cuts again tomorrow.
Tesla shares rose 29% in the two days after their earnings announcement. The bottom line is more important than the top line. Giving away free merchandise can grow revenues without profit growth. Profit growth is desired, but is it sustainable?
Global lithium prices have dropped 50% since 2018. Lithium is used in EV batteries. Did they overbuild mines, or slowed battery production?
Yes, as self propelled, self driving, and self igniting, mobile BBQs, Teslas are very cool!
Yes, Tesla’s affinity for parked “red” fire trucks is very cool too!
Yes, Tesla’s environmentally toxic carbon neutral “green” footprint is really cool too!