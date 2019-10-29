The Most Splendid Housing Bubbles in America, October Update

Despite startup millionaires, house & condo prices in San Francisco Bay Area and condo prices in New York fall from year ago. Seattle down again. Los Angeles barely up from year ago. Las Vegas loses steam, Phoenix, others running hot.
San Francisco Bay Area House Prices
Prices of single-family houses in the five-county San Francisco Bay Area – the counties of San Francisco, San Mateo (northern part of Silicon Valley), Alameda and Contra Costa (East Bay), and Marin (North Bay) – fell 0.6% in August from July, were down 0.1% from August 2018, and were about flat with June 2018, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Home Price Index released today. It was the fourth month in six that prices were down year-over-year, the first year-over-year declines since April 2012.
In other words, despite the endlessly hyped job that the flood of IPO startup millionaires washing over the Bay Area would do to the housing market, house prices have been flat for 14 months, and have now formed a cute double-peak:
The Case-Shiller Index is a rolling three-month average. Today’s release represents closings that were entered into public records in June, July, and August. The index was set at 100 for January 2000. San Francisco’s index value of 281 means that prices have surged 181% since January 2000. Every one of the most splendid housing bubbles on this list has or had an index value of over 200, meaning that house prices have at least doubled, either during Housing Bubble 2 or during Housing Bubble 1.
Condo prices in the San Francisco Bay Area also ticked down in August and fell 0.3% below the levels of August 2018, the fourth month of year-over-year declines in the past six months. Prices are now just a tad below where they’d been in May 2018:
New York Condo Prices:
Condo prices in the vast New York City metro ticked up a smidgen in August compared to July, but fell 0.1% below the level of August 2018, and are roughly flat with January 2018:
While the Case-Shiller Index uses standard Metropolitan Statistical Areas for many of its city indices, its index for New York City is based on a custom area covering numerous counties in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut “with significant populations that commonly commute to New York City for employment purposes.”
Seattle House Prices:
In the Seattle metro, prices of single-family houses declined 0.3% in August from July, but given the sharp 1.6% month-to-month drop in August 2018, the index was up 0.7% year-over-year. It is down 1.4% from the peak in June 2018:
The Case-Shiller Index uses “sales pairs,” comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house in the prior transaction, however many years ago that may have been (methodology). This makes the index immune to the problem of mix, which can skew “median price” indices, and the problem of a few big outliers that can skew “average price” indices.
Los Angeles House Prices:
The Case-Shiller index for the Los Angeles metro was unchanged in August compared to July, which whittled down its year-over-year gain to 1.0%. The index has been essentially flat for four months:
San Diego House Prices:
House prices in the San Diego metro fell 0.2% in August from July and were up 2.3% from August 2018:
Portland House Prices:
In the Portland metro, house prices were flat in August compared to July, and were up 2.6% from August last year:
Denver House Prices:
House prices in the Denver metro declined 0.2% in August from July, which trimmed the year-over-year gain further to 2.9%, the smallest such gain since April 2012:
Las Vegas House Prices:
House prices in the Las Vegas metro declined 0.2% in August from July, which whittled down the year-over-year gain to 3.3%, the smallest such gain since August 2012, and was down from a series of double-digit gains from January 2019 back to October 2017. The index is 17% below the nutty peak of 2006:
Phoenix House Prices:
House prices in the Phoenix metro rose 0.9% in August from July and were up 6.3% from last year, with a new housing bubble in full swing, though it remains 15% below the crazy peak of 2006:
Boston House Prices:
House prices in the Boston metro ticked up 0.1% in August from July, which reduced their year-over-year gain to 3.0%:
Washington DC:
House prices in the Washington D.C. metro were flat in August compared to July and down a tad from June. Compared to August last year, house prices rose 2.8%:
Miami House Prices:
In the Miami metro, house prices rose 0.3% in August from July and 3.6% year-over-year. They’re still down 12% from their dazzling craziness at the end of 2006:
Tampa House Prices:
House prices in the Tampa metro rose 0.3% in August from July, which trimmed the year-over-year gain to 4.3%, the slowest such gain since August 2012. The index remains 8% below the crazy peak of 2006:
The Case-Shiller index, by comparing the sales price of a house in the current month to the price of the same house in the prior transaction, tracks the percentage increase of amount it takes to buy the same house over time. Thus, it tracks the purchasing power of the dollar with regards to houses in various markets, which makes it a measure of “house-price inflation,” which is what is depicted in the charts above because the houses didn’t double in size or become twice as opulent. But the dollar lost its purchasing power with regards to houses, and that’s what is happening here.
By the measure of median prices, ironically, house prices in the Bay Area dropped the most in Silicon Valley. Read... Housing Bubble in Silicon Valley & San Francisco Bay Area Turns to Bust Despite Low Mortgage Rates & Startup Millionaires
Enjoy reading WOLF STREET and want to support it? Using ad blockers – I totally get why – but want to support the site? You can donate “beer money.” I appreciate it immensely. Click on the beer mug to find out how:
Would you like to be notified via email when WOLF STREET publishes a new article? Sign up here.
What happened to the Dallas chart?
Dallas doesn’t fit the bubble narrative so Wolf doesn’t publish the chart.
Please feel free to find analysis somewhere else where I am sure you will like the news better…
That’s in the second part of the series, called something like “from the non-so-splendid housing bubbles to crushed markets” — tomorrow. Includes Chicago, Detroit, Dallas, etc.
I think a more interesting information would be relation of property taxes to losses gains.
How did the tax obligation change as a function of relative value, my experience is when values go down -40%, property taxes stayed the same or went up.
More&More people I know are at retirement age, but its clear to me they can’t stay in their Pacific NW house, where the tax payments is $1k/month rent ($12k/yr tax on homes assessed at $1M), no point of ownership, if your tax payments are near rental value.
I’m not sure how many people flip anymore, I mean that’s how I got rich 70’s to 2010 was buying cheap fixers and turning them into rentals, until I had a huge asset base on 15% fixed, was paid out before 2001, but I sold out at both the peaks you mention in the charts.
My concern is friends & family facing retirement no income, and not seeing these huge tax payments for what they are. RENTING your home from the GOV.
I know I could NOT get rich today as a ‘fixer’, now the kids are more likely to turn your place into a micro-website hotel and fill the closets with tenants, meaning 100’s of occupants instead of two. Not counting officials have far more control of tenant law than say 30 years ago. Rent Control comes and you the owner becomes a slave to the property, got to sell & run long before rent-control. By that I mean, you can’t get rid of bad tenants once rent-control goes into effect, which means your property loses all value.
What is the meaning? Of all this? Many people I know in California want to go live in LV, cuz of the cheap housing, but little to they know of the future water/hydro/power problems ( lakes are dry )
IMHO the only good place to be in the USA, is not to be there :(
The migration of people is the natural process to rebalance the economy. Because it’s a disruptive event, it takes time for people to say it’s better in another city in another state. You see it with Detroit and Baltimore slowly bleeding off people and Nashville and Raleigh booming.
By the way, what is happening to drive Denver housing?
Saul,
Great insight that higher property taxes are a form of property confiscation. I have long been of the view we really don’t own anything outright in America anymore.
I just heard a CA guy say the insurance companies are starting to pull out of fire insurance coverage in CA. If this is the case, lenders will not lend for un-insurable properties. This will lead to a huge decline in prices in the CA markets where this happens.
If fire insurance simply rises substantially, it will still lead to decreases in affordability, more price declines and more displacement.
Ditto for flood insurance, hurricane and high wind insurance. Will property values decline as semi-arid coastal areas become fully arid as water shortages turn landscapes into rockscapes?
I have a nephew in the Mortgage Business in the PNW. Apparently, he has numerous clients who have alreasdy relocated from CA due to the stress and fear of fire threat. Insurance limitations or rising premiums will seal the deal for many.
A big question for me is PG&E and this ongoing natural result of privatised utilities. Deferred maint and infrastructure upgrades for increased shareholder returns meets climate change and unknown events. Homeowners and taxpayers will pay the price for sure.
My nephew in Novato phoned my sister the other day and told her not to worry as he would have no cell phone coverage for awhile and their power was also being shut off for several days. Imagine, cell phones not working just when people need them most. Many make jokes about Govt bailouts and bail ins. If the truth be told, in this overly complex world the Govt, any Govt, may be incapable of saving the day. I wouldn’t expect or rely on it for security, or economic fixes.
Clueless millennial here who works a full time job and somehow owns a cheap home in our area ($1.4 million), I have a serious question because we live in a high property tax state…during a recession when there is a shrinking tax base, do they increase taxes in other areas? Property taxes, even if home values go down? What about federal and state income taxes. I think all I do is work to pay my income to taxes, commuting and childcare.
A couple of thoughts:
It’s kind of amazing that looking back at the bubble bursting a lot of people got a 50% haircut on their house and 50% on their 401k at the same time. No wonder the Fed tried to reflate with the wealth affect.
Is where we are at right now where the Fed wanted us to be? Housing bubble and stock bubble reflated. Seems like the Fed’s goal is to try to maintain asset prices about where they are by carefully trying to jiggle monetary policy.
If I remember correctly the consumer has not returned to his debt level height due to poor household formation. That probably tells you who got hit the worst by Fed policy. The young with no assets. Today housing and stocks are very expensive compared to wages.
Final thought is the current asset bubble is all built on Fed and fiscal policy being nearly maxed out in the eleventh inning of the ball game. We were in bottom of ninth, but tax cuts got us a couple of extra innings.
My house in SW Floriduh sold for 60% less about two years after I vacated and I was on a beach with a canal. Inland there were 80% drops all over. I sold in summer of 2005 which turned out to be good timing.
I expected boomers to retire en masse in 2012 based on demographics when I bought in ’96. To my surprise that never happened and they couldn’t retire. In 2007 when it became apparent that FL houses went hard bust I looked into the actual wealth of that generation and it was comprised of 2/3 real estate. I can’t remember the amount of liquid assets but it was shockingly low and not enough for a two person household in a big house to last long enough to not die poor.
That house bubble and the next were both due to financial engineering, primarily with Fed interest rates that were set far below the risks associated with the underlying asset creating massive distortions that persist.
I can’t even guess when demographics (or incomes) will factor into real estate demand and prices after the last 20 years of engineered prices but one thing is certain; we all die. I foresee a “liquidity crisis” looming for elderly (looking at you booomy) who need to finance their consumption and tax burdens that will only grow out of control in all the popular cities along with cost of living and medical necessities.
There is going to be hell to pay in the housing market eventually based in the income mismatch alone. There could be massive inflation with continued wage deflation, saving house prices but making affordability worse.
So, what prevails? Demographics, affordability, or fiat financial engineering?
All three seem stretched too the limit.
Old School. I mean boomer in the cosmic sense, not personally. I’m old genx so not that far removed. It’s more of a mentality that encompasses cultural changes.
Only mention because I don’t want to start a descending spiral of generational gripes among commenters and after reading my comment I didn’t want you to take me the wrong way. I appreciate your comments.
I expected these figures to get much worse in California as the fallout from the wildfires and the current electrical power debacle becomes apparent. Numerous people without power, internet and even cell service with these outages dragging on in some cases for almost a week. This is third world stuff. I’ve heard many reports of lifelong Californians fleeing to Idaho. How can a business survive in this environment? The Governor blames PG&E. Throwing stones from a glass house.
I would like to see an in depth story on the wildfires, the utilities and the public regulation. In some ways the utility is directed by the public utility commission. Has the public utility been making requests for more aggressive tree removal program only to be denied by public utility commission. I think it’s about a 50 / 50 shared responsibility of blame without knowing facts.
Yes, I know a guy that moved to Idaho and he said there are lots of retired Cali gubbermint workers like police and firemen in his area. My duddies have moved to Washington, Montana and Colorado. Anotehr moved to outside Reno, but that was to follow his GF. Not mentioned yet is the 405-Freeway was open yesterday, but many offramps were closed. The Hollywood Freeway was closed due to police activity on an overpass (jumper?). What a mess. I had to drive through LA yesterday heading north and was out the door by 4:15am. I am still tired today, and al so I can pay taxes out the ass and $4/Gl gasoline. Wait until the water restrictions bite. We are looking, but I will keep a place here. Too many have left and are unable to come back
I don’t understand why we can’t turn the clocks back 1/2 hour on Sunday and leave them there.
But Berkshire Hathaway on the continued retreat of property insurers from risk. Why raise rates when you can stop taking the bet entirely.